'Conflict of interest unaddressed, superstar culture gone berserk'
Full text of Ram Guha's resignation letter to the chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators
Dear Vinod,
It has been a pleasure working with Diana, Vikram and you in the Supreme Court Committee of Administrators. It has been an educative experience, spending long hours with three top-flight professionals from whom I have learned a lot in these past few months. However, it has been clear for some time now that my thoughts and views are adjacent to, and sometimes at odds with, the direction the Committee is taking as a whole. That is why I eventually decided to request the Supreme Court to relieve me of the responsibility, and submitted my letter of resignation to the Court on the morning of the 1st of June.
For the record, and in the interests of transparency, I am here listing the major points of divergence as I see it:
1. The question of conflict of interest, which had lain unaddressed ever since the Committee began its work, and which I have been repeatedly flagging since I joined. For instance, the BCCI has accorded preferential treatment to some national coaches, by giving them ten month contracts for national duty, thus allowing them to work as IPL coaches/mentors for the remaining two months. This was done in an adhoc and arbitrary manner; the more famous the former player-turned-coach, the more likely was the BCCI to allow him to draft his own contract that left loopholes that he exploited to dodge the conflict of interest issue.
I have repeatedly pointed out that it is contrary to the spirit of the Lodha Committee for coaches or the support staff of the Indian senior or junior team, or for staff at the National Cricket Academy, to have contracts in the Indian Premier League. One cannot have dual loyalties of this kind and do proper justice to both. National duty must take precedence over club affiliation.
I had first raised this issue to my CoA colleagues in an email of 1st February, and have raised it several times since. I had urged that coaches and support staff for national teams be paid an enhanced compensation, but that this conflict of interest be stopped. When, on the 11th of March, I was told that that there was a camp scheduled for young players at the National Cricket Academy but at least one national coach was likely to be away on IPL work and might not attend the camp, I wrote to you:
No person under contract with an India team, or with the NCA, should be allowed to moonlight for an IPL team too.
BCCI in its carelessness (or otherwise) might have drafted coaching/support staff contracts to allow this dual loyalty business, but while it might be narrowly legal as per existing contracts, it is unethical, and antithetical to team spirit, leading to much jealousy and heart-burn among the coaching staff as a whole. This practice is plainly wrong, as well as antithetical to the interests of Indian cricket.
I would like an explicit and early assurance from the BCCI management that such manifestly inequitous loopholes in coaching/support staff contracts will be plugged.
Yet no assurance was given, and no action was taken. The BCCI management and office-bearers have, in the absence of explicit directions from the CoA, allowed the status quo to continue.
2. I have also repeatedly pointed to the anomaly whereby BCCI-contracted commentators simultaneously act as player agents. In a mail of 19th March to the CoA I wrote:
Dear Colleagues,
Please have a look at this news report:
Sunil Gavaskar is head of a company which represents Indian cricketers while commenting on those cricketers as part of the BCCI TV commentary panel. This is a clear conflict of interest. Either he must step down/withdraw himself from PMG completely or stop being a commentator for BCCI.
I think prompt and swift action on this matter is both just and necessary. CoA's credibility and effectiveness hinges on our being able to take bold and correct decisions on such matters. The 'superstar' culture that afflicts the BCCI means that the more famous the player (former or present) the more leeway he is allowed in violating norms and procedures. (Dhoni was captain of the Indian team while holding a stake in a firm that represented some current India players.) This must stop - and only we can stop it.
Yet, despite my warnings, no action has been initiated in the several months that the Committee has been in operation
As the mail quoted above noted, one reasons the conflict of interest issue has lingered unaddressed is that several of the game's superstars, past and present, have been guilty of it. The BCCI management is too much in awe of these superstars to question their violation of norms and procedures. For their part, BCCI office-bearers like to enjoy discretionary powers, so that the coaches or commentators they favour are indebted to them and do not ever question their own mistakes or malpractices. But surely a Supreme Court appointed body should not be intimidated by the past or present achievements of a cricketer, and instead seek to strive to be fair and just.
Conflict of interest is rampant in the State Associations as well. One famous former cricketer is contracted by media houses to comment on active players while serving as President of his State Association. Others have served as office-bearers in one Association and simultaneously as coaches or managers in another. The awarding of business contracts to friends and relatives by office-bearers is reported to be fairly widespread.
