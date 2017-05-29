No progress on India-Pakistan bilateral ties
The deadlock on bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan continues after the meeting between the two boards in Dubai on Monday. Even as the government of India reiterated earlier in the day that there cannot be any bilateral cricket given the current strained relations between the countries, the PCB remained hopeful of continued deliberations. The two boards could meet - again, informally - in England during the Champions Trophy. ESPNcricinfo understands that if these meetings cannot find a resolution, under the ICC dispute resolution procedures, there will have to be a formal meeting the ICC CEO's in presence.
On Monday, the BCCI is known to have conveyed its earlier position: that it cannot play bilateral cricket with Pakistan without the clearance of the government, and that such a clearance was not forthcoming. The meeting was held after the PCB had sent a notice of dispute to the BCCI, claiming losses for the BCCI's refusal to tour in 2015. After receiving the notice, the BCCI sought the government's permission again, which it conveyed to the PCB. The PCB's response then invoked a provision in the MoU for dialogue should a series not go ahead.
The said MoU to play six bilateral series from 2015 to 2023 was signed between the two boards in 2014. Although the BCCI indicated this MoU was "just a letter" and not a formal "contract", it has responded to both the times the PCB has invoked dispute resolution.
The next meeting between the two boards could take place in Birmingham, where India play Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. They could also have more interaction during the next round of ICC meetings.
India continue to play Pakistan in multi-team events, as they did in Kolkata in the World T20 last year. India were supposed to play away against Pakistan in 2015, and are scheduled to host them in 2017.
In 2015, the BCCI had offered PCB a series at home, which the PCB declined. India in turn refused to play Pakistan's home series at a neutral venue without specifying any reasons. "We are not asking any permission from the government," the then BCCI president Shashank Manohar had told ESPNcricinfo. "We are not playing in UAE. That is certain. There are reasons. But I don't want another debate on that. So I will not tell you the reasons."
@Siddhart Bhaskar Pak Ind match still gets the largest viewership in the world. Still for a reason?
@Siddarth Bhaskar - Please be logical my friend. Pak 'still' does not play 90's cricket, they have started playing this crixket in the last 5 years. Bangladesh is a far improved side but have they even produced 1 crixketing great ? Name One ! I agree this Pak ODI side is deserving of its ranking but only in ODI's. Babar Azam and Azhar Ali mark my words will turn out to be great cricketers. Azhar Ali is a giant in Test cricket if you check his average in Australia, England and home. Aamir is still a fantastic bowler albeit unlucky, Yasir Shah is a beast wicket taker and only needs very little help from the pitch to be effective. The Current Indian team is not far ahead of Pak rankings notwithstanding. The batting has greatly weakened and the bowling has improved, but then in this CT all sides have very good pacers so India doesnt really have an edge. Pak certainly has not lost respect at all, Younis and Misbah were probably the most respected cricketers in the World.
@DOCTOR9 Without Kohli IND defeated AUS in the test series. Without Kohli doing much IND won at Lords in 2014 and the ODI series too. Your argument is really laughable cause atleast IND has Kohli but PAK has no one. What is PAK without Amir, What is AUS without Smith, NZ without Williamson and SA without AB ?
@WOLF777 If there was no Supreme Court, BCCI would have pulled out of CT. Before 1992 WC there were 4 editions in '75, '79, '83 and '87. Did IND-PAK played each other? Its ICC that decides grouping and not BCCI. Why should we give free points? Talk sense.
@MOHAMMAD ZAMIN yeah sure, Kohli was lucky against all PAK bowlers. That umpires call in Asia cup still haunts you, doesn't it? In WT20, Kohli didn't gave a single chance to PAK bowlers. Luck favors everyone once in a while. Like in 1992 WC when Imran and Javed were plumb lbw but were not given, Botham too was wrongly given out.
I commented on a related article on cricinfo last week but the mods didn't publish it (hopefully this will get published): PCB wasted time and money to even communicate with BCCI. As I mentioned, PCB should have just communicated on skype during their lunch break to save themselves from such non productive meetings.
You only get to live once. Haters only harm themselves. Lets start spreading love and peace will come . I don't understand the mind set which says first the bilateral ties then the cricket. I wish both the sides refrain I love all Indians as if they are like my own.........A begining
Only difference in last 3 years b/w pal and India is kohli. If he fails ind has no chance even with so called bowling attack
I think the PCB are making a big deal out of this. Just move on fellas. Improve your cross border relations and then come to cricket. Sad but true.
