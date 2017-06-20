Full text of Anil Kumble's statement
Hours after resigning as India coach, Anil Kumble tweeted "thank you!", and attached a statement to his tweet. The full text of the statement is as follows:
I am honoured by the confidence reposed in my by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.
Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.
Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.
In light of these 'reservations', I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.
Let me reiterate that it has been an absolutely privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.
I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.
- Anil Kumble
Login To Post Comments
Thank you Mr. Kumble. We all respect you for what you have done as a player and now as a coach. Though we would have loved to see you as the head coach of our team, we respect our decision. However i personally feel that this definitely sends wrong signals to the next coach.
It is indeed sad that Kohli seems to want exclusive ownership of all cricket matters and not willing to take inputs from a legend for taking the country's cricket forward. No individual is greater than the game itself. I am sure some of the older generation of cricket followers will look at Kohli differently now. Your time is gonna come too Kohli. You will not have too many people sad to see him go.
Virat, what did you do?? No surprise that we lost the finals. Look at Mr Arthur and Sarfaraz.....
I love Dhoni in this matter.
It is really a pathetic issue to miss a GREAT person line Anil Kumble! Anil is a great and having a very high knowledge.
Very sad to miss such a GRET person!
The issue with the captain, Mr. Virat Kholi is totally unwanted. The captain has started boasting too much. That is why he flatly blown off by the unexpected team in the recent "Champion Trophy". Dear, Captain, AWAKE ARISE and stop all the NON - SENSES and concentrate on improving and showing consistency in all your performances in total.Avoid all the unwanted issues and please be a TRUE sportsman , act as a leading personality.
Dear Mr. Anil Kumble, Sir you are the true champion of Indian cricket, while you were playing the game and after your retirement. Hats off to your honesty and integrity. Respect!!!
@ 4everam on June 20, 2017, 23:16 GMT
You wrote, "looks like it all started in RCB camp...Kumble moved out from RCB and joined MI. Sad to see him go :(
.
Just to add:
Kumble's personality doesn't jibe with those of two key personnel in RCB: the currently absconding owner & an abrasive young captain.
Those who thought that Kumble deserted his "home team" and went to MI, for a fistful more money, were thoroughly mistaken.
Truth will always prevail, one day or the other. It's just a matter of time.
I really won't be surprised if more such sorry episodes will role out from India's captaincy cupboard! As long as a brash young man who refuses to grow, is allowed to keep all the keys, not only to his own captaincy cupboard, but also for any and every other cupboard, he may lay his eyes on that temple of Indian cricket...
Like an infamous invader from a far off land beyond Afghanistan used to say (history says), "Any land I survey with my eyes belong to my empire!"
Well...
All the great analysts in this thread only Kohli Kumble and team knows what exactly happened.....This is a private matter and needs to be kept that way.....It's the captain who is the boss....A coach needs to coach and find a way to mould convince for any changes.....Kohli is the future so we have to look forward to him.....
i think a captain like kohli wants a soft coach who will not have any diverse opinion but just keep agreeing with him on everything. but there will be no growth of the team or the players in such a scenario. bcci has done an extremely wrong thing in letting kohli have his way. now the indian team has gone to west indies and they will win easily there because even india-b team can go and win there at the moment. so no great achievement in that. the one that mattered the most was the final against pak in CT and kohli flopped miserably in the final. he can keep scoring tons in the carribean now. that means nothing. if kumble was sharing his views with kohli that was his job as coach. but players like kohli like to be surrounded by people who flatter them. sadly kumble wasnt going to flatter kohli.
One day we may learn the truth, maybe in someone's autobiography. It is hard to believe though that it was the first time Kumble learned that the captain had an issue with him, I am sure the signs or rumors were there. This does not mean he is not being truthful, it could be that he was just giving Kohli the benefit of the doubt. Remember, only a week or two ago Kohli said that there was no problem between him and the coach.
Kohli is impetuous, it seems, on and off the field. One day, in the not too distant future, he will regret this stubborn stance he has taken resulting in Kumble's resignation. While none of us really know what has transpired in the last year, holding Indian cricket hostage which is what Kohli has done in effectively refusing to play under Kumble, ultimately will backfire. Maybe KP and him can walk into the sunset together.
