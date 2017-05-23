Ranji captains, coaches oppose neutral venues
The BCCI's season-old concept of playing Ranji Trophy matches at neutral venues has received opposition at the captains' and coaches' meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The meeting was held to receive feedback from the Ranji Trophy captains and coaches after the 2016-17 season, and included discussions on neutral venues, umpiring standards, pay hikes, scheduling, and playing conditions among other topics. BCCI acting president CK Khanna, secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CoA officials Diana Edulji and Ramachandra Guha were present at the meeting.
Choudhary clarified that there were a few who supported the neutral-venues concept, too, which was introduced just before the 2016-17 season. "There were views supporting both the formats," Khanna said. "Instead of making a calculation of how many people were on which side, what was done was that points made to substantiate a certain position on either of the two formats have been collated. They will be brought to the technical committee and then put before the general body which will take a call."
ESPNcricinfo understands that one of the reasons players wanted to go back to the home-and-away concept was to avoid travel fatigue as there were only three days between matches. Last season, players and coaches had also stressed on the importance of continuity of playing on home grounds, and complained about logistics problems while playing at neutral venues, such as lack of proper training pitches and net bowlers. During the 2016-17 season, Hyderabad captain S Badrinath had called the travel between venues "inhuman", saying that the bus journeys, along with multiple flights, were leaving the players exhausted before a game.
"The system is unfair on players, because all they do between games is travel," a coach present at the meeting told ESPNcricinfo. "There's more pressure on players out of form. In some cases, we reached venue on the night before training day, leaving us with no more than one net session going into the game. Even there, some of the associations couldn't help us with net bowlers. So it becomes tough to manage."
Another important talking point at the conclave was pay hikes and contracts for domestic players, as suggested by Harbhajan Singh recently to India coach Anil Kumble. It is understood that many captains supported the idea by saying that the BCCI should compare the salary of India's domestic players with that of domestic players in England and Australia.
Even though only Ranji captains and coaches were present at the meeting, the BCCI covered "every" aspect of the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 20-overs Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and junior tournaments too. It is understood that a lot of captains suggested there be a break between some one-day matches and Twenty20 matches, as most were played back to back last season. The possibility of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy reverting to its original state format from the current zonal structure was also discussed.
The standards of umpiring in domestic tournaments, which was criticised by several players during the 2016-17 season, also came up. Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel, who was present at the meeting, had expressed his unhappiness during his side's Irani Cup clash against Rest of India in January this year. The standards of umpiring had come up during last year's captains' and coaches' meeting in Dharamsala as well, where the suggestion of deploying a referral system was put forward.
With inputs from Shashank Kishore
Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Will there be TV broadcasts of Ranji Trophy matches? And having variety pitches at different locations allows for testing different skills for batsmen & bowlers.
Hope the players' concerns are taken on board by Lotha commisions appointed members.
I don't think that it is a smart idea. You could have a better possibility of more number of spectators in the stadium if one of the teams playing is from your area/city/state. You wouldn't get as much spectators to watch a game you don't cheer for anyway. In this time, when first class cricket is badly in need of spectators in the stadium (at least as much to pay for the utilities and staff that are working to ensure the game happens), it is always better to host the game where one of the teams that is involved is the host team.
I grew up in Bombay watching Ranji and Duleep and Irani trophy matches till 1980 when I left for the US. Despite rigorous academic demands at IIT Bombay, I tried to see every match possible.
If this neutral venue format had been in force then, I doubt I would have trekked from my home in Bandra or my dorm room in Powai. The draw was watching Bombay and West Zone play.
Parag Gupte, Houston
@Triple_A where there is a will there is a way. maybe increase the gap between games from 3 to 4 days. Neutral grounds is necessary for the development of cricket in India. However, I agree with Harbhajan Singh that yhe BCCI needs to make the contract situation with domestic players more stable.
The biggest argument in favour of neutral grounds was pitches were tailor made for the home team. The solution could be preparing standardized playing surfaces. Docking the home team points for sub standard pitches. All games need better promotion to attract spectators.
@KISHANP19, travelling in India and US is extremely different. In the US, you can easily fly from one city to another and take a bus which travels at 100 kmph on a highway to a hotel - the overall trip will be less than 1/2 day. In India, the infrastructure is not setup to fly into many of the cities where the game is played. In addition, buses dont/cant travel more than 60-70 kmph very often. (for example, you can easily travel 300 km in 3 hours in US, the trip will take 5-6 hours in India). This increases the travel time and fatigue quite quickly over the course of the season. No amount of planning will reduce this component.
home and away is the best to retain fans. home matches to be played fri- mon when possible
Sports teams in the United States travel longer distances and more frequently then teams in India. Instead of being stubborn, the BCCI should ask the sports industry in the United States, like the NBA and NFL, about how they are able to let their players travel so much without experiencing fatigue. The answer is simple, it's because they plan well in advance and are willing to spend a little extra money for the benefit of their players.
1. What is needed is proper marketing of Ranji Trophy. 2. Play in larger Towns than small towns.( Haryana - Faridabad, Punjab- Ludhiana, Himachal Pradesh- Shimla, UP- Allahabad or Noida, Rajasthan- Jaipur, Delhi Gurgaon or in Kotla (not Palam) etc. 3. Create the technology based solutions so that referral is feasible and as well it will improve the umpiring decisions. 4. Sell tickets for each slot like morning to lunch. lunch to tea and after tea. 5. If it cant be televised give free access to local television operators to show it. 6. Try to ensure the Ranji Trophies are played as much as on weekends and holidays and change the timings to evening slots so more people can come. 7. Hold them in centre of town pitches rather than far away pitches. 8. If possible make the matches instead of 9 to 5 slot 1 to 9 in the evening. 9. Create proper pitches with good drainage one by one. 10. Provide good pay to players insist on selection members to be present on all matches
Not sure the players merit salaries similar to English and Australian domestic players. Sure, the board is rich, but you have to factor in exchange and inflation rates. I can't be expected to make the same amount of money in India and US, and neither should athletes (note the IPL is driven by supply-demand, which like any other league in the world, hikes the player incomes considerably).
I agree with most of the other claims (non-neutral venues, rest days etc).
Standards of umpiring also came up during the recent IPL. That would be a massive under-statement. Go back to home venues. Have a methodology for pitch-rating just like international matches. If any team scores sub-standard pitch score below a certain minimum limit, bar them from holding any home matches next season or from half-way into the season. Yes, first class players need to paid well so that professional cricket becomes attractive and less risky covering all levels..
neutral venue strategy is a total fail because even if you nullify travelling issue, nobody is coming to the grounds to watch other teams. if matches are being held at home away basis like old format, then at least people will come to watch their home team's matches. i was a regular spectator at wankhede stadium to watch my team mumbai in every ranji trophy home game.
