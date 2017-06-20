Kumble resigns as partnership with Kohli becomes 'untenable'
Hours after resigning as India coach, Anil Kumble has said he was "informed for the first time yesterday [Monday] by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as head coach". While stating that the committee of administrators (CAC) charged with deciding on who will be coach had backed him for the job, Kumble said "it was apparent the partnership [with Virat Kohli] was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on".
Kumble stepped down as coach four days before the limited-overs tour of the Caribbean begins, even as the team was mid-flight to the West Indies. Kumble had remained in London after the Champions Trophy which ended on Sunday; as chairman of the ICC's cricket committee, he will attending the chief executives committee meeting there.
Two days before the Champions Trophy had kicked off in England, it emerged in the media that India captain Kohli had told BCCI officials that some players were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management. As a result, despite India's success in Kumble's year in charge, during which the team climbed to No.1 in the Test rankings, the board advertised for fresh interviews for the head-coach's position instead of extending his contract.
Kumble, whose original contract ran till the end of the Champions Trophy, had already reapplied for the job and only last week accepted the BCCI's offer to extend his contract to include the West Indies series. However, Kumble said, in light of the reservations he came to know about through the board, he could not continue.
It is understood that, on Monday, before Kohli departed for the West Indies, he met the BCCI's top brass in London, as did Kumble in a separate meeting. The meetings were attended by BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary, board chief executive officer Rahul Johri and MV Sridhar, general manager of cricket operations. The meetings were necessitated after the three-member CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, informed the BCCI that it had failed to resolve the impasse between Kohli and Kumble.
The BCCI had received six applications including that of Kumble for the fresh interview process. But, considering it was the CAC that had recommended and shortlisted Kumble as the final choice last year, it still felt he remained the first choice for the head-coach position going forward. However, given the current relations, it is understood that the CAC did not meet Kumble at all after it was asked by the BCCI to make the final decision.
Kumble confirmed he had the CAC's backing in his statement, which began thus: "I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as head coach."
The BCCI was left no much choice other than accepting Kumble's resignation, given the efforts of board officials, the CAC and the Committee of Administrators to bridge the divide between Kohli and Kumble failed. Officials well versed with the meetings with Kohli realised that the differences with Kumble could not be "resolved" and the relationship could not be "sustained". "The differences seem irreparable," a board official, who is privy to the discussions, said. He said that Kohli was not ready to take a step back.
Once the CAC realised the relationship was beyond repair, it asked the BCCI to take the negotiations process forward. "It was not a pleasant meeting," the board official, who has knowledge of Monday's meetings, said. According to this official Kohli remained "adamant" about his stand, which might have helped Kumble make up his mind.
"The CAC is likely to have told BCCI that the differences were not cricketing related but more of a personal nature," the official said. "If he were to stick on, it would be very awkward on Anil's part. It is not good to handle someone as big as Anil in this manner."
The BCCI said that MV Sridhar, the board's general manager of cricket operations, will travel to the Carribean to "supervise the team management", while batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will continue in their roles.
Besides Kumble, the other people who had applied for the India coach job were former India opener Virender Sehwag, former Australia allrounder Tom Moody, former Pakistan coach Richard Pybus, former India medium-pacer Dodda Ganesh, and former India-A coach Lalchand Rajput.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
To fellow comments citing "All players wanted Kumble off" - Who are these ALL players? Pujara? No? Rahane? Rahul? No? Bumrah? Umesh? Kuldeep Yadav? No? Then who are the ALL players? Kumble can undoubtedly be credited for resurrecting Pujara, for turning a confident and disciplined Yadav and Bumrah, and giving Kuldeep his chance. Above players, at some stage, publicly credited Kumble with important contribution. Then who are these ALL players?
i guess sehwag will be next coach then.
Defeat in the CT has changed the scenario otherwise Kumble would not have made his application very late. Either Kumble felt his CV lost the appeal or the differences surfaced again with the defeat, one pointing to the other.Any incoming coach will be wary of Kholi, that will be a fact.A foreigner will be just trying to appease the captain. Will a local be better, that remains to be seen, someone who can stand his ground is needed here.
