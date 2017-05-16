India to tour West Indies right after Champions Trophy
India will tour the West Indies for five ODIs and one T20 international in June and July, with the trip beginning almost immediately after the Champions Trophy final in England.
The Champions Trophy final is scheduled for June 18 and the first ODI between India and West Indies is on June 23 in Trinidad. The second ODI is at Queen's Park Oval as well, before the teams move to Antigua for the next two matches.
The last ODI and the T20I will be played at Sabina Park on July 6 and 9.
Unlike India, West Indies are not part of the Champions Trophy and will be hosting Afghanistan while the top eight ranked ODI nations compete in the ICC tournament in England.
This will be the fourth bilateral series between the sides since 2013. India had toured West Indies in 2016 as well, for Tests and T20Is but no ODIs.
@ CAPTAIN _ SAFRAZ. You need to stop with the B team nonsense. Its makes no sense.
Good job done by BCCI...My team for that tour will be Pant Gambhir Manish Raina Karun Krunal Hardik Chahal Aaron Shardul Unadkat
such meaningless bilateral odi series. useless.
What's wrong with you people. All the negative talk about west Indies and India wasting time going there. There was a time that the only money India Cricket and Cricketers made was when west Indies toured there or when they came to west indies . Cricket is about the fans money is important yes but remember today you at the top tomorrow you at the bottom. Don't knock the man who is trying to rise you may need him someday.
To be honest West Indies play their B team as well without the likes of ; Pollard, Sammy, Bravo, Narine not always on national duty.
Should still be a breeze for India even if they have to play their B/C team
786Mustafa but your board also voted against bcci at ICC meeting. I am not saying that all money should be given to bcci but there should be some balance in revenue distribution. For example bcci is not responsible for no cricket in pakistan or poor cricket management in westindies or Zimbabwe, so if they want more money, they should try to find out different ways to attract crowd and not to rob at bcci purse. As far as associates are concern, bcci is helping few in its own way but if ICC is really concern about expanding cricket in thee countries, everyone should contribute in it and not only bcci. As far as Afghanistan cricket is concern, I must congratulate u and whole afg for someone like Rashid Khan who is not only a good bowler but also a crowd puller. I watch Ireland-afg series just to watch him bowl, he can do same what murlidharan did for Shrilanka. Best of luck to him and afg cricket.
It would be great to have tri series IND/WI/AFG it will help Afghanistan and will give some experience to WI team we know India will be the winner but it will ne great for world cricket to have Tri series as Afghanistan is also visiting WI best of luck WI and IND we afghan always support u and appreciate your help
Its an ODI series after the Tests that they played last year. Why do "others" have a problem?? This year Indian team tours WI,SL and SA (Dec-Jan), with Aussies coming for limited over series in Oct-Nov. Mind you none of these are a "last minute addition" sort of series. All of these were already planned in advance.
@IndiaCantClick150 Rohit Sharma is a limited overs' superstar. But he has had rest for 6 months because of his injury. And moreover, there is a good chance that he won't be part of the test team in SL. India doesn't need Kohli, Rahane (who probably isn't all that good in ODIs), Ashwin, Jadeja, Shami, Umesh (like Rahane ditto) and Bhuvi to beat WI and SL. India's standard is high enough to take care of teams like WI and SL in ODIs and T20Is with their second string teams. Not in tests but definitely in LOIs. Yes, they will lose a few games along the way but it also gives ridiculously talented youngsters like Pant, Samson, Chahal and Kuldeep to gain experience.
As I remembered last year in August India tour West Indies. I think it's better to play against SA, Aus or NZ where India team struggling at away game. India recently finished their home session before IPL. I think it's better to play overseas matches against better side. Because of Champion Trophy Indian youngster going to play Zimbabwe tour after the IPL this time they don't get chance to play their National team in Zim. Hope more youngster players select for this WI tour becoz it's easy for no. 1 team to beat WI whether played at home or away.
