Ramachandra Guha resigns from CoA
Historian Ramachandra Guha has resigned from the Committee of Administrators, which was appointed by the Supreme Court of India to oversee the working of the BCCI and the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.
Guha tendered his resignation in the Supreme Court in Delhi on Thursday. With the court in summer recess, however, a vacation bench of judges deferred accepting the decision to July 14, when the court will resume the hearing.
Though Guha did not make a public comment, ESPNcricinfo understands he informed the CoA and the BCCI of his decision on Thursday, citing personal reasons.
The committee now comprises managing director of Infrastructure Development Finance Company Vikram Limaye, former India women's captain Diana Eduljee, and is chaired by Vinod Rai, a former Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
In the four months since it was formed on January 30, the committee has played a part in the BCCI not pulling out of the ongoing Champions Trophy in protest against ICC reforms, has overseen the announcement of various IPL tenders, and has listened to the India coach and captain regarding player contract issues.
The BCCI has also advertised for the India coach's job during this period, with current coach Anil Kumble being given a direct entry in the process. It has been reported that the India captain Virat Kohli had apprised the CoA of the "overbearing" ways of Kumble, whose contract is up for renewal at the end of the Champions Trophy.
Pen is mightier than a sword.....eh only in books not real life
@Sachin Rao : I so agree.
Quite unsure on What grounds a non cricketer and part time author merits a role as an administraitor
Wasn't qualified to administer cricket at the highest level. No experience in administration, or leadership. Writing is his forte, and he should have stuck to that.
Finally some welcome news for Indian Cricket. Hope Vinod Rai follows suit.
Will have to agree with other commenters. Guha is a good man, just not fit for the role.
Thanks Mr Guha. You are a gentleman, great writer and an amazing historian. A cricket administrator ? Not so much as your stance against IPL indicates. Also, a country that generates 80% of the revenue in the cricket world needs to wield hard power to shape and market cricket in the future, which you are vehemently against. Wish you all the best.
Thank you my good sir. No disrespect meant but you had no business administering cricket in the first place.
Mr. Guha well done.I was not a big fan of you as CoA member.You are a writer not an administrator.
He had no business there at the first place either. Once the top tier of BCCI gets settled after implementation of Lodha reforms, we will see BCCI actually taking a stand for themselves and not let ICCI take advantage of the mess Supreme Court created.