INDIA-PAK games are one sided games now Matches with Eng , Aus ,NZ and SA are thriller now
@SamRoy - i meant exactly what u meant. Every great pak player u mentioned in your post has gone . None of the players in the current team seem like they'll last even 20 games and this makes majority of cricket fans not wanting to watch them - they have lost the charisma and respect. Not talking about history but at this point of time BD is a way more interesting team with very excitinfg prospects with a fantastic young core. They also have a better domestic setup. Pak still plays the 90's brand cricket and hopes for one much wonders but sadly the game today is about fitness
As someone already mentioned, how about a tri-series at a neutral venue? It could be in South Africa where India are touring later in the year. India-Pakistan is as big as it gets anywhere in the world.
You only get to live once. Haters only harm themselves. Lets start spreading love and peace will come . I don't understand the mind set which says first the bilateral ties then the cricket. I wish both the sides refrain I love all Indians as if they are like my own.........A begining
Only difference in last 3 years b/w pal and India is kohli. If he fails ind has no chance even with so called bowling attack
I think the PCB are making a big deal out of this. Just move on fellas. Improve your cross border relations and then come to cricket. Sad but true.
INDIA-PAK games are one sided games now Matches with Eng , Aus ,NZ and SA are thriller now
@SamRoy - i meant exactly what u meant. Every great pak player u mentioned in your post has gone . None of the players in the current team seem like they'll last even 20 games and this makes majority of cricket fans not wanting to watch them - they have lost the charisma and respect. Not talking about history but at this point of time BD is a way more interesting team with very excitinfg prospects with a fantastic young core. They also have a better domestic setup. Pak still plays the 90's brand cricket and hopes for one much wonders but sadly the game today is about fitness
As someone already mentioned, how about a tri-series at a neutral venue? It could be in South Africa where India are touring later in the year. India-Pakistan is as big as it gets anywhere in the world.
Who cares If india doesn't play.. someone else will.. this whole thing is getting very boring..
@WOLF777 - So you mean to say that India should forfeit points in ICC tournaments just because you think it is hypocritical stand been taken by India. I am sure there are many such examples in the world today where two countries don't have bilateral sporting ties but play each other on world stage.
For the first time in my life I think india have pace battery which can win them matches on their own. As for the recently concluded IPL Yadav , bhuvi , shami and bumrah WOW. reminds me of good old days when wasim waqar aqib were togather. Indian has always been a good batting team but it was bowling that has ruined all the goodwork batsmen use to put in.Time and again bowling and specially fast bowlers have let them down. Best of luck for the pacers. I hope they play atleast 3 of the above 4. Well for the PAK/IND match I don't have my hopes up as I don't see batsmen milking these bowlers like they use to in the past .
I do hope for an India Pak series... An entire generation of great players and fans are missing out on the fizz and thrill of Indo Pak games
So the powers that be have finally confirmed what everyone knew all along. For the better or the worse, its pointless trying to revive cricketing ties between India and Pakistan until the political establishment in the two countries can improve diplomatic relations.
It is a great loss to cricket that there is no pak and ind series. Great rivalries should be nourished, there was never enough of Ajmal vs Kohli or Aamir vs Kohli, though I feel Kohli won against Ajmal but was lucky against Aamir. The same way there will never be a Yasir vs Kohli in India which would be an awesome contest or a Younis Khan vs Ashwin on a rank turner. Even Sachin never played Waqar and Wasim in the early 90's due to our nations not getting on. Ours is a rivalry that puts the Ashes to shame, its not about money making its about dominating the sport through soft aspects. We SC people can create the most powerful bloc in cricket but we just dont get on. Truely sad, truely shameful.
@SAMROY, Love from Islamabad btw SRT all time favourite , huge fan of the champion. Team india has been and will always be my fav team after Pakistan.
1.5 billion viewers when they played in the wc 2015, what's the problem...this has to happen, get it on!
@CRICKET1085 so you mean eng and sa are exceptional? When India goes to the final and semifinal of most tournaments when Sa and England always choke and fail, so technically India is better than these teams
Believe me or not,the only difference between PAK and IND for the past two or three years is KOHLI.There is nothing exceptional in Indian team like AUS,ENG and SA except Kohli.He is pure class.
It's certainly not good for cricket for the fans. Keep politics out of sports or don't play at all. Why play in CT?
@cricfan1828755433: I'm sorry I didn't understand, are you saying its an easy win for Pak this time around or the other way around if these 2 teams meet in CT ?
If BCCI does not want to play bilateral series with Pakistan, I think at least India play with Pak in Tri-series with any third nation Aus, SA etc. People wants to see match between India Pakistan. We know India doesn't play more Tri-series like other nation. It will be chance to play cricket any part of world. In past, India played series in Canada, UAE, Kenya, Malaysia in Tri-series format. Pakistan not good rank team but when both team play everyone want to see them.