I think there is some insecurity with kohli... Making rohit to take rest before westindies tour..that too announced when he is in form... There is no need of rest to him.. Any cricketer when he is in back to form should not sit idle... He is very clever.. He will pay for it.. Already ICC champions trophy gave jolt to this guy.. He is yet to face the worst... Hope there is no disturbance in Indian cricket team.. Kohli u better leave captaincy... U don't deserve it dude...
Its not just Kohli, other players have issues too. We didnt lose to Pak because of lacking skills or discipline. We lost because the team wasnt relaxed enough to think calmly and perform to potential. Trust Kohli's gut feel more than anyone.
Really sad that he was forced to step down. SA can consider him as coach but I really doubt if Kumble will ever coach any nation other than India. Such a fighter he was for India in his career. Now, CAC must recommend to split the captaincy among all three formats. A good batsman may not be a good captain.
I think CAC should never have selected their friend as a coach. I was rooting for Shastri, he deserved a chance as a full time coach but Sachin, Laxman and Ganguly were partial at that time. Kumble getting an unfair advantage in selection was already wrong and this might have resulted in Kumble being bossy on team. I think Kohli is right here because its not only his own decision but of whole team.
I don't think India need coach apart from fast bowling coach someone like Mcgrath or wasim akram
Well what a shame that a person of such stature and vision for Indian cricket has to go down in such a disgraceful manner,Even After having such a successful one year stint with the team the coach gets removed to satisfy the ego of an inexperienced and clueless captain.This can happen only in India where hotheaded superstars like kohli are treated as Gods and there opinion is prefered over professional and dedicated individuals like Kumble.This is a huge loss to the Indian cricket.With this attitude i dont think this Indian team can win any icc trophy under the dictorial leadership of Kohli.
@ AMITDI, I don't believe Moody will put up with it. I'll go as far as to say that if he takes the job, there will be certain stipulations that go with it.
cricfan6767492258 Rajput coach for 2007 WCT20. India lost 2016 WCT20 without any fight against new Zeeland, got lucky against Ban and Ausi.. lost in semi.
@CRICFAN6767492258 : 2007's T20 team was guided by Lalchand Rajput (current coach of Afghanistan and one of the applicant for the current position)
BCCI handled the whole situation wrongly. How come internal matters were made public before the big tournament . They need to handle it professionally. Indian cricket and their players need to be professional or else , they will be bad for every one . Kohli should not complain like this and BCCI should have not made it public
If Kumble is confirmed to go out then Kohli also should be sacked to balance out the situation! At least it will not set a dangerous precedent!
Decline of Team India is near.....
I dont think most other senior players r against AK. Kohli with his power is just trying to use other senior members names so that entire blame doesn't fall on to him. Its just kohli's ego. He wants everything to be under his control. Dhoni shouldn't have given up his captaincy to this arrogant chap.. Under AK this team has progressed a lot, particularly bowling department. Even players like pujara and rahul showed great improvement.. Wonder how this team progress in future without AK. Will have to wait and see.. And pls dont compare AK with greg chappel. Under greg we lost almost evert series.. under AK we won almost every series.. greg tried divide and rule policy.. under AK this team was alwas united.. AK is a great strategist n surely be missed..
Coach or Captain conundrum to the core again!! My concern is that it sets a pretty ugly precedent and the incumbent coach will be under pressure to not perform to his capability as it may irk the skip! Very very sad and i think it has been handled very unprofessionally as well! Captain cannot decide the fate of a coach. Kohli should focus on his batting and the mantle of leading the side should be handed over to Hardik Pandya! Grame Smith and Ricky Ponting turned out fine!! Hardik exhibited his determination during the chase against Pakistan and his innnjngs is worth a PHD thesis!! He was unreal!!
I am not privy to what happened between Kumble and Kohli, but some things in Cricket are laid in stone. If you respect that, generally you can stay out of trouble. In Cricket, the Captain is King. The coach can coach, analyse data, provide inputs, plan routines, and everything else, but only with the explicit approval of the captain. Nothing must be done without the Captain's approval. If any of this is violated unintentionally and the captain is unhappy, an apology is in order. You could be much older than the captain, a Great leg spinner with 600 test wickets, chairman of the ICCs cricket committee, or God himself, but the captain calls the shots, even if he is a hot headed 28 year old. The coach is secondary to the captain. Period. A coach therefore need to be prepared to have his best laid plans ignored by the captain. That's part of the job. He cannot bypass the captain. The chain of command is non negotiable. If that is clear, all else will fall in place.