These are the ODI's they couldn't play last year, its all good for the Windies we have a young team with very little experience which is why the choke at the end of the games. The only way to improve is to play more games
There we go the meaningless cricket starts again! At this rate Cricket's extinction is gauranteed. What is the need for this other than vote? What next a T20 vs SL? An ODI vs Bangla?
Timing is absurd, it shows BCCI only cares about $$. Many players might opt to take rest after playing in IPL and CT. So, expecting our 'B' team to be sent again with few exceptions.
My 15-man squad: Rohit (c), Dhawan, Iyer, Yuvraj, Manish, Jadhav, Pant (wk), Raina, Hardik, Axar, Kuldeep, Sandeep, Unadkat, Shami, Bumrah.
I haven't included Test regulars, and included some senior players to have some experience with young guns. If Rohit is given a rest, then Iyer could open.
WICB would be happy to play India and fill their coffers. Hope they use the money to give proper contracts to deserving players and improve their international performances.
Since India toured WI for 4 test series very recently, playing tests is not an option. Triangular series or quadrangular series would have been better crowd puller (for TVs).
Rahane(c)-Uthappa-Iyer-Manoj Tiwary-Yuvraj-Pant(wk)-Hardik Pandya-Axar-Thakur-Aaron-Chahal
I feel a tri series against sri
@SAMROY I like how Rohit Sharma is considered a 'second string player' when, inspite of his recent form with the bat, averages 50 as an opener playing all over the world.
@SajishThomas : Dear friend. India is scheduled to tour SL this year for a test and ODI series (august)
@Assertive-Indian on May 17, 2017, 6:36 GMT
This, has very little to do with cricket. It has more to do with providing financial help. That also is the reason, for all s/fs and no tests! Whenever India tour, or wherever India tour, financially the host country benefits, immensely. That includes the tour to some of the big ones among the ten. In one of the pressers, even Sutherland, publicly acknowledged , how much they gained (financially) from India visiting them. Google hard enough, you can find the exact figs he mentioned. Any way, I am always in favor of Indo-Oz cricket, preferably tests, but in any format. So, no way, I will dig & flaunt such silly arguments. And, also in respect for may mates there. Anyway, OZ doesn't need our help on that score - they do damn well on their own.
P.S. Without knowing the financials of such tours, one reader even wailed, "pl don't pick the tiny pockets of the WI". No sir (to that reader), it is to help out.
@cricfan9120374035 on May 17, 2017, 5:15 GMT
You wrote, "Why does india get so many ODI's???? "
It is not a question of India GETTING so may ODIs (even T20s, which you 'missed'), but it is a case of GIVING! To help out another country's cricket board!
In fact, I lost count of the number of times such gestures were shown by India to one of her neighbors, over many years. Of course, they reciprocated, once, when Bravo & boys pulled out in the middle of a tour.
This touring is meaningless, and lacks context. IPL matches are much more interesting. I fully agree with Shane Watson that meaningless bilateral tours should be stopped, because that bores the fans to death...
@rajithchp Why should India give on it's biggest money spinner, the IPL? India will send a second string squad to WI with someone like Rohit Sharma as captain and IPL stars not part of Indian CT Team as players. That is a fact. India will do the same against SL in ODIs and T20Is as well.
suddenly I'm seeing here is some salector are piking entire 15 of youngster but i know its noy going to happened..but may be 3-4 will get chance but not on a basic of ipl performence
Rajithchp... Why should games go less or IPL be scrapped? India is a big nation and they can always rotate players. Players if tired, can opt to rest
SAJISHTHOMAS Test cricket doesn't draw crowds to the ground in WI like in INDIA. It was evident in their last test match series in WI.
It is very sad that BCCI is going for ODI's instead of Test matches. Genuine cricket lovers looking forward to see some thrilling Test Matches. They could have plan a Bilateral Test Series Vs Sri Lanka early. Test Specialists such as Karun, Pujara, Saha, have to sit out for a longer period. Test Cricket is more interesting than ODI. It is not a bad idea to plan a Test Series Vs Pakistan at a neutral venue. Politics should keep aside.
