Kumble's future uncertain after Kohli's feedback
India's campaign for Champions Trophy has begun under a cloud of discontent within the dressing room with the captain, and possibly a few other senior players, expressing a lack of confidence in their head coach.
Speculation had been rife ever since the BCCI chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Anil Kumble as the head coach, choosing instead to advertise the position, and it has now emerged that the decision was made following feedback from Virat Kohli about Kumble's coaching method, which he is said to have described as "intimidating".
Kumble's year-long contract expires at the end of the Champions Trophy. The development comes at less than an ideal time for India, with their first match in the Champions Trophy, against arch rivals Pakistan, just days away.
It is understood that Kohli relayed the sense of discontent to the BCCI's top office bearers as well as the Committee of Administrators (CoA) before the team left for England. He is also understood to have spoken to Sourav Ganguly, who is part of the cricket advisory panel which has been tasked with deciding the coaching option.
The players' concerns are thought to centre mainly around Kumble's man-management skills. In the words of one official familiar with the details, Kumble has been conducting himself like a "headmaster" at a school. Such an approach, the official said, "had not gone down well" with the players who are used to a more relaxed dressing room. Some players - not the bigger personalities like Kohli or MS Dhoni - have felt "a bit intimidated" by Kumble's approach.
Such has been the approach, the official said, that some of the injuries that have ruled players out during Kumble's tenure were not strictly cricket related. "Kumble was pushing hard. The bulk of them [injuries] are non-cricketing injuries. One of the players was stressed out. So the team is not a happy lot."
What has surprised the BCCI is that Kumble has failed to read these concerns. The official said that the reason Kumble has been successful was because "the team has been successful" playing cricket mostly at home. "The way the cricket set-up works in India is the coach is not the king. So the coach has to understand that."
Based on the player feedback, the BCCI decided that the time to "change" had come and the "best" way to move forward was to put in place an advertisement inviting fresh applications. The official admitted that the timing was not ideal - the advertisement went out on the day Indian squad arrived in London to defend the Champions Trophy, and applications for the job close on the eve of the tournament opener - but he said the process had to followed.
The most telling public comments came from Kohli, who said last week he did not find anything untoward with what the BCCI was doing. "The process has been followed every single time the similar way in Indian cricket for the past so many years is what I know," Kohli said at his first media briefing upon landing in England. "Even the last time the post was up for a change the same procedure was applied. With the term being one year, the procedure is being followed in the same manner. I don't see anything very different from what has happened in the past. That is something the board has recognised. They want to follow the same pattern."
Kohli was equivocal in his response to the success India have had under Kumble. "When you have results come your way, the contribution is from every part of the team," he said. "It is not from a single source to say the least. Everyone works hard equally if not more than the other person."
Kumble has not yet spoken publicly about the situation. He is, however, bound to be disappointed considering India have only lost one series in any format under his charge: the two-match Twenty20 series in Florida against West Indies last August. Kumble has also been front and centre in talks with the BCCI over enhancing the contracts not just of the national team's players but also domestic players and Indian coaching staff.
The situation also puts three other Indian legends in an awkward position. It was only last June that Kumble was nominated by the three-man cricket advisory panel comprising his contemporaries, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman; Kumble wasn't in the original shortlist of candidates the BCCI had finalised because he had no formal coaching experience. But it was at the panel's insistence that he was put in. And now they have to go through the process again; it isn't yet known if Kumble will go through the process again. Ganguly is currently in England, doing television commentary for the official broadcaster of the Champions Trophy.
At the time of Kumble's appointment, the BCCI made out the contract for only a year saying that would give Kumble time to prove his coaching credentials. The former BCCI president Anurag Thakur had said that a review would be carried out after one year. Incidentally, Ajay Shirke, who was the BCCI secretary last June, had said that when the review was done, Kumble should find himself in the "driver's seat" considering India were playing a long home season comprising 13 Tests and a couple of ODI series. Kumble might not be holding the steering wheel anymore.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
In my honest opinion, Virat has lost about 50% of fans in the just last 2-3 months span with his attitude. What separates a legend from a brilliant player is his/her humility, which I sadly believe Virat lacks it.
This is absolutely ridiculous! Some players need to be pushed to get the best out of them and that's the coach's job, he is not meant to be their buddies. If he is not popular with some of the players, it means he is doing the job. Kohli seems to be accusing Kumble of what he himself is guilty off, on numerous occasions, he is caught on camera scolding his players, especially the youngsters...the irony of it all!
@ALFAOMEGA - Precise and concise! I applaud your comment "not winning and wining" priceless.
It's absurd that people are even believing that Kohli has really said anything. Not that I'm taking his side. In one place, the article says "it is understood".. does that mean it's the truth? No, it's a speculation. Where is the proof? Maybe BCCI is following the process here
Sad development! Is it wrong to be a task master, especially when the results are positive? It will be wrong to relieve Kumble now. He deserves his place till WC 2019
I think the players are paid well enough to put up with a disciplined coach who is a hard taskmaster with the results to show as well. Winning and whining may go hand in hand but not winning and wining
Kohli's talent with the bat is unmatched.... but i think he has long way togo as for as a good captain is concerned....i dont think he will be the captain say after 2 or 3 years...no offence but he is modern legend
VK has a lot of KP in him. Brilliant players both. Both would have been better suited to an individual sport like tennis where they could hire and fire a personal coach and behave petulantly without much repercussion.
One important sentence in this article "Kumble has not spoken publicly on the situation." This shows he is educated and civilized. Kumble is too humble compared to his achievements on the field. Kohli is still a kid on the block.
Since South Africa is looking for a new coach, I hope they wait for BCCI's decision. If Kumble exits, take him and start winning the big tournaments. We Indians don't deserve good things. If the same results were with a foreign coach, he would have been made a demigod. 90% of the people here supporting Kumble. Few supporting Kohli or saying coach has no role. If coach has no role, Greg Chappell had done nothing wrong then. So, blame Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly etc. Same with Fletcher. If he had no role, why was he ousted. The big players should have been sacked, not the coach. If Kumble is ousted, I really hope he applies for another team (better choice would be SA) and show what India missed.
I told here in cricinfo (before appointing Kumble) that local coaches in Asian countries never going to work. No matter how talented coaches are players always reluctant to follow them right away. Atapattu and Waquar were the examples at that time.As a solution maybe coaches can communicate in English with players? :D
@Arun.cric.fan...sadly it's ego that drives the players these days and not the sentiments of fans
Pujara, Ashwin, Rahane are good option. There is no option to hard work.
On the other side body language of Kumble is not welcoming, he looks old and boring. He is by far best option if he promise that he will smile 24 times every day.
@Simmotheaviator...bang on...Couldn't agree more. India has always been a team of a couple of petulant superstars who outgrow their shoes the moment they taste a little success...and these days it's more the IPL variety of success rather than consistent test match performance
@RAM...the solution is simple and probably the right one. But I feel it's just for situations such as these that Rahul rejected the job in the first place. Egos run high in Indian cricket and it's not just results that count. You must be willing to air those egos, bend low and salute them as well with a smile. Much as I want to see Rahul in the job, it's for this reason I don't want him in the job even more
hire jayawardene because he is a great tactician
Here is an answer given by a prominent current Indian cricketer just a month ago (I quote as is) - This is what we as fans know him as. How come things changed in less than a month? Question asked: How does Anil Kumble handle the team atmosphere? ----- His Answer: "He keeps it very simple. He might come across as a hard taskmaster, but he's not. He's very relaxed. We discuss what we want to do as a team, and he's brought in a lot of discipline. He lets us be. He doesn't get into technique and say, 'We've got to do this, we've got to do that'. He lets the boys make their own decisions. He's obviously someone who has so much experience and he's just retired. So he knows how the modern game goes. He knows that you can have a bad session on one or two days and we can always come back in a game. He's frank. You can't expect anything sugar-coated from him. And that's how we like it. Whatever situation we are in in a Test match, I'm sure he's been there a hundred times before."
Micro management is the issue here. It happens to the best of managers. And dont compare cricket with football. They are different games with different approaches. Somebody senior should talk to both Kohli & Kumble and sort out differences. Its for the good of our future.
I think kohli is right. I have another thing in mind. Since player like kohli, ashwin, jadeja, pandya do no need coach, we can make kohli indian coach. He can both play and coach at the same time.
Why this rift/blame on Kumble coming out as soon as he presented the new salary hike/structure ? Should we be naive to treat this as just a co-incidence? or, is there some sense in believing, "it's not everything you hear" ? Either way, please ruin the success our Indian team is showing (especially, the bowling) these days.
I urge everyone to read the article before commenting. You practice hard to get injured in the practice session is something which we don't see often and that is not how cricket played. BCCI should sit and talk with coach and captain if kumble wants his own way of coaching he can try some other teams.
Simple solution. Rope in the other stalwart from Karnataka to coach the team. Should I even name the gentleman?
The performance of a team depends more on the players than the coach. However, Kohli should have sealed his lips rather than bringing it to public. This will surely create animosity in the team.
Until we hear from the horses mouth, it will all remain hearsay. But the way the press is being selectively fed information reeks of something rotten- within the team or within the BCCI. Kumble following instructions of the CoA and submitting his proposals is made to appear as if he has demanded a pay hike.
I'm still fuming and want to have this last word for Kohli. Get used to it!
Kholi trying to emulate ganguly ( over aggressive on field , picking up fight with coach ) Wait and see for the shirt removal celebration at the CT finals .
That's funny. Is Kohli appointing the coach? Should BCCI appoint a coach to Kohli's liking?
Real question one needs to answer is
How effective Anil Kumble has been for the real success of Indian Team? He could be excellent cricketing analyst with the aid of computer, recorded plays but has he been good in channelising the young and performing energy of team Indians is the question one has to answer. I still feel Kumble lacks the finesse of what is needed in the cricket due to his over reliance on the computer analysis. Time to choose the right candidate to head the role. A cricketing brain, analyst, strategist and man manager is the key for taking India ahead.
I guess, Dada, laxman and Sachin would talk to kumble and kohli and douse the smoke
This seems to be a pattern in Indian cricket - when a coach takes the players out of their comfort zone they rebel... and usually get their way. Greg Chappell was an exception - he came in with the same poor attitude he had in his playing days and failed, as he has continued to do in his subsequent coaching and selecting roles. Kumble was a hard worker on the field who got the most out of himself and roused his troops to some amazing performances even when he wasn't captaining. Kolhi is a boorish, arrogant and petulant character on and off the field. No wonder they don't get along. If Kumble is genuinely doing a bad job then let him go... but if the IPL showponies in the team are kicking up a fuss about having to work hard then the problem most likely isn't with the coach.
The ugly part of the baggage of Indian Cricket today. We have a team under a coach that has won just about everything in the past year and now this! It reeks of the kind of disfame of Bollywood. Indian Cricket is the new Bollywood. It is part of the money trail, I suppose.
Now to Kumble's visible contribution. As my moniker goes, I've followed Indian Cricket for a long time and it is no stretch to say that 2016-17, right after Kumble took over is the single best year for Indian Bowling in a long time. Bowling has been the achille's heel; If you think over 20 years, you come up with a few winners: Kumble, Bhaaji, Srinath, Zaheer but they were lone rangers. Our blushes were saved by batting giants. Now we have stars across all formats! Ashwin, Jadeja, Bhumrah, Shami, Yadav; And Pandya, Mishra, Patel; Surely this is not all just Kumble's doing but enjoy it folks! At least don't beat up the coach.
Disgusting if there is no due process followed.
If students start dictating what and how to be taught then you can imagine what will be the quality of the students. I hope they can settle the issues quickly rather than to wait for long to turn into an ugly one. Kumble's decision to include the chinaman bowler for the last test match against the Aussies was really a wise one. All of Kumble/Kohli success has come in India but his biggest test would be when he travels outside the Asian continent.
I hope Kohli gets the sentiment of the fans here. Whether I wud continue to be his fan or not depends on his stance now...