Very bad to see the current tussle. Not at all good going forward. Future of Indian cricket doesn't bold well as far as I'm concerned.
player power Will impact the administration of cricket in India
International players do not need coaches. Period.
Kumble along with Kirsten India had the most successful coach. I thought the differences will be compromised or fixed. Not a good news this to me.
@SMALAYALA One of the reason Kumble was ousted from as coach was due to the selection Kuldeep Yadav for last test, so you can understand now what will be the role of new coach. They want cheerleader like Ravi Shastri as coach. The future of Indian cricket is in big danger. Champions Trophy playing XI was best example.
I want ravi shastri back. Because under his guidance India went to 2007 WCT20 as NEW YOUNG team. And did the unpredictable and got nice captain dhoni.
It's not pleasant to see what all happening around team India. But if there's some personal difference between the team and Kumble, he eventually had to step down. People are misjudging this as a rift between Kohli and Kumble but here Kohli is only representing his players as he is the captain. Kumble undoubtedly is one of the legends of Indian cricket and most importantly known for his humble nature but he failed to address the prime role of a coach which is to maintain a healthy environment in the dressing room. As far as success is concerned under his tenure, except a few we have never lost a series in our own backyard. But coach has very little to offer to its teams success. It's the player who won u matches. This issue is only being magnified because of an Indian coach of huge stature. Wondering if this had be the same case to a foreign coach of similar status.
I respect kumble for the manner in which he stepped down instead of compromising on his principles or the teams interests. I hope the selection committee takes note of kumbles observations and reservations and takes some harsh calls on selection. The likes of dhoni who have stopped contributing 5 years back should be dropped as should yuvraj, who was good earlier is no longer the batsman he was a few years back. And the earlier shaker dhawan is thrown out, the better. We have seen that he can edge and mishit his way to a few runs and occassionaly score a slow century to save his place (even though the century cost India the match) but he was never good enough for the national team.
BCCI had to choose between Kohli and Kumble. Ok it chose Kohli but the relationship had two parts. If Kumble has resigned , so should Kohli be removed from captaincy. Rahane in tests and Rohit in limited overs would do just fine.
india team is going back .it is only a matter of time.arrogance and ego.kohli.use less captain.tomorrow he will dectate the bcci.only choice ley kohli be captain of test.odi and t20 captain should be rohit.ajayankha test vc.this way ego goes down .there r tousand talented than kohli.but no chances.sad kumbley is treayed this way.
Feels so sad for legend anil
I wont trust media and i wish Anil himself tells the story. Sad but have to move on
Kohli is going to have issues with all people who talk truth - success has one to his head, he almost finished Pujara s career and Kuldeep would have never got a game. kohli may be a great player - but a below average captain , guess he learnt nothing from Dhoni. We have seen Kumble and he is a thorough gentleman - there is no question.
Sad. I would much rather have had kohli step down than Kumble. Someone who doesnt value discipline and hard work needs to have his attitude corrected rather then letting him become a prima donna and take calls on coaches.
People commenting here about Kohlis attitude or stardom and arrogance..do you even know why he must have been so against Kumble that they were not even on talking terms? Dont think Kohli has any issues of stardom..he got on fine with Shastri, and coaches before them and even lesser names like Bangar and Sharath...Kumble should have know that this is a international team and not young boys. You cannot throw around your weight just because you were a former great. Respect has to be given..no matter what. Actually Kohli is showing class by not uttering a word against Kumble in press. That is showing respect.
Virat kohli has lost all my respect today...........
The Captain does not like the Coach and the Coach has to resign. The same Captain may not like Chairman of Selection Committee and the BCCI General Secretary and CEO. Will all of them be asked to resign? If public do not like Kohli will Kohli step down?
The treatment meted out to a legend and a loyal servant of Indian cricket, Anil Kumble, is disgraceful, to say the least. A gentleman and a tough cricketer, he perhaps demanded similar toughness, commitment and discipline from his players and paid the price for doing so. Agreed that it is Virat Kohli's team and he wants to put his own stamp on it, but Kumble's contributions cant be brushed aside. And what is Kumble expected to do as coach, if not provide honest and critical feedback, and be demanding on his players? A terrible loss to team India. I just hope Kohli doesnt think too big of himself. At this rate, the next coach is expected to dance to Kohli's tunes. I am feeling very sad for Anil Kumble today, just as I felt sad for him when he was excluded from India's playing XI in WC 2003 finals.
