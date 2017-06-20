'Kuldeep needs to get a lot more game time'
The time has come for India to start making decisions keeping the 2019 World Cup in mind, former India captain Rahul Dravid and fast bowler Ajit Agarkar have said. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, both identified Nos. 4 and 5, and the absence of a wristspinner, as the two areas of concern for India. They said it was not necessary just yet to drop or look beyond Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, India's Nos 4 and 5 in the Champions Trophy, where the team finished runners-up to Pakistan. They agreed, however, that India need replacements ready in case either form or fitness desert them in the 50-over World Cup, when both will be 37 years old.
"It is a call that is got to be taken by the selectors and the management," Dravid said, emphasising the decision should not be in the players' hands. "And what they see as the road map for Indian cricket, and where they see the role of both these cricketers going ahead for the next couple of years. Is there a place for both of them? Is there a place for only one of them? Do you want to reassess it in a year's time, six months' time? Do you want to look at the available talent and see what they have to offer before going back to these two players?
"They have taken a decision to go to the West Indies with a full-strength squad. I really hope they are willing to experiment at least in the playing XI and give more opportunities to people. If you don't do that, suddenly you don't want to come to a situation and, say, in a year's time, where you say, 'We haven't given people chances so these are the only guys we have got.' Better position to be in: 'We have tried everything else, but we still feel that Yuvi and Dhoni are fit, they are playing very well, and they are the guys to see us through.' And no one will complain about that."
While Dhoni and Yuvraj didn't really hurt India in the Champions Trophy, Agarkar believed their presence strained the team's playing combination. Some of the teams have pure allrounders playing at No. 6, but India had a batsman who chimed in with a few overs here and there. Agarkar also felt the top three couldn't bat as freely as those in some of the other teams.
"Four and five are pretty evident," Agarkar said. "Virat Kohli played an extra sixth batsman - you have a [Hardik] Pandya with that kind of hitting ability, [Ravindra] Jadeja can bat, [R] Ashwin can bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bat - you still play that sixth batsman as an insurance because you are not quite sure of your four and five. They have been Indian greats - MS and Yuvraj - but whether they fit in at four and five long term, or looking at 2019 World Cup, is something Virat Kohli will have to answer. Those are such key spots that you don't want to then put your team under pressure, or top order under pressure, and then pick a batsman at No. 6 for insurance. I am glad they have picked Rishabh Pant for the West Indies [tour]."
Agarkar felt India couldn't afford to play both Dhoni and Yuvraj in the same XI in the World Cup. "I am not quite sure MS and Yuvraj can both bat at 4 and 5," he said. "It is not because of the final [that I am saying this]; it is almost putting too much pressure on the top three to get the bulk of the runs. Maybe Yuvraj is better off batting lower down at this stage than at No. 4, where he can go and bat freely."
The immediate middle-order options outside the squad - there was Dinesh Karthik in the squad - are Pant, who has now been selected for the limited-overs tour of West Indies, Manish Pandey, and KL Rahul, who can be naturalised if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan keep doing well as openers. However, there was one man in the XI who almost didn't get to bat: Kedar Jadhav. Dravid said it was time to give him more responsibility to begin with.
"If he wants to establish himself in the side, should he be the No. 4?" Dravid asked. "Should he actually not be sort of almost hiding at No. 6 and actually be given the opportunity to bat at four and see what he can do" If he steps up, great; if he doesn't, then might have to look somewhere else. Kedar Jadhav is batting too low when you have someone like Hardik Pandya, who has been a find, and someone Indian cricket needs to protect and give a lot more opportunities with the bat a lot more. He is bowling his overs. He needs to be batting at four, five in certain games, just so that you can develop him, and to have that kind of allrounder is great for India."
Both Dravid and Agarkar empathised with the fingerspinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, but felt it was time to move on. India were the only team in the Champions Trophy to play two specialist fingerspinners in the same XI, and paid for it.
"We are playing on really flat wickets," Dravid said. "It is tough on them, and … it is not happening. If you want wickets in the middle, wristspinners and mystery spinners are the ones who look like taking wickets on some of these flat wickets with the fielding restrictions. It is nice to have Kuldeep Yadav coming in. He needs to be given a lot more game time. He has got ability, he has got a bit of mystery about him."
Login To Post Comments
Why such a constricted frame of mind, just because of the IPL? Just because Krunal Pandya performs in the IPL, doesn't mean he should get an international opportunity. Axar Patel is a far better performer, for a far longer time. Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should be in the squad for every tournament they are available in.
Yuvraj's peak is gone, and I think he'll be a baggage if carried on to the next World Cup. Shami needs to play, along with Bumrah for sure, and Pandya needs to improve his bowling consistency for India to be a strong contender for the World Cup.
Some sane comments by both Dravid and Agarkar. Obviously, playing nice, they stopped short of saying get rid of Yuvraj and MS, push Jadhav up the order, drop one of Jadeja or Aswin and get in Kuldeep Yadav. The preparations for 2019 WC should begin in right earnest now, not one year from now.
@STARHAWK All indian fielders are not fast enough. in USA they test running back speed with 40yard dash and speed in criss cross. I mean it shows the acceleration of player from idle to top speed. You need that kinda quality give batsman a deception fielder can't reach the ball. Even best indian fielders are average at best. srikkanth was last great fielder who can prowl around wicket. Raina was decent. There is none catches the eye in current crop. You need extreme fitness to go for ball and indian batsman and bowler fitness enough. They only go far ball if it comes to them. when i see indian origin maharaj run like cheetah at top speed and cover areas and i see no reason indians can't do that at regular basis. Kohli can't win all games on his own. he will if match up favours him. India will lose against pakistan even if it meets tomorrow. Can india beat them with key changes. Based on key change. India need cavalier aggressive opener counter act what opposition throw at us.
