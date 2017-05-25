BCCI invites applications for India coach role; Kumble a direct entry

Play 04:36 Play 04:36 Ugra: Hard to imagine a better candidate for coach

India coach Anil Kumble will have to go through a "fair and completely transparent" selection process if he is to continue in his current role after the Champions Trophy. While the board has called upon interested candidates to apply for the job on or before May 31, it clarified that Kumble would be a "direct entry for the process".

The Cricket Advisory Committee [CAC], comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will conduct interviews and seek presentations from the applicants. The committee was also responsible for the appointment of Kumble last year following interviews with a handful of candidates. The interview process, the BCCI said, would be overseen by a nominee of the Committee of Administrators along with the CAC.

Kumble had been appointed as head coach in June last year by the former BCCI administration led by president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, based on the the recommendation of the CAC. While Kumble wasn't initially among the 21 names shortlisted by Shirke's office, the CAC asked for his name to be included. After Kumble was picked ahead of the other shortlisted candidates, including former team director Ravi Shastri, he was handed a one-year contract. Shirke had said the one-year contract gave the board the latitude to revisit their decision.

"Kumble is now transforming himself from being a great on the cricketing field to probably becoming a great coach that we expect him to be. That transition has to be smooth," Shirke had said then. "This is professional appointment. All professional appointments try to cover all bases. Therefore that is the reason we want to be able to be in a position to review our options should there be any need. I am confident that we will not have that need to address that need. That is the exact reason behind the one-year appointment."

Kumble's stint began with a 2-0 Test series win against West Indies - the first time India won two Tests in a series in the Caribbean. India then won Test series against New Zealand, England, and Australia at home. Under Kumble, India have lost only one of their 17 Tests. India also won limited-overs series against New Zealand and England during his term.

