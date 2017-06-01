Sehwag applies for India coaching job

Play 02:05 Play 02:05 BCCI secretary 'not aware' of team's discontent with Kumble

Virender Sehwag, the former India batsman, has applied for the job of India coach, which will become vacant after Anil Kumble's contract expires at the end of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Kumble is an automatic entry in the application process, but his chances of another term appear slim after the India captain Virat Kohli expressed reservations about his coaching methods to the BCCI.

The other applicants are former Australia allrounder Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, former India medium pacer Dodda Ganesh, and former India A coach Lalchand Rajput, according to a PTI report.

The next India coach will be chosen by Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who comprise the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee.

Sehwag, who had a 14-year international career, has no formal coaching experience apart from his team management roles with the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the 2015 and 2016 seasons of the IPL. In contrast, Moody has coached Sri Lanka, Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, and has had team management roles with English county Worcestershire and Melbourne Renegades in the BBL.

Pybus has coached Pakistan twice, while Rajput is the present coach of Afghanistan. Ganesh has coached Goa for four years and is at present a selector for Karnataka in Indian domestic cricket.