The sad truth is that both YuvRaj and Dhoni, stalwarts, legends in their own right, are over the hill. Yuvi seems uncertain with batting technique against the spinners, and is certainly over the hill when it comes to fielding. I don't think that he will lose weight and regain fitness at this age to represent India. MS Dhoni is supremely fit, but his batting form is a concern. He can not be a specialist batsman at no.5 which is a tad high for him. He should come at 7 , try and be a finisher. After having given up the captaincy , unfortunately for him, the form deserted him and that spells doom for the team. As such there are no readymade replacements available, but India should start looking at likes of Manish Pandey, Rahul KL, for the batting slot, and likes of Rishab pant and Sanju Samson for the wicket keeper batsman slot. Ashwin failed as a spinner out side India, and we should consider likes of Kuldeep Yadav to have some effect of a spinner. Jadhav, less said the better.
ICC WC19 Squad: 1 Dhawan 2 Rohit 3 Kohli (c) 4 Pant 5 Dhoni (wk) 6 Jadhav 7 H Pandya 8 Axar 9 Bhuvi 10 Shami 11 Bumrah with M Pandey, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Sran as reserves.
I feel Manish Pandey will be an ideal player in the middle order or if Pant can adjust himself there like he has done for DD! Although I'm a big UV fan Picking him for CT will turn out to be a boomerang decision for selectors! Because if u select him u will always play him in XI no matter how well he is playing...will he carry drinks for his mates and sit out of playing XI? Highly unlikely! Dinesh Karthik was there in squad to only replace Kedar jadhav or was he really going to play in place of Dhoni/UV, just impossible! Problem happens when u have multiple big names in your team like Dhoni/UV who can't sit out of playing XI when selected in the squad! Dhoni I feel is still the best wicketkeeper in India as his reflexes are still same as it were earlier, but I have doubts over UV's fitness!!! We can't remove both at a time, so if anyone from these 2 has to bow out, then it should be UV, sorry mate!
I feel Manish Pandey will be an ideal player in the middle order or if Pant can adjust himself there like he has done for DD! Although I'm a big UV fan Picking him for CT will turn out to be a boomerang decision for selectors! Because if u select him u will always play him in XI no matter how well he is playing...will he carry drinks for his mates and sit out of playing XI? Highly unlikely! Dinesh Karthik was there in squad to only replace Kedar jadhav or was he really going to play in place of Dhoni/UV, just impossible! Problem happens when u have multiple big names in your team like Dhoni/UV who can't sit out of playing XI when selected in the squad! Dhoni I feel is still the best wicketkeeper in India as his reflexes are still same as it were earlier, but I have doubts over UV's fitness!!! We can't remove both at a time, so if anyone from these 2 has to bow out, then it should be UV, sorry mate!
In 36 Matches amit Mishra got 64 Wickets.But Still he isn't pick in team.
Its going to be Fast bowlers all the way till 2019 WC. No Country is preparing turning or bouncy pitches for finger spinners to bowl well. Giving opportunity to both Jadeja and Ashwin in the same Match is not worth it. Yes we all can accept that they have played well for us, they deserve more chances but not at the coast of a tournament or another player who is exceedingly good. Horses for courses is the pattern we are doing it for Fast bowlers then it should be applied for spinners we well. When there is no need for a spinner then we can have one like Moeen. the pattern has changed we should have an allrounder who can bowl good spin. No Fast bowling allrounder is required. Instead we play 4 fast bowlers.
I think we must bring in an young kipper to replace Dhoni. It's right time for both Dhoni and Yuvraj to retire.
Why such a constricted frame of mind, just because of the IPL? Just because Krunal Pandya performs in the IPL, doesn't mean he should get an international opportunity. Axar Patel is a far better performer, for a far longer time. Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should be in the squad for every tournament they are available in.
Yuvraj's peak is gone, and I think he'll be a baggage if carried on to the next World Cup. Shami needs to play, along with Bumrah for sure, and Pandya needs to improve his bowling consistency for India to be a strong contender for the World Cup.
Some sane comments by both Dravid and Agarkar. Obviously, playing nice, they stopped short of saying get rid of Yuvraj and MS, push Jadhav up the order, drop one of Jadeja or Aswin and get in Kuldeep Yadav. The preparations for 2019 WC should begin in right earnest now, not one year from now.
@STARHAWK All indian fielders are not fast enough. in USA they test running back speed with 40yard dash and speed in criss cross. I mean it shows the acceleration of player from idle to top speed. You need that kinda quality give batsman a deception fielder can't reach the ball. Even best indian fielders are average at best. srikkanth was last great fielder who can prowl around wicket. Raina was decent. There is none catches the eye in current crop. You need extreme fitness to go for ball and indian batsman and bowler fitness enough. They only go far ball if it comes to them. when i see indian origin maharaj run like cheetah at top speed and cover areas and i see no reason indians can't do that at regular basis. Kohli can't win all games on his own. he will if match up favours him. India will lose against pakistan even if it meets tomorrow. Can india beat them with key changes. Based on key change. India need cavalier aggressive opener counter act what opposition throw at us.
The sad truth is that both YuvRaj and Dhoni, stalwarts, legends in their own right, are over the hill. Yuvi seems uncertain with batting technique against the spinners, and is certainly over the hill when it comes to fielding. I don't think that he will lose weight and regain fitness at this age to represent India. MS Dhoni is supremely fit, but his batting form is a concern. He can not be a specialist batsman at no.5 which is a tad high for him. He should come at 7 , try and be a finisher. After having given up the captaincy , unfortunately for him, the form deserted him and that spells doom for the team. As such there are no readymade replacements available, but India should start looking at likes of Manish Pandey, Rahul KL, for the batting slot, and likes of Rishab pant and Sanju Samson for the wicket keeper batsman slot. Ashwin failed as a spinner out side India, and we should consider likes of Kuldeep Yadav to have some effect of a spinner. Jadhav, less said the better.
ICC WC19 Squad: 1 Dhawan 2 Rohit 3 Kohli (c) 4 Pant 5 Dhoni (wk) 6 Jadhav 7 H Pandya 8 Axar 9 Bhuvi 10 Shami 11 Bumrah with M Pandey, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Sran as reserves.
