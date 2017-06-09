Dravid asks BCCI for clarity on conflict of interest
The Committee of Administrators supervising the functioning of the BCCI will discuss issues of conflict of interest in Indian cricket, and specifically the role of Rahul Dravid, who has taken strong exception to the suggestion that he had been granted preferential terms to coach India's junior teams while being a mentor to Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.
The matter was precipitated by a stinging resignation letter from Ramachandra Guha, who gave up his position in the CoA because of what he perceived as inaction from his colleagues against conflicts of interest in Indian cricket. While Guha didn't directly name Dravid, he contended that it was "contrary to the spirit of the Lodha Committee" for coaches or support staff of India's senior and junior teams, or staff at the NCA, to have IPL contracts.
In the BCCI's current arrangement, coaches and support staff of India's senior and junior teams are given ten-month contracts that run until the end of March. They are then free to sign a two-month deal in the IPL. Apart from Dravid, India's fielding coach R Sridhar is involved with Kings XI Punjab in the IPL while Andrew Leipus, the chief physio at the National Cricket Academy, works with Kolkata Knight Riders.
Dravid had not made a public response until now, and he confirmed sending a letter to the CoA to explain his position. He was categorical in saying that he had abided by the prevailing conflict-of-interest regulations, and that there was a need for greater clarity on rule changes, if any.
"Yes, I have written to the CoA explaining my position and explaining the background against which this perceived conflict of interest has happened," Dravid told ESPNcricinfo. "By the BCCI's conflict of interest rules, I was absolutely not under a conflict of interest. If the rules have changed midway through the contract, then I think it is unfair to criticise me for breaking the rules or twisting the rules to suit my convenience.
"My simple point is that, not only me but there are five or six of us who are in the same position. There needs to be clarity. If there is clarity, we will be in a position to take an informed decision. It is disappointing the way this got played out in the public without much understanding of the background."
The CoA, while discussing a fresh contract for Dravid, is looking to put in place a broad framework to address conflict-of-interest situations at its meeting on June 12. A BCCI official, however, said it wasn't necessarily a reaction to Guha's letter.
"It's not that this has suddenly cropped up today. Nobody is against resolving any of these issues," the official told ESPNcricinfo. "You have to do it in a holistic manner and that's a work in progress. And certain things have a certain process. You will have to figure out what the right framework is. It is not a situation-specific thing. You need to develop a framework that addresses conflict based on principles."
In firming up the rules, the official said, the availability of coaching talent had to be factored in as well. "That [increasing remunerations] is the point we are considering, in terms of increasing the contracts for Test players to the extent that it has to be something that is reasonable even if somebody does not get an IPL contract," he said. "We have to think through what the framework is for coaches and support staff.
"There are pros and cons that need to be weighed appropriately and then a decision has to be made based on who's available for these things. Not that there are unlimited number of people available or quality people available, so all that has to be kept in mind."
Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun
Login To Post Comments
I do not understand where the conflict of interest lies. Dravid's India A is not in competition with his IPL team. Dravid is not a selector for India A either as far as I am aware.
To be fair to Dravid, he is turning out to be an excellent coach and mentor - the BCCI does not have its own memorandum of rules and regulations under which it specifies what constitutes conflict of interest.
I have a question for people who are saying that Dravid coaching India-A /India u-19 is not a conflict of interest: what if the India senior team coach is involved with IPL franchise. Will that be okay? Having said that I am a huge fan of Dravid and have utmost respect for him snd in no am I suggesting that he himself is deliberately influencing the selection of DD players to India-A and U-19 teams. But the question here is that of principle and if an exception is made then a bad precedence is being set.
Not withstanding denials from the CoA, this is an issue of Guha's making. Guha is an academic with no real background in running a commercial enterprise, nor has he ever been a part of managing a professional sports body. And last but not least he has not played any professional sport. So he is coming from a completely uninformed and an entirely theoretical understanding of the complexities of running a body as influential as the BCCI. He was smart enough to know that he was completely out of his depth and did the right thing by resigning.
Conflict of interest is very vague - like saying " a person is beautiful". What is beautiful for one is not for another! Let us take appointments of judicial commission members - they are ex judges, many are now appointed by judiciary - is there not conflict of interest? Let us take team selection - the selectors are from each region, they take care of players from their regions. Is this not conflict of interest? Let us take cabinet members
Continued.. His grouse is Dhoni has an A contract even though he doesn't play tests. What he clearly don't understand is people come to stadiums to watch Dhoni, people sit in-front of televisions to watch Dhoni. I agree with the point that playing test cricket should carry highest remuneration, but that can done by increasing match fees for tests and having a same grade contract. People came to watch Sachin, people come to watch Dhoni's and Kohli's. Handing them top contracts is a way to recognize that fact. This is the reason I have a problem with bureaucrats running sports, they think they are above the players, but no, without players nobody cares for administrators.