In the larger interest of the sport & inculcate sportsmanship & decency remove politics from the game: Let the sacrifice be an Eye-opener for the youngsters with passion: let discipline be the buzz word: without discipline ,& soldier like mentality,no one is good for the country:
Nothing but a typical subcontinent nature of show up, who is bigger, captain or coach. Subcontinent country's players like a foreign coach. Did we not like the British better than our own people for 200 years? That mentality is still there. Kumble was known to be a very good captain, sober and gentle. Now he has turned to become an headmaster. Everyone knows Kohli's volatile temperament. A coach should not be replaced by Captain's feedback, rather all players input is important.
As an afterthought the best solution would be to make sri sri sri ViratKohli as Headcoach cum manager cum the captain: LoL..
India have done incredibly well under the coaching of legendary Anil Kumble. It is very unfair to sack Kumble from that post by hearing the words of mischievous Kohli. He may be doing undisciplinary behaviors which Kumble won't tolerate. If Kumble would be sacked, Indian cricket will suffer a lot.
It is evident that players don't like being disciplined. Also, If Kohli thinks that Coach is behaving like a headmaster then his teammates also start thinking that their Captain is behaving like Principal and demand for a change.. This statement probably will backfire him. The actual problem is, current generation players doesn't understand the value of Coach/mentor.. They think that they can coach themselves and become master overnight. Some one (Probably Tendulkar or Rahul) should take them a class explaining the importance Coach (a disciplined one)
I agree with this view 100%.Kohli should be shown his place and dropped from captaincy and the eleven if need be.Nobody is indispensable.
US_INDIAN ON MAY 31, 2017, 14:29 GMT I dont think that the management should dance to the tunes of a captain or few seniors because these guys think that they are above everyone and everything and even the game and the nation, this mindset should go or the players should go because no one is above the game and the national pride. I do not think they can get any better coach than Kumble and they can get better captain as we have seen Rahane did a much better job than Kohli and I would say a Rohit or Ashwin could be a better thinking captain. so my suggestion is not to dance to these few guys tune and let them know loud and clear, it is the management which decides who would be a administrator and a coach, take it or leave it.
It is most unfortunate that this captain-coach feud is happening again more often than not, only in India. Player egos and their oversized paychecks are to blame. In the 4 professional leagues in the US, coaches would bark orders at players, whether it be Tom Brady or LeBron James, and they would deliver. That sense of discipline is what makes youngsters succeed in life and learn a sense of teamwork, co-operation and respect for others.
IND has produced many a great cricketer but the 4 biggest jewels in crown of IND cricket are 1. SRT 2. MSD 3. Kapil 4. Gavaskar. They have shown great patience, focus, discipline, commitment, perseverance, hard work and resilience. Kumble & some others have shown similar attributes.
BCCI on its part has developed an excellent self-financing model for development of the game including creation of infrastructure, good payment models for cricketers etc. However, the adoption of best practices in management are required for better results & to avoid disappointments for fans on regular basis. Coaches, players need to be trained in the areas of leadership, team work, communication etc. Formal Performance Review system needs to be established for Coaches, Captain, players etc.
Head Coach should be team in charge with captain answerable to him. The Coaches, Captain, Team should be selected by 5 retired cricketers (employed with high salaries on fulltime 3/5year contract basis by BCCI).
This is the same captain who said "they laughed at it", referring to their team RCB's abysmal performance this IPL. The coach they are blaming took the same team from shambles to finals in 2009 in South Africa as a captain and player. Gentlemen, that's the difference in attitude the current captain and coach has. You be the judge.
At a junior level, a coach may be very involved in coaching on technique however, by the time a cricketer reaches the national team, they have established a style and firmed their technique. They may not always execute but are always aware of their own flaws. As such, at this level a coach's job is to help a player with the mental aspect of the game. If the player seeks help with a technical aspect, only then it should be offered. When a national coach intervenes at a technical level, things go South, proverbially speaking. While no one questions Kumble's credentials as a legend of the game, the trio that selected him had not based his selection on his coaching skills, he really had none. I feel that this lack of experience as a coach has led Kumble down the path of not being able to manage the mental coaching aspect which he should focus on. Someone below has rightly said, the players should be given credit for executing, the coach does not play on the field.
It is wierd behavior from BCCI as usual- dancing to the tunes of a few players who think they are bigger than the game and the nation. Instead of calling a new applications they should have extended his contract for at least next 2 years or so because in the first place a 1 year contract is absurd, as no one can create wonders in such a short span and had they extended Kumble's contract it should have sent a strong message very very loud and clear that no one including the captain is bigger than the game and the national pride. It is a very childish or i can say an arrogant behavior from Kohli when he is complaining about the headmaster attitude where as he himself does the same on the field which many would not like and we the watching public do not like for sure. When you work in a firm if the manager is a tough task master either you adapt to his style or quit the job same should go to the players who ever it may be. My experience of playing and watching says Kumble should stay.
I have been watching Cricket for the past 30+ years. The competitive spirit and the skills shown by the Indian team against Aussies from the 2nd test till the end is not something I have seen before (apart from a few instances). The kind of fightback, resilience, skill, relentlessness all were on exhibition. It reflects how Kumble the player used to play in his heydays...What we witnessed recently with Indian team was anything but mediocre, which demands the standards that Kumble is asking his team to achieve and maintain. As a fan, I enjoy and admire this competitiveness and perseverance anytime than an occasional flamboyance from one or two over-rated players. If the Indian team wants to reach greater heights, then each and every individual should remember that they are not bigger than the game. No place for ego, star-power, favoritism.
I think we need a tactician... someone who is also familial with Indian culture... someone like Shane Warne whos a cricketing brain and has the respect of the players... lets face it.. kumble was a great player.. does not automatically make him a great coach.. if that was the case Sachin would have been the greateat captain ever.
HIRE TOM MOODY. That is it. Hiring sastri may create problem. so in order to pacify foreigner is better. TOM MOODY talks nice and proper without offending anyone. So he is very ideal coach and can become greatest indian coach ever if he has given full authority and 3 year contract. 3 year is long time. Pay him lot and lets see what he can deliver.
I don't think it would be fair to let go Kumble when he is bringing good results. I believe that Kumble need to be known if there are any issues with his coaching methods so that he can change accordingly and not put too much pressure on any player. I am sure that he is a kind of personality who can listen to criticisms and make appropriate amends in his approach.
Indian coach's job is at the mercy of the players. The trend was established with Greg Chapell, a foreign coach who was said to have been unfamiliar with our culture, style of thinking etc., and now an Indian coach in Kumble, who is being pushed out for being too authoritarian!Why is it always the lesser known senior players in the team that are not happy, never the star players?
The Media reports are glaring that all is NOT well with the Head-Master/Coach vs Men in the Blues !! It's time to TURN TO THE ONE & ONLY RAHUL DRAVID .. before other Nations lap him up !!
Today Ashwin and Jadeja are on top of rankings due to Kumble,before Kumble they were average bowlers. Spin bowling department will suffer if Kumble goes.
I think some one made a point about when Fletcher could be for so many useless years then why not Kumble .. Excellent point. I think Fletcher was so laid back that the players forgot that the coach is essentially the team manager and the one who drives the team off the field.. I wish we would have kicked Fletcher out years ago ! He was really bad.. I still think Greg Chappell was better coach and probably Kumble is in the same mould.
It's funny to read that Kohli or BCCI officials are complaining about Kumble being 'Headmaster'. The team needs discipline and Kumble is doing exactly like that. If that is too 'stressful' for some newcomers, tell them to play gully cricket. No one is complaining about stress while playing IPL. And Kohli has no right to complain against Kumble. In my opinion, Kohli has a looong way to go when it comes to building a character in himself and in the team. And wait for the numbers until we face England in England and Australia in Australia (test cricket - last time we did that and fell on our faces to embarrassing defeats).
Much as I'd like to see Kumble continue, it appears from this article the knives are out for him. There have been many instances where an unpopular coach was ousted by player revolt and his successor became one of the all-time great coaches. Magic Johnson had his LA Lakers coach Paul Westhead fired and the replacement, Pat Riley, took the team to Showtime glory. Michael Jordan asked for Doug Collins' removal and the next coach, Phil Jackson, helped Jordan to 6 NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. And with the India cricket team, Ganguly et al got Greg Chappell booted out and Gary Kirsten came in and did a magnificent job. So Kumble's successor could be highly successful. Then again, there are probably the same or more instances where giving the players what they wanted led to worse, not better, results. Wait and see. All will be revealed shortly!
I dont think that the management should dance to the tunes of a captain or few seniors because these guys think that they are above everyone and everything and even the game and the nation, this mindset should go or the players should go because no one is above the game and the national pride. I do not think they can get any better coach than Kumble and they can get better captain as we have seen Rahane did a much better job than Kohli and I would say a Rohit or Ashwin could be a better thinking captain. so my suggestion is not to dance to these few guys tune and let them know loud and clear, it is the management which decides who would be a administrator and a coach, take it or leave it.
Dravid and zaheer is best option.
If according to Kohli, players are intimidating, then may be we need to change the captain. Why coach? If Kumble - the coach is forcing players to get in discipline (which is where rich Indian players are poor) and put their ego a side, then I like that coach. We need that type of coach who ask players to put nation first, stay disciplined, and keep players' ego and stardom away.
As I said before there is more than meets the eye. Do not look at Kumble's shortcomings, if there any at all, that is a red herring, but there are other parties with vested interest in this job. They may be the instigators. They want a bite in the apple.You would know better than me. I do not know their regional friendships but feel Dhoni & Kumble would have worked much better, Kumble missed the bus.
As much as I admire Kholi as a batsman and for his aggression, he is not the captain material... Should hand over the captaincy to someone calmer like Rahane..!
Not an ideal situation at all
Well what ever be the reason behind this controversy,I believe when you play for national team,it is not a honeymoon and I genuinely believe that players should be more mature enough to feel intimated let alone cry babies.As the players get handsome paycheck when considering any other sports in India,Coach also gets his due and it is his duty to be disciplinarian in the team to always keep the guys on their toes. After all they are not in the dressing room to enjoy,they get these privilege and following because they play for country dreaming of which thousands toil playing all around country. Secondly Anil Kimble has proved himself as a player and as an admin. And in this case if is is intemidating then so be it. Grow up guys don't be cry babies.A house has only 1 leader. In this case right now Anil is and should be 1. If Kohli believes in change then It should be considered that he is not competant
What a shame I can't believe the man who admire the most in the Indian team is behind all this nonsense ,if you don't like ur boss u change ur job not ur boss simply today my respect for dhoni, yuvraj has increased even more,,will be very tough for India to focus on the job on hand in such situation.
A leader has to be assertive and demanding and that is what Kumble has been . Kohli can't be a successful captain if he does not imbibe such qualities . It is not right on Kohli's part to come out with comments that would only widen the gap between players and the coach . For the good of Indian cricket , it will be good if these two bury their differences and work for a common cause . Kumble is Kumble and not Greg chapel or Kirsten . I do hope that Tendulkar , Ganguly and Laxman will help the cause better than any administrator . Let us hope that Team India's focus remains on retaining the trophy and nothing else .
The head coach's role in the modern game is almost redundant anyway. The teams already have separate batting, bowling and fielding coaches, tour managers, fitness experts, Doctors, administrators and dietitians, as a part of the entourage. They don't need a head coach. They probably need a 'manager' to front up to the media, that too only when the team loses a game. Too much importance is being attached to this position. Just get on with the game, for God's sake.
I think Dravid and Kumble should switch places. Kumble will be a good coach for junior teams.
@ FIJI CRICKET Both England and Australia have been whitewashed several times! England 4-0. Australia have not beaten India in India in 13 years. Your comments are factually Incorrect.
Anil should be given other go!. we should not change coach often!. When Duncan fletcher was coach for that many years with poor record, why not Anil?.
Virat kohli first dust the his ego and ill tempere and respect Cricket, Coach, teamates and bring the trophy to India
Kumble should understand that these are all adults and very responsible with their fitness,diets etc. It is not like his time when he would shout at the fielders if they misfielded of his bowling..and everyone knew how he fielded! You cannot be looking down on players..they need to respect you and not just because of your records, but as s person who cares for them.