I feel Manish Pandey will be an ideal player in the middle order or if Pant can adjust himself there like he has done for DD! Although I'm a big UV fan Picking him for CT will turn out to be a boomerang decision for selectors! Because if u select him u will always play him in XI no matter how well he is playing...will he carry drinks for his mates and sit out of playing XI? Highly unlikely! Dinesh Karthik was there in squad to only replace Kedar jadhav or was he really going to play in place of Dhoni/UV, just impossible! Problem happens when u have multiple big names in your team like Dhoni/UV who can't sit out of playing XI when selected in the squad! Dhoni I feel is still the best wicketkeeper in India as his reflexes are still same as it were earlier, but I have doubts over UV's fitness!!! We can't remove both at a time, so if anyone from these 2 has to bow out, then it should be UV, sorry mate!
I feel Manish Pandey will be an ideal player in the middle order or if Pant can adjust himself there like he has done for DD! Although I'm a big UV fan Picking him for CT will turn out to be a boomerang decision for selectors! Because if u select him u will always play him in XI no matter how well he is playing...will he carry drinks for his mates and sit out of playing XI? Highly unlikely! Dinesh Karthik was there in squad to only replace Kedar jadhav or was he really going to play in place of Dhoni/UV, just impossible! Problem happens when u have multiple big names in your team like Dhoni/UV who can't sit out of playing XI when selected in the squad! Dhoni I feel is still the best wicketkeeper in India as his reflexes are still same as it were earlier, but I have doubts over UV's fitness!!! We can't remove both at a time, so if anyone from these 2 has to bow out, then it should be UV, sorry mate!
In 36 Matches amit Mishra got 64 Wickets.But Still he isn't pick in team.
Its going to be Fast bowlers all the way till 2019 WC. No Country is preparing turning or bouncy pitches for finger spinners to bowl well. Giving opportunity to both Jadeja and Ashwin in the same Match is not worth it. Yes we all can accept that they have played well for us, they deserve more chances but not at the coast of a tournament or another player who is exceedingly good. Horses for courses is the pattern we are doing it for Fast bowlers then it should be applied for spinners we well. When there is no need for a spinner then we can have one like Moeen. the pattern has changed we should have an allrounder who can bowl good spin. No Fast bowling allrounder is required. Instead we play 4 fast bowlers.
I think we must bring in an young kipper to replace Dhoni. It's right time for both Dhoni and Yuvraj to retire.
Axar patel best replacement for Jadeja in ODI. He is trusted batsman and wicket taking Bowler.
Guys, get real. MS & Yuvi will be 37, if batsmen get after him, Ashwin is also unable to fight back at times. No guarantee that they will be fit, in form & available during 2019. Therefore the suggestion - try out options. The right combo would be 4 genuine batters 1 WK 2 all-rounder giving 15 overs & 4 bowlers giving 40 overs & the occasional quick 30. Options to test - Pant, Other, Sarfraz, Krunal, Kuldeep, Karn Sharma
KOHLI SHOULD GO! Kohli has to take responsibility for his abject failure as a captain. Bad decisions, no out-of-the box thinking like MSD. This is a humiliating defeat for India - the worst in any ICC tournament final, In any other sports the captain will resign or be sacked. Same should happen here. I is the return of the pre-Dhoni era.
I don't think Indian bowling squad is good except Buvaneshwar, from last one year they have not played outside and they have taken home advantage. Unless you have a good quality bowlers you will not going to win matches outside India.
kl rahul should walk back into the squad in place of rahane. pandya should bat 6. India will have to toss up between pant and kedar. yuvi I'm afraid is a dead duck. too much of a liability in the field and inconsistent with the bad. no chance for 2019 for the legend I'm afraid.
I can understand Dravid giving some expert advice, but Agarkar? seriously??
Comment123 - agarkar had that series of ducks but 2 or 3 or those were horrendous decisions. Otherwise as a batsman, he was not bad. He had the record for the fastest 50 by an indian; ironically against australia and immediately after the series where he got those ducks.
I think there is requirement of slightly change in batting order ...kedar at 4 dhoni at 5 nd yuvraj at 6 ...in this case yuvraj cn bat in free flow mnnr...in bowling i thnk u can tke spinners on the basis of their records in test matches ..those bowlers who r gd in limited ovrs they mst be gvn chnce in odi ...whre is chahal ...u still need ashwin or jadeja for windies
India simply cannot afford Yuvi and MS batting at 4 and 5. They should not be in the mix for WC19, this tour would have been useful to start grooming youngsters, wonder what Rahane might be wondering.
I don't know how people can even rate Jadeja as a LOI bowler. In last 3 years, his ODI stats are ridiculously below par as a spinner (M-33, Wkt-35, Eco-5.5, SR-48, 5w-0, 4w-1) and his batting is even more useless (I-24, NO-10, Runs-362, Avg-26, SR-96, 50s-1, 100s-0). @PRAVEENCRICKET14, quite true. Rahul should easily slide back into the team no fuss. He can open and keep (if needed), plus he seems to have found some big hitting ability in the past few years which is what we sorely lack right now. Krunal seems to have shown enough over the last 2 seasons to at least be tried in the big leagues over Jadeja who has been hammered by almost every time that knows he is a darter and not a spinner.
MY WC19 playing XI would be pant/rahul, dhawan, kohli, rohit,dhoni,pandya,k.pandya/jadeja, kuldeep yadav, shami, bumrah & bhuvi rohit is a great finisher than opener, dont forget his deccan charges innings in the early stages of IPL. he should play a role as finisher instead of opener.
How do these experts conclude so blindly that Jadeja and Ashwin can bat in ODIs? Jadeja is just about okay. Whereas Ashwin just can't bat in ODIs. Kuldeep Yadav is comparatively a better batsman than Ashwin. And Krunal Pandya is miles better with the bat than all 3 of them. Shouldn't he get a look in? Rohit, Dhawan, Virat, Kedar/Karthik, Dhoni/Pant, Hardik, Krunal, Bhuvi, Umesh, Kuldeep, Bumrah/Sran this is best XI at the moment. And when KL Rahul comes in, he can bat at 4. We are wasting a slot with Ajinkya Rahane in ODIs. We should do away with him like we did with Pujara for ODIs.
@CRIC_SMASH, shhh! don't post something like this else 10,000 hypers will descend upon you for 'unjustly criticising' the legend. @RAM, no sir these guys are not gonna retire till their market value goes down significantly. Such is the sad state of our cricket now. @RAHUL.CRIC, if you fit in two all rounders then Yuvi's spot should go to a proper batsman. How much did he bowl in CT: 0.
