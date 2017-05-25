BCCI invites applications for India coach role; Kumble a direct entry
India coach Anil Kumble will have to go through a "fair and completely transparent" selection process if he is to continue in his current role after the Champions Trophy. While the board has called upon interested candidates to apply for the job on or before May 31, it clarified that Kumble would be a "direct entry for the process".
The Cricket Advisory Committee [CAC], comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will conduct interviews and seek presentations from the applicants. The committee was also responsible for the appointment of Kumble last year following interviews with a handful of candidates. The interview process, the BCCI said, would be overseen by a nominee of the Committee of Administrators along with the CAC.
Kumble had been appointed as head coach in June last year by the former BCCI administration led by president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, based on the the recommendation of the CAC. While Kumble wasn't initially among the 21 names shortlisted by Shirke's office, the CAC asked for his name to be included. After Kumble was picked ahead of the other shortlisted candidates, including former team director Ravi Shastri, he was handed a one-year contract. Shirke had said the one-year contract gave the board the latitude to revisit their decision.
"Kumble is now transforming himself from being a great on the cricketing field to probably becoming a great coach that we expect him to be. That transition has to be smooth," Shirke had said then. "This is professional appointment. All professional appointments try to cover all bases. Therefore that is the reason we want to be able to be in a position to review our options should there be any need. I am confident that we will not have that need to address that need. That is the exact reason behind the one-year appointment."
Kumble's stint began with a 2-0 Test series win against West Indies - the first time India won two Tests in a series in the Caribbean. India then won Test series against New Zealand, England, and Australia at home. Under Kumble, India have lost only one of their 17 Tests. India also won limited-overs series against New Zealand and England during his term.
It does not matter who the coach is. The trips to SA and Aus are going to be loses.
I am sure many people on this forum deserve to be coach going by the advisory statements they have been making on indian cricket
Why change a successful setup? Kumble is a brilliant coach and it's clear to see the changes in the Indian team. The way we beat Australia and England at home was brilliant.
Thankfully, the selection is not dictated by the BCCI honchos. It will be managed by former players and supervised by court committee. BCCI will just have to endorse the recommendation after the due process. Wonder why they had to go through selection process when they had the option to just extend the current tenure by 2 more years.
Why waste time and effort when the current incumbent has exceeded expectations, has no rift with the players, and the team is settled, winning and there are no issues to be concerned about??!!
Maybe a specialist fast-bowling coach to assist...
Its all kohlis doing, he obviously doesn't want a coach like Kumble to challenge his dominance in the dressing room. Otherwise, theres no reason to oust kumble, after the results he has produced. If a failure like fletcher could be given opportunities, kumble has done heaps better than him and the results are there fr everyone to see, test and odi wins in almost every series in the last one year
Kumble has done no wrong and everything right and hence there is no need to look beyond Kumble for the position of head coach . The players also respect him for his stature and Kumble will be the best link between the players and administrators . Beyond all this , no Indian coach has been as successful as Kumble during the last one year . In the name of transparency , BCCI should not waste time and simply extend Kumble's tenure as head coach for at least another 2 years .
oh my god 1 year has gone this much fast..
Why would you change an exceptional coach like Kumble?
Well whatever they do with AK or whoever they select, to establish a pace bowling culture in India along with an extreme makeover of our pathetic wickets, we need a pace bowling coach-someone along the lines of Craig McD, Allan Donald, Troy Cooley, Gillespie, aakib Javed et al....look @ the way Craig McD trained the quicks in 2011-12-imbibed them the virtues of pitching it up, swinging it at pace et al, the results are for all to see then and now, how hilfenhaus, siddle, harris improved and how the younger lot of pattinson, starc, cummins , hazlewood, coulter-nile etc are reaping the benefits. If India is to consistently compete overseas outside the SC - pace is the way to go, a real pace bowling mentality and mindset has to be ingrained-sadly we do well in SC conditions our media goes gung ho and bombards us with useless spin and batting stats-we go home happy...till the next tour outside the SC...appointing a specialist pace bowling coach is a good start in this..cricinfo plz publish
please keep kumble. he has done great in home seasons plus win in caribbean. he has not got a chance to prove his metal overseas(except caribbean). give him some overseas tours first and then decide his future.
After 1 years coaching by Kumble with India's new captain Virat Kohli looking good and hope it will continue till 2019. India played home series except WI tour last year. Now, it's time to rear challenge for Kumble to winning matches in away series. India will play against SA in this year. So, when Sachin, Ganguly, Laxmen selected Kumble as India's coach.
Can't see a reason to drop him.
I hope Rahul Dravid get selected for head coach, He will bring same kind success for India as he did in IPL for DD
Kumble should continue as chief coach. One year is too short to decide and Kumble has done exceedingly well in such a short span.
Kumble should continue as chief coach. One year is too short to decide and Kumble has done exceedingly well in such a short span.
I hope Rahul Dravid get selected for head coach, He will bring same kind success for India as he did in IPL for DD
Can't see a reason to drop him.
After 1 years coaching by Kumble with India's new captain Virat Kohli looking good and hope it will continue till 2019. India played home series except WI tour last year. Now, it's time to rear challenge for Kumble to winning matches in away series. India will play against SA in this year. So, when Sachin, Ganguly, Laxmen selected Kumble as India's coach.
please keep kumble. he has done great in home seasons plus win in caribbean. he has not got a chance to prove his metal overseas(except caribbean). give him some overseas tours first and then decide his future.
Well whatever they do with AK or whoever they select, to establish a pace bowling culture in India along with an extreme makeover of our pathetic wickets, we need a pace bowling coach-someone along the lines of Craig McD, Allan Donald, Troy Cooley, Gillespie, aakib Javed et al....look @ the way Craig McD trained the quicks in 2011-12-imbibed them the virtues of pitching it up, swinging it at pace et al, the results are for all to see then and now, how hilfenhaus, siddle, harris improved and how the younger lot of pattinson, starc, cummins , hazlewood, coulter-nile etc are reaping the benefits. If India is to consistently compete overseas outside the SC - pace is the way to go, a real pace bowling mentality and mindset has to be ingrained-sadly we do well in SC conditions our media goes gung ho and bombards us with useless spin and batting stats-we go home happy...till the next tour outside the SC...appointing a specialist pace bowling coach is a good start in this..cricinfo plz publish
Why would you change an exceptional coach like Kumble?
oh my god 1 year has gone this much fast..
Kumble has done no wrong and everything right and hence there is no need to look beyond Kumble for the position of head coach . The players also respect him for his stature and Kumble will be the best link between the players and administrators . Beyond all this , no Indian coach has been as successful as Kumble during the last one year . In the name of transparency , BCCI should not waste time and simply extend Kumble's tenure as head coach for at least another 2 years .
Its all kohlis doing, he obviously doesn't want a coach like Kumble to challenge his dominance in the dressing room. Otherwise, theres no reason to oust kumble, after the results he has produced. If a failure like fletcher could be given opportunities, kumble has done heaps better than him and the results are there fr everyone to see, test and odi wins in almost every series in the last one year