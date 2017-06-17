Gambhir gets suspended ban for coach spat
Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir was handed a four-match suspended ban from first-class cricket for his altercation with coach KP Bhaskar in March this year. A three-member independent inquiry committee, set up by Justice Vikramjit Sen, comprising Madan Lal, Rajendra Rathore and Soni Singh, found Gambhir guilty of "seriously inappropriate behaviour".
The committee, however, suspended the punishment for a two-year period, ending on March 19, 2019, contingent on Gambhir accepting the ruling.
During this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy, Gambhir had criticised Bhaskar of creating an insecure environment for youngsters. Subsequently, the DDCA set up a committee to investigate the argument.
"The Committee Members agree that considering the above facts and circumstances that have come to light, Mr Gambhir's actions towards Mr Pillai with premeditated intent to humiliate the coach were highly inappropriate and of serious nature," Sen said in a statement.
"The position of a coach among the team members is of high respect and dignity. It is a serious disgrace to a coach to be humiliated in front of team members by one of the team members even though if it is a senior player.
"The actions of Mr Gambhir, however well intended, cannot be said to be in the interest of the team, or its performance or the game as it was done on the very last day of the season and therefore could not have been any corrective effect," the statement said.
Among other decisions, the committee also recommended the creation of a grievance-redressal system for players and framing of disciplinary-action rules that would inform them of the consequences of a transgression.
"It is also recommended that disciplinary action rules and mechanism of imposing penalty are required to be formulated to inculcate discipline in the team members and for predictability and deterrence, where players know that an act of indiscipline would have serious repercussions and are therefore deterred from committing them," Sen said.
Whoever Gambhir maybe and whatever his contributions maybe...he needs to behave...simple as that...@KAHVAS AND GODSHAND will u be happy if ur student/junior/mentee disrespected u in front of everyone? though he may be a big shot..no one cares...fall in line, sir!!
This proves something is seriously wrong with Delhi Cricket & there is no chance of it improving soon. GG should seriously consider leaving Delhi Cricket & let it rot rather thn trying to improve things there.
It's not fare in the part of player, if coach does conspiracy and removes players like Nitish Rana, U Chand, then Captain should come in between to protect them, Instead the coach shall be sacked as he is not a coaching material.
One of the worst attitudes iv seen from a player. I have met him in person and he is the type of guy who think that the whole world revolves around him! May be a great talent but no player is bigger than the game. Probably the reason why he isn't a part of Virat's team.
And it just shows who has not grown with age.. Before pointing fingers at someone else.. Its very important to look at oneself.
Posters who question who KP Bhaskar is, and what he's done for Indian cricket, should first check KP"s first class record and what he did for Delhi cricket for over a decade. Newbies to cricket may not know who he is, but the committee members who are Delhi stalwarts know the man and his service to Delhi's Ranji team.
What GG did is a gross violation of dressing room discipline, and the committee called him on it - as the senior pro, he's supposed to uphold discipline, not behave like a spoiled child. If he doesn't like the coach, that's nothing to stop him from playing for another Ranji team. Delhi cricket thrived long before the advent of GG, and will undoubtedly continue even without him in the dressing room.
This guy is clearly frustrated to be left by the national side. These are just aftermaths. He had previous records of spat and arrogant behavior with players, umpires and whom not! He should correct his behavior and return only after that. Nobody is beyond the law & regulations
I do not know the details in this case, and Gambhir may be wrong. Sometimes coaches want the player to do the wrong thing and the player doesn't want to do it and the player gets punished. Any investigating body must look at all the details before coming to a decision. I know coaches who force the wrong techniques on the player, and if the player refuses he will be under threat of being kicked out of the program.
What else can you expect from an ill educated cricketer who is constantly failing to make it to the national team. He should be sent to a kindergarten to learn some manners before allowing to the fields. Cricket was known to be gentleman's game but this Gambhir guy proves it otherwise. Ban him for life and it won't make much of a difference.
You could be Bradman, but if your attitude is not good you need to be given a timeout.
Gambhir has been in too many spats, time they kicked him out and let him swallow his ego. Already sidelined from national team due to his confrontation with coaches and players.
Coach is the boss for a team, captain will lead on the ground. There should be clear hierarchy.
Foolish committee - making GG the scapegoat. This is horrendous - will the likes of Kumble, Kohli, SRT etal. standup and speak up for their ex-teammate. Gambhir is an aggresive person when it comes to cricket but he is not disrespectful. How much did Mr. K P Bhaskar contribute to Indian cricket vis-a-vis Gambhir's contribution ?
Who is this Bhaskar guy? Why is one of India's finest big match player being sidelined. This is so bad for Indian cricket. Gambhir stood up for likes of Pant and is an excellent captain and thats all that matters.
He stood for young players like Nitesh & Chand. kindly mentionthat also. Coach was creating insecure environment. I support GG. #GGFAN
Gambhir knows what it takes to win games, lead team and play in the big arena. I trust gambhir's judgement more on the statement he made about the coach. Abuse of power, lack of leadership and man management skills is pretty commonly observed with people who have been given a position of power in India(coach in this case). Now we don't know the other side's position but i can see where Gambhir is coming from. Just staying quite and not speaking up against authority for the sake of discipline is the culture we have grown up in India, but that doesn't make it right.
gambir is egoistic. hence his behavior is always like that
Even during the IPL , Gambhir was animated most of the times and was very critical of the players who failed to perform . Even after playing alongside gentlemen like Dravid , VVS , Tendulkar etc , Gambhir has not held his temper . Playing with passion is one thing and being nasty are not the same . His punishment should have been immediate instead of a deferred one . By the way , will Gambhir be in the circuit till March '19 ?
The right decision. Players should never undermine the coach, who is appointed for a reason and is well within his powers to talk to youngsters and help them improve, even if it requires him to be a bit strict.
Gambhir often gives the impression that he behaves as if he is the epitome of virtue. He is a good player, who should concentrate on his batting and not step over the line.