WC19 Squad => KLRahul , S Dhawan , V Kohli , Nitish Rana , R Sharma , Vijay Shankar , K Pandya , H Pandya , K Yadav , Basil Thampi , Bhuvneshwar Kumar,
I feel India needs to look beyond Yuvi. I would rather have Pant/Pandey/Jadhav at 4 in place of Yuvi. Its high time Jadeja pulls up more consistent performances with batting, he cannot be certain of a spot in the 11 by only being an exceptional fielder and a decent bowler on turning tracks. India is not going to get many turning tracks in ODI. I would rather have more pacers than spinners in the 11 and this was the mistake India made in the final where they should have gone with Shami or Umesh instead of Ashwin. With fielding restrictions and flat pitches there is no point in having two spinners who neither can stem the run nor take wickets.
It is strange Agarkar commenting on things that he enjoyed for most part of his life. He scored 5 ducks in one series in Australia. Bishen Singh Bedi once commented about Agarkar "If Agarkar is an alrounder then I am the number one batsman". Agarkar in his initial years played well as a bowler but eventually he remained on his past laurels for years. He was called a 'four-ball bowler' which means batsmen mostly found one ball that could be hit to the boundary when he bowled.
Today, this guy comments about Yuvraj and MSD. I think both of them has definitely not been performing as well. MSD is electrifying in his wicketkeeping. He runs between the wickets well. He is the fittest player in the Indian team even today. Even today the shots that he plays are remarkable. Of course, he is fading but there is still to write him off!!!
Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Pant, Pandey, Rahul - These are the current best batsman and should be the 1st playing choice in the WC. The batting order has me confused a bit though. Do you make Pant open and everyone goes down a slot? will VK be okay at 4? or do you ask Rohit to play at 4? or may be Rahul and Pant to open with Dhawan, VK, RS and Pandey. It is HIGH TIME that both MS & Yuvi are out. Extra batsman - Kedar IF he can prove he can handle the nerves.
No - 7: Pandya or Jadeja based on conditions. That said, if Jadeja cannot win matches with the bat ASAP, someone should take that spot. And it is high time Jadeja performs with the bat.
3 fast bowlers and Kuldeep/another wrist spinner - No compromises there
Commentators keep saying that Ashwin and Jadeja can bat. Just take a look at their ODI scores over the past year in ODIs. They don't do well. They are not aggressive wicket takers in ODIs either. Time to look elsewhere. Your #8 should aim to get 20 runs in 10 balls more often than not. We can try others - Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya are a couple of options.
My ODI Team
Pant/Dawan, Rohith/Rahul, Kholi, Pandey/Diwary/Rahane, Raina, D.Karthik/Kedar, H.Pandya, Kuldeep/Axer/Jadeja, Chahel/Sunder, Kumar, Bumbrah/Shami.
Reserves : Aniket Choudhary/Unadkat, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammad Siraj/Sandeep Sharma.
I dropping Aswin only due to he will be bit old in 2019 and his heavy work load. but he should play ODI time to time. Umesh is good but still want to keep him only tests and can replace Shami time to time in ODI.
Virat did not have anything in the IPL? Amir ridiculed him in the Final of CT!! So, let us then disuss the end of Virat! Why not AB, Faf, Gayle, Warner (as he failed to win the IPL for Sunrisers ... who cares about his stats from the tournament!! Did he win or not? Sunrises please discard Warner!! That is the irony people!!
Contdd from my previous post.......... The game plan should be simple. Openers,Kohli,Pandey,Risabh get India to 250 by 40th over with ideally one of them batting till 45th over. Then unleash Pandya brothers and Hooda with license to hit crazy in last 10. . Our strength is batting..and now it is powerful batting lineup... but make it even more powerful so as to make other teams fear.
May be the selectors can try this combination based on form/conditions/fitness and etc... Looks pretty solid on the paper though.
Rohit/Rahul, Shikhar, Kohli, Rahane/Jhadav, Nitish/Yuvi, Pant/Dhoni, Pandya, Jadeja/Ashwin/Umesh, Kuldeep, Bhuvaneshwar/Shami, Bumrah
-- I am not going with Karthik because he will also be 34/35 yrs by 2019.
Please remember what happend to Ben Stokes when Carlos B put him out if the ground with disdain!! Ben Stokes could not hit a boundary during his 30 something in 60 something balls in the Semis against Pakistan? Does not mean Ben Stokes should go as MSD? If Ben can stay on for England so can MSD and Yuvi!!
The loss at CT17 was bad but we need to learn. We scored 325 against SL and still lost when the score of 350+ was possible, if we had a couple of big hitters in end like one more pandya. The same reason we lost SF at T20 2016 Wcup despite scoring 180 was we could not get to 200 due to Rahane. Good batters like Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Manish pandey should be top 4 batters. Batters who can score at 5-6 runs per over with pur cricketing shots. But then after these 4 we need Risabh pant (wk) followed by Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda. The last 3 mentioned can share 20 overs of bowling between them but importantly each one of them has ability to make 20 ball 40 runs which is 120 runs in last 10 overs. With this batting lineup we can afford three strike bolwers ( 3 seamers or 2 seamers + 1 spinner as per pitch conditions).
Hardik, Krunal,Deepak hooda can be difference between scoring 350 instead of 325 which India score now frequently. Those extra 25 runs are needed. contd...
Marcus Stoinis played a blinder against New Zealand! I would keep that in perspective when we assess MSD v. Pant .... can some one put out Pant's scores for Delhi in this IPL? Come on people .... let us not compare apples and oranges ... If Pant did not win a single IPL game for Dravid then how is he ready to step into unbelievable MSD!! Agreed ... MSD did not have a fab IPL ... but then that is Cricket! You cannot win every time nor pull off improbable wins each time you walk in! Atleast MSD has done it lot many more times than anyone I know!! Stand by him and let the young guys coming up learn from him!! His inputs on the field and his keeping is simply indispensable!! If a team wins every single time then we are clearly not playing cricket!! Pakistan would never have won CT raked #8!! It is just a game and please don't over analyse and insult the legends!! Let them make a call when they should call it a day! But, I seriously think Dravid should take a break from coaching as his
Dhoni and Yuvraj are done when it comes to facing quality bowling, they are gone struggle. Dhoni and yuvraj looked so bad against the pace. Its time for them to give up yuvraj was dropped in the first game so he scored that 50, and Dhoni was really slow against SL other wise we could have scored anther 20-30 runs. the problem is we might not have too much time to develop or replace this two guys in next two years.