Had we been more proactive in stopping conflict of interest within the BCCI (as per Lodha Committee recommendations, endorsed by the Court), this would surely have had a ripple effect downwards, putting pressure on State Associations to clean up their act as well.
3. Unfortunately, this superstar syndrome has also distorted the system of Indian team contracts. As you will recall, I had pointed out that awarding M S Dhoni an 'A' contract when he had explicitly ruled himself out from all Test matches was indefensible on cricketing grounds, and sends absolutely the wrong message.
4. The way in which the contract of Anil Kumble, the current Head Coach of the senior team, has been handled. The Indian team's record this past season has been excellent; and even if the players garner the bulk of the credit, surely the Head Coach and his support staff also get some. In a system based on justice and merit, the Head Coach's term would have been extended. Instead, Kumble was left hanging, and then told the post would be re-advertised afresh.
Clearly, the issue has been handled in an extremely insensitive and unprofessional manner by the BCCI CEO and the BCCI office-bearers, with the CoA, by its silence and inaction, unfortunately being complicit in this regard. (Recall that the Court Order of 30 January had expressly mandated us to supervise the management of BCCI.) In case due process had to be followed since Kumble's original appointment was only for one year, why was this not done during April and May, when the IPL was on? If indeed the captain and the Head Coach were not getting along, why was not this attended to as soon as the Australia series was over in late March? Why was it left until the last minutes, when a major international tournament was imminent, and when the uncertainty would undermine the morale and ability to focus of the coach, the captain and the team? And surely giving senior players the impression that they may have a veto power over the coach is another example of superstar culture gone berserk? Such a veto power is not permitted to any other top level professional team in any other sport in any other country. Already, in a dismaying departure from international norms, current Indian players enjoy a veto power on who can be the members of the commentary team. If it is to be coaches next, then perhaps the selectors and even office-bearers will follow?
5. Ever since the Supreme Court announced the formation of the CoA, we have been inundated, individually and collectively, by hundreds of mails asking us to address various ills that afflict Indian cricket and its administration. While many of these issues were trivial or clearly beyond our purview, there was one concern that we should have done far more to address. This concerns the callous treatment to domestic cricket and cricketers, namely, those who represent their state in the Ranji Trophy, the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and other inter-state tournaments. The IPL may be Indian cricket's showpiece; but surely the enormous revenues it generates should be used to make our domestic players more financially secure? There are many more Indian cricketers who make their living via the Ranji Trophy than via IPL; besides, for us to have a consistently strong Test team (especially overseas) we need a robust inter-state competition and therefore must seek to compensate domestic players betters.
And yet, shockingly, Ranji match fees have remained at a very low level (a mere Rs 30,000 odd for each day of play); moreover, cheques for match fees sent by the BCCI are sometimes not passed on by the state associations to the players. We need to learn from best practices in other countries, where domestic players are awarded annual contracts like those in the national team, while their match fees are reasonably competitive too.
Several months ago, the experienced cricket administrator Amrit Mathur prepared an excellent note on the need for better and fairer treatment of domestic players. Both Diana and I have repeatedly urged action, but this has not happened.
6. I believe it was a mistake for the CoA to have stayed silent and inactive when the Supreme Court judgement was being so flagrantly violated by people clearly disqualified to serve as office bearers of state and even BCCI run cricket bodies. The disqualified men were openly attending BCCI meetings, claiming to represent their state association, and indeed plated a leading role in the concerted (if fortunately in the end aborted) attempt to get the Indian team to boycott the Champions Trophy. All these illegalities were widely reported in the press; yet the CoA did not bring them to the notice of the Court, and did not issue clear directions asking the offenders to desist either.
7. I believe that the lack of attention to these (and other such issues) is in part due to the absence of a senior and respected male cricketer on our Committee. Allow me to quote from a mail I wrote on 1 February 2017, before our first full meeting:
Dear fellow members,
I much look forward to meeting you all later today. I know Vikram already and greatly admire both Vinod and Diana for their remarkable work in their chosen fields, and am truly honoured to be working with them as well.