Keep Calm & Drink Tea (preferably karak)!
Under Kumble's tutelage, Jadeja & Ashwin have transformed from average/good spin bowlers to High Quality Match winners.
India has started going for attacking cricket to win & not draws. That mindset (who can forget the way he roused a depleted side to victory at Perth against the best team in all history) is what India need.
An Attacking Wicket Taking Match Winners' Attitude.
But if there are issues with man mgmt then these can be acquired over time as any good manager/coach will trstify to.
Demanding More / pushing your players to give more for India is what Every coach Must ask for.
Funny how the "bigger personalities" never seem to be the ones reported to be troubled by the coach.
I think Chappel vs Kumble comparison is unfair. Tell you why. Chappel was someone who wanted to be at the forefront everywhere, be it media or team selection. Currently, Kumble is not in the selection panel. He is doing with the squad given by selection panel and Kohli. Two, he is coming to press meet few times. He is letting players take the limelight; very much like Gary in this regard. Three, he is not given assistant coaches of his choice. All the assistant coaches (batting, fielding etc.) are continued from Ravi Shastri's tenure. Even with all these restrictions, he is doing the best for Indian cricket. I have highest respect for Kohli, the batsman. He is the best in Indian setup hands down. But this 'I am the man' attitude will stop him from being a great captain. I feel Kumble should be given different set of assistant coaches and ask him nicely to be a lil soft on the boys if they are finding it very difficult. Find the balance but definitely #ISupportKumble.
It looks like another Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham scenario. Ferguson stayed and Kept continue his legacy. Let's see BCCIs input and output. Current generation could take it as a lesson as which one to follow.
How can anyone in the national teams have a problem with a legend like Anil Kumble? If this is indeed true, I'd blame Virat for the communication loss.
I don't think that Kumble is the best coach in the world, but he's certainly not the worst, and he's certainly a better coach than Kohli is captain. Kohli complaining that Kumble is intimidating the players and making the dressing room tense, that's projection if I've ever heard it.
Kohli is a great batsman and he is proving it, but as a captain he has not yet displayed great character. Especially last series against Australia, was whining , lost his form in crucial matches , left it to others to win the match . We could see the difference the way Smith batted , was less about talent , more about maturity ..kohli has a long way to go to come even close to Dhoni , Ganguly, he needs a mature head like kumble to guide him
This was not necessary before ICC championship trophy. Both of them should have resolved any issues if they have. Both of them are legends and I like them a lot, but Virat has longer carrier and need to learn a lot. I hope this does not affect on team performance during ICC CT matches. India had well balanced and good team. Good luck team India.
Good Luck Jumbo! You're a legend and no need to prove your credentials again.
Personality conflicts occur all the time. It is simply not true that all players dislike Kumble's coaching methods, however some certainly do. Kohli, Dhawan, Rahul, Rohit, Murali Vijay have matching wavelengths which do not however match with Kumble's - not a major surprise. Pujara, Bhuvi, Ashwin, Kuldeep, Saha, Rahane deeply appreciate Kumble. Others appear to be on the fence.
@ENGRAHMAD, are you out of your mind? Kumble is the one with killer instinct. He plays to win. He is on par with the mindset of Aussies. Ravi Shastri doesn't come close to Anil in any aspect. Even commentary. Just that Anil hasn't taken the job holding the mic. Anil did commentary in only one series after his retirement (don't remember which one though). I was shocked at his analysis. That was the first time I saw such views from an Indian. I felt like I was hearing Langer or Slater. Do watch it if you find on internet, if you want to know Anil better. No comparison of Anil with Ravi. Fullstop.
There seems some serious problem behind the scene.Kumble and kohli both are legends and they should keep their egos aside for the betterment of indian cricket,atleast for ct they should.AND LAST THERE IS MY HUMBLE REQUEST TO EVERYONE DON'T BRING NORTH AND SOUTH MATTER HERE. Both kumble and kohli are gems of india.
Time for ms dhoni to be back as captain.
Tom Moody will be a great coach for India.
We see all of Idian fans Virat Kohli is not good captain of India Like M.S.Dhoni and he never wining any world cups
Man Management is a great skill and even after doing MBA and several leadership training's people don't have it or get it, Micromanaging India cricket team would lead to disaster. Its Like here in USA a NFL(American football) coach is very different from college football coach. Reason you can't micromanage people who are making millions of dollars, you just create strategy on how to win every game with best of your players.
I think it is unfair to A.Kumble to say his contribution is not so great because the last 15 tests and ODI's were played on home ground.When the team loses the first person to be axed will be the coach and when team wins they say coach has a little role.If a coach is not needed and players and captain think so then why all international teams have a coach and spend so much money payments to them?There is the answer their experience and discipline makes them successful.If not the the captain will have his own favourite players and breed indisipline without his knowledge.A passionate Captain like V.Kohli needs a strict discipline under a strict and discreet and descent person like A.Kumble to prevent mistakes being made by V.Kohli.Pride seems to be getting into the head of V.Kohli.To last as long as M.S.Dhoni as a successful captain, he has to be modest like him.A.Kumble's removal will be a big loss to Indian cricket.
He should feel lucky since India didn't have any away series except with WI which they somehow managed got rid of it by losing the T20 series. India and BD are probably the only two teams which win at home only. Their away win-loss ratio is nightmare to them. So Anil Kumble's swan song came at a time when India will be coming out of their comfort zone to their most detested arena i.e. away matches. So it's a good time for Kumble to resign respectfully before the BCCI sack him.
Same attitude of when exhibited by Foreign coaches...We attributed that towards Discipline. Everyone praised..
For a change if our own legend tries to do the same..he is being cornered.
It is high time we need to instill the work ethic of Anil Kumble and/or Rahul Dravid who always put the country or team first in the current generation cricketers.
I think Kohli should stamp his foot and hold his breath until he doesnt have to put up with someone telling him what to do. Oh wait he already has.
Under Shastri Kohli expressed his killed instincts & that combo was ruthless demolishing all oppositions. Critics bashing of Kohl after 3-0 dominating win over SA was as illogical as it can get. Consequently Kumble was brought in in place of Shastri . After Kumble's subdued Kohli's killer instincts resulting in Indian win margins shrinking.
Kumble's influence on team has been bad. kohli must be given full freedom to tear apart oppositions.
IMHO the way Kohli behaves on the ground especially during the Australia tests he actually NEEDS a "HEADMASTER". If that wasn't juvenile behavior I don't know what is.
I see a lot of people have interpreted the 'head master' technique in their own way. Personally my first impression was that he is scolding or talking down to these players for whatever reason. Considering all these players are adults, I would agree that is the wrong approach. Sometimes, yes, it is right but this method shouldn't be used as the norm. Also I wonder how many people would be backing the coach here if it wasn't an indian legend in question. Regardless of what happens his reputation won't be tarnished. He is and will remain a legend but the players have a right to an opinion. People need to understand this. From your friendly neighour Pakistani. p.s. we're gonna woop you on the 4th of June
I played high school and college cricket with Anil. His work ethic and single minded approach to continuous improvement was legendary during his entire playing career right from high school to the day he retired. In fact, it not only defined him but also separated him from the rest. Greg Chappell observed that there were two ultra competitive people he had known in his life : Dennis Lillee and Anil Kumble.
My sense is that he is trying to instill just the same within an ecosystem which might no longer be receptive to such methods. The analogy is that of using "pen and paper discipline" in an era of social media.
Hopefully, a middle ground can be found. Anil has much to offer Indian cricket.
Football style coaching is not suitable for Indian Cricket team. We all know, how greg chappel's tenure ended as a disaster. Accept it or not, any team is a conflunece of indiviudal egos. Anything which disturbs team morale in anyway, will do no good. Homework saga of australian team is a good example. If certain players in team are feeling that kumble is intimidating, that should be resolved amicably. If its not possible, better go for a new coach who will not disturb team culture. Giving credit entirely to Kumble for Team's sucess is simply disgracing the efforts of players who actually played on field.
Hope everyone want Kumble to continue as a coach at least because of his contributions to INDIAN cricket. 3 legends should interfere and try to sort out all the issues if they are really genuine. Kumble will definitely be happy to change if there is any issue with his approach of coaching. #ISupportKumble
Senior players forcing the removal of the coach because they don't like what he's asking for? It's Greg Chappell again. Although I don't suppose anyone will claim that Kumble "doesn't understand Indian culture".
I hope the likes of Ganguly, Laxman and especially Tendulkar will come out and stick up for Kumble against Kohli. Ganguly I know I know is capable of it where as SRat and Laxman tend not to say anything about anything - Dravid was the same but he is slowly changing. Results have been there under Kumble and he deserves to be persisted with. If there is an issue with captain and coach then the 'right thing' needs to be done - Don't just fire the coach! Think of it as a job in an office environment?
Regardless of what Kohli says, Kumble has the results. I don't see anything wrong with the so called "headmaster approach" - Kohli needs to elaborate. What exactly did Kumble did wrong - Stop the late night partying?? You can't fire a coach because a couple of players including captain don't want him. Best to change captain instead. Kumble-Rahane have a 100% record in Test cricket!!
The problem is not with Kumble. It is because of the volume of cricket Indian players play. The IPL has truly become the single villain here. What is wrong with a coach trying to keep his players fit and focussed. It is only because of hardwork and focus, Chinese players dominate the world arena. Does Virat think the sport is leisure and sweatfree? Anyways, this just does not augur well for Indian cricket. Stars alone cannot take teams home always!. Only hardwork combined with some smart thinking on the field can win games.
Man by man the Indian team is lesser talented then Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly, Sehwag, Kumble, Harbhajan etc. So why did they win so big in the current home season. Obviously coach also matters. So if headmaster is dispensable prefect also is till he passes out of school. Players shouldnt be selecting coach but the way things are so unprofessional in Indian setup that even the top drawer performance goes unnoticed. For me Kumble should have been given couple of more years and there is no need for inviting fresh applications. Pretty sad state of affairs.
Kohli has got a habit of picking up fights be it Sikhar Dhawan or Gautam Gambhir R Ashwin was telling the media at times he feels Kohlis gestures very intimidating n scary,n now it is Kumble ?why he hs got so much a ego ?all this fighting n blaming drains n burns a persons ability n energy n it weirs down the team .Kohli should be removed as a captain the sooner the bettar for the cricket in india my captain is R ashwin.
Kohli could not control his emotions/anger on the ground and asking Kumble not to behave as Headmaster. Looks like Kohli's favourite has been thrashed by Kumble
Bunch of overpaid prima donnas complain about coach who makes them work hard. They don't realize that hard work is the key to success. I say we keep Anil and the so called boy wonder.
Reading these 174 comments below, just looks pathetic. Indian Prejudice and presumptuous behavior at its best. First of all, the article is "speculating". Its not saying that there is any concrete evidence behind whats written. Second, even if this is true, players have different stamina levels. You can't ask a bowler like Shami to keep practicing bowling for 2 hours at a stretch. What I read from the article is that Kumble is pushing them hard. Is he pushing them beyond pain which is right, or beyond discomfort which is totally wrong. Players 10 years back needed more exercise because of their dietary habits. Now, everyone is smart about their food and lifestyle choices. things that made sense at his time might not be true now. So lets take this news with a pinch of salt and stop taking sides without knowing the full truth of the matter.
Kohli is absolutely rubbish with his comments about a legend cricketer and also a coach who led by example. At first he should look himself in the mirror once as said by Gavaskar. I three Sourav, sachin and VVS should kick out Kohli first then keep Kumble as coach. Kohli don't deserve to play as a captain with his arrogant comments.
Kohli seems to be unhappy with the world, in general... great player, but poor choice as captain! One more blow up similar to the one against the Australians, and he's got to step down.
In my view, Kumble has done his best and taking right decision. Personally Kohli prefers Ravi Shastri who praises Kohli a lot. I wont be surprised when Ravi will be named as head coach. Kohli might pressurise Sourav to get Ravi. Lot of Zonal politics also involved in this matter.