Thank you Mr. Kumble. We all respect you for what you have done as a player and now as a coach. Though we would have loved to see you as the head coach of our team, we respect our decision. However i personally feel that this definitely sends wrong signals to the next coach.
It is indeed sad that Kohli seems to want exclusive ownership of all cricket matters and not willing to take inputs from a legend for taking the country's cricket forward. No individual is greater than the game itself. I am sure some of the older generation of cricket followers will look at Kohli differently now. Your time is gonna come too Kohli. You will not have too many people sad to see him go.
Virat, what did you do?? No surprise that we lost the finals. Look at Mr Arthur and Sarfaraz.....
I love Dhoni in this matter.
It is really a pathetic issue to miss a GREAT person line Anil Kumble! Anil is a great and having a very high knowledge.
Very sad to miss such a GRET person!
The issue with the captain, Mr. Virat Kholi is totally unwanted. The captain has started boasting too much. That is why he flatly blown off by the unexpected team in the recent "Champion Trophy". Dear, Captain, AWAKE ARISE and stop all the NON - SENSES and concentrate on improving and showing consistency in all your performances in total.Avoid all the unwanted issues and please be a TRUE sportsman , act as a leading personality.
Dear Mr. Anil Kumble, Sir you are the true champion of Indian cricket, while you were playing the game and after your retirement. Hats off to your honesty and integrity. Respect!!!
@ 4everam on June 20, 2017, 23:16 GMT
You wrote, "looks like it all started in RCB camp...Kumble moved out from RCB and joined MI. Sad to see him go :(
.
Just to add:
Kumble's personality doesn't jibe with those of two key personnel in RCB: the currently absconding owner & an abrasive young captain.
Those who thought that Kumble deserted his "home team" and went to MI, for a fistful more money, were thoroughly mistaken.
Truth will always prevail, one day or the other. It's just a matter of time.
I really won't be surprised if more such sorry episodes will role out from India's captaincy cupboard! As long as a brash young man who refuses to grow, is allowed to keep all the keys, not only to his own captaincy cupboard, but also for any and every other cupboard, he may lay his eyes on that temple of Indian cricket...
Like an infamous invader from a far off land beyond Afghanistan used to say (history says), "Any land I survey with my eyes belong to my empire!"
Well...
All the great analysts in this thread only Kohli Kumble and team knows what exactly happened.....This is a private matter and needs to be kept that way.....It's the captain who is the boss....A coach needs to coach and find a way to mould convince for any changes.....Kohli is the future so we have to look forward to him.....
i think a captain like kohli wants a soft coach who will not have any diverse opinion but just keep agreeing with him on everything. but there will be no growth of the team or the players in such a scenario. bcci has done an extremely wrong thing in letting kohli have his way. now the indian team has gone to west indies and they will win easily there because even india-b team can go and win there at the moment. so no great achievement in that. the one that mattered the most was the final against pak in CT and kohli flopped miserably in the final. he can keep scoring tons in the carribean now. that means nothing. if kumble was sharing his views with kohli that was his job as coach. but players like kohli like to be surrounded by people who flatter them. sadly kumble wasnt going to flatter kohli.
One day we may learn the truth, maybe in someone's autobiography. It is hard to believe though that it was the first time Kumble learned that the captain had an issue with him, I am sure the signs or rumors were there. This does not mean he is not being truthful, it could be that he was just giving Kohli the benefit of the doubt. Remember, only a week or two ago Kohli said that there was no problem between him and the coach.
Kohli is impetuous, it seems, on and off the field. One day, in the not too distant future, he will regret this stubborn stance he has taken resulting in Kumble's resignation. While none of us really know what has transpired in the last year, holding Indian cricket hostage which is what Kohli has done in effectively refusing to play under Kumble, ultimately will backfire. Maybe KP and him can walk into the sunset together.
this is unfortunate. He was a fighter and it surprises me that kohli came up with apparently a preposterous reason that the coach style was intimidating. Kohli is a great batsmen. but to be honest as non indian viewer i believe he not as mature as people think he is. he needs to be more mature in captaincy. they way he carry himself doesn't look good on captain. his gestures his celebration. may be I am wrong but that is my observation. In crunch situation he seem to be completed dependent on dhoni. kumble resign might hurt india.
