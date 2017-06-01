Ramachandra Guha resigns from CoA

Ramachandra Guha will not be overseeing the BCCI anymore © Toronto Star via Getty Images

Historian Ramachandra Guha has resigned from the Committee of Administrators, which was appointed by the Supreme Court of India to oversee the working of the BCCI and the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Guha tendered his resignation in the Supreme Court in Delhi on Thursday. With the court in summer recess, however, a vacation bench of judges deferred accepting the decision to July 14, when the court will resume the hearing.

Though Guha did not make a public comment, ESPNcricinfo understands he informed the CoA and the BCCI of his decision on Thursday, citing personal reasons.

The committee now comprises managing director of Infrastructure Development Finance Company Vikram Limaye, former India women's captain Diana Eduljee, and is chaired by Vinod Rai, a former Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

In the four months since it was formed on January 30, the committee has played a part in the BCCI not pulling out of the ongoing Champions Trophy in protest against ICC reforms, has overseen the announcement of various IPL tenders, and has listened to the India coach and captain regarding player contract issues.

The BCCI has also advertised for the India coach's job during this period, with current coach Anil Kumble being given a direct entry in the process. It has been reported that the India captain Virat Kohli had apprised the CoA of the "overbearing" ways of Kumble, whose contract is up for renewal at the end of the Champions Trophy.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.