The real issue here is Kohli's demeanour. Ricky Ponting was arrogant but only on the field. This Kohli guy thinks that he's above all and wants everyone to dance on his tune, players, officials and management. This is going to continue as long as Kohli remains captain. He won't let anyone settle cuz he would find something against a coach and get him sacked. Not good for Indian cricket.
I still can't understand what is that kohli did not like about Kumble? At this level complaints like student on teacher of god! Just don't get it!
I know Its due to bowlers hardwork but I think Kumble should take some credit for upliftment of Indian bowling....
Indian bowling may go back to his old ways without him...
Thats the only concern I am having...
Hope new coach gives some emphasis on indian bowling..
Please no Sehwag. His tweets and attitude send me shivers. I don't want the head coach to tweet petty stuff and pick on people. No doubt he is a legend, but he isnt a coach or any leadership material. Rope in the Great RD. And also rethink on continuing with Kohli as captain. I don't have a name to suggest nor is anyone waiting for my suggestion :D, but taking him off the captaincy is pretty straight forward. All this intensity stuff, yelling and crying in the field for trivial stuff are annoying.
Like I said before ODI strategy for India should be simple. Indian strength is batting. Increase strength even more. Score so much that other teams find it difcult to keep up. Openers : Rohit + Dhawan/KL Rahul Batter 3,4,5 : Kohli, Manish Pandey/Kedar(reserve wk), Risabh(wk) The job of first 5 should be score 220-250 in first 38-40 overs. Allrounders and batters 6,7,8: Hooda (RH offbreak), Hardik (RH seamer), Krunal (LH slow orthodox) The should be in by 38th over irrespective of number of wickets that have fallen. Their job is to score 100-120 in last 10-12 overs. From bowling perspective, these 3 should finish 21 overs between them i.e 7 overs each Then we need attacking bowlers: Shami,Bumrah,Bhuvi or 2 of these + kuldeep /chahal based on pitch.
If we bat first...target score of 350 everytime and most teams will crumble 9 times out of 10.
Give all control to coach like football team. rotate this players series by series. result will be good. Indian players want to play 10+ years and not interested in practise or proving fitness before a match. so they forming a group and try to avoid good coach who try for win the match any cost.
Kumble - a great thinker of the game. Most analysts would say he & Warne were great captains who did not get long stints. Only cause the teams wanted young captains. People talk about Kumble's discipline, hard work etc. I heard from a former player that Anil used to dip the ball in a bucket of water during practice just to be ready for dewy conditions. But I want to see more. He was one player who adapted to various generations. Being a early 90s player that too with limitations, he got results. When Dada, Rahul, Viru came on the scene, a new style of play emerged. He adjusted to that. When T20 started, he had a bad IPL1. He came back next season with flying colors, took such a team in between to final. It was evident his tactics are one of the best. He completely changed the dynamics of MI team. Though coaches have changed, if we observe keenly the style MI play, it is before Anil and after. Gem of a cricketer, one of the sharpest cricket brains I have seen. Did not want to see this.
Why have a CAC if only Kohli is going to have the final word on who should be the coach? And would any future coach be able to point out any weaknesses in Kohli? It is one thing to get the captain's input on coach selection and quite another to capitulate to his tantrums.
I am suprised that Daniel Vettori RcB coach didn't apply. We have to wait for autobiography book/movie of Kohli/Kumble to know exact story :-P
It is not only Kohli. Some senior players are also involved in this mess. It is a sad end to Kumble's tenure.
No surprise that everyone is behind "Gentleman" Anil even though none know him personally lol. I wondered how long it would take someone to blame the defeat in the Final on this ongoing set of differences. We even have one commenter tell us that he didn't see AK take his usual snaps on this trip. I must admit, I failed to notice that, it's a good spot but I don't think it indicates unhappiness :)
Maybe, if you all calm down and take note that the majority in the team are uncomfortable with AK then you won't pull the trigger in the direction of Kohli. The skipper is representing the views of his team, he's doing the right thing. Get behind the team and stop with all the hate. Can you manage that?