This isn't likely an issue with Kumble and Kohli at a personal level, but Kumble's cultural misalignment with the modern Indian cricket team. Kumble's from the old school - a south Bangalorean brahmin, conservative in mindset and deeply grounded on all fronts. He was a legend and stalwart of the 90s, characterised by giants such as Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman. He manifested a strong work ethic and minimal foul-play. In contrast, take the modern Indian cricketer: a total representation of the modern Indian youth - globalised, exposed and empowered. The tatted-up, bearded and social-media driven Indian cricketer, sharing banter on girls, nights out and scoring off the field, would undoubtedly feel threatened by the old 'uncle-ji' in the room who's prying on conversations with stern judgement. It is sad to see the older values of Indian cricket fade. Shashtri however, was an anomaly - his own flamboyance perhaps better suited the young Indians. He is likely to return as head-enabler.
For all those bagging Kohli over the whole coach fracas, bear in mind the Indians have had much success with a more hands-off approach in the past, i.e. Kirsten. Kumble did a great job but there's no reason to believe some of the team selection decisions were enforced on the field by him rather than agreed by consensus. Dhoni enjoyed full backing from every coach/manager he worked with, including the board. Captains have the final say in team selection and while the coach's role is important, it's not indispensable. Kumble's moved on in everyone's best interests and it's time for the Indian fans to realize this is Kohli's team. He'll build it and lead the Indians to WC 2019. Whether he succeeds or not depends a lot on the circumstances, but Team India probably needs someone like Tom Moody to get through this transition phase, and most certainly a bowling coach to recoup the fast bowling group.
The question to be asked now is that, if Kohli is fit to be the captain. The outcome of the Champions Trophy final appeared suspicious when looking at the way in which the Indians payed in the field as well as batting. This needs to be investigated. There is no issue is losing a match but throwing a match is a crime.
Kumble has and always will be one of the biggest icons of indian cricket. He always upheld the values of being a true blue indian - disciplined, methodical, hardworking and respectful to everyone - opponents and own team mates. He has always served the country like a champion and the past year too is a testament of his great qualities - never looking to steal the limelight, working with the team as a true sportsman and always smiling in the background. He has always given us a lot of joy because of the person he always was. Never one to be brash, arrogant or callous - even his resignation speaks highly of his intellect and clarity in thinking. Thank you Mr Kumble for everything that you have done for the sport. Keep smiling. Cheers
Why such a hue and cry?. There should only be one power center in the team. This happens when two strong personalities are in a team. I feel that what ever has happened is good for Indian cricket.
@phani30. Spot on mate . Over the last few years watching kohli , I thought he is different breed . Aggressive and passion with cricket. Now he proved to be very ordinary in terms of interpersonal relationship, decision making and leading from the front as a captain. He is miles away from MSD who won us three icc events. Watching India losing against in the final was painful . I was unfortunately there at the ground. Now I got the answers why it happened . I bet kohli can never win an icc event as long as he is the captain of India .
Kumble is a humble and nice person dealing with a brash and ambitious captain not ready to listen to anyone. This is damaging for Indian cricket. Kumble has said in his statement that captain and coach have different roles, and the coach wants to mirror the reality to the team. But Kohli does not want to see the reality and want a yes man coach simple as that!! So yes man he will get and then deserve what he will get soon?
Silent, but a fierce competitor. and a thorough gentleman, Anil Kumble. He would have surely been a good foil for the brash aggression of the ambitious young captain Kohli - I really had thought at the beginning of their partnership!
From, both the depth my heart & and from cool reasoning, I really hoped, then, "K & K Kombine" will take our team to far greater heights, than we had ever achieved in the past.
Even a blot on the CT final would have been just one hurdle on the way. And, with honest introspection on many of our moves, and a few changes in the playing XI, we could have continued that journey.
If it is not destined, it is not! What else can I say, on this sorry saga, when our cricketing fortune was about to flower to its full bloom.