It's an indicament of players today who are spoilt with the riches thrown at them that arrogance prevails - even M Arthur stated the same attitude existed in the younger players when he arrived, and it was Misbah and Younis who were always training in earnest, still trying to better themselves despite their ages...if Kumble is termed as 'intimidating', would be interesting to see who is selected....
It seems Virat does not want any coach or wants just a coach who would not object to any of the players' attitude. If that is the case, players may as well elect a coach thru ballot. It does not sound good for Indian cricket.
BCCI should at least give Kumble a chance to face the real tests that await team India later this year , ultimately that is all that matters. India have to win in South Africa, any disruption in management and coaching may see any hopes of VICTORY dampened. I really don't care about any other wins because at home we are KINGS but not away. South Africa will be the hardest tour India has faced considering the pitches and treatment we gave saffas last time they toured INDIA. I firmly believe Kumble is the man guide India if we are to beat South Africa.
SDG- All good comments, but very meaningless comments as all these comments apply to home test matches played in home condition against spin vulnerable teams on dust bowls. India still has same old away record of losing last series in England, SA, Australia,NZ and Pakistan! It would have made no difference as to who was coach and captain as anyone would have achieved wins that current lot did..It may even have been Jadeja as a captain and Shastri as a coach. Nothing surprises me about Kumble as he as a player always had an unnecessary aggressive side to him such as the issues that surfaced during his captaincy in Australia while cleary fault lied with his own player..
is any one think about Kumble point of view?. if you give one year contract, it will put pressure on him to show the result?. So its happened!. Please give 2 years term to Kumble and asked to bit cool in his approach. you will get Duncan fletcher as coach if u ask players feedback!.
I wonder who are the players that are criticising Kumble. I mean the article says its Kohli speaking on behalf of others. It's not going to be Pujara, Rahane, Ashwin, Jadeja and Rohit considering he backed them publicly and I don't think its going to be Dhoni or Yuvraj (they're a bit too sensible for this rubbish)
We see no history on this dispute but it seems very strange that a successful coach who may well have pushed too hard simply sees his job being advertised without any proper investigation, enquiry, counselling or opportunity to correct or change his approach. You obviously cannot have a zealot running wild nor can you have prima donna players calling the shots. You need professional administrators and managers to resolve these matters using best practice fair and transparent processes.
This Kumble-Team India scenario is so similar to Shahrukh Khan-Women's hockey team from the movie Chak de. All players selected have the talent to play. Role of a coach is to ensure they play as a team and push them for achieve great success. While we dont know much of what is happening in the dressing room, the results (though in India) have been positive and Kumble has done something right. Kohli saying that not just the coach but everybody contributed to success, is much like an Indian child telling a parent what have you done, I studied, I succeeded and not you(thoug kohli gives subtle credit to Kumble as well). The parents provide an environment for the child to succeed and that must not be forgotten. It must be really awful being Kumble now. Still hope this story is only a hype and that players-coach patch up their differences in the interest of Indian cricket at large!!
Surprised to hear players are intimidated by Kumble, all the young talents who have played and all the older players who have made comebacks have performed. Best example is Wridhiman Saha the management gave hi confidence and he blossomed so well. You look at Parthiv Patel made a comeback and succeeded. Kuldeep Yadav scintillating debut, Jayant Yadav very good performance after making debut. Hardik Pandya seems to have overcome his temperamental issues. All the faster bowlers doing great Umesh adding much needed consistency, Sami coming back fro injury, Kumar excelling whenever he has got opportunities. Ashwin so successful with the bat at number 6. Jadeja becoming a match winning bowler also contributing with the bat. KedarJadav feeling his way international cricket. Karun Nair triple hundred in debut series. Ajinkya Rahanes captaincy in Kohlis absence. Chetshwar Pujara shrugging off all the doubt and becoming the leading test match batsman. Also let us not forget Kohli establishing
Virat dropped pujara because of SR is the highlight of his test captaincy .
I Think virat will never reach dhonis captaincy level I don't see him as captain in 2027 .
Today am glad to read the comments below. More than 85% people backing Anil Kumble here. What do we want? Results or parties? I prefer the former. If BCCI wants someone who will let players act the way they want, someone who can be sacked if results go down, Fletcher did that, Bangar will do that, anybody would do that. Players like Kumble won't. The success that MI enjoy today, Kumble kickstarted it. After 6/7 losses under KP, Kumble took that test team (RCB#2) to the final. I don't have the slightest of doubts of his coaching abilities. He is someone who believes in teamwork, players acting as one group, and the superstars won't like this. If Kohli wants to be 'the everything of Indian cricket', sorry, this will destroy the cricket culture. I wanted to see the Indian team dominate like the WIs of 60s/70s, Aussies of 90s/00s. Kumble is the man for it. If BCCI and/or Kohli doesn't want that, ? Finally, the game is bigger than anyone. Neither Bradman nor Sachin. Kohli should understand.
It's really a very sad scenario as Kumble is one of the most respected person. A well educated and a very descent person who was a great player as well. It's a professional sport so it's up to the players to adapt to coach and his method. And he was selected through a proper process and his credentials must have been thoroughly checked by all those notable people in the committee. May be Indian cricket with all its money spinning, players seems to become bigger than the game.
Kohli is badly out of form and he dared to comment on Kumble
This is getting ugly. It has nothing to do with performances and btw, performances and results should not used as negotiation tools. You play for your country, you are expected to win, period. If he is being hard, so be it..you a job to do. This bunch is a reckless rude. The problem is that veryobe wants to be Kohli. We gave seen much better players than kohli, sheer numbers don't define a player
From my understanding of cricket from 00s, Warne, Kumble & Clarke are the biggest cricketing brains I have seen. The closest I see to them is Ashwin & he still is quite distant. We should be glad we have one of them. What is happening! First, we don't know all the details. Two, CoA is doing what Supreme Court has asked them to do, not because they want power. And Kumble is doing what CoA asked him to do, give them the details they want. The whole world outside India is against BCCI and I was backing BCCI. But no way BCCI will take the game forward with this kind of mindset. Does Ravi Shastri have a role in this chaos, we need to know. All things put simple, if Dhoni had fired in the last over of that T20, Kumble has won every series. Ofcourse it is the players who win the games and they get the credit. I don't see Kumble in any ad. Kumble has taken the backseat very much and let the players take credit. His press meets are very few. He's done no wrong.
This article is good. This makes sense why some players were out injured when their performance deserved dropping! I can think of rahane, Rohit etc. In any case this insider information should not be leaked. It is not good to leak it before champions trophy. Atleast leak it afterwards. This should be kept confidential.
Anil Kumble should be respected and players should learn to adapt to his methods, even if they don't like it. Footballers adapt to new managers, so why can't Team India adapt to Kumble? Kumble has achieved so much and lead India to their greatest away in Perth 2008 as a captain. The man is an Indian legend and should be allowed to coach his way.
Let's respect Kumble. He is a great cricketer and we shouldn't be the ones to come now. Not at all a right time to discuss this with Champions trophy around the corner.
Looks like a winning coach is not liked! Amazing bunch of overpaid players who see fit to criticise a legend! Lets see them win series outside India!
@LePhat : Agree with you . This is the end of winning streak of team India. A single player should not be more Important than the team.
If the players dont like it, stiff. A coach isnt there to be liked, he is there to get results. India will never become a force away from home if they keep chopping and changing just because sone senior players dont like how the coach talks.
Kumble should have known though....A dressing room with the likes of Kohli,Ahwin, Sharma and Dhoni is more powerful than the coach himself....
The north south travesty has sneaked in. Kumble is the second greatest Indian cricketer in terms of accomplishments and respect; Sachin, Kumble, Dravid and Gavaskar. Remember Kumble led men on the day when India had its greatest accomplishment in sports beating Australia in Perth. He is just so right to be the head master coach. Most sporting professionals in India lack discipline, Guess why India perform poorly in international sporting events; indiscipline. If Kohli thinks he has done well someone should tell him his accomplishments are just second rate.
@CRICFAN8329783531 Indeed. Dhoni was great. kumble should continue as coach but maybe should lighten up a little bit. prefer rohit as limited skipper and rahane in tests
Kohli & the rest of the Indian team need to park their inflated egos aside, respect Kumble & what he has achieved in the game for India & get on with adhering to Kumble's coaching methods - even if he chooses not be one of their pals but rather brings a more disciplinarian approach to the job. We clearly saw instead what a lackadaisical methodology brought when not long back, we had unfit & out-of-form players turning out for fun for India knowing their places in the team were secure but which resulted in humiliating series whitewashes away in Australia & England.
This is ridiculous to say the least. How can Virat question the commitment of Anil kumble? Kumble, the man who played with a broken jaw against the windies, is known for his sincerity and hard work. He is a great leader as shown during the 2008 series down under where he dint let the monkey gate issue hamper India's performances. What kohli has done here is directly questioned the decision making skills of tendulkar, ganguly and laxman. The core issue i think is kumble's need for every player to play a domestic game before getting selected for the national side post an injury ofcourse. What is wrong with that? You want shastri who rubbishes tri series league after losing it ? you want a foreign coach under whom you shamelessly lost series after series to england and australia? I want kumble to come out with his version of the story. This is disappointing stuff from Virat.
Surely, the recent series against England and then Australia would have been lost to the spin of Rashid, Moen Ali, or O'Keefe and Lyon. Reneshaw, Cook, Root, and Smith could have outplayed Indian spinners. Surely, it was Kumble's acumen - having been a great spinner himself - that helped India get over the line. These countries had come prepared to wage a pitched battle. Indeed India could not decimate them. I guess the current lot of cricketers want to party more. If they can't stand Kumble, then who else? Indian fand need good results - not management pep talk from Ravi Shastri. India also don't need a meek and voiceless coach like Fletcher. Nor does India need a Greg Chappel.
I wonder if Kohli make the cut as captain. Even if Kumble does not appeal to the team, I feel Rahane or Aswin as captain for tests is better.
Also if the tem is playing too much cricket, then have 2 teams - one for tests and another for the shorter formats.
So so disspointing to see this just before a major championship ......kumble has a strong work ethic which todays selfie taking players cant follow ......hence they will never b world beaters like australia .
lol @ rwilli.....really? remove kohli? he may not fire all the time but he is a match winner n he has the attitude that india needed! i understand he needs to compromise and yes he needs to learn that team india can go on without him BUT he is a very valuable asset..one that can make the best of oppositions tremble.
We never heard such things during the time of Captain Cool!!!
How come they played so well if that was the case.All is going swimmingly well and derailing this now would only cause a severe disruption.Ravi Shashtri was ok and apparently so is Kumble.Can there be a suitation where a caption & coach go like Wright-Ganguly or Dhoni-Kirsten ?
Reading all the comments....Beginning to make sense this fiasco is all made up!!!! NOTHING is wrong guys.. PLEASE support our players and coach. All opinions and views are from so called 'sources' as the media says. So just chill and support your national team. Support Kohli and Support Kumble. As the team management said, there is nothing wrong. If you want to have some fun, watch a masala news channel or comedy central!!
I guess Kohli should just stop this sham and say openly that he wants Shastri as the coach. Even if you have issues with Kumble you should have gone to him first and told him about it, really disappointing to see the way BCCI & Kohli are treating India's greatest match winner.
VINNI007: Outstanding analysis - I think you summed it up! What it boils down to is this: if Kohli nicks out for a single-digit score to Amir or Wahib, or someone, with a flashy drive to a swinging ball...then we can all judge as to who put in the hard work! To say that a coach shouldn't be judged on their success or failure - in any job, but especially in a role where success is measured in terms of winning or losing, nothing else. With respect to his coach Kumble and media conduct in general, Virat should be more Humble. And if the team does end up needing a new coach, they can hire David "Bumble" (David Lloyd). Lol. Will Virat go for the expansive drive with minimal footwork, batting first with swinging new ball, and knick out for 3 runs? Or can he rise above the dreadful IPL season and carve out a big 50 or more? This is what remains to be seen.
kohli is worst. No maturity after playing 8 years international matches. So when he will learn to speak , I don't know. He never become a legend. I feel they have a plan to degrade and remove Kumble from head coach.