I have always thought of Kumble as man of high integrity and principles with no non-sense attitude. At the same time, Kohli also seems one who is passionate but sensible and has great communication skills. So, this fight looks very odd when you think that both these individuals mean same end result- India's win. Both are matured and hence, there is more to this than meets the eye. Anyway, a knot in a thread always shows up and can't be rectified. Let this go but the bigger question is- who's next? Surely not Moody who will just make money and go as he knows very well that there's no point arguing with Indian captain & players. Rajpoot, Dodda Ganesh- no credentials and no stature. Sehwag- Too casual for my liking. This team needs a serious and respected player. Why don't they try Sanjay Bangar himself? He has been with the team for long and he has good credentials with Kings 11.
As a pak fan i knew this was always on cards...kohli will never make a good pair with any coach...he may be a good player but he is an avg captain just let MS dhoni go...we'll see how far kohli goes a captain...
What else can I expect from a classless BCCI and it's captain? A disappointed Indian fan.
Bowlers improved lot under Kumble. you can see how our fast bowlers bowled in England. gone with 2 spinners and lost the final was Kholi choice.
@INSIDEHEDGE Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman didn't ask to be included in the CAC. They were appointed by the BCCI. And I'd rather have ex cricketers with the calibre and experience of these guys select the coach of the Indian team rather than a bunch of administrators who haven't played a game of cricket for India. Kumble has been really successful in his role as coach. So even if he didn't have prior experience the choice was a right one since India has done very well under Kumble.
In front of Media kohli speaks so politely/diplomatically. But on the field we can see his bashing behavior. He need a coach who is silent & puppet & coach should work a/c to his need not vice versa. People were blaming GG for fighting with Coach Bhaskar for Young players like Rana & Chand. Now what's your take.. I think Kohli is brilliant batsman & not a good human being.
I am left wondering if it isn't a coach's job to make the players feel 'uncomfortable' if all is comfortable where will the growth come from ? While players do need to have a say in the choice of the coach, after all it is their performance which has to be coached, I am left wondering if the issue here is more personality than the role !!!
Kholi spoiling Indian team. he selecting his friends only in playing xl. Indian will never win with his approach. keeping Rahane in the team and putting Karthik and Shami who was good nick in bench is example. he following Dhoni style.
@ENTRYHOLEDIA, it will be an Aussie. Kohli has dropped enough hints during his stint that he does not really want an Ind coach who the players can have a good relationship with. Kohli keeps dropping hints now that he is not that good a captain. Does not accept mistakes in PC, no acknowledgment of poor cricket / selections, cry baby reactions on field, fighting to oust coach right before CT sullying the dressing room and now being petulant. @MOHAMMAD ZAMIN, what the hell are you on about? Kumble was THE most professional Ind coach the team has ever had. The complaints against him are the kind of nonsense one gets to hear from lazy kids. Pak fans need to realize the difference between their coach selection methods and those followed in Ind. We don't do that 'setting' thing with our coaches any more.
V.Sehwag should coach . There will be fun seeing two hot headed delhites clashing and giving us spicy news daily.
Hope it won't be Sehwag...need someone calm and composed. Tom Moody may be, he does a good job with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The picks like Nabi and Rashid Khan was a smart move.
What are the benchmarks for judging Kumble's performance ? Results ? Role clarity in the team ? Development of players ?
Can "King" Kohli claim with 100% certainty for having been the key element of success in all these ?
Are there other factors to judge Kumble's performance ?
In the end it turns out that there was room for only one strong personality in the dressing room.
Which makes Ravi Shastri look like a man management genius.
He is too emotional and very difficult to handle a person like Kohli.
Please remove Kholi as ODI/T20 captain!. Appoint new coach either Kumble or some one else.
It s tragedy to Indian cricket...big lose to Indian cricket...kholi is good at politics ...lol
Well, so it is all clear now. It was certain that Kumble would resign if there is any real rift between him and Kohli as the BCCI has no guts to control Kohli. As a gentleman like Kumble have no other option rather than resigning to keep his dignity. This arrogant Kohli will lead Indian team to nowhere good. I respect him as a batsmen. But as a person and as a captain, he is pathetic. Loosing all interest to follow Indian cricket. Only god save us
Nothing but arrogance from Kohli....Kumble has done wonders as a player as well as a coach... I guess Kumble refused to be a puppet ...Mr Kohli, how good you as a cricketer, but still you are not bigger than the sport.