Don't forget nitish rana in T 20 team.
Better play with 5 and half bowlers else boasting for such a strong batting line is no use. We don't have a ben stokes who is a full bat and a full ball and gun fielder.
Playing 11: Rohit (or Rahul), Shikhar, Kohli, Rahane, Hardik, Dhoni, Krunal, Jadeja, Kumar, Yadav, Bumrah
Reserves: Shami, Kuldeep, Chahal, Pant
I think in kuldeep and chahal we have 2 good wrist spinners. KL Tamil can take place of one of YUVI or DHONI, and keep pant and samson in loop. Especially pant, the youngster, if he can settle into international cricket early in can be inducted. Rahane, Ashwin, seems like test specialists these days. So there you have it.
It's important for the BCCI selectors to ignore the media and fan reaction. No need to hit the panic button. It's not like India got knocked out in the first round of the CT. We made it to the FINAL. India is still one of the best limited overs sides going around. No need for wholesale changes.
As Dravid mentioned, we need to sort out of a couple of things. WE need to groom 2 wicket taking spinners, and give them maximum amount of matches before the WC. Ashwin should continue as a test specialist. Chahal and Kuldeep can be groomed to replace him. Both are aggressive, wicket taking spinners.
Jadeja is fine being the 2nd spinner. He's got good control, is usually consistent, and is the best fielder in the Indian team. He's worth playing just for his fielding alone.
As far as the batting is concerned, BCCI needs to try out the likes of Rahul, Pandey, Pant etc. in the coming matches, so we have able backup in case Dhoni and Yuvraj are out of form, come 2019 when they will be 37 yo.
Dhawan/Pant Rohit/Rahul Kohli Jadhav Dhoni Krunal Hardik Jadeja/Kuldeep Bhuvi Shami Bumrah
I agree on Kuldeep in final vs Pakistan, would have been perfect surprise; I also would like to place Dhoni position at 7 and just go ballistic; He is wicketkeeper and 5 is too high for his age/days; Jadeja needs to play on fielding/bowling; but he needs rest in between; it is hard to be allrounder; he needs to bat at 8 after Dhoni; I would replace Ashwin with Kuldeep always in ODI; Amit Mishra is liability with bat/field; so take him in squad for surprise every now and then; Yuvi at 6 before Dhoni; not him at 4; We need solid 4 after Kohli; I think KLRahul is good fit there; so my 15 would be : 1. Rohit 2. Dhawan 3. Kohli 4. KLRahul 5.Hardik Pandya 6. Yuvi/Rahane/Kedar 7. Dhoni 8. Jadeja 9. Kuldeep 10 Bhuvi 11 Bhumrah/Shami 12 Umesh Yadav 13 Chahal 14 rishabh Pant 15. Amit Mishra reserve 16.Sarfraz khan/Sanju Sampson
I totally disagree with the experts on this! This is pure itch to make changes! Both MSD and Yuvi are fit and good enough to make it through WC19! No player can score every time and no time can win all the time! At this rate Australia should fire Smith, Warner and RCB should not retain Virat, AB, Gayle!! Come on guys ... Dravid did not do any magic with Rajasthan Royals or Delhi Daredevils! Agarkar does not even stand a chance to comment on MSD or Yuvi!! Had Perera taken that simple catch we would in all probability be praising Team India and the incredible talent!! Pant did not take Delhi to Semis either ... he clicked in couple matches and he appears to be too erratic and instinctive!! Can't trust him to replace MSD yet!! MSD just as a Keeper is indispensable .... he is the quickest and safest in the world cricket right now!! Keep an eye on Panth but I still think he needs to mature up bit more!! He is very very very flashy!
Best Indian team regardless of this squad : 1.Pant 2.Rohit 3.Virat 4.Rahul 5.Kedar 6.Hooda 7.Hardik 8.Jadeja/Umesh 9.Kuldeep 10.Bhuvneshwar 11.Bumrah
in 2007 MSD took a decision to axe 2 seniors it is about time India axed either dhoni or yuvi and one of ash or jaddu.
Please BCCI allow Indian cricketers to play overseas. Then only we can adjust to foreign pitches quickly.
India should groom Rishabh Pant as an opener along with Rohit. As he is aggressive right fron the start and will take pressure of Rohit. Kuldeep should replace Ashwin as he is a wicket taking wristspinner. Ashwin and Jadeja haven't been very effective in limited overs. But Jadeja is a better batsman than Ashwin in limited overs and is a good finisher. So Jadeja should continue to be in the team. Ashwin should be a test specialist as he is a great test bowler and he is a better batsman in tests.
I agree that MSD can be replaced. His batting is not par with the standard, but yes the keeping will be affected with his departure. Yuvi on the other hand is irreplaceable. Unfortuanately, we haven't found a replacement of his standard till date. Plus, he looks in good nick. He is edgy initially, but once set he goes the distance and I believe he has a lot to offer. So, maybe Pant/Samson for Dhoni is the ideal replacement for India.
LovedFansofIndianCricket where ojha coming from?. Axer/Kuldeep, Aswin/Chahal/Sundar. best spin options.
There is enough depth in IND to put a second ODI eleven on the park, most of whom would walk into most other international sides! So its more a question of will to change. Sadly IND are one of the most rigid when it comes to making changes, they like to stick with one proven bunch. And especially in middle of ongoing tournaments they rarely even change the playing XI. So any changes they intend to make for WC 2019 should be planned well in advance else its this same set there!
Dhawan seems to have changed his Batting style - from being an aggressive batsman he has now turned into a slow starter so only one of him /Rahul or Rohit can play with a young and attacking opener like manan /mayank or tripathi
Great analysis from one of the great cricketer!!! also an option of moving Rohit Sharma down to 4 and make Rahul to open when he is fit.. Rohit have experience in batting at no.4 in IPL.. he is one of the experienced player in the team and doing decently well atleast in the shorter format...
