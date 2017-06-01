BCCI secretary plays down Kumble coaching issue
Reports of discontent in the Indian team over the coach Anil Kumble's methods are in the "realm of imagination," according to the BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.
"[A] question was put to me as to whether something is there or not there. I said I'm not even aware of it. These are purely speculation," Choudhary told reporters in Birmingham on Thursday.
With the deadline for applications for the India coaching job having ended on Wednesday, Choudhary said the shortlist of candidates would be out on Thursday evening. The decision on whether Kumble would continue as coach, he said, would be made by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.
ESPNcricinfo had reported that Virat Kohli had expressed reservations about Kumble as coach and communicated the same to the BCCI's office bearers and the Committee of Administrators, after which the board chose to advertise for the position. ESPNcricinfo, however, can confirm that we spoke to several people involved with the process, including those whom Kohli spoke to, and we stand by the report.
Choudhary, however, said no player had complained about Kumble. When asked about the timing of the advertisement for coach - a week before the Champions Trophy began - Choudhary said there was no other free window for the BCCI.
"You can see the full calendar and tell me at what position there was a free slot," he said. "After one tournament, there is another, then another series. It had to be done at some point. This is a process which is well-defined."
By inviting new applications, Choudhary said, the BCCI was adhering to a process. "The appointment made last year was after a process had been gone through, and at the end of that process an appointment was made. The appointment was made for a period. That period is coming to an end, so the BCCI is just following the process. If you don't follow a process, it's not supposed to be good. If you follow a process, it's supposed to be good, isn't it?"
Kohli had said earlier that he did not have a problem with the BCCI inviting applications for the coaching job. "Even the last time the post was up for a change, the same procedure was applied. With the term being one year, the procedure is being followed in the same manner," he said. "I don't see anything very different from what has happened in the past."
Kumble was appointed coach in June 2015 for a one-year term by the previous BCCI administration headed by president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke. India lost only one of their 17 Tests, and won limited-overs series against New Zealand and England, during Kumble's tenure.
All those commercials on TV have gone to Kohli's head. I predict this is the beginning of the end of the winning run of this Indian team. There is no good reason to get Kumble fired. Driving players hard and keeping out complacency is the coach's job and Kumble seems to have done it well as the results show. Surely Kumble will step aside quietly now that Sehwag has applied. Kohli has certainly lost my respect.
So was it made clear to Kumble and fans that the 'process' introduced last year - that there wont be any reviews or renewals or possible extensions at the end of the term, but fresh applications will be invited? I must have missed this important clause. What about the Captain - what is the process for that post? Will they consider all possible candidates and possibly interview them at the end of the captain's tenure? Or is that a different process?
An advise for VIRAT - Please let your bat do the talking. You have the fortune of having played with legends like FAB 4, Kumble, MSD etal. Take a cue from their book - it would help you scale the summit much earlier and raise the bar for yourself. Good luck - hope you take this in the right spirit :)
@dmqi: I am with you. Kohli has no business talking in public what should have been a confidential conversation between him and BCCI. Guess all the attention and accolades is getting to him. Time to clip his wings a bit by BCCI.
The best coach for India, is any coach that does not get along well with Kholi ...
Kholi is continually learning and continually improving... But he has always had the attitude that he currently already know everything...
The worst thing for Kholi and the worst thing for India is to get a coach who just rubber stamps all of Kholi's OPINIONS ...
Kholi never learnt anything, by agreeing with people.. He only learns when he is forced to do something he does not want to do, and then he sees the merits later ...
Gayle was the only person who was able to teach Kholi by example and demonstration. If Gayle was to talk to Kholi about batting, Kholi would tell him off and tell Gayle that he knows nothing ....
A 50+ year old former play can only talk, because his body will not allow him to demonstrate. Kholi will never listen to any senior player ...
Why the captain talks about the appointment of a coach? it is not in his jurisdiction.
The Board can deny all it wants. The proof is there in Kohli's press statement ""Even the last time the post was up for a change, the same procedure was applied. With the term being one year, the procedure is being followed in the same manner," So get it guys, the post is up for a 'change'. Period.
kohli is still chailed..he thinking he is the boss kumble is one off all time lagend..ok...his attitlude good fr cricket...if he is nt ok kohli yu should resighn has captain..why kumble
Sehwag would be the new coach. It's a foregone conclusion. India's slide towards trough starts now.
@YALEUNI Methinks you're letting you're inherent prejudices seep through my chap.
It's not a question of Only BCCI Leaking or not. Disagreements between Captain and Coach are nothing uncommon in English & Australian cricket from days of yore!
As examples I offer Mike Atherton & Ray Illingworth, Ian Chappell & Don Bradman leading to the Packer series.
And let's not even start with the Windies!
Last I checked None of these countries were in Asia.