I presume apart from discussing IPL, etc, with the BCCI representative we will get some time to discuss the way forward separately. I have several ideas which I wish to share with you about our collective responsibility, and wanted in this mail to flag what is most important of these. This is that we must incorporate into our committee of administrators, either as a full member or as a special invitee, a senior male cricketer with the distinction and integrity that Diana has. That will greatly enhance both our credibility and our ability to make informed decisions.
The absence of a respected make cricketer in the CoA has attracted a great deal of criticism already, much of it from important stakeholders in Indian cricket. It must be addressed and remedied. The amicus curae had suggested two outstanding names, Venkat and Bedi, both of whom were rejected because they were over seventy. However, there are some cricketers of the right age and experience who fit the bill. Based on my knowledge of the subject, I would say Javagal Srinath would be an excellent choice. He is a world-class cricketer, was a successful and scandal-free Secretary of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and is an ICC match referee, and comes from an educated technical background to boot. I strongly urge the Chairman and the other members to consider approaching him in this regard. He would complement Diana perfectly, and the combination of these two respected and top class former cricketers would enhance our credibility and effectiveness enormously.
While Srinath is in my view the best choice, there are other alternative names too. I hope we can set aside some time at our meeting to discuss and resolve the issue.
With regards Ram
p.s. Needless to say, I have not discussed this with Srinath or with anyone else.
I raised this issue in a formal meeting of the CoA as well, but unfortunately my proposal to invite a senior male cricketer to join the committee was not acted upon. We should have approached the Court to take necessary action, or else incorporated a senior, respected, mala cricketer as a special invitee. With such a person on board the CoA would have gained in experience, knowledge, understanding, and, not least, credibility. Indeed, had we such a person on board, the BCCI management and the office-bearers would have been compelled to be far more proactive in implementing the Lodha Committee recommendations than they have been thus far. As the only cricketers on the CoA, Diana's contributions have been invaluable; on many issues of administration and the rights of players she has brought a perspective based on a first-hand experience that the rest of us lacked. A male counterpart would have complemented and further enriched her contributions; but perhaps it is not too late to make amends.
8. While all our meetings were held in cordial atmosphere, between meetings perhaps there was not adequate consultation, and there were several crucial decisions made where all the CoA members were not brought into the loop. For instance, a capable, non-political Senior Counsel representing the CoA and the BCCI in the Supreme Court was abruptly replaced by another Senior Counsel who is a party politician. Surely other CoA members should have been consulted by email or by phone before this important change was made.
I have taken too much of your time already, but permit me to make one last suggestion. This is that the place vacated by me on the Committee of Administrators be filled by a senior, respected, male cricketer with administrative experience.
Let me in conclusion thank you for your courtesy and civility these past few months, and wish you and the Committee all the best in your future endeavours.
With best wishes
Ramchandra Guha
Yes superstars are bad. Gavaskar kapil dev tendulkar etc have been really bad for indian cricket and its development and spread in the country. Superstardom and excellence dont gel well with a sport, afterall sports main aim should be to build teamwork and imbibe character. Sports is a great hobby for a successful academic. That is how brain of a left-leaning academic works. Thanks but no thanks Mr. Guha
Well he has made an excellent suggestion that his replacement be a cricketer with administrative experience, something the Supreme Court should have considered before forming CoA. They need someone equally intimidating to deal with BCCI, at this point it appears CoA is considered as an outside body by BCCI which should change by incorporating people with cricketing background in CoA.
Every sport has its superstars who want to have their way. Why this fuss? It's a sport and not a 9-6 office job! These are the folks who get up at 4 in the morning - day in and day out - sweat out their blood to stay fit and master their sport and Mr. Guha wants to measure them like mere mortals? Ridiculous. I am not a fanboy but expecting a superstar to act like a normal human being is expecting too much from this human society.
Please don't turn Indian administration into a Government Department where everything is a role.When Indian administrators get into transparency mode,they leave nothing behind.A certain level of flexibility & ability to develop careers are needed and I don't see any conflict of Interest between being an IPL coach & national coach.OWNERSHIP OF IPL is a totally different issue and there is a HUGE conflict of interest.
