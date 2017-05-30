India news May 30, 2017

Kumble's future uncertain after Kohli's feedback

Nagraj Gollapudi
284

Play 04:11
Bal: Captain and players should not pick the coach

India's campaign for Champions Trophy has begun under a cloud of discontent within the dressing room with the captain, and possibly a few other senior players, expressing a lack of confidence in their head coach.

Speculation had been rife ever since the BCCI chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Anil Kumble as the head coach, choosing instead to advertise the position, and it has now emerged that the decision was made following feedback from Virat Kohli about Kumble's coaching method, which he is said to have described as "intimidating".

Kumble's year-long contract expires at the end of the Champions Trophy. The development comes at less than an ideal time for India, with their first match in the Champions Trophy, against arch rivals Pakistan, just days away.

It is understood that Kohli relayed the sense of discontent to the BCCI's top office bearers as well as the Committee of Administrators (CoA) before the team left for England. He is also understood to have spoken to Sourav Ganguly, who is part of the cricket advisory panel which has been tasked with deciding the coaching option.

The players' concerns are thought to centre mainly around Kumble's man-management skills. In the words of one official familiar with the details, Kumble has been conducting himself like a "headmaster" at a school. Such an approach, the official said, "had not gone down well" with the players who are used to a more relaxed dressing room. Some players - not the bigger personalities like Kohli or MS Dhoni - have felt "a bit intimidated" by Kumble's approach.

Such has been the approach, the official said, that some of the injuries that have ruled players out during Kumble's tenure were not strictly cricket related. "Kumble was pushing hard. The bulk of them [injuries] are non-cricketing injuries. One of the players was stressed out. So the team is not a happy lot."

What has surprised the BCCI is that Kumble has failed to read these concerns. The official said that the reason Kumble has been successful was because "the team has been successful" playing cricket mostly at home. "The way the cricket set-up works in India is the coach is not the king. So the coach has to understand that."

Based on the player feedback, the BCCI decided that the time to "change" had come and the "best" way to move forward was to put in place an advertisement inviting fresh applications. The official admitted that the timing was not ideal - the advertisement went out on the day Indian squad arrived in London to defend the Champions Trophy, and applications for the job close on the eve of the tournament opener - but he said the process had to followed.

The most telling public comments came from Kohli, who said last week he did not find anything untoward with what the BCCI was doing. "The process has been followed every single time the similar way in Indian cricket for the past so many years is what I know," Kohli said at his first media briefing upon landing in England. "Even the last time the post was up for a change the same procedure was applied. With the term being one year, the procedure is being followed in the same manner. I don't see anything very different from what has happened in the past. That is something the board has recognised. They want to follow the same pattern."

Kohli was equivocal in his response to the success India have had under Kumble. "When you have results come your way, the contribution is from every part of the team," he said. "It is not from a single source to say the least. Everyone works hard equally if not more than the other person."

Kumble has not yet spoken publicly about the situation. He is, however, bound to be disappointed considering India have only lost one series in any format under his charge: the two-match Twenty20 series in Florida against West Indies last August. Kumble has also been front and centre in talks with the BCCI over enhancing the contracts not just of the national team's players but also domestic players and Indian coaching staff.

The situation also puts three other Indian legends in an awkward position. It was only last June that Kumble was nominated by the three-man cricket advisory panel comprising his contemporaries, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman; Kumble wasn't in the original shortlist of candidates the BCCI had finalised because he had no formal coaching experience. But it was at the panel's insistence that he was put in. And now they have to go through the process again; it isn't yet known if Kumble will go through the process again. Ganguly is currently in England, doing television commentary for the official broadcaster of the Champions Trophy.

At the time of Kumble's appointment, the BCCI made out the contract for only a year saying that would give Kumble time to prove his coaching credentials. The former BCCI president Anurag Thakur had said that a review would be carried out after one year. Incidentally, Ajay Shirke, who was the BCCI secretary last June, had said that when the review was done, Kumble should find himself in the "driver's seat" considering India were playing a long home season comprising 13 Tests and a couple of ODI series. Kumble might not be holding the steering wheel anymore.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • CricNcode on May 31, 2017, 17:57 GMT

    In my honest opinion, Virat has lost about 50% of fans in the just last 2-3 months span with his attitude. What separates a legend from a brilliant player is his/her humility, which I sadly believe Virat lacks it.

  • wpbus13 on May 31, 2017, 17:57 GMT

    This is absolutely ridiculous! Some players need to be pushed to get the best out of them and that's the coach's job, he is not meant to be their buddies. If he is not popular with some of the players, it means he is doing the job. Kohli seems to be accusing Kumble of what he himself is guilty off, on numerous occasions, he is caught on camera scolding his players, especially the youngsters...the irony of it all!

  • CricNcode on May 31, 2017, 17:52 GMT

    @ALFAOMEGA - Precise and concise! I applaud your comment "not winning and wining" priceless.

  • Eclipse0990 on May 31, 2017, 17:44 GMT

    It's absurd that people are even believing that Kohli has really said anything. Not that I'm taking his side. In one place, the article says "it is understood".. does that mean it's the truth? No, it's a speculation. Where is the proof? Maybe BCCI is following the process here

  • ramli on May 31, 2017, 17:39 GMT

    Sad development! Is it wrong to be a task master, especially when the results are positive? It will be wrong to relieve Kumble now. He deserves his place till WC 2019

  • alfaomega on May 31, 2017, 17:20 GMT

    I think the players are paid well enough to put up with a disciplined coach who is a hard taskmaster with the results to show as well. Winning and whining may go hand in hand but not winning and wining

  • cricfan8444161594 on May 31, 2017, 17:18 GMT

    Kohli's talent with the bat is unmatched.... but i think he has long way togo as for as a good captain is concerned....i dont think he will be the captain say after 2 or 3 years...no offence but he is modern legend

  • Joy52 on May 31, 2017, 17:15 GMT

    VK has a lot of KP in him. Brilliant players both. Both would have been better suited to an individual sport like tennis where they could hire and fire a personal coach and behave petulantly without much repercussion.

  • wcpak on May 31, 2017, 17:15 GMT

    One important sentence in this article "Kumble has not spoken publicly on the situation." This shows he is educated and civilized. Kumble is too humble compared to his achievements on the field. Kohli is still a kid on the block.

  • Cric__Dude on May 31, 2017, 17:07 GMT

    Since South Africa is looking for a new coach, I hope they wait for BCCI's decision. If Kumble exits, take him and start winning the big tournaments. We Indians don't deserve good things. If the same results were with a foreign coach, he would have been made a demigod. 90% of the people here supporting Kumble. Few supporting Kohli or saying coach has no role. If coach has no role, Greg Chappell had done nothing wrong then. So, blame Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly etc. Same with Fletcher. If he had no role, why was he ousted. The big players should have been sacked, not the coach. If Kumble is ousted, I really hope he applies for another team (better choice would be SA) and show what India missed.

  • No featured comments at the moment.