Some very good points made here. And to be honest there are good points on both sides. I although lean towards allowing him to do both. If you want to the effect of his mentoring, just look at Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav. They have benefitted immensely by spending time with him in A tours. If him being delhi coach as well and he gives his insights on the players to pick, what's so wrong about it. All the players including domestic are bought through auctions unlike early years. If somebody else wants them desperately they're free to buy them by outbidding delhi, if nobody else wants them they're getting a platform to showcase their talents through Delhi. It can only help the players. As rightly mentioned we're not plush with options either. Having said that, knowing Dravid I would be surprised if he continues to do both. Mr Guha somehow has an axe to grind against some of these well known players. What is wrong in providing A contract to Dhoni.
Yes simple nobody can coach at two places, where same players are eligible for selection. this is perceived conflict of interest. There are plenty of coaches and plenty of money with BCCI that this can be sorted out.
Coaches and other staff should be allowed to hold dual roles like players. Only the administrative staff can be limited to one role. Coaches and support staff are almost like players, who actively involve in the cricket field. If you cannot allow them, then restrict the players too. They are also holding multiple roles, right?
Not for a moment, I would ever doubt the integrity of someone like Dravid. But Mr. Guha's concerns are not about an individual's integrity, and instead of perceived conflict of interest when certain dual roles are performed. Kumble was also accused of it due to his company Tenwick. Dhoni has been. While Gavaskar/Shastri/Kapil had years ago become BCCI's mouthpieces, so no point talking about them. Yes there are issues with remuneration and availability of top talent for less glamorous jobs (such as India-A/India Juniors or NCA coaches), but it's important that principles are established and adhered to. Taking short cuts with the justification of unique circumstance every time will never fully resolve this issue. A resolve this issue we must.
I do not understand where the conflict of interest lies. Dravid's India A is not in competition with his IPL team. Dravid is not a selector for India A either as far as I am aware.
To be fair to Dravid, he is turning out to be an excellent coach and mentor - the BCCI does not have its own memorandum of rules and regulations under which it specifies what constitutes conflict of interest.
I have a question for people who are saying that Dravid coaching India-A /India u-19 is not a conflict of interest: what if the India senior team coach is involved with IPL franchise. Will that be okay? Having said that I am a huge fan of Dravid and have utmost respect for him snd in no am I suggesting that he himself is deliberately influencing the selection of DD players to India-A and U-19 teams. But the question here is that of principle and if an exception is made then a bad precedence is being set.
Not withstanding denials from the CoA, this is an issue of Guha's making. Guha is an academic with no real background in running a commercial enterprise, nor has he ever been a part of managing a professional sports body. And last but not least he has not played any professional sport. So he is coming from a completely uninformed and an entirely theoretical understanding of the complexities of running a body as influential as the BCCI. He was smart enough to know that he was completely out of his depth and did the right thing by resigning.
Conflict of interest is very vague - like saying " a person is beautiful". What is beautiful for one is not for another! Let us take appointments of judicial commission members - they are ex judges, many are now appointed by judiciary - is there not conflict of interest? Let us take team selection - the selectors are from each region, they take care of players from their regions. Is this not conflict of interest? Let us take cabinet members
Continued.. His grouse is Dhoni has an A contract even though he doesn't play tests. What he clearly don't understand is people come to stadiums to watch Dhoni, people sit in-front of televisions to watch Dhoni. I agree with the point that playing test cricket should carry highest remuneration, but that can done by increasing match fees for tests and having a same grade contract. People came to watch Sachin, people come to watch Dhoni's and Kohli's. Handing them top contracts is a way to recognize that fact. This is the reason I have a problem with bureaucrats running sports, they think they are above the players, but no, without players nobody cares for administrators.
Some very good points made here. And to be honest there are good points on both sides. I although lean towards allowing him to do both. If you want to the effect of his mentoring, just look at Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav. They have benefitted immensely by spending time with him in A tours. If him being delhi coach as well and he gives his insights on the players to pick, what's so wrong about it. All the players including domestic are bought through auctions unlike early years. If somebody else wants them desperately they're free to buy them by outbidding delhi, if nobody else wants them they're getting a platform to showcase their talents through Delhi. It can only help the players. As rightly mentioned we're not plush with options either. Having said that, knowing Dravid I would be surprised if he continues to do both. Mr Guha somehow has an axe to grind against some of these well known players. What is wrong in providing A contract to Dhoni.
