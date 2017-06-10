Limaye set to leave BCCI's Committee of Administrators

Vikram Limaye has been cleared to be the managing director and chief executive of the National Stock Exchange © Getty Images

The BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) is likely to be reduced to a two-member panel after Vikram Limaye was cleared as the managing director and chief executive of the National Stock Exchange by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the regulator for securities markets in India. The approval is subject to Limaye being relieved from the CoA by the Supreme Court.

The court, which is in summer recess currently, will take up the issue in July when it reopens. It is understood that Vinod Rai, the CoA chairman, has been informed of both the SEBI approval and the condition, and is supportive of Limaye's release from his CoA responsibilities.

Limaye's imminent exit means the CoA will be down to two members - Rai and Diana Edulji - after Ramachandra Guha tendered his resignation on June 1. Guha put in his papers citing frustration at what he saw as the CoA's inaction on matters of conflict of interest and superstar culture among other issues.

To fill up the vacant positions, the CoA is expected to recommend a few names to the Supreme Court. "The names will have to be worked out with the amicus curiae [Gopal Subramanium] and then we would have to see," a BCCI official said.

The CoA will meet next on June 12 in Delhi to discuss a raft of issues, including a broad framework to address conflict-of-interest situations, the status of the appointment of India's coach. The CoA is also set to meet with the state associations on June 25 to discuss the implementation of the Lodha Committee's recommendations ahead of the BCCI's SGM on June 26.

Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun

