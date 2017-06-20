India news June 20, 2017

Full text of Anil Kumble's statement

ESPNcricinfo staff
44

Hours after resigning as India coach, Anil Kumble tweeted "thank you!", and attached a statement to his tweet. The full text of the statement is as follows:

I am honoured by the confidence reposed in my by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.

Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.

Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.

In light of these 'reservations', I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolutely privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.

- Anil Kumble

  • cricfan2499845682 on June 21, 2017, 3:02 GMT

    Thank you Mr. Kumble. We all respect you for what you have done as a player and now as a coach. Though we would have loved to see you as the head coach of our team, we respect our decision. However i personally feel that this definitely sends wrong signals to the next coach.

  • advaitha on June 21, 2017, 2:50 GMT

    It is indeed sad that Kohli seems to want exclusive ownership of all cricket matters and not willing to take inputs from a legend for taking the country's cricket forward. No individual is greater than the game itself. I am sure some of the older generation of cricket followers will look at Kohli differently now. Your time is gonna come too Kohli. You will not have too many people sad to see him go.

  • Ganti_Sashank on June 21, 2017, 2:41 GMT

    Virat, what did you do?? No surprise that we lost the finals. Look at Mr Arthur and Sarfaraz.....

    I love Dhoni in this matter.

  • cricfan8619466203 on June 21, 2017, 2:38 GMT

    It is really a pathetic issue to miss a GREAT person line Anil Kumble! Anil is a great and having a very high knowledge.

    Very sad to miss such a GRET person!

    The issue with the captain, Mr. Virat Kholi is totally unwanted. The captain has started boasting too much. That is why he flatly blown off by the unexpected team in the recent "Champion Trophy". Dear, Captain, AWAKE ARISE and stop all the NON - SENSES and concentrate on improving and showing consistency in all your performances in total.Avoid all the unwanted issues and please be a TRUE sportsman , act as a leading personality.

  • iHitWicket on June 21, 2017, 2:37 GMT

    Dear Mr. Anil Kumble, Sir you are the true champion of Indian cricket, while you were playing the game and after your retirement. Hats off to your honesty and integrity. Respect!!!

  • Jose...P on June 21, 2017, 2:35 GMT

    @ 4everam on June 20, 2017, 23:16 GMT

    You wrote, "looks like it all started in RCB camp...Kumble moved out from RCB and joined MI. Sad to see him go :(

    .

    Just to add:

    Kumble's personality doesn't jibe with those of two key personnel in RCB: the currently absconding owner & an abrasive young captain.

    Those who thought that Kumble deserted his "home team" and went to MI, for a fistful more money, were thoroughly mistaken.

    Truth will always prevail, one day or the other. It's just a matter of time.

    I really won't be surprised if more such sorry episodes will role out from India's captaincy cupboard! As long as a brash young man who refuses to grow, is allowed to keep all the keys, not only to his own captaincy cupboard, but also for any and every other cupboard, he may lay his eyes on that temple of Indian cricket...

    Like an infamous invader from a far off land beyond Afghanistan used to say (history says), "Any land I survey with my eyes belong to my empire!"

    Well...

  • hrichintel on June 21, 2017, 2:33 GMT

    All the great analysts in this thread only Kohli Kumble and team knows what exactly happened.....This is a private matter and needs to be kept that way.....It's the captain who is the boss....A coach needs to coach and find a way to mould convince for any changes.....Kohli is the future so we have to look forward to him.....

  • cricfan2943626600 on June 21, 2017, 2:02 GMT

    i think a captain like kohli wants a soft coach who will not have any diverse opinion but just keep agreeing with him on everything. but there will be no growth of the team or the players in such a scenario. bcci has done an extremely wrong thing in letting kohli have his way. now the indian team has gone to west indies and they will win easily there because even india-b team can go and win there at the moment. so no great achievement in that. the one that mattered the most was the final against pak in CT and kohli flopped miserably in the final. he can keep scoring tons in the carribean now. that means nothing. if kumble was sharing his views with kohli that was his job as coach. but players like kohli like to be surrounded by people who flatter them. sadly kumble wasnt going to flatter kohli.

  • wpbus13 on June 21, 2017, 2:00 GMT

    One day we may learn the truth, maybe in someone's autobiography. It is hard to believe though that it was the first time Kumble learned that the captain had an issue with him, I am sure the signs or rumors were there. This does not mean he is not being truthful, it could be that he was just giving Kohli the benefit of the doubt. Remember, only a week or two ago Kohli said that there was no problem between him and the coach.

  • baskar_guha on June 21, 2017, 1:55 GMT

    Kohli is impetuous, it seems, on and off the field. One day, in the not too distant future, he will regret this stubborn stance he has taken resulting in Kumble's resignation. While none of us really know what has transpired in the last year, holding Indian cricket hostage which is what Kohli has done in effectively refusing to play under Kumble, ultimately will backfire. Maybe KP and him can walk into the sunset together.