Agree with everything except Coach. He is right on Gavaskar, Dravid (IPL role and national role), Committee decisions, BCCI. But, on coach, unlike in other team sports (basketball, baseball, Ice Hockey), cricket as a sport does not have coach influence or ring master things while on field. It is the Captain and team leaders in batting, bowling who makes decision. Kumble himself is aware of it.Coach is a support staff. Successful captain makes changes to field, batting, bowling according to situation. This is true for every country. Except Aus, where team selection is by selectors not captain. Team success is very much team success aided by support staff (including coach).So it is right captain and team feel right. Also, kumble man management skills are not proven. He is learning on the job. If there is a tinge of high-handedness that need to be addressed and get a professional proven coach. Hence, Viru sehwag is unsuited too. He was instinctive as a player. Hence lacks method .
Agree with every word! Some Indian players are getting too big for their britches. The recent Kohli-Kumble fiasco is an example of it. Hope sense prevails in BCCI.
The irony of his letter/resignation is that, Supreme Court itself is chasing the '' superstar culture'' as they have taken interest in the working of BCCI and not any other sports. Other sports are actually in way more dire state than BCCI. So it would have been way more credible if Supreme Court walked the talk.
Mr Guha if you really want to improve sports in India try your luck in Hockey Let's see how good you are It's easy to spend money when your pockets are already full(cricket) it's not easy when you have to eary and then spend(hockey)
Baskar Guha, exactly! Completely agree
Mr Guha, absolutely wonderful thoughts. Clean Up BCCI. all this politico affilaited tantrums should go away. Honorable Supreme Court, please step in Deep and nail the superstardom...! Thank you.
@CRICFAN7581138598 Good point. If guha doesn't want superstars, rule must be made to drop consistent players so that people can forget.... Lol......... don't even know that in fields like cricket,cinema superstars are always there....
Indian cricket reflects indian society. No respect for rules, ethics, process, veterans by those in power and in favor. It is more than superstar culture - it is influence peddling and wielding culture. Just ask one of the 800 million poor and they will say like it is.
Vinod Rai should be replaced by Ramachandra Guha.
Is it a letter or column written to any newspaper? 1. "If indeed the captain and the Head Coach were not getting along, why was not this attended to as soon as the Australia series was over in late March?" Making baseless comments on the base of stories in media. 2. I don't see any issue in awarding grade A contract to players serving through years and having a place in the team. May be he didn't know that Dhoni was captain till jan 2017 and new contracts are only awarded second half of the year. 3. Asking bcci to host extra series(as if the players are having 6 months of rest in a year) and earn money rather than supporting during the revenue conflict, brings a doubt... are they working for india or ICC?
As someone said, coach is the supporting staff and hence should rightly take the back seat. Also coming to superstar status, isn't it the people of India who make and celebrate these superstars? Hell, if I was in the cricketers place, I'd also feel the same as they do.
India cricket in a nutshell. Series v Sri Lanka July/August no one knows dates or venues. Series v South Africa December/January no one knows dates or venues. Don't blame Sri Lanka or South Africa. Maybe someone in India can explain this crazy mindset that seems to govern everything connected with cricket.
It's superstars who motivate children to play sports without superstar no one will want to play game . If there wasn't superstar like Tendulkar there might not be Kohli
Think about the other sports in India without superstars like Hockey
I have a different opinion. While Mr.Guha put all the facts very well documented, this works only in theory . In practical you have to understand why there is difference of opinion. Example Kumble and Kohli have differences is due to the generation gap and absolutely its Kumble's responsibility to understand current breed and plan the coaching which fits this generation. John Wright and Kristen were very successful due to this while some legends were absolute flop as they couldn't understood this little fact.For Indian cricket ,players are the superstars. Captain leads from the front and supporting staff should take back seat. You cannot take decisions how big name you might be in the past (with due respect).If you don't understand the current generation thoughts and give ideal situation solutions its good to read but never going to work. In future if Kohli becomes coach he should understand team dynamics and work accordingIy. If Kumble can't understand, I really doubt if Guha can ever
Stunned by the courage and responsiblity that Ramachandra Guha has shown in cleaning up the mess in India cricket.His suggestions must be valued by other COA member instead of being dormant (how they have remained so far).The superstar culture in indian cricket is indeed a huge concern which shows the amount of support he enjoys amongst the BCCI owing to his stardom ,having a say in coach selection is really pathetic which shows the inadaptability of the said cricketers.