We need to get rid of rahane . In my opinion yuvi and dhoni should ask the selectors to hold the series vs Australia in their home towns and retire after that .
1 First of all India needs to have an attacking opener to support Rohit . The contenders are Tripathi ,mayank or manan . Although these three don't have good domestic record but we need to experiment . Yuvi and dhoni will not be able to go to wc19 so dhoni's replacement should be pant and yuvi's replace Deepak Hooda - the guy is a fearsome finisher and can also bowl if Hardik gets hit for runs . Hardik should also play up the order at no 5 . Kedar is already 32 and needs to be replaced by sarfraz Khan . This way the batting order will be 1 Rohit / Rahul 2 manan /mayank/Tripathi 3 Kohli 4 pant 5 Hardik 6 Deepak 7 sarfraz . In he bowling department we need 4 bowlers as the fifth bowler is Hardik and Deepak . So jaddu and Ash can't play limt overs cricket so for jaddu we can have krunal or axar and for ash we can have chahal or kuldeep . The pacers should be bhuvneshwar and Bumrah with shami as the reserve pacer . The reserve batsmen can be kishan ,iyer and Samson .
Why so much scrutiny? Indian team is a very good team, but the overconfidence let them down in finals. Start respecting the opponents regardless of what team is playing against you and the same team will start winning the trophies.
Team for wc19 dhawan,rohit,kohli,rahul,hardik pandya,pant,krunal pandya,bhuvi,kuldeep,umesh, bumrah.this team will have all basis covered.and if given experience now then will be tough to beat.
If KL Rahul is back, he can open with Dhawan. Rohit can be sent to no.4 position where he usually bats for MI in IPL. Dhoni or Pant at no.5. Kedar or Manish or Raina at 6. Pandya at no. 7 followed by 4 bowlers.
Spot On analysis.....Cant agree more
The team can not bear with two players past their prime (No.4 and No.5). With top 3 sorted out, we need Manish Pandey, KL Rahul to fill in the Middle order. So, out of Pandey, Rahul, Dhoni, Jadhav, Pandya, Rayudu; we need to pick any four. Drop Jadeja for good. We cannot continue to play him just because of his fielding. Have four good bowlers (Shami, Yadav, Bhuvi, Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Jayant, Kuldeep).
Ideally the XI should be like : Rohit , Dhawan, Virat, Dhoni, Manish, Kedar, Pandya, Ojha/Kuldeep, Umesh, Bhuvi, Bumrah/Shami.
I agree it is time to make a call on Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Fortunately, they have options, Pant and Kuldeep need to be given an opportunity in the West Indies. Ashwin and Jadeja will be more effective in the Caribbean because the wickets are much slower. But on flat tracks like in England, they are very ordinary. Jadeja keeps his place on the side mainly because of athleticism on the field.
As Agarkar said "you have a [Hardik] Pandya with that kind of hitting ability, [Ravindra] Jadeja can bat, [R] Ashwin can bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bat". Should India go in with only 5 bowlers. Or go with 6 bowlers and try and restrict opposition to lower scores when getting 300 has become so common. Even in this CT against SL and Pak, I feel, India could have restricted them if we had an extra bowler. Luckily for India, SA lost wickets through run outs and Jadhav stepped up against Ban. Any bowler can be expensive on off days and that needs an insurance with an extra bowler. Another point: Pandya is a rare find for India. Don't over bowl him. So, my call is go with 6 bowlers (Pandya and Jadeja will be all rounders). Having said all of these, I was surprised when Bhuvi came into bat in the Final & I was reading his ODI batting average as 9. Doesn't do any justice to his batting talent. He has been the best bowler for India this CT. He should be putting more efforts into his batting too
in t20s ,only youngesters should be tried keeping in mind 2020 t20 wc in australia.
India may have lost the final but overall I am not too disheartened. Under Kohli this team will challenge for major trophies for years to come. Pandya is a major find, Pant looks exciting, and Rahul Im sure will come straight back into the team. Our seam bowling attack can compete overseas. The hardest task will be to replace the old warriors Yuvi & Dhoni - I think both need to move on now, don't think they can carry on till 2019. Ashwin too must be reserved for Tests only, give Kuldeep or Chahal a run in the ODI team. MS must know there are several good wicketkeepers waiting in the wings, and equally he is not the type of character to block a youngster's path. It will be so sad to see him go, but I fear an announcement will be made after the WI tour
give chance to sarfraz, chand, rana ,kishan ,iyer,krunal,samson. i think they will get chance in sri lanka and Australia one day series,i hope so.unmukt chand will make it to the team this year with sarfraz khan and co.
KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane / Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishab Pant, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav / Spinner.
Dravid and Agarkar are spot on about the middle order...we are just living in a false world expecting a Dhoni magic again .. He is no more the destructive batsman that bowlers feared to bowl to .But because of his fan following we are finding a reason to get him in the line up. So he is moved to number 4 or 5 .. And all of a sudden good keeping is enough to be in team , where as every other teams has the likes of Butler, De cock etc who will walk to any team as pure batsman and India going back to the 90s strategy... If top 3 fails , this middle order wont even can chase 275 , leave 300 + totals... We don't need any more consolidators in the team which is already having Dhavan, Rohit and Kohli.. But I am sure Dhoni will be around atleast till CSK is back in next IPL...
Indian captain or management will not give chance to Kuldeep or pant in first few games. they give 1 or 2 chances on end of the series and will find a reason to drop them for next tour. All the best...
Yes, MS , Yuvi, jadeja and Ashwin need to go... Pant can replace MS and karn/chahal/kuldeep can take up spinner spots The concern is yuvi's replacement! We can not have a batsmen only player. At times our bowlers and all rounder pandya will have a bad day and we would need a part timer. Yuvi's replacement should be able to bowl atleast 3-4 overs along with kedar and be a responsible batsmen.. it would be tough to find. Contenders could be raina and krunal but they sometime tend to throw their wicket
i was expecting Dhoni to retire after the CT. He had no clue against Pakistan. So was Yuvi. The fact that we came second best mostly coz the top 3 scored all the runs kinda hid the failing middle order
@AlexK, sorry to say your posts make no sense. You don't see India making it to the semis? On what basis? because they got knocked out by Pakistan in the FINAL????
