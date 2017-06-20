India news June 20, 2017

Kumble resigns as partnership with Kohli becomes 'untenable'

Nagraj Gollapudi
199

Play 03:19
Bal: Kumble's exit sends bad message to next coach

Hours after resigning as India coach, Anil Kumble has said he was "informed for the first time yesterday [Monday] by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as head coach". While stating that the committee of administrators (CAC) charged with deciding on who will be coach had backed him for the job, Kumble said "it was apparent the partnership [with Virat Kohli] was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on".

Kumble stepped down as coach four days before the limited-overs tour of the Caribbean begins, even as the team was mid-flight to the West Indies. Kumble had remained in London after the Champions Trophy which ended on Sunday; as chairman of the ICC's cricket committee, he will attending the chief executives committee meeting there.

Two days before the Champions Trophy had kicked off in England, it emerged in the media that India captain Kohli had told BCCI officials that some players were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management. As a result, despite India's success in Kumble's year in charge, during which the team climbed to No.1 in the Test rankings, the board advertised for fresh interviews for the head-coach's position instead of extending his contract.

Kumble, whose original contract ran till the end of the Champions Trophy, had already reapplied for the job and only last week accepted the BCCI's offer to extend his contract to include the West Indies series. However, Kumble said, in light of the reservations he came to know about through the board, he could not continue.

It is understood that, on Monday, before Kohli departed for the West Indies, he met the BCCI's top brass in London, as did Kumble in a separate meeting. The meetings were attended by BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary, board chief executive officer Rahul Johri and MV Sridhar, general manager of cricket operations. The meetings were necessitated after the three-member CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, informed the BCCI that it had failed to resolve the impasse between Kohli and Kumble.

The BCCI had received six applications including that of Kumble for the fresh interview process. But, considering it was the CAC that had recommended and shortlisted Kumble as the final choice last year, it still felt he remained the first choice for the head-coach position going forward. However, given the current relations, it is understood that the CAC did not meet Kumble at all after it was asked by the BCCI to make the final decision.

Kumble confirmed he had the CAC's backing in his statement, which began thus: "I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as head coach."

The BCCI was left no much choice other than accepting Kumble's resignation, given the efforts of board officials, the CAC and the Committee of Administrators to bridge the divide between Kohli and Kumble failed. Officials well versed with the meetings with Kohli realised that the differences with Kumble could not be "resolved" and the relationship could not be "sustained". "The differences seem irreparable," a board official, who is privy to the discussions, said. He said that Kohli was not ready to take a step back.

Once the CAC realised the relationship was beyond repair, it asked the BCCI to take the negotiations process forward. "It was not a pleasant meeting," the board official, who has knowledge of Monday's meetings, said. According to this official Kohli remained "adamant" about his stand, which might have helped Kumble make up his mind.

"The CAC is likely to have told BCCI that the differences were not cricketing related but more of a personal nature," the official said. "If he were to stick on, it would be very awkward on Anil's part. It is not good to handle someone as big as Anil in this manner."

The BCCI said that MV Sridhar, the board's general manager of cricket operations, will travel to the Carribean to "supervise the team management", while batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will continue in their roles.

Besides Kumble, the other people who had applied for the India coach job were former India opener Virender Sehwag, former Australia allrounder Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, former India medium-pacer Dodda Ganesh, and former India-A coach Lalchand Rajput.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • M.S.S. on June 20, 2017, 18:30 GMT

    To fellow comments citing "All players wanted Kumble off" - Who are these ALL players? Pujara? No? Rahane? Rahul? No? Bumrah? Umesh? Kuldeep Yadav? No? Then who are the ALL players? Kumble can undoubtedly be credited for resurrecting Pujara, for turning a confident and disciplined Yadav and Bumrah, and giving Kuldeep his chance. Above players, at some stage, publicly credited Kumble with important contribution. Then who are these ALL players?

  • shehryar_ashraf on June 20, 2017, 18:26 GMT

    i guess sehwag will be next coach then.

  • Herath-UK on June 20, 2017, 18:26 GMT

    Defeat in the CT has changed the scenario otherwise Kumble would not have made his application very late. Either Kumble felt his CV lost the appeal or the differences surfaced again with the defeat, one pointing to the other.Any incoming coach will be wary of Kholi, that will be a fact.A foreigner will be just trying to appease the captain. Will a local be better, that remains to be seen, someone who can stand his ground is needed here.

  • sudheervemana on June 20, 2017, 18:26 GMT

    I think there is some insecurity with kohli... Making rohit to take rest before westindies tour..that too announced when he is in form... There is no need of rest to him.. Any cricketer when he is in back to form should not sit idle... He is very clever.. He will pay for it.. Already ICC champions trophy gave jolt to this guy.. He is yet to face the worst... Hope there is no disturbance in Indian cricket team.. Kohli u better leave captaincy... U don't deserve it dude...

  • rhug59 on June 20, 2017, 18:17 GMT

    Its not just Kohli, other players have issues too. We didnt lose to Pak because of lacking skills or discipline. We lost because the team wasnt relaxed enough to think calmly and perform to potential. Trust Kohli's gut feel more than anyone.

  • crictime5 on June 20, 2017, 18:16 GMT

    Really sad that he was forced to step down. SA can consider him as coach but I really doubt if Kumble will ever coach any nation other than India. Such a fighter he was for India in his career. Now, CAC must recommend to split the captaincy among all three formats. A good batsman may not be a good captain.

  • SLStar on June 20, 2017, 18:14 GMT

    I think CAC should never have selected their friend as a coach. I was rooting for Shastri, he deserved a chance as a full time coach but Sachin, Laxman and Ganguly were partial at that time. Kumble getting an unfair advantage in selection was already wrong and this might have resulted in Kumble being bossy on team. I think Kohli is right here because its not only his own decision but of whole team.

  • cricfan27971129 on June 20, 2017, 18:14 GMT

    I don't think India need coach apart from fast bowling coach someone like Mcgrath or wasim akram

  • savatar on June 20, 2017, 18:12 GMT

    Well what a shame that a person of such stature and vision for Indian cricket has to go down in such a disgraceful manner,Even After having such a successful one year stint with the team the coach gets removed to satisfy the ego of an inexperienced and clueless captain.This can happen only in India where hotheaded superstars like kohli are treated as Gods and there opinion is prefered over professional and dedicated individuals like Kumble.This is a huge loss to the Indian cricket.With this attitude i dont think this Indian team can win any icc trophy under the dictorial leadership of Kohli.

  • wpbus13 on June 20, 2017, 18:12 GMT

    @ AMITDI, I don't believe Moody will put up with it. I'll go as far as to say that if he takes the job, there will be certain stipulations that go with it.

  • No featured comments at the moment.