Hope, this incidence will wake up the young captain to grow into a more mature man in his approach to other humans with different perspectives, whether within the team or the support staff. After all, aren't they all chasing the same goal?
Kumble is a Great Cricketer and coach! It's a shame that they have lost him. Few senior cricketers in the team should be fired! Kholi cannot be a good captain for India!
looks like it all started in RCB camp... Kumble moved out from RCB and joined MI. Sad to see him go :(
Good luck AK!!
So, the board of directors remove CEO who has greatly served the company for years, after putting in stellar performance, was appointed for the job based on BoD's trusted committee and is an absolute legend only because the current President (and maybe his minions) doesn't like him or has issues with him.. ! Instead, that President (and his minions) should grow up and deal with it, keeping company's and country's best interest on mind. With this attitude, BoDs/President are destroying the company and losing public trust. Now, waiting for the day when the president gets himself into a mess (given his reckless attitude and demeanor he will), how will the BoDs react ?!
I suspect any professional/serious coach will make the captain and other members accountable. Going forward, it won't be easy for Kohli. If India opts for an Aussie coach like Moody, we might just see Chappell Vs Ganguly Part-2. With Kumble leaving the job on a sour note, any more misunderstanding with new coach will make look Kohli very vulnerable. Not so good days for Indian cricket ahead, sadly. At least that's how I feel.
Kumble is out becauae of his lack of experience to handle big ego players. This is why India needs a coach and not an ex-cricketer.
Disappointed and happy to see this. Having observed Kumble's personality through his game, I always wondered why Kumble himself did not step down and he proved his fans we are not wrong. But disappointed with the direction our team and Kohli is headed. They don't want to take the hard path to success (playing Ranji, proving fitness, backing non-star players like Pujara and proving with consistency instead of few star innings). They also probably went behind Kumble's back. All we can say is its been a privilege to have seen the class of Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly,VVS, Kumble and we probably will never get that feeling back despite any games we win. I hope BCCI offers Kumble an even more powerful position in game's administration and send a powerful message to its fans.
Sad to see Kumble go, it's a pity he couldn't get along with Kohli. The captain has taken a stand and has won this round. However, there is also a huge target on his back now, any slip in personal form, team form will be the end of Kohli as Captain. With three overseas tours coming up: South Africa, England and Australia over the next 18 months it's not going to be easy. Kohli hasn't been performing in the "big" matches... he's not doing himself any favours by getting rid of a Coach who at the every least had the results to show.
Not sure which 'style' is more suited for the current captain. But Anil's departure has nothing to do with the defeat. For ignorants, this was brewing easily for last one or two months. Anyways - good luck to new coach. And thanks to Anil for his contribution.
hoping sehwag gets the job. would be lovely to watch ;-)
ganguly dhoni kumble being captain has freedom but kohli doesnt have enough freedom which created problems .. i can blame kumble for forcing players like rahul and vijay to play with wound which made rahul to lose his spot in IPL and others .Even Virat kohli was not satisfied for forcing players. Coach is someone who helps players with strategies not by playing with players mind. A good lesson learnt by BCCI and ANIL for showing his character but coach must know they cant win matches its the players who will win the match
Hope Indian cricket does not go the way RCB went in 2017 season.
Kumble is like Sa. They had this bubble of doing well in Asia, by escaping with scrappy draws and 1-0 wins in short 2 test match series. Severely exposed when for the first time they had to play 4 tests in a series. Different ball game and were blanked 3-0, even after winning both the LOI series. Same with Kumble, we think he could have done well in foreign tests based on Asian/WI performances, where tbh we would have won the same number of matches without a coach. His single biggest failure has been his refusal to appoint a fast bowling coach. How will our seamers fare out of Asia in tests ??? Look at Lehmann. Looks invincible as a coach when Oz play gung-ho ckt at home, only to be blanked in alien conditions. Shastri/Mcdermott/Moody is the man. He is a shrewd tactician. Also no comments on the relative lack of 'star power' among the applicants. How come people like Dodda Ganesh, Rajput , Sehwag apply for the coaching job. Not much exp prior. And they refused Mcderm coz he was late!!!
