Sehwag applies for India coaching job
Virender Sehwag, the former India batsman, has applied for the job of India coach, which will become vacant after Anil Kumble's contract expires at the end of the ongoing Champions Trophy.
Kumble is an automatic entry in the application process, but his chances of another term appear slim after the India captain Virat Kohli expressed reservations about his coaching methods to the BCCI.
The other applicants are former Australia allrounder Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, former India medium pacer Dodda Ganesh, and former India A coach Lalchand Rajput, according to a PTI report.
The next India coach will be chosen by Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who comprise the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee.
Sehwag, who had a 14-year international career, has no formal coaching experience apart from his team management roles with the Kings XI Punjab franchise in the 2015 and 2016 seasons of the IPL. In contrast, Moody has coached Sri Lanka, Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, and has had team management roles with English county Worcestershire and Melbourne Renegades in the BBL.
Pybus has coached Pakistan twice, while Rajput is the present coach of Afghanistan. Ganesh has coached Goa for four years and is at present a selector for Karnataka in Indian domestic cricket.
Moody and then Kumble. Please no Sehwag!!
While i understand Kohi very aggressive, after Dada he shows intent to win. Needs something like Dada- Wright combo. Moody or Fleming is perfect match. If need to go with indian talent, Ravi again.
Sehwag! no way. He cannot handle a IPL team. He is only a good bat in the past. He has not leadership skills nor coaching skills. he is a winer. He said about international players didnt take responsibility in the recently concluded IPL. Shame for him to make such statements. Please no Sehwag no matter what. He will ruin the whole team.
Let Ashwin captain and Kumble continue as coach.
Sehwag was hardly ever fit or much of an outfielder during his career. Hard for him to turn coach and expect fitness from others. Nor did he have much of a technical bent: I play natural game, I see ball hit ball. Worked for him, and for the side he was in, but doesn't work in general. @SMALAYALA: Ganguly was never fit, and a poor fielder. They didnt call him Maharaja for nothing. How's he going to advise the team re. fitness, or fielding, or running between the wickets, or playing short pitched bowling? I don't think this team needs advice on bullying weak sides on flat tracks. And, if you think Kumble is opinionated, imagine what Ganguly will be like. The prima donnas in the team are not going to be able to handle Ganguly.
Honestly, if the team wants a yes-man, I don't know why they even bother with a coach. Just let the team manager take over coaching duties to cover whatever responsibilities that the coach may have outside of picking the side and advising on technique/fitness.
Why not have a swap with the U19 Coach ?? That will put a full stop to all the existing issues. Dravid should be more accommodating for the senior players. In parallel, Kumble can get the best out of U19 squad.
I really do hope Kumble is retained - he has done a magnificent job with the Indian team and it shows in their recent performances. As much as I love Sehwag, he isn't someone I would select as the national coach. If India don't choose Kumble then Tom Moody is the obvious choice. I know India haven't had any luck with Australian coaches, but Moody is a proven coach who has done very well in the past. He is part of the IPL so knows the cricket well, has coached in the sub-continent in the past with Sri Lanka, and was a very street smart cricketer in his day.
I do hope there's some more applications...perhaps Stephen Fleming? Rahul Dravid? But based on the shortlist so far, Kumble and Moody are the only in contention. Great job Sachin, Ganguly and Laxman have to do...will they say no to someone they played with for such a long period?
I don't want to sound judgemental but Sehwag just doesn't seem to cut it. He was an ace cricketer but I seriously doubt he can see the team through tough times, as was evident with his comments about KXIP players recently. He seems to be enjoying his post retirement life with mindless tweeting and equally luckless commentary. Let him have at that for now. We need a focussed, smart and NOT LAIDBACK coach. Just like Kumble.
Kumble - Headmaster. Sehwag - ........ None of the Job title comes to my mind as I don't demean any profession! All he can teach is carefree approach which doesn't work in subcontinent. Players need a stick when required, yes there should be a balance! "He getting into technical aspects ?"- I can only laugh at thoughts like this.
Viru !!! Nooooooooooo !!! First thing he will remove MSD from the team, then he will think about the team. His attitude doesn't work with all for sure, may be little with Kohli. But we don't want Viru at any cost. For that case, choose someone who is bettered matched with Kohli attitude. I don't think even Rahul Dravid will suit with Kohli as Rahul also mostly like Kumble.... Its better to leave the decision to Kohli to choose the one............