It is unfair to Kumble to have all this criticism open to the public. If he had problems with his style of coaching, those things must be discussed and resolved behind the scenes instead of this kind of public discussion. I have noticed that while he was captain he demanded 100% from each of his players all the time. There is nothing wrong with it. If his style of coaching is causing conflict within the team the problems must be resolved within the family, and it can be done. I hope that Kumble continues as coach.
I think Kohli should be removed. The Australian series exposed him totally. It was a master stroke from Kumble to play Kuldeep in the last test match against Australia..Kohli would be furious India winning without him. Forget about Champions trophy now...
Dear Anil Kumble
This ceaseless comments concerning the lack of unanimity in accepting your coaching methods by the India team bring to my mind the eulogy delivered by Brutus. "..the evils that men do live after them, the good is oft interred with their bones.."
It would be great to read that you resigned and went away following your interests in in India and elsewhere.
PS I would not be surprised to read if you have an offer to coach Australia.
We'll gladly take Kumble in South Africa, if you don't want him
seems like a chak de india kind of story.shah rukh ( anil kumble )pushing players too hard.due to which seniors are not happy with the coach.all in all coach wants players to perform well.so coach wins the battle.but thats the movie.realty is different from movies.here kohli will be mostly likely winner.
Oh well !! Life's come a full circle for indian cricket.After the great Ipl comes the great Indian Tamasha League. All this before a marquee series?so much for player commitment. The ipl made many of the "NEW" guys multi millionaires overnight and now they can't stand a strong work ethic.Guess they need a coach who will make them cozy and guarantee participation irrespective of performance. No smoke without fire.Fair enough.Kumble, being the workman he is,would have gone overboard a few times.But if it is for the bigger interest of indian cricket, the players should have communicated their concerns with him/sach/sourav/lax and moved forward collectively.Dressing room issues shouldn't be front page news.And we have a "world class" media.So much for ethics!! BCCI,for a while now, has been sulking after the COA took over.Perhaps they got insecure with growing interference of COA and with kumble keeping them in the loop.Now's their chance.kudos bcci
If being strict was the issue, couldnt it be talked over between Kohli and Kumble? I am sure Kumble would have softened his approach. I guess there is more to it than Kumble just being a hard taskmaster. I think it has more to do with what Kumble brings to the table as a coach.
It's best for the Indian cricket that Kumble goes, if at all these stories are true. I'm sure he wouldn't care. He's still an ace cricketer who's given his all for the team. Let the men enjoy some chilled out sessions with Viru or some beers with Shastri. It's okay if you put on a little weight and miss a few catches as long as the team and the coach are perfectly happy with one another. It's also okay to lose a few games along the way. It's also okay to descend into the mediocrity that was pre-Ganguly Indian cricket. Had better expectations of Virat than this cribbing.
A very poor job done by BCCI by airing this issue out. And kohli has again proved that he has personality issues, he shouldn't have done this or should have spoken to Kumble rather than going to the Management.
Well no one knows what is the inside story, and i think whatever the story is, should stay with in the dressing rooms
Seems a battle of power, it's hard to observe Virat's reaction towards the one who is a legend of Cricket India. Kumble's commitment, dedication and pride for contributing to the game for the country has always been held in very high spirits by every one including his critics. In case if not Kumble, then who when Shastri, Dravid, VVS, Saurav & Sachin have almost not inclined to the job of coach? BCCI needs to understand that ultimately it is the end result which matters most and Kumble even if moves away, will do so with pride. Unfortunate thing to happen.....
This is a classic north versus south problem. Had kumbl been a white Caucasian the same methods would have found favour with our team. I think the ct is going to be a big flop for these over rated actors. Will serve kohli right.
Well if Kohli & co feel that Kumble has a headmaster approach then let's give them Shastri instead!!! There needs to be some check in the captain and players - I have a strong feeling that Kimble is the one who finally (and most correctly) called time on Ishant's career. That call had to be made as the continued selection was beyond a joke - It was preposterous!! Obviously it has not gone down well with Delhi lobby.
hmm . the success got to the head of Kohli and we can see from the way he reacted to Aussies .
Kumble is a disciplinarian and hard task master. The superstars don't like being told what needs to be done. Solution is to bring Sehwag in who would be fooling around in fitness drills and team meetings going by his reputation. Long live the Indian cricket. Someone needs to explain this to players that they are doing a job and being paid ultra handsomely for that. Take your bucks and do your job. You don't have to love your coach and captain.
Rohit or dhoni do not captain the teams in anyway different or better than kohli or sachin, the only difference is rohit or dhoni win many tournaments whereas kohli or sachin hardly win any tournaments.
I pity for sachin because inspite of hitting so may useful runs for mumbai indians and also captaining so well still he could not win a single title whereas even harbajan singh has won an ipl title for mumbain indians.
Kohli is as good as any other indian captains - it is just people appraise anything in life including captaincy abilities just based on their number of victories.
dhoni during his captaincy tenure could call any bowler based on his whims & fancies and that bowler will never disappoint him, if sachin or kohli does the same those bowlers not only would not give any wickets but also go for lot of runs. Same thing with batsmen and fielders too - during dhoni's tenure every player in the team peaks, and it happens only to him and for no other captain including kohli
If the story is true, whoever was at fault, it is better not to continue the arrangement as the relationships are not going to be the same henceforth. One has to be replaced, irrespective of the merits. Right now, Kumble's exit appears more probable, though he may not be the more guilty party. But in the best interests of Indian cricket, let one of them give up. I am extremely unhappy how things were quiet during IPL and this issue is now being raised before an important tournament. Despite having a team with abundant resources to be the best, ICC fiasco, Court's Damocles sword and intra team politics, Indian cricket is hardly in the pink of health.
Kumble as coach v Kholi as captain - I know who I would be keeping. Kumble was a great player and coach. Kholi is an average captain at best who struggles if he is unable to lead by example.
Frankly speaking, this reminds me of "Chak de India" where Sharukhs strict coaching techniques was unacceptable by the team and they complained etc etc followed by the world cup win. Will this story follow the same, with a Champions trophy defense.
As most of the people said that we don't exactly know the reality, but it is quite surprising that someone like Kohli is complaining about being pushed too much?? He has pushed himself and others to the limits why he would be complaining of this?? Secondly a coach should be judged by performance not by methods, Since Kumble took over, India had touch new heights, many young Indians are prospering, the old faild or mediocre guys are performing of higher standards and turning into match winners. The question what BCCI wants, result or player happiness? I am sure the same players will find this brilliant when they look back at their careers and achievements, its just time thing. I Kumble is in the best possible place, he delivered as coach, took test team to No. 1 ranking, winning all the series except a T-20, raised his voice for better salaries for the cricketers, if he is removed he will have huge public support.
Of course, this is a team effort but having said this, if they has lost miserably, the team would have also taken the fall or it would be Kumble? What do you say, Virat? It would always be the coach / captian who will be looked at first.
Why are senior people not happy with Kumble? Why does this problem stem in India all the time? Looks like the moment a player becomes 'senior' he expected to be given all the leeway he wants?
When Dhoni left, I thought Rohit would become the captain. BCCI should have treated Kohli as Tendulkar. A future legend in batting and let him play his natural game. Still got time to change and make things right. Aggression is good but not all the time. Look at SPD and how he manages his men.
Kohli is a great batsmen. But his personal attitudes is a different story.
Too many conjectures.
Too few facts.
Too many people around Indian Cricket with hidden agendas.
And, a media who is always on the prowl to seek some sensational news.
In the midst of it all,
I find it too hard to make a sensible comment.
.
I sincerely hope, that this sordid 'story', whether true or not, won't affect our team, who are getting ready, to defend the cup on English grounds, which. all of a sudden, seems as unpredictable as the English weather!
I always felt that Kohli and Kumble were opposite personalities and there was bound to be friction. This looks more like a Kohli led revolt than anything else. I hope BCCI is not going by only Kohli's words.
Kohli has great batting skills but poor leadership skills. Rohit must lead India. He is calm and aggressive and has won 3 IPL titles. India is repeating the same mistake as it did with Sachin , take the captaincy burden an d Kohli will contribute more. His batting is more important than his captaincy. Rahane / Ashwin also deserves a look in.
Wow what a time for all this to come out. India can seal the deal and ensure Kumble's exodus by putting in a below par performance at the Champions Trophy :D
Kumble took 600 Test wickets didn't he? If he wasn't so disciplined and didn't push himself then he would not have been so successful.
Sad state of affairs if the report is true. I admire Kumble's intensity as a cricketer and coach as well as the Indian team's passion to win. There will be no winners if Kumble is let go.
Dhoni never had any complaints like this even when he was young, Kohli is not fit to be in this team, throw him away
Students generally don't like the strict teachers... Coach should be given respect... If teams can win matches without coaches, why teams across the world pay billions for the coaches. Kumble should be given a longer run... after all discipline comes first
I read in news paper that the Kumble and Kohli disagreement started during AUS series in third test where Kumble wants Kuldeep Yadav to be in playing 11 but Kohli don't want eventually they went with Kohli decision. In 4th test Kohli got injured Rahane became captain and he gave chance to Kuldeep. From that point onward there is difference of opinion btw them. I thought that's the reason why Kuldeep is kept as reserve for CT based on Dhoni suggestion. So many uncertainties are there here until we get clear picture we can come to any decision. Why Virat didn't inform this to Sachin when he had almost 2 months time btw two series and why now that too day before ur leaving???
I guess its not about Kumble pushing for hardwork but like when Kapil was coach. He does look like someone who wants to force his method and ways on others.
Indian team dont deserve Kumble.
If Virat not happy with kumble. Please remove him as captain and make Rahane as captain. Easy and simple solution to problem.
@CRICFAN31453108 - As usual indians always confuse professional feedback with personal feedback. It is quite clearly written that some of the members in the team are not happy with kumble (not virat or dhoni), and as captain it is his responsibility to convey the same to the board. kumble would not have done anything without the consent of virat/dhoni for sure.
Kumble vs Kohli + a few seniors?- who are they? Rahane, Ashwin? This is not good news for Indian cricket.
I guess the problem is with Kohli, He loves to push others to run, look how he pushed Jadhav to run even when he was scoring faster than Kohli by just hitting boundaries. Now he is complaining of being pushed too hard. Just like Dhoni he wants to mould entire team his own way. If India wants to be the best in this Cricket World and win Test Series outside, Kohli's approach would not work, he needs to tolerate difference of opinion. everybody is dispensable , even Kohli
India in recent years have hired foreign coaches as I think it was felt the team's bunch of superstars would only be respectful towards a foreigner & more likely to listen to that person - when compared to say an Indian coach who has achieved nothing much in the game as them. Having then appointed someone of legendary status & an Indian too in Kumble - whose record as a player speaks for itself - but who not surprisingly is also a bit of a disciplinarian, think the BCCI needs to now back him to the hilt. There is absolutely nothing wrong if he has to ruffle a few feathers or crack the whip at times amongst players in the team that are not performing for the team or to the standards expected. Even if you are a superstar player & earning millions, you still have to adhere to the team's discipline & requirements as laid down by your coach.
When in history of sports all players like and respect the coach? Even the Lord Almighty serves as coach a few will find fault with him. Funny uh! Kumble is a strict disciplinarian with aggressive approach. Don't forget if one year mandate was given to any coach he would try to go an extra mile in his efforts to bring success and thus he can expect an extension or permanent position. That's what Kumble done I believe. We are all aware of the ineffective bowling unit we had before he came in and look what results it had brought to our team. We need a bowler as a coach if we want to win overseas teams. Groupism and politics would only prove to be our grave diggers. Let Kumble continue for some more time and let our team finish their overseas tour successfully all around. Why we need a foreign coach? If someone has some secret agenda to honor Sehwag in this fashion then it is doomsday for Indian cricket! May God help us, some people who still believe discipline is the criteria to win!
