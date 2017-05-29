India news May 29, 2017

No progress on India-Pakistan bilateral ties

ESPNcricinfo staff
45

Pakistan and India are set to face off on June 4 in the Champions Trophy - they continue to play each other in global tournaments © IDI/Getty Images

The deadlock on bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan continues after the meeting between the two boards in Dubai on Monday. Even as the government of India reiterated earlier in the day that there cannot be any bilateral cricket given the current strained relations between the countries, the PCB remained hopeful of continued deliberations. The two boards could meet - again, informally - in England during the Champions Trophy. ESPNcricinfo understands that if these meetings cannot find a resolution, under the ICC dispute resolution procedures, there will have to be a formal meeting the ICC CEO's in presence.

On Monday, the BCCI is known to have conveyed its earlier position: that it cannot play bilateral cricket with Pakistan without the clearance of the government, and that such a clearance was not forthcoming. The meeting was held after the PCB had sent a notice of dispute to the BCCI, claiming losses for the BCCI's refusal to tour in 2015. After receiving the notice, the BCCI sought the government's permission again, which it conveyed to the PCB. The PCB's response then invoked a provision in the MoU for dialogue should a series not go ahead.

The said MoU to play six bilateral series from 2015 to 2023 was signed between the two boards in 2014. Although the BCCI indicated this MoU was "just a letter" and not a formal "contract", it has responded to both the times the PCB has invoked dispute resolution.

The next meeting between the two boards could take place in Birmingham, where India play Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. They could also have more interaction during the next round of ICC meetings.

India continue to play Pakistan in multi-team events, as they did in Kolkata in the World T20 last year. India were supposed to play away against Pakistan in 2015, and are scheduled to host them in 2017.

In 2015, the BCCI had offered PCB a series at home, which the PCB declined. India in turn refused to play Pakistan's home series at a neutral venue without specifying any reasons. "We are not asking any permission from the government," the then BCCI president Shashank Manohar had told ESPNcricinfo. "We are not playing in UAE. That is certain. There are reasons. But I don't want another debate on that. So I will not tell you the reasons."

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • Cricinfouser on May 29, 2017, 18:52 GMT

    @Siddhart Bhaskar Pak Ind match still gets the largest viewership in the world. Still for a reason?

  • Mohammad Zamin on May 29, 2017, 18:51 GMT

    @Siddarth Bhaskar - Please be logical my friend. Pak 'still' does not play 90's cricket, they have started playing this crixket in the last 5 years. Bangladesh is a far improved side but have they even produced 1 crixketing great ? Name One ! I agree this Pak ODI side is deserving of its ranking but only in ODI's. Babar Azam and Azhar Ali mark my words will turn out to be great cricketers. Azhar Ali is a giant in Test cricket if you check his average in Australia, England and home. Aamir is still a fantastic bowler albeit unlucky, Yasir Shah is a beast wicket taker and only needs very little help from the pitch to be effective. The Current Indian team is not far ahead of Pak rankings notwithstanding. The batting has greatly weakened and the bowling has improved, but then in this CT all sides have very good pacers so India doesnt really have an edge. Pak certainly has not lost respect at all, Younis and Misbah were probably the most respected cricketers in the World.

  • GR8GAUR on May 29, 2017, 18:50 GMT

    @DOCTOR9 Without Kohli IND defeated AUS in the test series. Without Kohli doing much IND won at Lords in 2014 and the ODI series too. Your argument is really laughable cause atleast IND has Kohli but PAK has no one. What is PAK without Amir, What is AUS without Smith, NZ without Williamson and SA without AB ?

    @WOLF777 If there was no Supreme Court, BCCI would have pulled out of CT. Before 1992 WC there were 4 editions in '75, '79, '83 and '87. Did IND-PAK played each other? Its ICC that decides grouping and not BCCI. Why should we give free points? Talk sense.

    @MOHAMMAD ZAMIN yeah sure, Kohli was lucky against all PAK bowlers. That umpires call in Asia cup still haunts you, doesn't it? In WT20, Kohli didn't gave a single chance to PAK bowlers. Luck favors everyone once in a while. Like in 1992 WC when Imran and Javed were plumb lbw but were not given, Botham too was wrongly given out.

  • m23khan on May 29, 2017, 18:24 GMT

    I commented on a related article on cricinfo last week but the mods didn't publish it (hopefully this will get published): PCB wasted time and money to even communicate with BCCI. As I mentioned, PCB should have just communicated on skype during their lunch break to save themselves from such non productive meetings.

  • jaguar_merc_bmw on May 29, 2017, 18:23 GMT

    You only get to live once. Haters only harm themselves. Lets start spreading love and peace will come . I don't understand the mind set which says first the bilateral ties then the cricket. I wish both the sides refrain I love all Indians as if they are like my own.........A begining

  •   doctor9 on May 29, 2017, 18:21 GMT

    Only difference in last 3 years b/w pal and India is kohli. If he fails ind has no chance even with so called bowling attack

  • Cpt.Meanster on May 29, 2017, 17:59 GMT

    I think the PCB are making a big deal out of this. Just move on fellas. Improve your cross border relations and then come to cricket. Sad but true.

  • Sabestian_ on May 29, 2017, 17:58 GMT

    INDIA-PAK games are one sided games now Matches with Eng , Aus ,NZ and SA are thriller now

  • Siddharth Bhaskar on May 29, 2017, 17:48 GMT

    @SamRoy - i meant exactly what u meant. Every great pak player u mentioned in your post has gone . None of the players in the current team seem like they'll last even 20 games and this makes majority of cricket fans not wanting to watch them - they have lost the charisma and respect. Not talking about history but at this point of time BD is a way more interesting team with very excitinfg prospects with a fantastic young core. They also have a better domestic setup. Pak still plays the 90's brand cricket and hopes for one much wonders but sadly the game today is about fitness

  • Corridor-of-Certainty on May 29, 2017, 17:48 GMT

    As someone already mentioned, how about a tri-series at a neutral venue? It could be in South Africa where India are touring later in the year. India-Pakistan is as big as it gets anywhere in the world.

  • No featured comments at the moment.