People dont get the bigger picture. Shane Warne, Clarke never got along with Buchannan. Does it make them poor cricketers??? Never. Buchannan was arguably an ever more 'taskmaster' than Kumble. But even today, ask any member of Aussie ckting fraternity, current players,ex-players,admins,fans,commentators they would rather have the likes of Warne,Clarke as coach than a Buchannan. It's because of the Aussie way. There is a reason why Lehmann is the national coach. There were a couple of other Aussie coaches between Arthur and Buchannan. Steve Nixon, Tro Cooley. no one remembers them, coz they weren't driving the Aussie brand of ckt. And Kumble tbh hasn't got his credentials tested out of Asia/WI in tests. Even in the last cycle Puj did exceedingly well at home only to falter out of Asia. Severely exposed by the incoming ball from spin and pace!!! He was dropped in Aus for that in 2 tests. He hasn't played out of Asia/WI since. We don't know if he will well or not. Short memories...
A simple resignation citing personal reasons would have been sufficient. A few public parting shots before going down was unnecessary.
I feel that Kumble played smart to gain sympathy of people by resigning and including that letter.
Kumble should never have written this letter, specially, not putting all the blame on Kohli.. Kohli is already down and under the heat by the media and Dhoni fans... this letter is highly UNPROFESSIONAL
Of course, Kumble will not acknowledge where he was odds with the skipper and refused to back off. His days as coach were numbered when he took on the biggest power in Indian cricket. His tactics would have been appropriate had he been associated with a weak skipper who gave up authority and did not want the final say, but Kohli is not a timid character and is an aggressive leader. There can only be one leader of the team whose authority is final. If the skipper is the right fit for the team, then the coach must accommodate.
Big fan of Virat as an individual, and the batting-monster that he has become, but Virat the captain is just not the case. The 13-test season with Ashwin, Jadeja and the batsmen jumping in may have masked the shortcomings, but look at how RCB has fared under him, and how the pressure situation(s) got to the team(s) in the finals of IPL'16 and CT'17. For the greater good, maybe BCCI should see the successful leaders coming out of the IPL (hint: Rohit Sharma). There can't be two strong-heads in the dressing room at the same time. Either it's a John Buchanan/Steve Waugh Model or it's a Bob Woolmer / Inzi Model, but someone has got to be the lead. For Anil Kumble, go well Sir! You did your best, and you leave with the head held high. - Neutral observer of the Indian Cricket
Of course, he would have stayed had India won the Final. In essence, the magnitude of the thrashing handed to India made his stay untenable as heads had dropped even mid-innings and it all went pear shaped.
Not going to blame anyone but as someone who grew up in 90s I must say I am quiet shocked that Kumble was considered as someone who can't be worked with by his own students. He was a perfect gentleman and was a brilliant captain who lead India in some of the most challenging series but never lost his cool. May be the younger generation's ego is too big and they are not ready to take advice from him. Anyway Best of Luck Anil. You deserved better treatment
Such a pity to lose Kumble as the coach of Indian team. I wished the captain and him worked out their differences, but it seems it is too much of an ask.
U r the most humble person in Indian cricket history. The team whose captain is virat kohli doesn't even deserve to have your services as a couch. Respect for u dil se. God bless you.
What a sham! It is Kohli who should be shown the door. He doesn't seem like the kind of person who would get along with other unless those people share his point of view. Very sad state of affairs indeed.
Kohli bad phase has begun...his captaincy is not in right direction...following divide and rule policy......by disrespecting Anil Kumble...and CAC...his arrogance has proved it...its not near where he will be shunted down from captaincy....Ganguly...Dravid...Dhoni were the best thing happened to India cricket...it took them 11 years for which Indian team built to a formidable team...but Kohili just in short time taking Indian cricket backward...his captaincy against CT final says..he is not a decison maker..he will have a worst time as captain...form will reduce...