My choice for coach is Stephen Fleming,if e accepts it, till WC 2019.
Poor Kumble took the initiative to press for increase in the contracted amount paid to the players as well as support staff at all levels but for doing that he is going to get the boot.Everybody knows that Kohli is a smooth talker and a reasonable man too but can be a bit arrogant sometimes.Maybe Kumble's approach is a bit old school.All the players are multi millionaires and even a 19 year old Rishabh Pant bought himself a Benz car for more than 1 crore.Maybe somebody like Ravi Shastri who plays to the galleries is more suitable to coach these players,
Virat not happy with Kumble. Solution to this-Remove Virat as captain and give Rohit captaincy.
It seems as though there are some within the BCCI who are not happy with Kumble. Reason being his stance with regards to the wage situation. A wedge could be driven between players and coach to get rid of him. An official even suggested that India's success had much to do with the fact that they played most of their games in India implying that Kumble bad very little to do with it. Using that logic, the same argument could be made about Kholi's leadership. I.trust that Sachin, VVS and Ganguly will make the right decision more than I do anyone else. These are men of integrity!
Why are the people even believing these news of rift and intimidation by coach?
Till few weeks back all was well within the team, no news of head master behavior. From the events over the last month (other than cricket), BCCI wants Kumble gone. Now suddenly there are news of Kohli and team complaining about Kumble.
Disappointing - but then it could be anything. At times the best of minds that ideally should get along well on paper - won't in reality. Could be that Kumble was a better player than coach. Somewhat like Sachin was never a good captain. Or could be that the current lot of players are used to taking it easy. Under Fletcher and Shastri all we saw was pompous talking and poor results.
Or maybe it is a BCCI thing. Or it could be an attitude issue with Kohli - who seems to be brash and arrogant at times. Ravi Shastri made Kohli captain - so everything else is up for imagination.
India should appoint a wright or Kirsten type of coach. But then Ganguly and Dhoni were keen to take India to the next level in Tests and do well overseas. Is the current captain keen on that? To win away takes a lot of hard work. And like most of us, these guys also need some less-stressful times. But then people expect India to do well.
yes when everything is perfect going why this play by Kohli to bring back shastri.only reason is shastri allows players to party and not concerned with results.after this India will go down ranking below Bangladesh as coach captain players want to enjoy not concerned whether India loses.
How Ravi Shastri managed to become a coach (techically, I don't think he ever was) of India team is waay beyond me. At best (and this is a stretch), he could be called in as a party planner and motivator.
Kumble is a hard task master. But he needs to realise that the team is always Captain's and not Coach's. Our most successful coach Gary Kirsten is a prime example on how a coach should be. I was always wary of high profile player being Indian coach. India needs man manager and not a coach at this level.
If BCCI continues Kohli as captain of India in all format, better to different coach(may be Tom Moody or Ravi Shastri are best) than Anil. Virat and Anil's working style is different. Rahul is also like Anil. So BCCI better to look beyond Anil, and Rahul for the post of head coach. If BCCI want Rahul or continue Jumbo as Indian coach then they have to try Rahane for test and Rohit for ODI as captains. They are some what aggresiv and defensive at some time suites Rahul or Anil. Anil's one of the best job as coach is making Pujara as the Run machine for india in test and Ashwin as alrounder in test and Jadeja as good bowler. Virat showed faith on Rohit and started ignoring Pujara as changing his position continuously(as opener in some test)
India need smooth talker coach who get along with all players. India really need a spokesman who speak like dhoni and play along with captain and take pressure off the captain. Making players feel less pressure is job of coach by motivating something that the normall do not see. I hire any coach who born in 1977 as coach of india. I even think agarkar will do better than kumble. Our own batting teacher akash chopra will also work. But BCCI always go for marquee people. Stupid obsession. I do think foreigner is better fit as a coach. But they need to be born in 1977 or 1974 . No sehwag . he is too talkative. You need someone talk less but do keep players happy by providing things player needs. He should be provider and cheer leader. He can hire people for strategy. He just need to be figure head who player approach and get some feedback and direction. Kumble and dravid do not have man management skills.
Also, ex players pick their mate, kumble, ignoring short list. Ex-players mate turns out to be wrong choice... what a surprise
Practically all players in the Indian team, feel they are greats, in their own way, and have such bloated egos. So in such a situation does one really feel these players will take any instructions (leave alone coaching tips) from the coach. The Indian team doesnt need a coach, what it needs is a good team manager. If the team performs well, praise them collectively, if they perform badly, blame them collectively.
Closeness of Ravi Shastri and Kohli is damaging Indian Cricket.
@NikhilSachdev If India had a couple of slip-catchers to fast bowlers with the catching ability of Faf DuPlessis or Steve Smith then I can guarantee that India will win test series in NZ and will definitely win or draw in one of SA, Eng or Aus (I won't say everywhere as it is difficult to maintain such intensity everywhere). Our slip catching is the problem not our batting or bowling overseas.
Everyone is so quick to take sides here. Some have even inserted Dhoni like they do in everything.
Kumble was always known for being highly disciplined whether as a player or as a Captain. It is inevitable therefore for him to have carried this to his role as a coach. The thing is, unlike in the earlier days, the players have become very assertive, possibly because of the financial comfort that the IPL has given them. That probably explains Kohli's discomfort against Kumble. Much the same had happened with Ray Jennings when he was RCB coach and Kohli the Captain. Kohli just saw him replaced by Vettori.The question is whether Kohli is justified in seeking the Coach's subservience.He seems comfortable with Shastri because the latter is relaxed and seldom assertive. The solution may be to give the coach a place on par with the captain and this should be made known when they are appointed itself so that there are no conflicts later.There should be also, an authority they have to turn to resolve differences.
TEAM means Together Every One Achives More.WORK means Wonderful Opportunities for Achieving Results Makes You a King/Kingmaker. Look back What Has Happened Do Not Look Back What Had Happened. Keep the Ball Rolling & Get Results.
A lot of people here are supporting Kumble without knowing much abt the whole affair. If his coaching style is similar to Greg Chappell then he was never going to last long. He should have known better having played under both Chappell and John Wright, which approach works better.
Whats with these headmaster coaches? International cricketers playing cricket 200 days a year away from family definitely need coach with good man-management skills. These are already a highly motivated lot who are also amongst the fittest in the world, they don't have to be pushed personally. Kumble has to go if dressing room is getting uncomfortable. Nobody understands this better than Ganguly
Kohli saying that Kumble pushes the players too hard is like the pot calling the kettle black. Look at how he treated Pujara and Vijay and how he bowled Ashwin to the ground. One thing for sure is that Kumble and Kohli have genuine good intentions for Indian cricket and the best thing for both of them would be some soft skills training to become better leaders.
If its true then its really surprising. I was thinking Kohli and Kumble together will bring much needed change to the Indian cricket. Perhaps, India deserves Fletcher or coaches like him only.
The good thing out of this is both are trying to improve the Indian Cricket and the differences are not personal. I believe Kumble has been caught off-guard due to inexperience in Man management. We all know and have seen how upset and angry he used to get if someone misses during his bowling. If there is anything true in the story then Kumble needs to mellow down a bit and give space to the players, and Kohli needs to get more mature and start accepting suggestions, as he should know by now that his way of thinking didn't help in IPL.
I would read it differently as follow:
1. Kumble is an introvert person by nature and quite tough in mind (who ever seen him bowling with broken jaw in WI, should understand how tough this guy by mind). So, many senior players don't want someone should tell them do this or that and monitor their every movement. 2. BCCI is not happy as Kumble wrote letter to Mr. Rai who is the chairman of appointed committee by the Supreme Court to look into the irregularities in BCCI, to increase the hike of the payments of those domestic or international players who contribute immensely to the game but left out cold handed without any benefit from BCCI as they don't represent IPL. 3. Senior players thinking that why Kumble did not approach them or discuss with them before writing to Mr. Rai on pay hike, could be they wanted too a pay hike as well (an assumptions).
But, whatever the situation could be, its only give bad name to the BCCI who is struggling due to Supreme Court order against it.
@samroy lol about Rohit sharma as LOI captain. I am a great advocate of choosing best captain out of best playing XI . Rohit barely makes into LOI XI when KL Rahul is back its like Rohit or dhawan , of course Rohit is miles ahead of dhawan. let's check with Rohits big foot for lbw how many more chances at top can he get and will mostly get back to middle order. Finally IPL captaincy is like listening to coaches rather than on field decisions. Kohli has always got RCB which pays 90% money to 8 players and so none of big names can be dropped like yuvi or bhajji. RCB scrambles so bad that 90% of time binny is in team where team can't count him as 1 player . Fine then according to you does Steve smith renounce his captaincy to David Warner ? In IPL teams winning or loosing or having best bowling combination cos of owners money spending ability doesn't make captains of those teams best INTERNATIONAL captains?Remember Rohit must play outside India too and We are not shastri/gavaskar/manjrek!
both Kumble and Virat are excellent sportsmen and discipline is a way of life for them, so i don't think Kumble pushing players was an issue. its an issue because of disagreement in strategy between the two. They both need to adjust a little for the betterment of Indian cricket. it will be a huge huge loss if Kumble is let go.
How will this affect the CT performance?
Kohli is only happy with the ones he likes. He has issues with everybody. Gambhir(ipl spat), Dhoni, Pujara(up the strike rate), yuvraj, harbhajan, kumble. He wants to dictate everything at india cricket. Dhoni was a great India captain and will be will served by Rahane who seems to be the right successor to dhoni with his calming influence.
It's too early for Kohli to be so arrogant. Kumble is a legend. Historically, cricketers from North and West find it hard to get along with proven cricketers from South.
@samroy first let Rahane score some runs. And don't compare a club level captains like rohit and warner with kohli. It's because of kohli that we see Indian pace quartet doing so well. Even in Indian turners he backed mesh and results are there to see. He won't even hesitate to drop Ashwin unlike dhoni.
I do not understand what Kumble's fault is. Why shouldn't a coach push hard for success? Looks like a politics to me. Is Ravi Shastri going to be the next coach?
If whatever I read above is all true then my newfound respect for Kohli is again gone. Perhaps I was respecting the wrong guy. The team's performance was not achieved , but was extracted from players without their will. If this Headmaster is gone, then new Headmaster (who is reportedly a bigger workaholic) has every reason to be wary of pupils.
If coach pushes players for success then he is called bad coach in media.
I also felt Anil Kumble was a stiff lipped person, with a School Headmaster attitude and I have been proved right. It is not about short term results but about long term benefit of the Indian team. Did not a foreign coach, Gary Kirsten achieve great results for the Indian team, with his amiable approach. He was missed by the players & I am sure, on the contrary, Kumble absence would be welcomed by most players
its a lottery for BCCI. Given to them in a platter. Jumbo was best bet for players to get the hike in match fee and annual contract. Now just because he wants them to put extra effort to earn that extra money, players revolt, asking for lesser push. Its not Jumbo who planned that 13 test schedule. Its wrong on behalf of anyone to blame him for injuries. He wants them to work hard and stay fit to work hard. But in typical Indian style players are content with what they earn inn order to be content with what they put in. What they achieve is not a big deal. I know it sounds a bit rhitorical but the so called "intimidation" has much to do with no. of players missing IPL this season, where no play no money is the dictate. They all would have hoped to sail through international season somehow and remain fit to play in IPL. What they got was a different task altogether. Headmaster or no Headmaster, no school can work without discipline.
It's foolishness to remove Kumble from coach Virat should know what he has done in IPL this year with RCB he is thinking he will do everything without help of other team members
And on Kohli. I do not think Kohli is a good LOI captain. IMO Rohit Sharma should be LOI captain; his captaincy skills have been very apparent in IPL and also his team selection; how he preferred Karn Sharma as a wicket-taking option over Harbhajan Singh a run saving option despite Bhajji being such a big name. Kohli will never keep big name players like Harbhajan or Yuvraj on the bench. And Rohit Sharma should not be part of test squad. Kohli can remain test captain now but he needs to consult Rahane more about the decisions he is making on the field. It was obvious he was out-captained by Rahane in the India vs Australia test series.