India can't play in English conditions? English conditions during these ICC events are more batting friendly than those in the subcontinent. Do you realize that?
Also, India don't have match winners like Sehwag and Dhoni? Then what's Virat Kohli, arguably the biggest ODI match winner for India!!
And, India don't have 2 athletic fielders? Really? Ravindra Jadeja is among the best fielders in the world. Kohli, Hardik, Dhawan and Rohit are all exceptional fielders as well. Add the likes of Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane etc. on that list, and India have a very good fielding unit.
@DUES, I agree. I think they came up with this lame 'traditional cricket' excuse because both our openers are selfish slow starters. They want to put a big number against their name at the cost of team runs. I find it really hard to believe that despite playing on flat pitches and smaill grounds, our openers have been the SLOWEST of all test nations since 2015 WC. Even Zim and WI are ahead of us. @JACK_BRIGH, @SAMROY, I think we all know what the problem is when it comes to selection. It's not about a lack of vision but 'star power' reservations. And you are right on point about WI selection and the reason is the same (Ashwin and Jadeja need to buff their numbers against weaker teams). Why else would Rohit not go but Dhawan would ahead of Rahul? To buff his numbers.
maybe this is better - rohit, some one more explosive than dhawan - pant, virat, kedar, sanju samson, pandey (or msd), hardik, kuldeep, umesh (or chahal or amit), bhuvi, bumrah
Rushabh pant at 4. Raina at 5 and K Pandya at 6
It's crystal clear ms dhoni yuvraj ashwin jadeja are liable to the team.
Rishav pant krunal pandey kuldeep yadav nitish rana are the future of Indian cricket.
Sarfaraz Khan is the most serious talent in India. Kohli dropped him and did not play this boy after he blasted a quick fire 38 in the IPl2016. He felt his status was threatened in the team. Sarfaraz was the best batsman in U19 WC. Time to get him ready and stop discriminating!
Real problem with India is the lack of depth after Kohli. Yuvraj is no longer in the same mode of heroic days and Kedar Jadav is not good for Quality bowling attacks/sportive pitches. India needs to bring at least one quality batsman of Rahane type as a back up for top three. Rishab Pant may not be tested and seems not a good option in normal batting conditions. India should not opt for explosive batsman , but they should prefer a consistent, cool and technically perfect batsman, who can be a long term option for teams needs. One cannot keep much hope on Pandya, still he is at the younger days of his international cricket. It is quite premature to conclude anything about his ability's.Holistically speaking our selectors needed to plan and groom the players for long term and same is in fact lacking in the Indian cricketing system. We need to change the selection policy for the sustainability of Indian cricket.
I think this is pretty poor of the BCCI, the selectors and the team mgmt to allow such extended free license to the oldies. What signal are we giving to the talent that toils for nothing on the domestic scene when fading stars are allowed to talk (yes, BCCI control is contractual for all active players) 2 years in future as if its in the bag? When questioned on retirement early last year, Dhoni was quite stubborn and making statements of going for 2019 WC. I was wondering how he was allowed to take his place in the team for granted when he is 37! Sure he has the experience, smarts, and record to talk big but the game has moved so much now. He is not the same batsman he was 4 years back and cannot play the finisher role anymore. Unfortunately, prime fitness and footwork have already said bye to Yuvi some time ago. But all it takes is one odd innings out of 20 for people to start yammering their songs again.
A lot of batsmen r there for 4 and 5, manish pandey, manoj tiwari, kedar jadhav(guy is thinking batsman & useful bowler, can do yuvi or atleast 4-5 overs per match), ambati raydu, kl rahul, krunal pandya, karun nair. It is harsh but true yuvi and msd have to show something otherwise have to go. Spinner should be given chance who can bat convincingly as Krunal did in IPL. BCCI shud focus more on ODI's before 2019WC. Ashwin and Jaddu have to go frm ODI now because they r not useful in tests also if played outside.
@SAMROY , i totally agree with you. Every selection panel just want to keep their record good and they go only with tried and tested players, hence ignoring the young talent. IF they want to think ahead for 2019, they have to identify young players and groom them, so atleast we have a pool of 20-25 players ready before 2019. I hope they give chances to Pant and Yadav and dont go with old horse like Yuvi or Ashwin/Jadeja.
They will play same playing 11 in WI, that played in the final. Yuvi will score a century against WI and every critic and media will go gaga over him. Jadeja will take few wickets, India will be ahead in 5 match series with 3-0 and in the last 2 games Pant and Yadav will get chance and if they fail, the same media and critic will say, well we gave chances to youngster and they are not grabbing it. This has been story of India. We can have 6 batsman who can be as good as Kohli, but the talent gets lost somewhere.
Fully agree with Cricinfouser.
my p xi for 2019 rohit dhawan virat kedar msd r.pant hardik kuldeep chahal bhuvi bumrha
What's your plan actually with a 32 old Kedar?
Contd. One of pandya brothers should open. Rohit sharma should bat 2nd. We can 't have two slow openers. Period. Kohli 4. I drop yuvi because he can't field and batting is kinda erratic. You need younger players with dreams. I let pant do wicket keeping and dhoni with team as 12th man and mentoring and even give him junior coach position. He needs to be around to keep players calm. i would change coach. I am not fan of nervy stiffy kumble. You have to hide your emotion if you going lead people. Hire tom moody. Don't waste time. Bowling find few wrist spinner. No amit mishra pls. Also we need few quick fielders to run out. Even if we have all the pieces i do not see india reaching semifinals. Its missing something. Hunger.