This situation was so poorly handled. It might be the beginning of India's downfall
Such a gentleman even at the time of being pushed out by a cocky and petulant boy. It is going to be a big loss for the Ind team and one can only hope that the steely temperament, determined efforts (especially in bowling), and governance improvements that he brought to the team are not lost. People here will still post nonsense about this guy who bowled with a broken jaw, captained the team with his head held high against the worst behaved Aus side, fulfilled his promise to revamp KSCA without becoming the sole power centre, and is now stepping down in a dignified manner WITHOUT making a single comment against the captain who has indirectly dragged his name through mud. Shame on Kohli for doing this especially right before a big tournament. For a long time, Ind fans were lucky to not feel the effects of the toxicity of the star culture due to some real gentlemen cricketers but the tide is turning now.
"Captain", "holding a mirror", "complementary" just because Anil didn't agree with the Captain, he is being shunted out. Sad
Kumble has and always will be one of the biggest icons of indian cricket. He always upheld the values of being a true blue indian - disciplined, methodical, hardworking and respectful to everyone - opponents and own team mates. He has always served the country like a champion and the past year too is a testament of his great qualities - never looking to steal the limelight, working with the team as a true sportsman and always smiling in the background. He has always given us a lot of joy because of the person he always was. Never one to be brash, arrogant or callous - even his resignation speaks highly of his intellect and clarity in thinking. Thank you Mr Kumble for everything that you have done for the sport. Keep smiling. Cheers
"Captain", "holding a mirror", "complementary" just because Anil didn't agree with the Captain, he is being shunted out. Sad
Such a gentleman even at the time of being pushed out by a cocky and petulant boy. It is going to be a big loss for the Ind team and one can only hope that the steely temperament, determined efforts (especially in bowling), and governance improvements that he brought to the team are not lost. People here will still post nonsense about this guy who bowled with a broken jaw, captained the team with his head held high against the worst behaved Aus side, fulfilled his promise to revamp KSCA without becoming the sole power centre, and is now stepping down in a dignified manner WITHOUT making a single comment against the captain who has indirectly dragged his name through mud. Shame on Kohli for doing this especially right before a big tournament. For a long time, Ind fans were lucky to not feel the effects of the toxicity of the star culture due to some real gentlemen cricketers but the tide is turning now.
This situation was so poorly handled. It might be the beginning of India's downfall
Kohli bad phase has begun...his captaincy is not in right direction...following divide and rule policy......by disrespecting Anil Kumble...and CAC...his arrogance has proved it...its not near where he will be shunted down from captaincy....Ganguly...Dravid...Dhoni were the best thing happened to India cricket...it took them 11 years for which Indian team built to a formidable team...but Kohili just in short time taking Indian cricket backward...his captaincy against CT final says..he is not a decison maker..he will have a worst time as captain...form will reduce...
What a sham! It is Kohli who should be shown the door. He doesn't seem like the kind of person who would get along with other unless those people share his point of view. Very sad state of affairs indeed.
U r the most humble person in Indian cricket history. The team whose captain is virat kohli doesn't even deserve to have your services as a couch. Respect for u dil se. God bless you.
Such a pity to lose Kumble as the coach of Indian team. I wished the captain and him worked out their differences, but it seems it is too much of an ask.
Not going to blame anyone but as someone who grew up in 90s I must say I am quiet shocked that Kumble was considered as someone who can't be worked with by his own students. He was a perfect gentleman and was a brilliant captain who lead India in some of the most challenging series but never lost his cool. May be the younger generation's ego is too big and they are not ready to take advice from him. Anyway Best of Luck Anil. You deserved better treatment
Of course, he would have stayed had India won the Final. In essence, the magnitude of the thrashing handed to India made his stay untenable as heads had dropped even mid-innings and it all went pear shaped.
Big fan of Virat as an individual, and the batting-monster that he has become, but Virat the captain is just not the case. The 13-test season with Ashwin, Jadeja and the batsmen jumping in may have masked the shortcomings, but look at how RCB has fared under him, and how the pressure situation(s) got to the team(s) in the finals of IPL'16 and CT'17. For the greater good, maybe BCCI should see the successful leaders coming out of the IPL (hint: Rohit Sharma). There can't be two strong-heads in the dressing room at the same time. Either it's a John Buchanan/Steve Waugh Model or it's a Bob Woolmer / Inzi Model, but someone has got to be the lead. For Anil Kumble, go well Sir! You did your best, and you leave with the head held high. - Neutral observer of the Indian Cricket