'Kuldeep needs to get a lot more game time'

The time has come for India to start making decisions keeping the 2019 World Cup in mind, former India captain Rahul Dravid and fast bowler Ajit Agarkar have said. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, both identified Nos. 4 and 5, and the absence of a wristspinner, as the two areas of concern for India. They said it was not necessary just yet to drop or look beyond Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, India's Nos 4 and 5 in the Champions Trophy, where the team finished runners-up to Pakistan. They agreed, however, that India need replacements ready in case either form or fitness desert them in the 50-over World Cup, when both will be 37 years old.

"It is a call that is got to be taken by the selectors and the management," Dravid said, emphasising the decision should not be in the players' hands. "And what they see as the road map for Indian cricket, and where they see the role of both these cricketers going ahead for the next couple of years. Is there a place for both of them? Is there a place for only one of them? Do you want to reassess it in a year's time, six months' time? Do you want to look at the available talent and see what they have to offer before going back to these two players?

"They have taken a decision to go to the West Indies with a full-strength squad. I really hope they are willing to experiment at least in the playing XI and give more opportunities to people. If you don't do that, suddenly you don't want to come to a situation and, say, in a year's time, where you say, 'We haven't given people chances so these are the only guys we have got.' Better position to be in: 'We have tried everything else, but we still feel that Yuvi and Dhoni are fit, they are playing very well, and they are the guys to see us through.' And no one will complain about that."

While Dhoni and Yuvraj didn't really hurt India in the Champions Trophy, Agarkar believed their presence strained the team's playing combination. Some of the teams have pure allrounders playing at No. 6, but India had a batsman who chimed in with a few overs here and there. Agarkar also felt the top three couldn't bat as freely as those in some of the other teams.

"Four and five are pretty evident," Agarkar said. "Virat Kohli played an extra sixth batsman - you have a [Hardik] Pandya with that kind of hitting ability, [Ravindra] Jadeja can bat, [R] Ashwin can bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bat - you still play that sixth batsman as an insurance because you are not quite sure of your four and five. They have been Indian greats - MS and Yuvraj - but whether they fit in at four and five long term, or looking at 2019 World Cup, is something Virat Kohli will have to answer. Those are such key spots that you don't want to then put your team under pressure, or top order under pressure, and then pick a batsman at No. 6 for insurance. I am glad they have picked Rishabh Pant for the West Indies [tour]."

Rahul Dravid said it was time to give Kedar Jadhav more responsibility with the bat, perhaps at No. 4 © AFP

Agarkar felt India couldn't afford to play both Dhoni and Yuvraj in the same XI in the World Cup. "I am not quite sure MS and Yuvraj can both bat at 4 and 5," he said. "It is not because of the final [that I am saying this]; it is almost putting too much pressure on the top three to get the bulk of the runs. Maybe Yuvraj is better off batting lower down at this stage than at No. 4, where he can go and bat freely."

The immediate middle-order options outside the squad - there was Dinesh Karthik in the squad - are Pant, who has now been selected for the limited-overs tour of West Indies, Manish Pandey, and KL Rahul, who can be naturalised if Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan keep doing well as openers. However, there was one man in the XI who almost didn't get to bat: Kedar Jadhav. Dravid said it was time to give him more responsibility to begin with.

"If he wants to establish himself in the side, should he be the No. 4?" Dravid asked. "Should he actually not be sort of almost hiding at No. 6 and actually be given the opportunity to bat at four and see what he can do" If he steps up, great; if he doesn't, then might have to look somewhere else. Kedar Jadhav is batting too low when you have someone like Hardik Pandya, who has been a find, and someone Indian cricket needs to protect and give a lot more opportunities with the bat a lot more. He is bowling his overs. He needs to be batting at four, five in certain games, just so that you can develop him, and to have that kind of allrounder is great for India."

Both Dravid and Agarkar empathised with the fingerspinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, but felt it was time to move on. India were the only team in the Champions Trophy to play two specialist fingerspinners in the same XI, and paid for it.

"We are playing on really flat wickets," Dravid said. "It is tough on them, and … it is not happening. If you want wickets in the middle, wristspinners and mystery spinners are the ones who look like taking wickets on some of these flat wickets with the fielding restrictions. It is nice to have Kuldeep Yadav coming in. He needs to be given a lot more game time. He has got ability, he has got a bit of mystery about him."

  • xanedro on June 20, 2017, 18:09 GMT

    Why such a constricted frame of mind, just because of the IPL? Just because Krunal Pandya performs in the IPL, doesn't mean he should get an international opportunity. Axar Patel is a far better performer, for a far longer time. Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should be in the squad for every tournament they are available in.