Really irritating to see the rift between Kohli and Kumble. Timing wise totally stupid as well. In my view Kohli has a lot of maturity gap to bridge. He kept harping on slow batting and keeping Pujara out before the India tests. Clearly Pujara had a big backing from Kumble and the results were there to see. Vijay was another who was getting shafted by Kohli on the grounds of slow batting. Jadeja has turned into a genuine all rounder and both jaddu and ashwin openly acknowledge the role of kumble in taking their skills higher. Even the decision of playing... Kuldeep Yadav (which kohli did not like evidently) was actually a masterstroke with the way he bowled and picked wickets in 1st innings of decider against aus. All in all i think the big 3 need to find a way to mellow kohli down and for Kumble to find a way to rebuild the trust with Kohli.
India should first get rid of manjrekar and gavaskar from commentary. They always comments as if its all gloom and dark in Indian cricket
seems like the recent success at home has gone to his head ,wake up Mr kohli smell some coffee or anything else. first harsha bhogle and now Kumble?? try to respect the stalwarts of the game...you seem like a rattled kid in a school!if Kumble goes out it will be downhill for Indian cricket.
I think this has been blown out of proportion by media. Nothing of this sort has happened. In Fact kumble and kohli were having a laugh about it in an interview on sky tv, saying that Indian media is shocked as how well this team has done, so now trying to create controversy to remain relevant
Interesting to see how ganguly sorts this out, considering that ganguly was instrumental in sacking ravi shastri and installing kumble (even though kumble wasnt in the original shortlist). Opinions of the current team should be given some weightage instead if leaving decisions in the hands of ex players (who themselves have had issues with coaches who fostered discipline and accountability for performances). Having said that, i have the greatest of respect for Kumble, as a player and a person, and would be happy to see kohli put his brashness and arrogance aside and work with kumble for the betterment of the team.
I think no Indian player should be coach of India. Indians a brought up like that only from their school level. If you want relaxed coach than hire coaches from abroad, if you think ganguli will do better job than you are wrong. Ganguli will also make mistakes while coaching than again you will throw him out. Legends like ganguli dravid laxman are not used to be treated like that in public eyes. It is very disrespectful to these legends better hire international coach. International coaches if chosen correctly has a better eye to pick new talent than the local coaches. Local coaches become partiality towards home team. Jonty Rhodes, Fleming , Daniel Vitori, there are many many. But BCCI must have enough respect for these legend if they want conduct properly. BCCI is the biggest fault. Take responsibility and move ahead.
Coach or not, pitches matter. Now that India won't be playing @ home, all this bs about coach. No coach will save India out of India, Headmaster or no-head master.
Good and bold one from the writer! Not a lot of experts are trying to pen their views. Which is understood!! Looks like Kumble is not letting the boys have some fun!! The boys were used to having more than little bit of fun and Kumble had spoiled the party. Sorry, oh its not a IPL franchise or fraternity, its a national sport team huh! May be its forgotten its a gentlemans game! I think they should leave that to the 3 big decision makers. I wish they favor those who go by the books rather than appointing a guy who wants to enjoy with the boys and have the boys their way at home and away.
We have seen tremendous improvement in Jadeja both as bowler and batsman under Kumble in the last 6 months after not improving much for the first 7 years of international cricket. He has become a quality spinner from a slow wicket spinner. Currently, India's weakest suit is back-up spin bowling. Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are obviously very talented but still quite raw and have obvious flaws. E.g. Jayant Yadav is a good bowler on good pitches but not effective on turners, Kuldeep Yadav is effective on pitches which are quicker but not so on slower wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't played test cricket for India where he will find different challenges on different pitches. Rahul Chahar, Amir Gani, Washington Sundar and Mayank Dagar are terrific prospects. We need Kumble to mentor these young guns and turn them into quality spinners. In case, Kumble does not remain coach BCCI should appoint him as "Spin Bowling Mentor" at NCA.
Everyone knows how good is the bond between Kohli and Ravi shasthri..So it's a no brainer who is behind all this fiasco. Please support the gentleman Jumbo.
Too much power should not be given to one person. There should be a balance of power between captain and coach. Kohli is too aggressive. Kumble will prevent Kohli from going too far. Together both of them will bring out the best for India.
Spin master has become a "head master"....surprising.....
Don't tell the public that he has been coaching batting skills to virat & MS..............
Was expected, a typical Indian style. They will never allow a person to succeed and will never give due credit to the deserving person. Here Kumble is the victim and if it's true that Virat and some of the senior players are not happy with Kumble, their days are numbered and these so called senior players Kohli included will not last long. Mark my words, if Team India gets a new coach it will be the start of down hill journey for this Team India and it will be too late to repent.
It seems Kumble needs coaching lessons as he might be trying too hard and upsetting players. Every player can not be like him, he needs to understand they are all different and may need different ways of handling to get the best out of them. The results are not all his doing and he should not be given all the credit, every player who contributes knows how important a team effort is. BCCI may get rid of Kumble and bring a someone with coaching experience.
Why don't ICC give T20i status to every member, 40 of them with ODI status (four groups of 10 each) and 20 of them with Test status (two groups of 10 each) with promotion and demotion taking place every two years.
Why don't they give T20i status to every member, 40 of them with ODI status (four groups of 10 each) and 20 of them with Test status (two groups of 10 each) with promotion and demotion taking place every two years.
agree with pakoz, Kumble is not a coach material atleast for Team India, The look everytime Kuble gives during India matches is that he wanted to be the part of the playing XI
CRICFAN27120683@. I fully agree with your comments. I think there is no better coach than Kumble India can have. The panel could have had a friendly chat with Kumble and asked him to hold back a little, step aside a little, work smart not too hard and continue the good work and the winning momentum. All the best Kumble & Indian cricket.
Player power it sounds like to me and us fans never like that the coach is there for a reason and that reason isn't to be friends with the players he's there to get results and by any means he sees fit to get those results and if I'm correct kumbles got the results so getting rid of him now would only be detrimental for Indian cricket going forward if u bow down to player power
Sad for Kumble. Pls Dravid dont even think for applying for senior team post. India deserves Ravi Shastri & Fletcher
When Fleter/Shastri were coach everyone would praise them but I haven't heard any praise for Kumble. India deserves foreign coach who is meek.
Looks like this is another Pep Guardiola and Barca type incident here. Pep took Barca to unprecedented levels of success, but players complained he was pushing them too hard. Similar story here. Pushing hard is fine, but there has to be a point where you step back and try to solve it from a different perspective rather trying harder still. Players being stressed out is not an ideal situation either. What we have to understand here is Kumble was a hard working man, all his success as a player came from extreme hard work and sheer determination, he is expecting similar kind of efforts or even more. But probably he needs to step back at some point and let the players relax a bit. Some times you have to work smart as well not just hard.
If you hire past star player as a coach, it would happen all the time. When old shining stars become coaches they still consider themselves superior to the rest of the team, which eventually result in their demise. Best examples are of Chappel, Waqar yunis & now Kumble.
Bring sastri back. He was atleast a good cheerleader. Kumble and dravid are same. Kumble case his brain is not doing the job of managing people. He is more of strategy guy. There is always discontent under kumble. I think sydney fiasco happened under his watch. It would have never happened under dhoni. Because kumble is always a hot head. A fighter sure. But team do not have 11 kumble. You need a coach who understand all players. Sastri is safe bet , if not get foreign coach and player will feel they get treated equal and fair and not zonal biased.
Bring sastri back. He was atleast a good cheerleader. Kumble and dravid are same. Kumble case his brain is not doing the job of managing people. He is more of strategy guy. There is always discontent under kumble. I think sydney fiasco happened under his watch. It would have never happened under dhoni. Because kumble is always a hot head. A fighter sure. But team do not have 11 kumble. You need a coach who understand all players. Sastri is safe bet , if not get foreign coach and player will feel they get treated equal and fair and not zonal biased.
Contd. Wouldn't there have been better times for such a development to take place? If the captain did praise him right after the fourth test, couldn't he have found time to discuss his demeanor (if at fault at all) with BCCI and the selection panel right after? Appointments in world cricket work on ad hoc manner, people can be given tenures tour by tour. (Not long ago captaincy was given tour by tour) They could have surely waited till CT got over for issues to get sorted out. Some sort of mediation, to keep each other's views across? Why this sudden hurry to dump the coach?
This is pretty much like our Twin balance sheet problem. When India is doing well on macro parameters, its NPAs are among the worst. When our cricket side is really doing well over the last year or so, these ugly spats hurt the prospects. From outside I felt Kumble did a great job, esp. with the way he had taken calls and given players' security. But if there is any truth in this, there should be a conversation
This is a really shocking development. So close to champions trophy too! Why I pray, couldn't they have figured things out in midst of a two month long tournament- IPL? With news reports coming out earlier as well, each keeping their own view (Favoring either side), this might be a tussle between the two sides, to keep their versions on the table, but surely the biggest loser here is Indian cricket.
Kumble has been the biggest match-winner India has had. Period. The way these reports have come out cast big aspersions on his character, which is truly painful for someone who grew up watching him play. But what baffles me is how throughout the last year, there was talk of harmony in the side, players showered all their praises whenever an opportunity came (e.g. Kohli after 4th test), Kumble easing Pujara in (A great job that) and even the supposed point of contention (Playing Kuldeep), ended up winning a test for India. But of course, one can't tell what happened inside.
Jumbo must also come out with his state
I don't think the problem is with Kumble. Problem is with Kohli. His leadership is likely to bring a negative impact on team's performance in the long term. This year RCB already tasted that there was no eagerness to strive hard to win or else a team like RCB should have at least been in there in the playoff.
Leading the current Indian team is not a big issue. You have matured players in the team. Think about Umesh Yadav who was spraying the ball everywhere 18 months ago has become a dependable bowler. Bumrah an excellent death-bowler. Hardik an alrounder who bats, fields and bowls well now. Ashwin and Jadeja has become the top five bowlers in the world.
But if Kohli's leadership is not spirited, then it would be another RCB story!!!
It is easy to say but difficult to do. What Kumble has done so far for india is big achievement. One should think about Indian cricket history. Their win/loss ratio will help to understand the actual success. Under Kumble's supervision you can see improvement in all three departments that never happened in Indian cricket history. If someone knows the real cricket then they should agree with me. Kholi is still baby as a captain. Coach should be not only friend but also Headmaster too.
It seems that players dictate the terms to BCCI on whom they want or not.They probably want to be in a comfort zone without dealing with the demands of international cricket where fitness & skills should be at optimum level.
This is unnecessary for Indian Cricket. I can see that some players doesn't want to be strict with his methods. I agree with @CRICINFOUSER. Indian team has not been consistent abroad. They're not very good on the field or with the bowling consistently abroad. Home series is not a great example to consider themselves as No.1 team or the champions. We need consistent performers across pitches and across countries. India has moved away from one-man show or winning matches only due to star players. Indian team have to play like the Australians - tough cricket. I would agree with Kumble's methods having seen him play in difficult situations and the level of commitment he has had towards the game. Every player should respect the coach. See the way players respect Darren Lehmann. Australian coaches are not easy to work with, they are not too lineant with the players. But we cant see any player disagreeing with the coach. Being a fan of Kohli, I would still like Kumble to work with the team
If this is true, it's extremely disappointing... Kumble is an Indian legend, who clearly worked hard on his game, and most importantly, is one of the most humble and down-to-earth players to have played the sport. While it's important to put the needs of Kohli and the youngsters ahead of Kumble's, the fact that a legend faces such disrespect from his fellow countrymen and juniors is really disappointing.
Even without a coach India would win at home, any team would. However Indian ODI pace bowling attack looks good, so maybe he deserves some credit for that. But honestly Kumble just had a strong lobby with Sachin, Ganguly and Laxman thats why he was chosen. India is now produxing better bowlers maybe consider Akram or Waqar, though I doubt India Gov will approve a Pak coach. Other options can be Glen Mcgrath or Kapil Dev who were both aggresive and great bowlers.