Yes simple nobody can coach at two places, where same players are eligible for selection. this is perceived conflict of interest. There are plenty of coaches and plenty of money with BCCI that this can be sorted out.
Coaches and other staff should be allowed to hold dual roles like players. Only the administrative staff can be limited to one role. Coaches and support staff are almost like players, who actively involve in the cricket field. If you cannot allow them, then restrict the players too. They are also holding multiple roles, right?
Not for a moment, I would ever doubt the integrity of someone like Dravid. But Mr. Guha's concerns are not about an individual's integrity, and instead of perceived conflict of interest when certain dual roles are performed. Kumble was also accused of it due to his company Tenwick. Dhoni has been. While Gavaskar/Shastri/Kapil had years ago become BCCI's mouthpieces, so no point talking about them. Yes there are issues with remuneration and availability of top talent for less glamorous jobs (such as India-A/India Juniors or NCA coaches), but it's important that principles are established and adhered to. Taking short cuts with the justification of unique circumstance every time will never fully resolve this issue. A resolve this issue we must.
So, cricketers can play both IPL and Regular cricket. But coaches can not? Wake up guys. The cricket world has changed for ever. This is no more conflict interest. BCCI stop playing other cricket during IPL. So, both cricketers and coaches can take vacation during 2 months of IPL or work in IPL. BCCI can ask the coach not to play IPL and pay him to keep all 12 months. But what will he do during the IPL? His cricketers will be playing IPL. Also, say India Captain playing IPL could pick his IPL player in the playing 11 over some one else in a different IPL team. So, is that a conflict of interest? May be, but does that mean the Captain, vice captain, and other players can not play? Then there is no IPL. Live up to modern day and change is inevitable.
@BENGAL-TIGERS-ROAR - You are wrong, and it is proven. 1. Dravid backed young talent while he was in RR before he became an under-19 coach. 2. The Players were selected in an auction, so all other teams had the opportunity to select them too. And they did, Ishan Kishan went to Gujrat Lions etc.
So, your explanation does not cut ice. Dravid selected people for DD who give bang for the buck, and there was a specific philosophy he operated in. The same philosophy he applied at RR before he became coach of India U19, so how can you call this conflict of interest?
Conflict of interest would be if somehow dravid had the power to ensure the U19 players only went to DD, or if dravid owned the DD team. Also, all the other IPL coaches are coaches in other countries too. Are they having conflict of interest too? Can nobody coach at two places then?
@KRISHNAY - The question you have to ask is why would any good coach bother coaching Junior India Teams? If this is a conflict of interest, then dravid will resign and you will not get any other good international player to coach under-19 teams. Who will bother?
Remember nobody watches those games, and he is not the coach of the international team. It is not like there is a lot of money to be made being an under-19 coach.
Dravid is a genuine guy. he is not aware of a rule change . In the contracts , they should mention clearly about coaching ipl teams is allowed or not. If the rule was added midway, a notice should hav been issued to all staff members
I'm not sure if I got this right - in Dravid's case, the conflict of interest (supposed) arises because as a coach of an IPL team he can influence the team to select players he has coached as part of The BCCI setup. But don't you want that - younger players getting recognized for their talent? I thought the conflict of interest clause was there to prevent financial misappropriation. Seems like a case where they went too far - what you might call judicial overreach!
Baseless allegation on coaches. In that way, how any player with India Team contract can play for an IPL team. The rule should then apply to players too
While Dravid's contract may not have violated any of BCCI's conflict of interest rules, there is a clear conflict of interest between his role as an India coach and his IPL role. Dravid should hold himself to a higher standard (Sorry Dravid, you have lived your life in such a way that you will always be held to a higher standard!). He should not be involved with IPL as long as he is an India coach irrespective of BCCI's rules.