    Yuvraj's peak is gone, and I think he'll be a baggage if carried on to the next World Cup. Shami needs to play, along with Bumrah for sure, and Pandya needs to improve his bowling consistency for India to be a strong contender for the World Cup.

  • CricketChat on June 20, 2017, 17:58 GMT

    Some sane comments by both Dravid and Agarkar. Obviously, playing nice, they stopped short of saying get rid of Yuvraj and MS, push Jadhav up the order, drop one of Jadeja or Aswin and get in Kuldeep Yadav. The preparations for 2019 WC should begin in right earnest now, not one year from now.

  • Alexk400 on June 20, 2017, 17:52 GMT

    @STARHAWK All indian fielders are not fast enough. in USA they test running back speed with 40yard dash and speed in criss cross. I mean it shows the acceleration of player from idle to top speed. You need that kinda quality give batsman a deception fielder can't reach the ball. Even best indian fielders are average at best. srikkanth was last great fielder who can prowl around wicket. Raina was decent. There is none catches the eye in current crop. You need extreme fitness to go for ball and indian batsman and bowler fitness enough. They only go far ball if it comes to them. when i see indian origin maharaj run like cheetah at top speed and cover areas and i see no reason indians can't do that at regular basis. Kohli can't win all games on his own. he will if match up favours him. India will lose against pakistan even if it meets tomorrow. Can india beat them with key changes. Based on key change. India need cavalier aggressive opener counter act what opposition throw at us.

  • chandrasekhar on June 20, 2017, 17:29 GMT

    The sad truth is that both YuvRaj and Dhoni, stalwarts, legends in their own right, are over the hill. Yuvi seems uncertain with batting technique against the spinners, and is certainly over the hill when it comes to fielding. I don't think that he will lose weight and regain fitness at this age to represent India. MS Dhoni is supremely fit, but his batting form is a concern. He can not be a specialist batsman at no.5 which is a tad high for him. He should come at 7 , try and be a finisher. After having given up the captaincy , unfortunately for him, the form deserted him and that spells doom for the team. As such there are no readymade replacements available, but India should start looking at likes of Manish Pandey, Rahul KL, for the batting slot, and likes of Rishab pant and Sanju Samson for the wicket keeper batsman slot. Ashwin failed as a spinner out side India, and we should consider likes of Kuldeep Yadav to have some effect of a spinner. Jadhav, less said the better.

  • sampu_sheikh on June 20, 2017, 17:29 GMT

    ICC WC19 Squad: 1 Dhawan 2 Rohit 3 Kohli (c) 4 Pant 5 Dhoni (wk) 6 Jadhav 7 H Pandya 8 Axar 9 Bhuvi 10 Shami 11 Bumrah with M Pandey, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Sran as reserves.

  • Viraj Save on June 20, 2017, 17:27 GMT

    I feel Manish Pandey will be an ideal player in the middle order or if Pant can adjust himself there like he has done for DD! Although I'm a big UV fan Picking him for CT will turn out to be a boomerang decision for selectors! Because if u select him u will always play him in XI no matter how well he is playing...will he carry drinks for his mates and sit out of playing XI? Highly unlikely! Dinesh Karthik was there in squad to only replace Kedar jadhav or was he really going to play in place of Dhoni/UV, just impossible! Problem happens when u have multiple big names in your team like Dhoni/UV who can't sit out of playing XI when selected in the squad! Dhoni I feel is still the best wicketkeeper in India as his reflexes are still same as it were earlier, but I have doubts over UV's fitness!!! We can't remove both at a time, so if anyone from these 2 has to bow out, then it should be UV, sorry mate!

  • Viraj Save on June 20, 2017, 17:18 GMT

  • goldenpower on June 20, 2017, 17:17 GMT

    In 36 Matches amit Mishra got 64 Wickets.But Still he isn't pick in team.

  • svinodmenon on June 20, 2017, 17:16 GMT

    Its going to be Fast bowlers all the way till 2019 WC. No Country is preparing turning or bouncy pitches for finger spinners to bowl well. Giving opportunity to both Jadeja and Ashwin in the same Match is not worth it. Yes we all can accept that they have played well for us, they deserve more chances but not at the coast of a tournament or another player who is exceedingly good. Horses for courses is the pattern we are doing it for Fast bowlers then it should be applied for spinners we well. When there is no need for a spinner then we can have one like Moeen. the pattern has changed we should have an allrounder who can bowl good spin. No Fast bowling allrounder is required. Instead we play 4 fast bowlers.

  • KhemRajThakur on June 20, 2017, 17:16 GMT

    I think we must bring in an young kipper to replace Dhoni. It's right time for both Dhoni and Yuvraj to retire.