It looks like Kohli is not walking but running towards and early end to his cricketing career. This attitude of his will not do good to himself. India is full of talent, it won't be a loss to India. Insult of great players like Kimble is not acceptable. Certainly, Kohli is going lose 50% of his fans after this,including me.
BCCI should just make Kohli the coach. What if BCCI now appoints Tom Moddy as the coach and the same thing happens? Are they going to remove him too? The article even says that the differences were of a personal nature and not cricket related. What's that supposed to mean? Does Kohli want a yes man and cheerleader like Shastri who won't oppose anything he does and just keep on singing his praise? Might as well eliminate the middle man and make Kohli the coach since evidently he is the one with all the power. Then we'll know who to praise for india's success and who to blame if India fails.. And i just hope that the CAC does not choose Sehwag as the coach. He was a great cricketer but now acts like a troll with his Twitter antics. Last thing we need is the Indian coach trolling others teams on Twitter after India wins against them. The dude obviously doesn't take the job seriously since he sent a two line CV to the Coa. Out of all the applicants the best choice for now is Tom Moody..
While Kohli is a proven captain, it is clear that the new generation doesn't feel the need to respect the legends of the recent past. They are free to obtain a coach of their choice. Champions trophy finals result wasn't helped by the rift and it will be interesting to see the results going forward.
Irreparable damage is being done to the Indian team and the future of Indian Cricket. Kohli wants to operate the Indian team like RCB, which has consistently performed below par inspite of having the best players. How does Kohli motivate the players to perform, it is by berating them like he did after the Sri Lankan match. In my opinion, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Karthick, Jadhav, Ashwin and Jadeja should be dropped from the team. Groom youngsters and put Kohli on notice. If he doesn't perform and cannot deliver results, sack him. No mercy for someone who is arrogant and the most unimaginative captain to lead in the past two decades.
Sad day !!! A no nonsense person shown doors. One of the difference between them was when Kohli was critical of Pujara's strike rate but Kumble openly supported Pujara. Seems that ego of Kohli was getting hurt as he wanted all the control.
This whole issue seems to be childish and based on strong egos. AK is a task master and he only have the teams best interest at heart. My Vote of support goes to Anil Kumble
Now it is very clear why we lost to PAK. I dint see AK taking snaps with his personal camera throughout CT 17. He was confined to his seat with very little involvement.Understandable.
Kohli attitude should not suites for his captaincy . He should learn a lot from legends like Anil,Sachin,Sourav,Rahul Dravid and Dhoni. Soon Kohli will lose his skills and he will be dropped from indian team.
I can understand personal differences between 2 personalities as strong as Kohli and Kumble, although this could have been handled in a lot covert manner than it actually turned out to be (ugly it is).
Very sorry to hear about kumble's resignation.We never heard such things under dhoni's captaincy..
I'm sorry but his initial appointment was made without due process. BTW, there's just too many committees, I can't keep up with them but I find the one comprising SRT, Ganguly & Laxman most disconcerting. They can't help themselves being involved in all and sundry can they? It's not enough that they all had 15 year playing careers (min), own football franchises, sit on various cricketing boards within their respective states but they have to have push their mates from playing days to be the national coach.
No doubt Kohli will take immense flak esp given the result in the Final. But in cricket, the team is always run by the skipper - ask Ian Chappell - I'm glad he hasn't taken a step back and fully represented the views of his team. Remember, it's the team that is uncomfortable with Kumble's methods.
Kumble can be satisfied that under his tenure the team had outstanding results.
Kohli is great player but at this stance kohli is wrong.......kumble is the head of the team and he has all the rights
Well seriously what a shame. Anil sir definitely deserves more respect than this, if it was any other coach who had produced similar standard of results, he would have been all around the cricketing fraternity. This is very sad and unhealthy signs for Indian cricket
I just can't believe this. As a captain Kohli can't able to pick the right 11 from the 15 during the champions trophy which was poorly exposed in the FINALS was blaming Kumble. I think Kohli must be SACKED from his captaincy.
