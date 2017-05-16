India news May 16, 2017

India to tour West Indies right after Champions Trophy

ESPNcricinfo staff
63

India will be touring the Caribbean for the second time in two years © BCCI

India will tour the West Indies for five ODIs and one T20 international in June and July, with the trip beginning almost immediately after the Champions Trophy final in England.

The Champions Trophy final is scheduled for June 18 and the first ODI between India and West Indies is on June 23 in Trinidad. The second ODI is at Queen's Park Oval as well, before the teams move to Antigua for the next two matches.

The last ODI and the T20I will be played at Sabina Park on July 6 and 9.

Unlike India, West Indies are not part of the Champions Trophy and will be hosting Afghanistan while the top eight ranked ODI nations compete in the ICC tournament in England.

This will be the fourth bilateral series between the sides since 2013. India had toured West Indies in 2016 as well, for Tests and T20Is but no ODIs.

  •   Maximillian Von Kleist on May 17, 2017, 12:00 GMT

    @ CAPTAIN _ SAFRAZ. You need to stop with the B team nonsense. Its makes no sense.

  •   cricfan4634390643 on May 17, 2017, 11:58 GMT

    Good job done by BCCI...My team for that tour will be Pant Gambhir Manish Raina Karun Krunal Hardik Chahal Aaron Shardul Unadkat

  • Shishank on May 17, 2017, 11:49 GMT

    such meaningless bilateral odi series. useless.

  • Quebeccricketersfraternity on May 17, 2017, 11:33 GMT

    What's wrong with you people. All the negative talk about west Indies and India wasting time going there. There was a time that the only money India Cricket and Cricketers made was when west Indies toured there or when they came to west indies . Cricket is about the fans money is important yes but remember today you at the top tomorrow you at the bottom. Don't knock the man who is trying to rise you may need him someday.

  • Captain_Sarfraz on May 17, 2017, 11:22 GMT

    To be honest West Indies play their B team as well without the likes of ; Pollard, Sammy, Bravo, Narine not always on national duty.

    Should still be a breeze for India even if they have to play their B/C team

  • I_Support_BCCI on May 17, 2017, 10:47 GMT

    786Mustafa but your board also voted against bcci at ICC meeting. I am not saying that all money should be given to bcci but there should be some balance in revenue distribution. For example bcci is not responsible for no cricket in pakistan or poor cricket management in westindies or Zimbabwe, so if they want more money, they should try to find out different ways to attract crowd and not to rob at bcci purse. As far as associates are concern, bcci is helping few in its own way but if ICC is really concern about expanding cricket in thee countries, everyone should contribute in it and not only bcci. As far as Afghanistan cricket is concern, I must congratulate u and whole afg for someone like Rashid Khan who is not only a good bowler but also a crowd puller. I watch Ireland-afg series just to watch him bowl, he can do same what murlidharan did for Shrilanka. Best of luck to him and afg cricket.

  • 786Mustafa on May 17, 2017, 8:36 GMT

    It would be great to have tri series IND/WI/AFG it will help Afghanistan and will give some experience to WI team we know India will be the winner but it will ne great for world cricket to have Tri series as Afghanistan is also visiting WI best of luck WI and IND we afghan always support u and appreciate your help

  • Lets-bash-others on May 17, 2017, 8:26 GMT

    Its an ODI series after the Tests that they played last year. Why do "others" have a problem?? This year Indian team tours WI,SL and SA (Dec-Jan), with Aussies coming for limited over series in Oct-Nov. Mind you none of these are a "last minute addition" sort of series. All of these were already planned in advance.

  • SamRoy on May 17, 2017, 8:14 GMT

    @IndiaCantClick150 Rohit Sharma is a limited overs' superstar. But he has had rest for 6 months because of his injury. And moreover, there is a good chance that he won't be part of the test team in SL. India doesn't need Kohli, Rahane (who probably isn't all that good in ODIs), Ashwin, Jadeja, Shami, Umesh (like Rahane ditto) and Bhuvi to beat WI and SL. India's standard is high enough to take care of teams like WI and SL in ODIs and T20Is with their second string teams. Not in tests but definitely in LOIs. Yes, they will lose a few games along the way but it also gives ridiculously talented youngsters like Pant, Samson, Chahal and Kuldeep to gain experience.

  • cricfan3743438462 on May 17, 2017, 7:57 GMT

    As I remembered last year in August India tour West Indies. I think it's better to play against SA, Aus or NZ where India team struggling at away game. India recently finished their home session before IPL. I think it's better to play overseas matches against better side. Because of Champion Trophy Indian youngster going to play Zimbabwe tour after the IPL this time they don't get chance to play their National team in Zim. Hope more youngster players select for this WI tour becoz it's easy for no. 1 team to beat WI whether played at home or away.

