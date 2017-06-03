CP Joshi beats Modi's son to Rajasthan Cricket Association presidency

Lalit Modi's supporters celebrate after he is named Rajasthan Cricket Association president in Jaipur on May 6, 2014

Congress leader CP Joshi has pipped Ruchir Modi, son of former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, to become president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

The RCA elections were held on May 29 but results were declared today as per the orders of the High Court. Joshi won with a 19-14 margin.

The ballot boxes were kept in the government treasury and were brought to the RCA academy, where the election results were announced by election officer AK Pandey.

It was rather on expected lines that former president Joshi emerged much stronger than Modi who was backed by his father Lalit, who is facing a life ban from the BCCI and is in exile owing to money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate.

Joshi had had to withdraw from the election against Lalit Modi the previous year because he was deserted by his supporters.

A consolation perhaps for the Modi faction was that the post of secretary went to Rajendra Singh Nandu, who is understood to be a staunch supporter of Lalit Modi. He beat Mahendra Sharma 17-16.

The state association is already bearing the brunt of electing Lalit Modi as RCA president in 2014, which resulted in the BCCI suspending the state body. The BCCI had warned that the suspension would continue till Lalit Modi was removed from the post and also from the primary bodies of the RCA. Despite that, Lalit Modi hung on to the post of president of Nagaur District Association.