It seems that both the BCCI and Kohli have problems with Kumble. Let me translate and pharaphrase an article from a tamil daily published a few days ago. Kumble vs BCCI - Kumble wanted the following. Grade A players should be paid 5 crores instead of 2 crores. Pay hike for other players, coaching and support staff, including himself, obviously. The coach should be part of selection panel. And finally he wanted Zaheer Khan as the bowling coach. Kumble vs Kohli - Kumble wanted to play Kuldeep Yadav in Ranchi test against Australia, Kohli refused to do so. When Rahane was the captain in the Dharmasala test, Kumble convinced Rahane to include Kuldeep. But this decision was kept a secret and was conveyed to Kohli only at toss time of that match. This made Kohli furious.
I don't want to take sides without knowing the full facts but I certainly did not see this coming. And I wonder if Kumble himself knew what was going on or was he surprised too? As with all things in Indian cricket, we will never know the real story. After all there is too much money to be made to bother the paying public with facts. But my guess at this point is that after Kumble's contract he will be done as a India coach.
one can't argue here the fact, the number of players injured in the home season was pretty high when compared to other teams in their home season. The list of injured players in home season are Vijay, saha, Rahanae, shami, KL Rahul, ishant sharma, Bhuvaneswar kumar, s dhawan,mishra, h pandya. While kohli injured himself and most of them in this list are not injured during the match..
Neither Shastri or Kumble have any bonafide coaching credentials. PR agent vs Headmaster. Sheesh. Apparently the players were partial to Shastri carrying on from last year, who has a reputation of "I've got your back" attitude among the players. Shastri's MSD worship is well known, and his attitude towards VK is no different; no wonder he was livid with Ganguly when he didn't get the job. I would like to think Kumble is his own master, not keen on divas. Independent with clear ideas about the job and objectives. Of course, the team needs to be happy with the coach, otherwise it'll be GC vs Rest type public access laundry again. This coming when the BCCI itself doesn't have a set leadership, is unfortunate. However, I feel that AK's real aim was to win abroad consistently, esp in Tests, and maybe hence the discipline? Funny how this stuff always happens ahead of an ICC event; well at least Team India now have an excuse of disquiet in the ranks, if they make an early exit from the CT
Usually in the NBA and NFL, those who were average players made great coaches. How about having someone like that coach? Obviously he has to have the brains as well. BCCI should think outside the box
If I am not mistaken Anil Kumble was very well mannered, low key, calm and collective player when he played his cricket for India. He was a fierce competitor on the field as well as he finished a game with a wrapped up broken jaw as well. Kumble was a player and now is a coach and who know maybe a too old school, too tough of a gent for this new breed of young cricketer to handle! Also, not to mention that Kumble was brought on as a coach by the committee of ex-Indian great players. Come on, lets play come cricket team India.
Kumble was pushing hard. The bulk of them [injuries] are non-cricketing injuries. One of the players was stressed out. So the team is not a happy lot.". Does it points to Vijay, Rahanae injuries
Just because someone is humble and soft-spoken doesn't mean that they are a good manager - if he's new to coaching, it's not surprising that he may have a lot to learn. But if improvements are needed in the way he relates to players, at a minimum he should have received some feedback (which he may have), rather than throwing him under the bus. Or perhaps have an executive coach to help him with his areas of deficiency - this is a common practice in well-managed companies for their senior executives. And I think "coach de coach" has a certain ring to it…. In any case, it's lousy timing for the BCCI to do this at the beginning of a major tournament - they could have just given him a short extension and broached this issue after the CT. But are we really surprised that the BCCI is fomenting more drama?
I didn't think BCCI was capable of this, attacking reputation of its own players. Now you might understnd why the likes of Dravid and Tendulkar remain so neutral and politically correct. I wouldn't be surprised if this is not an excuse to reinstall Board insider Ravi Shastri back at the helm, squashing any talks of pay rise for players or staff. Ganguly, Dravid, Tendulkar, Laxman beware of you don't follow the suit in selecting what BCCI wants you might be next.
When most everything seems to be going alright, another gentleman and go-getter for Indian team is under Black clouds of BCCI. As most seniors of the the team are gone young hot headed players needs guidance, discipline and wisdom of Kumble.
In the last 1 year, Pujara regained his confidence and has become invaluable, Jadeja's bowling found the variety/wicket taking ability that we never seen before, Ashwin went a notch above, Saha is as reliable as anyone both with gloves & bat, Umesh is among the top 10 fast bowlers today, Rahul graduated to the next big thing in Indian Cricket, Kuldeep contributed at a crucial juncture to save our face against Aussies and contributions from Shami, Bhuvi, Ishant and few others weren't bad either! Now, how many think Kumble didn't have contributions towards all of that ? Kohli and some "seniors" have become too much of themselves and consider themselves above Sachin, Dravid and Kumble alike. If any Indian cricket should applaud and support this great servant to coach and take Indian cricket forward. Please publish.
Sounds like Virat Kohli is just having another little carry on just because everything is not going exactly as he wants it... If India want to be a champion team they need to be pushed out of their comfort zone.
Sensational hit piece based on "unknown" sources circumstantial anecdotes.
Kumble might be a legend of a game but that does not mean that he can be a exceptional coach.From the reports form the media I find his coaching approaches are quite similar to that of Greg Chapell and Mickey Arthur. Players usually do not want a "do as you are told" coach to boss them around. See,the role of a coach of the national team is not similar to the role of a head master of a school, as national players are already accomplished and proven and you cannot, as a coach, enforce "have you done your home work" philosophy. The relationship with the captain is crucial and when this relationship is severed then you are best to either have a new captain or else have a new coach. Kohli seems to be doing a fine job in all three formats so having some one of the likes of Tom Moody or a Daniel Vettori as head coach seems very sensible.
Is this what really happened to Indian International Cricket. There are thousands of young cricketers in the country who can replace Kohli and company solely on the merits of talent. Who cares about discipline when one makes millions of dollars. A coach can not be a coach anymore rather he/she has to be a politically correct robot. Thank you T-20 !
Obviously, a lot of details are missing and we only heard one side of the story. If BCCI wants to replace Kumble, it's their loss. Kumble has always been a straight shooter, never played favorites while playing nor while coaching. Indian team needs a coach, not a diplomat. India's real test starts when they start touring abroad as their honeymoon period of playing in the comforts of a long home season is over.
Kumble should retain as a coach. India not only won home season but dominating all thr opposition which is very difficult again on different wickets. They have not asked for rank turner. He should get credit for preparing players and get energy and intensity going for 13 test matches. Now it looks like india were about to win overseas with kumble bcci wants to change the coach. If kohli has problem make ashwin captain in test and rohit in odi
In these sagas there is lot more than you hear. But compelled to say had Dhoni been there this conflict would not have arisen. Once out in the open the relationships will be more strained further & earlier the separation the better will be the team.
Right from his days as player, Kumble had temperament issues. For the job of a coach, you need a person who is a bit calm and cool. Someone of the attitude of Sachin Tendulkar or Kapil Dev needs to be a head coach.
Slightly aggressive persons like Ravi Shastri or Kumble don't fit well for this job.
If the cool heads like Dhoni are also facing a bit of music, there must be a problem somewhere.
No offense to anybody, just thoughts on the issue.
After Kimble coach only bowlers look good
Oh so they want softies, that let everyone party every night and send throw downs at the bench players, when regulars are still napping? This is not what I expected from Kohli at least, as he is one who portrays himself to go the extra yard in terms of fitness and hardwork.
I think the players are the best judge on how the coaching is going. Ever so often, coaching is not just about the results but also about how comfortable the players feel under his leadership to grow as a cricketer and a person. Case in point - Jim Harbaugh at 49ers.
Totally get it that Kumble is a legend beyond compare, and has all the credentials and the results under his belt to continue as coach - but we cannot have a situation where things are so bad that players back out of games due to being stressed. With the extremely tight schedules than Indian cricket runs with, this is a big no-no. Absolutely cannot have players go through what Jonathan Trott or Marcus Trescothick went through (stress related illnesses) and ruin careers in the pursuit of short term success.
I am hoping for a change either in the way Kumble operates in, or the coaching leadership itself.
WOW! I thought in Kohli & Kumble, finally India had found a pair to instill some much needed discipline, hard work & a strong work ethic in the Indian team. Apparently not so. The value of hard work & a strong work ethic (which Kohli/Dhoni have) need to be instilled in the rest of the team as well, but alas no more. This is sooo typical of India though. I really would not be surprised if the Shastri camp is fanning the fire behind the scenes. SMH Really shocked & disappointed, but also not surprised here.
Not at all surprising since Kohli and Kumble's energies dont gel well. The information from the captain about Pujara not being aggressive enough in a test match and the coach coming out with a more sensible stance later was conclusive enough of this divide. Kohli seems to like coaches who accept what he says (i.e. Ravi Shastri) which is probably bad in the long run. Kohli the captain needs to take a chill pill and wait for some maturity to kick in.
Kumble is a gentleman and was a fine cricketer - a true champion. Yes, he is a tough cookie and always has been. It seems some of these players want to be 'spoiled' with a soft approach. Nah, that ain't gonna happen. If India are to become a truly formidable team in all formats, they need tough guys to run things. I don't buy into any of this. Particularly about the statement claiming Kohli was responsible in airing this out. Kohli has a good working and personal relationship with Kumble which he has always stated in every interview and even on his Twitter handle. This is all laughable to say the least trying to distract Team India from concentrating on the CT. The last thing India need is a foreign coach who knows nothing about the nitty gritty of the beast known as Indian Cricket which is much more beyond the players in the starting XI.
The initiation of the witch hunt from the BCCI has started and its Kumble who has to face the heat. The moment it was announced that they are looking for a new coach, it was clear that the BCCI wants Kumble out because of his open talk about how "BCCI should act responsibly" and also his involvement in the battle to increase the wages of players (not only national; but also domestic). The first guy in line for the witch hunt is Kumble. If I am predicting this right, Virat Kohli should start feeling worried because he was also speaking up on the wages hike a lot and if things don't go well for the team, Kohli's position as captain could be in danger in the upcoming future (also with Rohit proving his captaincy credentials in the IPL, BCCI can pounce on Kohli next).
Let me see if I have understood this article correctly. Virat Kohli and a few others in the team are basically calling Coach Kumble strict and a disciplinarian. "They make us so hard, that we cannot take it"..is what I am hearing. I have been following cricket for nearly 38 years now and for India the the big problem has always been stamina, weak reflexes on the field and consistency of performance. Very rarely we have a group of players consistently for a long time. Kumble should be judged only after the Indian cricket team has performed overseas. If any player is getting stressed, then that is a different problem. He probably needs a psychiatrist or a a motivational coach.
We live in a world where skills, commitment are overlooked in favor of being diplomatic & politically correct. Unfortunately this is the malaise which dogs every industry currently...Feel bad for Kumble, as he has to go through this mess but Indian cricket is the loser here
I didn't see this coming. Kumble was one of the most humble and gentleman cricket world have seen. As a captain he has lead India in some of the challenging series and never lost his cool neither there was any complain from his team mates. So it is shocking that the players are feeling intimidated by the coach Kumble,
I hope this is FAKE NEWS or ALTERNATE FACTS, as prescribed in US MEDIA these days. It is despicable to note the comments from the players of IND team and some attributed to IND captain. Not long ago, there were cries that IND players are not pushed to their limits to showcase their talent. Whether we had a foreign coach or Indian coach, the results were not forthcoming, in spite of the amount spent.
In Kumble, we have a coach-cum-player who has come thru the stables of hard-work, perseverance and credible achievement. It's high time the players and officials put a stop to this bickering and ensure there is a continuity of Kumble as the head coach of IND team.
Indian cricket can least afford another Ganguly-Chappell saga.Lets hope better sense prevail and all is back to normal.
