Kumble left after giving 'dressing-down' to player
A flare-up in the dressing room immediately after the Champions Trophy final may have been the last act of Anil Kumble's tumultuous final weeks as India coach. According to insiders, Kumble, who stepped down as coach on Tuesday, gave a "dressing-down" to one of his players at The Oval on Sunday, moments after Pakistan had completed a 180-run win to seal the title.
Debriefings are part of the coach's job and it was natural for Kumble to have been disappointed after the crushing defeat. But a BCCI official said his timing was not right.
"After the final he gave a big dressing-down to the player," the official said. "There is a time for everything. Team has just lost. They are down. You come and [give the dressing down]."
Kumble was unavailable to comment on developments since Tuesday.
The morning after the final, when Kumble met the BCCI top brass, he was told of the reservations the players, including captain Virat Kohli, had with regards to his approach. In his parting note, which he released on Twitter on Tuesday, Kumble said it was the first time he had been told of these differences. Yet, others in the know insist that the relationship between Kohli and Kumble had become dysfunctional over the last few months.
On Tuesday, when the India squad left for the Caribbean to play a limited-overs series against West Indies, Kumble stayed back in London to participate in the ICC's chief executives committee meeting, where he sat as chairman of the cricket committee. Although Kumble's year-long contract ended with the Champions Trophy, the BCCI had given him an extension until the end of the West Indies series.
"Kumble had accepted to travel to the West Indies, but that was subject to resolving the differences," the BCCI official said. The BCCI had even booked a room in his name in the team hotel in Trinidad, where India start the five-match ODI series on June 23. Kumble was meant to land on Thursday.
Kumble had been recommended by the BCCI's three-man cricket advisory panel comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Despite not having any formal coaching experience, the CAC felt Kumble had the right credentials for the job, and offered it to him ahead of candidates such as Ravi Shastri, who had been the India team director for two years.
Before the Champions Trophy, the BCCI decided to invite fresh applications instead of extending Kumble's contract. The job was advertised the day India landed in England (May 25) to start their Champions Trophy campaign. Asked if he agreed with the BCCI's decision, Kohli simply said the BCCI was following its usual processes. Later on, during the tournament, he denied any rift within the team, saying there were "no issues whatsoever". BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary, meanwhile, said the friction between coach and players was solely in the "realms of imagination" of the media.
Only six applicants put forward their resume, one of them being Kumble himself. The CAC informed the BCCI that Kumble remained the frontrunner as his track record as coach had no blemish. The CAC was then asked to patch up the differences between Kumble and Kohli. Although the CAC met Kohli, it did not meet with Kumble.
In his meeting with the BCCI on Tuesday, Kumble said that since the CAC did not want to meet him he could not have been doing anything wrong. "Anil just did not budge," the BCCI official said. "He said the CAC met Virat and did not meet me [Kumble], so I am the guy who is right."
Kumble has never been shy of expressing his opinion, but the official said the last word in the dressing room has always belonged to the captain. Kumble, according to the official, was trying to "overstep" and that caused problems. "In the cricket construct it is the captain who takes the credit and the flak. Everybody else plays the supporting role. But Kumble wanted due credit."
It is understood "multiple meetings" took place during the Champions Trophy to attempt to repair the relationship, but Kohli's opinion had not changed when he met the BCCI separately on Monday. "There is no cricketing difference between the two. It has been a personality clash."
Kumble and Kohli not wanting to reach out to each other to mend their differences may have widened the chasm between the pair over the past few months, culminating in the former opting to leave the job. The board official felt Kumble, being the senior, could have tried a little harder to reach out to Kohli. The official said being a prominent personality himself and having been in cricket for a long time, Kumble could have drawn on that experience to "handle personalities" in the dressing room.
In his statement, Kumble said he had made clear the distinction between the roles of coach and captain. "I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the head coach," he said. "I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach."
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
@ SURESH_KRISHNAMURTHY ON JUNE 22, 2017, 5:39 GMT The fallout is merely because of a differences in style of coaching that Kumble is accustomed to and what the players are not. It is futile to vilify either parties. It is useful to remember that most of the players are millennials who would not have been subjected to a higher level of discipline either by their parents or by anyone else.
-- Wow, what sweeping generalizations of the millennials. Your views on millennials echo the view of every generation for its succeeding generation. What did the "hard working and disciplined" generation win for India? Have you seen the old footage of the fielding of "task master" Kumble? It was embarrassing to say the least and it never improved throughout his playing career. So much for "hard work and discipline".
@ ZULU.ZEITGEIST ON JUNE 22, 2017, 4:22 GMT "Indian cricket does not need this at this juncture. I hope wiser heads prevail and resolve these issues. Irrespective of how Kumble functioned as a coach, the fact that the board seems to prefer the voice of the Captain over the Coach sends a poor message to anyone hoping to fill the position in the future. As such, future coaches may prefer to bite their tongue and bide their time so as not to get on the wrong side of the captain."
--- This case is not going to set a precedence. The precedence was set when a petulant Ganguly supported by seniors like Kumble, Tendulkar et al weakened the position of the coach Chappell. That episode was the signal that the captain is paramount in Indian cricket. For Kumble, life has come full circle and is at the receiving end of the same trick that was used against Chappell. In addition, the article shows Kumble to be a petulant man and not the gentleman he projects to be.