@Siddharth Bhaskar Speak for yourself. Not for me. When BD produces several legendary cricketers like Miandad, Hanif Mohammad, Zaheer Abbas, Imran, Wasim Akram, Inzamam then let us think about India vs BD rivalry. Till then no comparison. Even as an Indian; Imran Khan and Wasim Akram are among my two most favorite cricketers with Akram being my most favorite fast bowler; anytime, anywhere and Imran being being my most favorite inspirational, charismatic captain. Miandad was never a favorite; he such an annoying person but I full respect for his cricketing ability and intelligence. Saeed Anwar was a personal favorite of mine even though he practically murdered our Indian bowlers everywhere. Such a wristy, elegant player; joy to watch. And massively disliked Afridi's ugly hoicks and even more disliked Rameez Raja's commentary being delighted by that slogging. I am sure there will be several Pakistani fans out here will have several Indian cricketers they liked and disliked.
It's all right if India doesn't want to play due to any reasons. But if it's not playing it should compensate us money and/or ranking points. That should be the way to go for any country refusing to play any other country not just us two
@WOLF777 I salute your honest assessment.
Hard match againts SA india and Sirlanka easy one pakistan easily take
Pakistan win 3rd time againts india and 1 time india win by luck but this time pakistan clearly if weather not imvovling otherwise victory knock
Just playing with more than billion people . both boards wasting theirs time with false hopes.
@Daisycric: You can't force any country to play against any other country if the respective govts. don't permit, its an embedded rule in the constitution by default. BCCI need not pay any damages as the agreement was just verbal & no official legal contract was signed, there was an article about it as well. If India doesn't play in the ICC events or Asia Cup, then yes, you can sue them or else you can't. Hopefully, when PCB & BCCI agree for a contract next time, you can get your bosses to get BCCI to sign the legal contract papers to have an binding in any international court of justice. @RiseoftheTiger: Rivalry is only one-sided mate, people down the ground - I meant the non-keyboard warriors don't give a damn about Ind v BD matches in India. My very own friends skip Ind v Bd matches, saying boring, most of them watch all other matches even when India plays associate team as well, they want to know how those associate players turn up. Binny's 6 for damaged interest in general in Ind.
Pakistan will most likely get hammered by India powerful batting on June 4th, no doubt whatsoever.
Soon teams will be reluctant to invite Pakistan team.
No excitement when you already know that Pakistan ODI team can fold for paltry.
Thats fine, its probably better for pak that they dont play right now.. Pak record against india (all matches - test and odi) is awesome... now pak are rebuilding and india are a complete team, but like everything with time things change (Windies/Aus have fallen from greatness) so will india, then they'll once AGAIN they'll be our whipping boys... right now its their time, so not playing its their loss
Atleast read whats in the article before complaining. Ind cannot play a bilateral series with Pak unless the govt of india clears things for BCCI. but i do agree that the pcb shud be compensated for the revenue it might have generated had this series gone ahead.
India should either play Pakistan or not play Pakistan. I am an India fan and I think 'We will only play Pakistan in international tournaments involving other countries' is very hypocritical position to adopt for India. I say do not play Pakistan at all if you want to make a political statement or leave the politics out of the game.
@DAISYCRIC Even Shashank Manohar who was BCCI president earlier refused to PCB regarding bilateral series in neutral venues, in short ICC can't do anything in bilateral series if Indian government refuses to play against Pakistan.
If indian government is really committing on not playing against Pak, how did Politians permitted bcci to play against Pak in CT....BCCI has all the reasons in the world...... hypocrisy on its peak..
@Daisycric, good joke mate. ICC could not force even BAngladesh to travel to Pak, good luck with your hope that they will be able to intervene and arm twist India, which has significant long standing political disputes and with Pak. In current situation, India will just invite Bangladesh to tour India in place of Pak, it would be good for both teams since Bangladesh are definitely more exciting team than current Pakistan team...
But PCB should be compensated for losses by BCCI. After all 8 years series were decided in lieu of yes vote on big 3. So BCCI can't back out easily.
i think India remembers what happened last time Pak visited India in 2012. All their big guns were humiliated in front of their own crowd at their own grounds.
Thank God. No progress made. Why should PCB beg for matches when BCCI doesn't want to play. Leave them and move on. India didn't play with Pakistan in tests during 1962 to 1977 then 1990 to 1998 then 2007 till date. So it's been happening almost from day one. PCB should concentrate on other boards and series.
@DAISYCRIC, MOU is not a legal binding contract, it is just a letter.
India vs Bangladesh is the new india vs pak. Pak not good enough any more
@DAISYCRIC - Its a political issue and ICC has no power to intervene into that
Sorry to say, but IND-PAK matches are very one sided nowadays. No thrills. Even a BD-IND match steers more exchange of rivalry among followers.
Its about time ICC should take control of the series organize by other country and force countries to play each other. India should not get away with its commitment. ICC should force India to play with Pakistan or pay amount in damages.