What a mature gentleman. You may disagree with his position, but there is no cause to disagree with the manner with which he has handled the controversy. Maybe he should also be asked to mentor some of the current Indian players
For people who are finding it hard to understand where exactly is RD's conflict of interest, just a look at the DD squad will give them the answers. It is not a coincidence that most of India - A and India U-19 players are in DD , mostly the batters. Dravid being coach of the latter teams knows these players and wants them in DD. I am not saying that they are undeserving. Apart from Nair, all other players deserve to have an IPL team. But while other teams like KKR,MI,RPS have picked 1/2 players from odr Ind teams, like Kuldeep,Thakur,Rayadu DD has gone for the whole hog!!! Mind u players like Rana,Tripathi,Suryakumar,Krunal,Sundar are not part of Ind-A/Ind U-19. As Mr Guha has sd it is not a qstn of right or wrong, bt it is against the spirit of the BCCI and a definite conflict of interest. Safe to say had Dravid not been the Ind A/U-19 coach or had there been any other coach, he would not have picked as many of these players in DD. RR did not have all Ind A players
Totally agree with Dravid! He is there helping young players and can surely get better remuneration!
No featured comments at the moment.
Totally agree with Dravid! He is there helping young players and can surely get better remuneration!
For people who are finding it hard to understand where exactly is RD's conflict of interest, just a look at the DD squad will give them the answers. It is not a coincidence that most of India - A and India U-19 players are in DD , mostly the batters. Dravid being coach of the latter teams knows these players and wants them in DD. I am not saying that they are undeserving. Apart from Nair, all other players deserve to have an IPL team. But while other teams like KKR,MI,RPS have picked 1/2 players from odr Ind teams, like Kuldeep,Thakur,Rayadu DD has gone for the whole hog!!! Mind u players like Rana,Tripathi,Suryakumar,Krunal,Sundar are not part of Ind-A/Ind U-19. As Mr Guha has sd it is not a qstn of right or wrong, bt it is against the spirit of the BCCI and a definite conflict of interest. Safe to say had Dravid not been the Ind A/U-19 coach or had there been any other coach, he would not have picked as many of these players in DD. RR did not have all Ind A players
What a mature gentleman. You may disagree with his position, but there is no cause to disagree with the manner with which he has handled the controversy. Maybe he should also be asked to mentor some of the current Indian players
While Dravid's contract may not have violated any of BCCI's conflict of interest rules, there is a clear conflict of interest between his role as an India coach and his IPL role. Dravid should hold himself to a higher standard (Sorry Dravid, you have lived your life in such a way that you will always be held to a higher standard!). He should not be involved with IPL as long as he is an India coach irrespective of BCCI's rules.
Baseless allegation on coaches. In that way, how any player with India Team contract can play for an IPL team. The rule should then apply to players too
I'm not sure if I got this right - in Dravid's case, the conflict of interest (supposed) arises because as a coach of an IPL team he can influence the team to select players he has coached as part of The BCCI setup. But don't you want that - younger players getting recognized for their talent? I thought the conflict of interest clause was there to prevent financial misappropriation. Seems like a case where they went too far - what you might call judicial overreach!
Dravid is a genuine guy. he is not aware of a rule change . In the contracts , they should mention clearly about coaching ipl teams is allowed or not. If the rule was added midway, a notice should hav been issued to all staff members
@KRISHNAY - The question you have to ask is why would any good coach bother coaching Junior India Teams? If this is a conflict of interest, then dravid will resign and you will not get any other good international player to coach under-19 teams. Who will bother?
Remember nobody watches those games, and he is not the coach of the international team. It is not like there is a lot of money to be made being an under-19 coach.
@BENGAL-TIGERS-ROAR - You are wrong, and it is proven. 1. Dravid backed young talent while he was in RR before he became an under-19 coach. 2. The Players were selected in an auction, so all other teams had the opportunity to select them too. And they did, Ishan Kishan went to Gujrat Lions etc.
So, your explanation does not cut ice. Dravid selected people for DD who give bang for the buck, and there was a specific philosophy he operated in. The same philosophy he applied at RR before he became coach of India U19, so how can you call this conflict of interest?
Conflict of interest would be if somehow dravid had the power to ensure the U19 players only went to DD, or if dravid owned the DD team. Also, all the other IPL coaches are coaches in other countries too. Are they having conflict of interest too? Can nobody coach at two places then?
So, cricketers can play both IPL and Regular cricket. But coaches can not? Wake up guys. The cricket world has changed for ever. This is no more conflict interest. BCCI stop playing other cricket during IPL. So, both cricketers and coaches can take vacation during 2 months of IPL or work in IPL. BCCI can ask the coach not to play IPL and pay him to keep all 12 months. But what will he do during the IPL? His cricketers will be playing IPL. Also, say India Captain playing IPL could pick his IPL player in the playing 11 over some one else in a different IPL team. So, is that a conflict of interest? May be, but does that mean the Captain, vice captain, and other players can not play? Then there is no IPL. Live up to modern day and change is inevitable.