Sehwag is not fit for coaching job.Instead look for someone like dravid or continue with kumble.Infact Indian cricket board can also try to remove kohli from captaincy so that his starry tantrums are in check.
Make Virat Kohli the Coach of India. Also make him a part of BCCI, Supreme Court , COA,Fitness Instructor, Commentator..He deserves everything..If possible also make him ICC head... In this way you will ensure he is properly taken care of.
Kumble, no matter what VK thinks about him. Away season awaits VK and his bunch. Any poor show VK will be shown the door.
Kumble, Moody you guys go home, India need somebody special to win next world cup. Sehwag is out spoken and can't handle Punjab on IPL. How he handle team india?
,kumble will be retained....
Why not Saurav Ganguly...?! Excelled as a captain...will do great as a coach
BAHAHAHAHAHAHA . Sehwag !! Viru is the man for the job . I genuinely hope he becomes the next coach . ABAHABAABAHAHAA
No. Just no for Sehwag. It can't be Kumble either after that statement by Kohli. Maybe they should go for another interim bowler-coach like Zaheer.
UglyIndian... judgemental much? Instead India could get their first coach who will ask the batsmen to go out and express themselves and teach them that there is no match you can't win hitting sixes. As for bowlers, they might get a coach who can still hit them out of the park! Not that I consider him a coaching material.
Tom is better fit. Fleming much better. We need somelike Gary, the assertive, lessor spoken but pull out the best from the players.
First Jenning then Harsh now Kumble. Evn the best coach or fr that magter Kirsten wont survive with Kohli at helm. Miss those old gentlemen cricketers
Quite sceptical about Sehwag. The person who knew only one way to bat cant expected to be an allrounder to strategise for all three formats. He doesnt even have captaincy experience in test cricket to counter my view. I dont think Delhi has won any longer format under his captaincy either. The only other serious candidates other than Kumble are Moody and Rajput. But I dont see any reason not to select Kumble again.
Coaching may not be sehwag's forte.........so please make him a team manger who works with the coach..
Stephen Fleming. Get him... NOW!
After that press conf i dont think Viru is fit for the team. He is best suited in the comm box. I feel Kumble is still the right person. This will be the second time Tom will apply but can he take this team forward. Will be interesting to hear from Shikar and Bhuvi.
I think once Dhoni retires, he will make a good coach. Till then, I think Kumble should be retained for another year, and if he doesn't get results, then Sehwag is not a bad option. Sehwag's batting and Kohli's attitude are similar, they are both aggressive. Win or lose, both Sehwag and Kohli prefer results, no matter the format. I think they have similar mindsets.
It is most likely going to end with the appointment of Stephen Fleming.
kumble should continue, results are there for everyone to see. Kohli is out of form and has no right to comment on India's greatest test bowler
The Great Indian Tamasha begins just when you thought you had the perfect team which could go on to be the WI of the 80s or AUS of late 90s we have to go and mess that up for most idiotic of reasons.
Hahahahaha. Sehwag. There will be no foreign support staff in sight. The players' diet will consist of only milk and paneer. The players will train in akharas. And will have bollywood songs sung to them by Viru for motivation. Hahahhahaha
Doomsday for the development of Indian players. Kumble
omg! Please any one but Sehwag, he will impose his lethagic & complacent nature into the team if he becomes the coach. T20 IPL franchise coach is a lot different from an international side coach. I'm not even sure why Dodda Ganesh sent his application, its a guarantee he won't be finalized, just trying out his luck I guess. Better chances to either Tom Moody, Richard Pybus r Lalchand Rajput from this list if not Kumble.
Worst thing to happen if sehwag becomes coach marking the downfall of Indian cricket
Tom Moody is the right choice for the post. The way he led Sunrisers, Hyderabad to IPL champions, especially, a team that don't boast big name players sans Warner and B Kumar, is a testament to his coaching and man management skills. The search end right here. Shewag is a natural, so it will be no easy task to coach lesser mortals. The great Kapil, a natural himself, flopped as a coach while a mediocre, but hard working player A. Gaekwad (former India opener) had a better coaching record with Ind team.
So only big Moody has a realistic chance other than of course Jumbo. Hope there's nothing with Kumble as speculated and gets retained.