Why does india get so many ODI's????
Come on... we need some more test matches please.....
really too much work load, shud ve 3 odis and 1or 2 t20s, why bcci not thinking about giving up ipl, or reduce the matches . i think in july we have a full series vs srilanka, and after tht 7 odis against aussies and year end SA tour, so much hectic really
Atleast for this odi squad , WI must field their best players. Lendl simmons, pollard, bravo brother's must be back to ODI XI. Players like shai hope , are playing test innings in a odi match . Or else it will be an one side series. Even samuels must be back to their playing XI. Ideally I would like to see this playin XI from WI. 1.EVIN LEWIS 2.SImmons 3.Darren Bravo 4. Sammuels 5.Pollard 6. Jason mohammad/Dwayne Bravo 7.Chadwick walton 8.Holder 9.Narine 10. Roach 11. miguel cummins/brathwaite. But What WI selectors will do , they will pick players like , shai hope, vishaul singh , blacwood, kraig brathwaite in odi team. Only when WI selectors picks their impact players in playing XI , then only WI team will atleast show an fight.
Hope few of the youngsters can be drafted in. some boys who have played 4-5 seasons can be considered. Couple of 2 new bowlers and 3 batsmen.
i hope W.I attend IND very hard. best wishes for W.I
I hope Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo , Sunil Ambris and Myers can feature in this series.
Hmm. That is one vote flipped in favor of BCCI in the upcoming ICC meeting ;)
I forgot to add Axar Patel, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aswin Crist and Ishank Jaggi as those deserving consideration for the ODI squad. While Nitish Rana and Sanju Samson have done well in the IPL, I guess considering them for the ODI squad based on their IPL performances would perhaps not be as prudent and so would probably replace them with Axar Patel and Dhawal Kulkarni or Aswin Crist instead in the proposal below.
This tour will be a HUGE financial help to the WICB. Is there any doubt, in anyone's mind?
At the cost of a huge physical & mental exhaustion to our cricketing bread earners, who are attempted to be 'cut to size', by 9 of the 10 'big-guns' who is endowed with the duty of the welfare of ALL the 10, and more, lead by yet another Indian; of all!
I reluctantly remind this to all, lest some perennial distractors of India forget the same. As they have done many times before.
It isn't proper manners to remind the same, but WICB's vote in ICC just reminded me such a small matter. Forgive me my friends, for this apparent faux pas! On my part.
Arranging a triseries with Afghanistan is a better option.
thakur, unadkat, d karthik, pant, and kuldeep should get a chance
Expecting at least 3-2 in India's favor in Odis.
Raina(C), Rahane, Uthappa, Samson, Pant(WK), Nair, Iyer, Sundar, Thakur, Unadkat, Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Thampi, H.Pandya.....This makes up for a good squad with 3 experienced batsmen lining up for the Indian team. Raina, Uthappa has been amongst the runs in IPL. Youngsters would need exposure.
@ Bazza_SAF you nailed it man... Can you give details about the world record for fastest ODI century in terms of balls faced
All good. If i go by some of these comments, will be prefect for WI. Some want India second string tour that may just be a chance for the Windies to get some qualification points for the WC. All so i believe its time for WI to try a new captain, Afghanistan tour will be interesting. England is next so the selection of players in these series, may determine how well WI compete with England.
I think a mix of experienced and emerging players would be more appropriate for this tour and it would be prudent to rest some of the players who have been playing Tests, IPL and CT. Here are some thoughts: 1. If MSD can captain then great else name Raina captain. 2. Take some experienced players (from the CT squad) who are no longer (or not yet) part of the Test side: MSD, M Pandey, K Jadhav, H Pandya, Bumrah and current stand-bys (Raina, K Yadav, S Thakur, D Karthik, Pant) 3. Add some India "A" type players: K. Pandya, Amit Mishra, Binny, Rishi Dhawan, J Unadkat, A. Rajpoot, S. Kaul, Negi, Chahal, Nadeem 4. Add some youngsters: Pant, Samson, I. Kishan, S Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan? Proposal: 1. MSD (Capt), 2. Raina (VC), 3. K. Jadhav, 4. Hardik Pandya, 5. D. Karthik, 6. Pant, 7. M Pandey, 8. Samson, 9. N. Rana, 10. S. Iyer, 11. J. Unadkat, 12. S. Thakur, 13. Bumrah (if available) or Sandeep Sharma, 14. K. Yadav or Nadeem, 15. S. Kaul or Negi or Rishi Dhawan.
