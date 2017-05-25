BCCI and PCB to discuss bilateral ties on May 29

India and Pakistan continue to play each other at global tournaments but have not played a full bilateral series since the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, which the Indian government blamed on militants based in Pakistan © AFP

The BCCI and PCB will meet in Dubai on May 29 to discuss the MoU to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. Because of the strained relations between the two countries, the BCCI has not had the federal government's clearance to honour the MoU, which was signed in 2014. India didn't play the proposed series in 2015, and look set to give it a miss in 2017 too.

Earlier this month, the PCB had sent a notice of dispute to the BCCI, claiming losses for the BCCI's refusal to tour in 2015. Although the BCCI indicated this MoU was "just a letter" and not a formal "contract", it wrote to the government of India again about two weeks ago. Amitabh Choudhary, the acting BCCI secretary, said he communicated the same to PCB's chairman Shaharyar Khan. Choudhary said the PCB's response invoked a provision in the MoU for dialogue should a series not go ahead. Choudhary will represent the BCCI in the meeting with Shaharyar and/or PCB's legal representatives.

"We still remain committed to playing," Choudhary said, "but the position doesn't change: the series cannot go ahead without the permission of the government of India. After PCB wrote to us, we have written to the government of India again, and are awaiting the response. I believe the dialogue should go on, which is why we are meeting."

However, India continue to play Pakistan in multi-team events, as they did in Kolkata in the World T20 last year, and will do again in Birmingham during the Champions Trophy, six days after this meeting between the two boards.

India were supposed to play away against Pakistan in 2015, and are scheduled to host them in 2017. In 2015, the BCCI had offered PCB a series at home, which the PCB declined. India in turn refused to play Pakistan's home series at a neutral venue without specifying any reasons. "We are not asking any permission from the government," the then BCCI president Shashank Manohar had told ESPNcricinfo. "We are not playing in UAE. That is certain. There are reasons. But I don't want another debate on that. So I will not tell you the reasons."

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