Just when I thought CT17 horror was behind us, I read this unfortunate news. Anil Kumble, one of the best match winners India ever had, one of the few players who we can call a true cricketer and gentleman, always eager to help team by performing on the field and not succeeding on the basis of politics, is having to step down because of narcissistic, egoistic and arrogant Kohli. BCCI should be ashamed to have allowed this kind of nonsense by Kohli who wants Shastri as a coach. If we give too much power to players like Kohli, no one would ever believe that putting a good performances would earn you a place in the team. This guy can't be a mentor for all youngsters. This is a beginning of an end of Indian cricket class (unless CAC takes some hard steps).
A terribly abominable news indeed after BCCI confirmed Kumble for the Caribbean tour !!! Going by the news media that the three men advisory committee -Sourvav, Sachin ,Laxman could not convince Virat into agreeing to have Kumble continue , thats bad news for Indian Cricket . Is it sacrificial lamb for India's loss in the CT Final ? Who Knows !With the Sri Lankan tour in July and the tough proteas tour coming up in december "Jumbo" was very much needed . Now God save Indian cricket if the likes of Sehwag , Rajput and a Dodda Ganesh is choiced ! It must now be Tom Moody or it will be like a no coach team though a coach may be selected from the earlier mentioned .
If India had won the World Cup Kumble would have been treated as a king. A case of sore losers?
Kohli shud improve his behaviour
Known to be one of the greatest to have ever played the game and he proved to be a great coach too for the past year!! Sounds utterly ridiculous that Indian players couldn't put up with him!! Well who's damn loss is that!!
I dont know, which team is going to benefit as Mr. Kumble will be wanted everywhere except PAK.
Great! Coach and BCCI president roles also should be given to Kohli!
its a shame that matter has come to this level. The ultimate team man and nom nonsense guy has been shot down by none other than BCCI and its surprising that Kohli has allowed himself to be used in such manner, that again keeping in view that Supreme Court is keeping BCCI in its monitor. I am not sure why CoA is silent on the matter but seems that primary concern of both players as well as BCCI has been achieved. Players are happy to settle for less money provided they save their energy for IPL and BCCI is happy with lesser performances of players provided they don't ask for more.
Strong link - Kumble - gone. Weak link - Kohli - survives. Makes sense.
Is it just me who thinks that with VK as the captain, coach replacement is going to be an annual thing now... :) unless you get someone who agrees with everything VK does..
this is a warning to members of CAC sachin, vvs and saurav; sooner or later they will also get the same treatment from kohli; better get out of this post ; let selection committee do the selection of coach which is anyway the recommendation of lodha committee
very sad2hear ths,anil sir deserves more respect,virat nw plz unite wid new coach f ur choice asap nd tk ind crckt 4rwd.
Sad state of affairs. Wish he had stayed but there would be no meaning to staying in a relationship when the two parties did not agree on the key things. For Kohli, this is bad PR and will show him in the wrong unless he comes clean. For Kumble, life will go on no matter what and he should make it back up the administrator ranks quickly. For Indian cricket, what a huge loss. Classic case of egos destroying the greater good.
Tom Moody, bring it on buddy!
Oh Kohli. .Indian cricket and it's illness of stardom . How big a shame that player like Anil who is termed as among FAB 5, have to see this .Guha was right you can take the cricketer out of these players but not thier star qualities
Well what to say. Thanks Anil for your services for Indian cricket both as a player and as a coach. You made the nation proud. Thank You :)
What is happening here? It is not good sign for Indian cricket. Both Kohli and Kumble are great cricketers. Only future will tell what was the reason behind this ego clash.
Fact is the Sachin, Ganguly and Dravid were thoroughly unprofessional in placing their friend in this position without any experience whatsoever. If his attitude was the issue than is just shows his inability to man manage the different personalities in the team. Maybe BCCI should find a better coach committe as well. Indian fans needs to realise just because Sachin was a great crixketer does not make him the best decision maker on who ought to be coach
sad day for Indian Cricket. The team needs a motivational speaker like Arnab Goswami , they don't deserve someone like Kumble who had a vision for Indian Cricket. Personal liking or disliking should be above national interest.
It is very sad to hear this as an Indian fan. Considering his remarkable stint in test series so far, I was hoping Kumble could be one coach who could inspire our team to an overseas test series win.
What a shame, when the team had outstanding results under Kumble this was least expected.