Pleeeeeeze India! There is no room for another NAIL in the West Indies Coffin. Afghanistan is about to drive home a few before you plan to get here. Our team is in Intensive Care. Send some Medics and flowers. No Cricketers by request!
Good for India and the upcoming youngsters of IPL, also good for ODI specialist like MSD.
15-man squad should be: Playing XI: Kishan, Tripathi, Vohra, Pant(c, wk), Tiwari(vc), Krunal, Axar, Kulkarni, Thampi, Kuldeep, Unadkat Rest 4: Tewatia, Nitish, Rayudu, Samson
Please BCCI stop this player burn out. I request BCCI to take a break every year after IPL but this year we have champion's trophy and now the dice rolls for West Indies bilateral , where does this stop? Indian international bilateral series should be minimized or play younger lot .Pick ranji's best players and add 3-4 IPL regulars . Don't play any one from IPL team. Please groom replacement players especially from younger lot. Seriously less players from RCB/bangalore we have seen how pathetic they were on 2 paced Bangalore wicket ghis year compared to belter from last year. Finally selectors should jettison even idea of selecting binny .
Our cranium houses an assemblage of tissue, called "brain". This tissue defines our intellectual existence. Some humans among us, however, are suspected to have replaced their brain with mud. When that happens, the 'logical thinking' no longer exists or operates. When that happens, a bilateral ODI series can follow immediately after a multilateral, global ODI tournament. Is this a surprise? Actually, no. Brainy humans must, by now, get used to being ruled by the muddy; for, mud has been ruling humanity for over 100,000 years now.
This is what is meant by cricket without context, a completely meaningless tour! It's all about the money made from television rights. I am sure the T20 match will be played in the "AM" to allow for prime time viewing in India, no concern about the fans in the Caribbean. I really don't think they care less if fans even show up for the games at the grounds.
I don't see the point of such meaningless tours. India and West Indies have been playing way too many matches with each other. I understand the financial implications but I'd rather send the India A team and see how they fare
@Bazza_SAF Last year SA failed to make the finals of the triangular ODI tournament involving SA, WI and Aus. Both Ind and SA lost to BD in ODIs in their last tour of BD in 2015. So no tour is easy. And India will send their second string to WI; that's a given. Indian board does pretty sound long term planning.
As a staunch fan of MSDhoni, I like this tour, under his Captaincy, it will be preparatory Odis, for him, before 2019 world cup. I wish for MSD as of and T20 Captain, he should have more matches, before he says retirement.
a good place to play cricket, and hopefully a few 'non-regulars' get chances too
@BAZZA_SAF Still better than inviting WI at home like SA so that AB can make world records of fastest 50, 100, 150. Wonder what happens to him in ICC events like in 2015-16 ?
@bazza saf yes after defending the ct2017 sucessfully ..first casualty will be sa
I sincerely hope that top cricketers don't play this. Young team led by Rishabh Pant should play this. And hope that we'll see a fresh new squad. Why can't they play a triangular by calling NZ or any team which has time on its schedule
Ideal chance to try pant kishan. From the CT squad Kohli rahane can be rested and Umesh ahswin jaddu from bowlers. Axar S Kaul/unadkat kuldeep M Tiwary pant can replace them. If possible give kishan a look also just to give him a feel to national team.
should have given WI a cut short tour to pinch their small pocket
India, please send a second string team so that the West Indies could have a great chance to qualify for the next world cup. :)
Another easy away tour signed up....
Back to back cricket will just give more injuries. A second string team should be selected
So one vote sewed up for the proposal vote in June
