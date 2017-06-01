India news June 1, 2017

Sehwag applies for India coaching job

ESPNcricinfo staff
35

Play 02:05
BCCI secretary 'not aware' of team's discontent with Kumble

Virender Sehwag, the former India batsman, has applied for the job of India coach, which will become vacant after Anil Kumble's contract expires at the end of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Kumble is an automatic entry in the application process, but his chances of another term appear slim after the India captain Virat Kohli expressed reservations about his coaching methods to the BCCI.

Who should India's next coach be?

See results »

The other applicants are former Australia allrounder Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, former India medium pacer Dodda Ganesh, and former India A coach Lalchand Rajput, according to a PTI report.

The next India coach will be chosen by Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who comprise the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee.

Sehwag, who had a 14-year international career, has no formal coaching experience apart from his team management roles with the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the 2015 and 2016 seasons of the IPL. In contrast, Moody has coached Sri Lanka, Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, and has had team management roles with English county Worcestershire and Melbourne Renegades in the BBL.

Pybus has coached Pakistan twice, while Rajput is the present coach of Afghanistan. Ganesh has coached Goa for four years and is at present a selector for Karnataka in Indian domestic cricket.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • torsha on June 1, 2017, 17:06 GMT

    Moody and then Kumble. Please no Sehwag!!

  • cricfan4037451929 on June 1, 2017, 17:05 GMT

    While i understand Kohi very aggressive, after Dada he shows intent to win. Needs something like Dada- Wright combo. Moody or Fleming is perfect match. If need to go with indian talent, Ravi again.

  • MJkumar on June 1, 2017, 17:00 GMT

    Sehwag! no way. He cannot handle a IPL team. He is only a good bat in the past. He has not leadership skills nor coaching skills. he is a winer. He said about international players didnt take responsibility in the recently concluded IPL. Shame for him to make such statements. Please no Sehwag no matter what. He will ruin the whole team.

  • Vnott on June 1, 2017, 16:59 GMT

    Let Ashwin captain and Kumble continue as coach.

  • McGorium on June 1, 2017, 16:58 GMT

    Sehwag was hardly ever fit or much of an outfielder during his career. Hard for him to turn coach and expect fitness from others. Nor did he have much of a technical bent: I play natural game, I see ball hit ball. Worked for him, and for the side he was in, but doesn't work in general. @SMALAYALA: Ganguly was never fit, and a poor fielder. They didnt call him Maharaja for nothing. How's he going to advise the team re. fitness, or fielding, or running between the wickets, or playing short pitched bowling? I don't think this team needs advice on bullying weak sides on flat tracks. And, if you think Kumble is opinionated, imagine what Ganguly will be like. The prima donnas in the team are not going to be able to handle Ganguly.

    Honestly, if the team wants a yes-man, I don't know why they even bother with a coach. Just let the team manager take over coaching duties to cover whatever responsibilities that the coach may have outside of picking the side and advising on technique/fitness.

  • cricfan8899243855 on June 1, 2017, 16:53 GMT

    Why not have a swap with the U19 Coach ?? That will put a full stop to all the existing issues. Dravid should be more accommodating for the senior players. In parallel, Kumble can get the best out of U19 squad.

  • arup_g on June 1, 2017, 16:51 GMT

    I really do hope Kumble is retained - he has done a magnificent job with the Indian team and it shows in their recent performances. As much as I love Sehwag, he isn't someone I would select as the national coach. If India don't choose Kumble then Tom Moody is the obvious choice. I know India haven't had any luck with Australian coaches, but Moody is a proven coach who has done very well in the past. He is part of the IPL so knows the cricket well, has coached in the sub-continent in the past with Sri Lanka, and was a very street smart cricketer in his day.

    I do hope there's some more applications...perhaps Stephen Fleming? Rahul Dravid? But based on the shortlist so far, Kumble and Moody are the only in contention. Great job Sachin, Ganguly and Laxman have to do...will they say no to someone they played with for such a long period?

  • ThatSunnyDay on June 1, 2017, 16:48 GMT

    I don't want to sound judgemental but Sehwag just doesn't seem to cut it. He was an ace cricketer but I seriously doubt he can see the team through tough times, as was evident with his comments about KXIP players recently. He seems to be enjoying his post retirement life with mindless tweeting and equally luckless commentary. Let him have at that for now. We need a focussed, smart and NOT LAIDBACK coach. Just like Kumble.

  • rohan34mca on June 1, 2017, 16:47 GMT

    Kumble - Headmaster. Sehwag - ........ None of the Job title comes to my mind as I don't demean any profession! All he can teach is carefree approach which doesn't work in subcontinent. Players need a stick when required, yes there should be a balance! "He getting into technical aspects ?"- I can only laugh at thoughts like this.

  • naren1983 on June 1, 2017, 16:42 GMT

    Viru !!! Nooooooooooo !!! First thing he will remove MSD from the team, then he will think about the team. His attitude doesn't work with all for sure, may be little with Kohli. But we don't want Viru at any cost. For that case, choose someone who is bettered matched with Kohli attitude. I don't think even Rahul Dravid will suit with Kohli as Rahul also mostly like Kumble.... Its better to leave the decision to Kohli to choose the one............

  • No featured comments at the moment.