BCCI invites applications for India coach role; Kumble a direct entry

India coach Anil Kumble will have to go through a "fair and completely transparent" selection process if he is to continue in his current role after the Champions Trophy. While the board has called upon interested candidates to apply for the job on or before May 31, it clarified that Kumble would be a "direct entry for the process".

The Cricket Advisory Committee [CAC], comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will conduct interviews and seek presentations from the applicants. The committee was also responsible for the appointment of Kumble last year following interviews with a handful of candidates. The interview process, the BCCI said, would be overseen by a nominee of the Committee of Administrators along with the CAC.

Kumble had been appointed as head coach in June last year by the former BCCI administration led by president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, based on the the recommendation of the CAC. While Kumble wasn't initially among the 21 names shortlisted by Shirke's office, the CAC asked for his name to be included. After Kumble was picked ahead of the other shortlisted candidates, including former team director Ravi Shastri, he was handed a one-year contract. Shirke had said the one-year contract gave the board the latitude to revisit their decision.

"Kumble is now transforming himself from being a great on the cricketing field to probably becoming a great coach that we expect him to be. That transition has to be smooth," Shirke had said then. "This is professional appointment. All professional appointments try to cover all bases. Therefore that is the reason we want to be able to be in a position to review our options should there be any need. I am confident that we will not have that need to address that need. That is the exact reason behind the one-year appointment."

Kumble's stint began with a 2-0 Test series win against West Indies - the first time India won two Tests in a series in the Caribbean. India then won Test series against New Zealand, England, and Australia at home. Under Kumble, India have lost only one of their 17 Tests. India also won limited-overs series against New Zealand and England during his term.

  • xylo on May 25, 2017, 12:17 GMT

    "This is professional appointment".. coming from the BCCI, this is laughable.

  • TheCowCorner on May 25, 2017, 12:00 GMT

    Under him Ind mostly played at home, away were against declined WI, SL etc. In that sense he's still untested. luckily for him upcoming CT will be Odis, and will be played in batting paradise of England.

  • xylo on May 25, 2017, 11:58 GMT

  • Unnikuttan on May 25, 2017, 11:50 GMT

    Dravid - Main Coach Zaheer - Bowling Coach

  • FrostD on May 25, 2017, 11:50 GMT

    GLADIATOR1976: I'm guessing you are not an Indian, hence the pessimism. I believe India will do fabulously in SA and Australia. Go Men in Blue... Best wishes.

  • Saad_Parekh on May 25, 2017, 11:46 GMT

    The issue is that section of BCCI is unhappy with Kumble as he has asked for further raise for grade A player (despite recent doubling of the retainers by the BCCI) and most eye raisingly asked for a raise for himself and rest of the support staff.

  • cricfan36746511 on May 25, 2017, 11:33 GMT

    he should be extended other year straight away. why wasting others time.

  • arka7886 on May 25, 2017, 11:31 GMT

    It is not a fair and clear selection process as stated. It is just BCCI's attempt to point out who is the Boss. In all jobs if the current employee is a normal entree to the applicant list, he is automatically extended the contract upon his consensus. Only if the current employee is not suitable for the position anymore, then the positions opens for other applicants. It will be demoralising many people, and BCCI will have the opportunity to showcase its power.

  • Alexk400 on May 25, 2017, 11:11 GMT

    If i want india to lose i probably want kumble as coach. Real coach job begins in overseas tour to england and australia and SA as well. But it will be bad for kohli. India need different mind set for overseas tour. Kumble coaching only apply if there is 11 kumble. Unfortunately india have one player with kumble character so i do not see him right coach for current line up. Coach is as good as players performance. Player performance partly depends coach's ability to motivate. I never seen kumble has ability motivate anyone except self. Brain/cricket brain do not equate to coaching ability. Coaching ability is manage human minds. The result may favour kumble because domestic wins. I do not see the committe will abandon kumble but they want ravi shastri in some form. I think sastri is a better coach than kumble.

  • SACHINNRUPATUNGA on May 25, 2017, 11:01 GMT

    What a surprise move by Bcci if we wonder Good Coach A.K change , Definitely Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar . Dada Sourv Ganguly and Very Very Special VVS Lakshman Committee extended the Anilkumble have another Stint as Coach until 2019 World Cup , Best wishes to My Favorite Roal model Anil Kumble and I will see a Indian Successful Coach