Very right Mr Guys .. At the end of the day, nobody is bigger than the game. The game will sheets go on.. And the money these people are earning, is public money at the end of the day
Wow!! that is one long resignation letter...
awesome. no comments further needed. wish gets implemented
Good work Mr. Ram.. You have given a very good insight on how BCCI functions. I feel the first thing which needs to be done is removing all people from BCCI and state cricket associations who are involved in politics. We need to keep Sports away from politics. BCCI and State Cricket Associations should have office bearers who have represented India in the past. Also, crickets playing domestic cricket should be paid well, since that would encourage young cricketers.
Most of us know the maladies ailing Indian cricket or any other system form in India. No professionalism. This is what Greg Chappell wanted to do 10 years ago and a bunch of super stars riled against him. The only silent voices were Dravid, Kumble and Laxman. Everyone wants privileges due to their star status. I don't see a solution emerging. Disappointed with the whole news item, as I thought Team India turned a corner with the youngsters becoming more professional in their thoughts and outlook. Let us bring back Ravi Shastri (for braggadocio talk) and Sehwag(for funny one liners and no practice), Indian cricketers will be happy. I still hope the news is wrong, Indian cricket needs Kohli and Kumble to work together.
We needed someone who could really nail this superstar culture. Almost all the points raised by Mr.Guha are valid. Even with respect to coaching issue, Kohli or no other player has right to influence the selection. With some success largely due to home matches, these guys want to relax and stay complacent. Kumble has every right to push the players towards perfection. If Kohli has a problem with Kumble, he can sit at home and watch India playing oh his TV. Country first !
WoW Just wow, hats off and salute. This letter clearly brings out the reason for several people being silent when reforms were needed. While all of it might be true, still feel we should be a little more tactful in handling ICC since they seem to be taking advantage of the current situation in BCCI.
The Kumble-Kohli fiasco and now this.... time to clean up BCCI! Kohli is the Indian equivalence of Kevin Pietersen! Kumble is right championing for higher fees for players but he is wrong asking for a raise for himself. Kumble must remain as the coach though and Kohli must mend his ways! No one's bigger than the game/sport!
I hope SC acts on his suggestions which are GOLD.
Mr.Guha..you are the Super Star!!! We need you to sort this out. Love your letter and I'm with you. As are millions!!!
What is a national player's role? To play for the country with utmost sincerity & involvement. If he does this with no remuneration, we call him as a truly national player. But he gets remuneration, then we call him as a professional cricketer. Since nobody plays for free, we take the case of the so called professional player. His role will be to put in efforts & to work hard to achieve achievements...He must be loyal to whoever pay him. Now in India the body that is paying cricketers is BCCI. So a professional cricketer in essence will be loyal to BCCI. Now take the case of BCCI. Who are BCCI? It is a board created to develop & control cricket in India. Who formed this BCCI?It is a private body controlling millions & millions of rupees got through mainly advertisement revenue from broadcasters. Why broadcasters are paying so much money? Because india is a cricket crazy nation & the game is watched by millions of people. So I suggest that board members are selected by public .
This is well written. Lot of great points made there by Mr. Ram Guha. As a cricket fan, we don't get to know the behind the scenes that happens within the BCCI. Very interesting read.
interesting look behind the scenes in indian cricket....about 12-24 months ago the BCCI had a conflict of interest arbitrator who was doing great work...what happen to that arbitrator ??
Time for dhoni to be back as captain.
BCCI pays peanuts as fee to coaching staff. Un till staff is paid more than that what they make in IPL,. no one would interested for India's coaching job.
He has nailed everything that needs to be done to make BCCI a better place. Hope these things are considered and implemented for the overall good of cricket in the country.
After reading the resignation letter, i am surprised to see someone actually was working in BCCI. There are certain people who want to make sure that we have fair selection, pay and play policy and i certainly agree to this. Guha, you have done a world of good by explaining each and everything that happens in Indian cricket, i think this will end on a good note. Well done!
Excellent letter from Mr.Ram and no one will follow Supreme Court order if Supreme Court reacts for this letter. And no one can change the system in BCCI, as well as in INDIA.
Sad realities of Indian cricket has just be reiterated by Guha . To add to what he already says one would like to know why non performing players keeps getting opportunities after opportunities, a prime example being Ishant Sharma. It's like the so called Superstar captains are doing personal favours.
