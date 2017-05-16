India to tour West Indies right after Champions Trophy

India will be touring the Caribbean for the second time in two years © BCCI

India will tour the West Indies for five ODIs and one T20 international in June and July, with the trip beginning almost immediately after the Champions Trophy final in England.

The Champions Trophy final is scheduled for June 18 and the first ODI between India and West Indies is on June 23 in Trinidad. The second ODI is at Queen's Park Oval as well, before the teams move to Antigua for the next two matches.

The last ODI and the T20I will be played at Sabina Park on July 6 and 9.

Unlike India, West Indies are not part of the Champions Trophy and will be hosting Afghanistan while the top eight ranked ODI nations compete in the ICC tournament in England.

This will be the fourth bilateral series between the sides since 2013. India had toured West Indies in 2016 as well, for Tests and T20Is but no ODIs.

