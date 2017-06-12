Kumble likely to remain coach for WI tour
The BCCI is likely to retain Anil Kumble as coach for India's tour of the West Indies immediately after the ongoing Champions Trophy. Kumble will be given the contract extension if the cricket advisory committee (CAC) fails to pick India's next coach before then.
The decision was taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), after consulting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary and chief executive officer Rahul Johri on Monday.
"In case there is a delay in taking a decision (by the CAC) we will request Anil Kumble to cover the West Indies tour also," Vinod Rai, the CoA chairman, told ESPNcricinfo. Rai said the BCCI would check whether Kumble was "happy" to continue until the West Indies tour, which starts on June 23. India are scheduled to travel to the Caribbean from London on June 22, for five ODIs and one T20 international.
Kumble was appointed India coach in June last year and was given a one-year contract, which ends after the Champions Trophy. Last month, the BCCI decided to invite fresh applications for the position after being made aware of the players' reported unhappiness with Kumble's man-management skills.
Kumble was on the shortlist of six candidates and remained the first choice of the CAC, which comprises Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Though the BCCI was in favour of appointing the new coach on a two-year contract until the 2019 World Cup, the CAC said that it did not want to take a hasty decision. The CAC's first option, as previously reported, was to try and patch up differences between the India captain Virat Kohli and Kumble.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Kumble should be the coach till 2019 World cup.Its pleasing to know that a lot of support is getting to Kumble from entire nation ..All the best Anil Kumble.
Kumble needs to continue. One of biggest credit is bringing back pujara and his confidance
There are no hard & fast rules about the date of selecting the Head Coach. Of the short listed candidates none have Kumble's credentials. So CAC's decision is likely to be Kumble to continue. There appear to be serious personality differences between Kumble & Kohli, which is preventing Kohli having his own way. The best way of solving this is by having 3 different Format specific Captains to make the Captain's position less of an issue. Having Dhoni in the past & Kohli at present, as Captain for all 3 formats has given them unnecessary "Power complex". Every Nation, except India, has ensured that Captain does not get that much authority to "dictate terms". In fact England threw out KP due to his dictatorial behaviour. The Captain & Coach MUST work together to build Discipline, Fitness & Skill in the Squad. There is no place for Favourites in XI. I for one fail to understand why Shami is not in XI when Kohli says everyone is FIT. Shami should be #1 choice along with Bhuvi.
All the best Jumbo, we want you there irrespective of what our immature and brash captain suggests. I am sure Sachin, Sourav and VVS will make the right choice.
Looks like there is not much time left for the selectors to announce the new squad especially with the team having entered the CT semi's. Don't wish to create unneeded panic and disturb the current squad over selection issues and none of them are injured or sort. They all look fit and raring to go.
Positives: A full strength Indian team against Windies. Also a good chance to test the benched players who are too in good nick.
Negatives: Youngsters missing out, they could use some exposure in foreign conditions.
And he must stay even beyond that.....Good Luck Jumbo bhai
So sad that India is still not giving a chance to young players for windies tour as it is written in the article players will travel from London which means same squad playing in CT .