@CRRKIRAN and @JEETH GREGORY. you both are spot on. We need fast opening atleast in t20, but these rohit-dhawan are too slow for T20. Kedar is having capability of being our abd. please play him atleast 5. I backs yuvi at 4 But not dhoni. Pant is great hitter of ball. replace jaddu with kuldeep. Jaywardhane is great captain to use mendis. changes in team always works
Well Dravid and Agarkar this Indian team is too egoistic trying to prolong some players and everybody know that even in India Ashwin fails a lot more if the pitch is not conducive . Then why select him when you have lot of options like kuldeep yadav, the slim rcb spinner , and what is the point in not playing seamers who are successful. I know Pakistani batsmen felt relieved when they saw Ashwin and jadeja in squad. Luckily bumrah failed badly with no balls and no plan . And nobody to tell him
for variety a left arm fast bowler is needed. don't c n e reliable ones in domestic cricket
Wants to drop Jadhav if he can't bat at 4 despite averaging 60 batting at 6... Just wow. Dhoni gets his free pass as usual alongside Jadeja who is a flop when ever the pitch isn't made of dust.
I think india got spoilt for so long with sehwag and dhoni provided the momentum that india needed to compete with other countries. Now dhoni skills is waning , india really do not have players that can fill the space. Yes we have pandya and kedar jadhav. I do not have trust in them. I mean we need them to win games in tough situation like dhoni and sehwag did many many times. We do not have these players winning games as of yet. I do not think india will even make semifinals forget finals in 2019. India really can't play in england condition. Bhuvi can bowl but as we found out india do not have bowlers to win you game. We have bowlers who can restrict opposition if we scored 300+ even that was not enough against srilanka. One of the key to any successful team is you need 2 close in fielder with exceptional athletic ability to create run out. We do not have. May be kohli created this mirage of india is good ODI team. India need mentally strong wrist spinner with exceptional control.
Looking at Pandya, I feel this lad can open the innings almost in the mould of Sehwag who was explosive and destructive. Pandya has the ability, he has to be given the opportunity
I believe that time is up for Yuvi and MS. India has so much talent in the wings that this is the time to blood them. The IPL heps but exposure to international 50 over games is a must in a build up to the WC2019. This is the only way they will come off in crunch situations, it is hard enough as it is. Yuvi and MS could not come off in the final with all their experience to help!
@CrrKiran India could have played Kuldeep if he was in the Champions Trophy squad. But he was not even in the squad. Blame lies with captain (Virat), coach (Kumble) and selectors (especially chief selector MSK Prasad). The more confounding and bigger blame lies in the fact that Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were not picked for WI Tour. MSK has shown outstanding lack of vision and has proven to be the worst chief selector since a certain Kris Srikanth (remember the test series vs BD in 2010 when selectors headed by Srikanth opted to not give a chance to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and play Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman) and the end result being Dravid and Laxman getting injured and almost resulted in a Rohit Sharma debut vs SA at home and Rohit got injured on the morning of the test and Saha had to debut as a specialist top 6 batsman and needless to say India lost the test match very badly. If selectors do not have a long term vision then it is a BIG problem. The team suffers.
[Ravindra] Jadeja can bat, [R] Ashwin can bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bat? kidding yourself
Ind team shud be 1 Rohit 2 Dhawan/Tripathi 3 Kohli c 4 pant wk 5 Hardik 6 Deepak 7 sarfraz 8 krunal/axar 9 kuldeep 10 bhuvneshwar 11 Bumrah . Please comment on this team
Drop the mediocre bowler jadeja. He has no drift , no guile, no turn. With bat also he hasn't done anything spectacular. Ashwin is good for indian conditions. His record outside is pathetic.
(cont) we also need to look at Shami's worth to the team. personnel are there but the team combo is always the same. When we dont experiment we will never know.
Wow, some sensible comments coming through from these two. There is a problem in these highlighted positions mentioned. Yes Kedar has been hidden away. Pandya is probably the best for that position as a finisher. I hope a Raina can also feature in the playing 11 as a bowler and batsman. Karthik, Pandey and Rahul need to soemwhere there also.
Jadav should open wd dhawan
Like how sri lanka introduced mendis against india in 2008 final. India should have introduced kuldeep in the final v pak as a surprise package.
No featured comments at the moment.
Like how sri lanka introduced mendis against india in 2008 final. India should have introduced kuldeep in the final v pak as a surprise package.
Jadav should open wd dhawan
Wow, some sensible comments coming through from these two. There is a problem in these highlighted positions mentioned. Yes Kedar has been hidden away. Pandya is probably the best for that position as a finisher. I hope a Raina can also feature in the playing 11 as a bowler and batsman. Karthik, Pandey and Rahul need to soemwhere there also.
(cont) we also need to look at Shami's worth to the team. personnel are there but the team combo is always the same. When we dont experiment we will never know.
Drop the mediocre bowler jadeja. He has no drift , no guile, no turn. With bat also he hasn't done anything spectacular. Ashwin is good for indian conditions. His record outside is pathetic.
Ind team shud be 1 Rohit 2 Dhawan/Tripathi 3 Kohli c 4 pant wk 5 Hardik 6 Deepak 7 sarfraz 8 krunal/axar 9 kuldeep 10 bhuvneshwar 11 Bumrah . Please comment on this team
[Ravindra] Jadeja can bat, [R] Ashwin can bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bat? kidding yourself
@CrrKiran India could have played Kuldeep if he was in the Champions Trophy squad. But he was not even in the squad. Blame lies with captain (Virat), coach (Kumble) and selectors (especially chief selector MSK Prasad). The more confounding and bigger blame lies in the fact that Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal were not picked for WI Tour. MSK has shown outstanding lack of vision and has proven to be the worst chief selector since a certain Kris Srikanth (remember the test series vs BD in 2010 when selectors headed by Srikanth opted to not give a chance to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and play Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman) and the end result being Dravid and Laxman getting injured and almost resulted in a Rohit Sharma debut vs SA at home and Rohit got injured on the morning of the test and Saha had to debut as a specialist top 6 batsman and needless to say India lost the test match very badly. If selectors do not have a long term vision then it is a BIG problem. The team suffers.
I believe that time is up for Yuvi and MS. India has so much talent in the wings that this is the time to blood them. The IPL heps but exposure to international 50 over games is a must in a build up to the WC2019. This is the only way they will come off in crunch situations, it is hard enough as it is. Yuvi and MS could not come off in the final with all their experience to help!
Looking at Pandya, I feel this lad can open the innings almost in the mould of Sehwag who was explosive and destructive. Pandya has the ability, he has to be given the opportunity