@zahid_roar_of_tigers the problem is, this Indian team is nowhere near the smartest student in the class (yet) and have a tremendous amount of work to do for which they need a very tough teacher, but they act like they are superstars already. In this case, when they complained about their teacher to the principal (BCCI), the principal should have just smiled and told them he doesn't give a damn and if they really don't like the teacher they can pack their bags and leave (ie. stop playing for the Indian team)... instead the principal just gave in. A poor example
Apparently it seems CAC has spoken to about 10 players and not even 1 was in the favour of AK continuing. Also CAC met Kolhi but didnt meet AK and then AK it seems to have been said that he was correct. Something deep has happened otherwise it wont be such a mess.
The fallout is merely because of a differences in style of coaching that Kumble is accustomed to and what the players are not. It is futile to vilify either parties. It is useful to remember that most of the players are millennials who would not have been subjected to a higher level of discipline either by their parents or by anyone else. I think it would have been better to coach Kumble on what to expect from players and coach the team as to what to expect from the coach. The situation is retrievable even now. Amazed that people like Vinod Rai or Vikram Limaye are not able to step in and resolve it
when Pakistan loses ... we take it as a routine by saying a better team won.
when India loses to Pakistan .... they take it personally and someone is made a scapegoat ... here being Kumble
I always like this guy kumble. And always hates Kohlis attitude. He lost respect from so many fans for his attitude. To BD management drop this Coutney.He is not suited for bd.please bring kumble as bowling coach.He was a good player and now a good coach.Bangladeshi players gonna learn a lot of things from him.
Kumble's exit will not affect teams performance thats for sure just Wondering how long will this issue gonna last? till India wins it's next WI series or till we gets our next coach who has coaching credentials and knows how to get along with the team? I have followed Indian cricket for a while now, so I know what happened in the case of Greg chappell vs Saurabh Ganguly and also how Kapil Dev had to stepped down because of Sachin Tendulkar(C).
I did not find much people commenting here in favour of a Captain which means the majority of the Indian cricket fans will be in favour of Kumble. BCCI should carefully study the situation and handle it properly. If they bow to the demands of Kohli then the next Coach will never say anything against Kohli to save his job and it will badly affect the team and Indian cricket. Ravi Shasthri was removed because he was not fit for that job. What is the love story between Kohli and Ravi Shasthri? Kohli is only a Captain he should not be the last word of Indian Cricket. Why BCCI is considering him a indispensable. He is a good batsman but there are players in the team who could be a better captain than Kohli.
1. For those making a big noise about Kumble's success, take a look at his Win% stats vs Ravi Shastri as Coach : Tests - Shastri 62%, Kumble 70%; ODIs - S 43%, K 61%; T20s - S 70%, K 40%. Is there a big difference ? Yet, nobody shed a tear when Shastri exited. 2. Rewind 10 years ago - Greg Chappell gave a dressing down to the Indian Seniors (Tendulkar/ Dravid/ Laxman/ Ganguly) to improve their fitness/ work ethic. He was wrong, but when Kumble gives a dressing down, he is right. 3. When no clear facts are known about the Kumble - Kohli spat, why is it all Kohli's doing ? Apart from Kumble's resignation message 2 days ago, is there anything at all which either of them has said in the public domain ? If Kohli expressed his reservations to the BCCI/ CAC, what is wrong ? I guess when a controversy breaks out, the flashy/ seemingly arrogant guy is at fault (Shastri/ Chappell/ Kohli) and the quiet gentleman is right (Tendulkar/ Kohli).
Part of the problem was also that with the number of matches played on flat pitches, people like Kohli score tons of runs and win more matches than previous Indian teams (different matter that the previous Indian teams played on pitches which werent as flat or batsmen friendly). This has resulted in a distorted (and underservingly) high win ratio for the India team, which firstly makes typical Indian fans hype up the team and certain flamboyant players and secondly makes the players feel that they are superstars. Odd occassions like the ones when Kohli was shell shocked at having to face quality fast bowlers in Australia are overlooked in the euphoria of wins. It would be great to see the pitches of old, where bowlers had a fair chance; especially overseas where the pitches aided fast bowlers (as in Australia during the times of Tendulkar and Dravid - which makes their achievement even more significant).
There has been a deliberate attempt to malign the image of Anil kumble and tarnish his reputation. Why isn't anybody in the BCCI talking about Virat's brash attitude? India have not had a bigger match winner than kumble over the last 20 years,Virat kohli included. All the BCCI brass is talking about is kumble's strict approach. Isn't that what a coach is supposed to do?He is a head strong guy and sets the bar high when it comes to performance on the field. He is been made to look like a villan for just doing his job. No body seems to care about the results he gave as a coach. In the end its the players who perform on the field but sure the coach deserves the credit for the kind of results he has produced. After seeing how the events have unfolded, its better to ask the mighty virat kohli and his players about whom they want as a coach rather than inviting fresh applications for the coach and troubling the CAC.
What Kohli wants is a yes man and not a coach. Kohli might be talented but success has gone into his head and this combined with his natural arrogance, makes him consider himself above the game. If the BCCI is going to let Kohli get away with such behaviour, then they should advertise for the position of a yes man rather than a coach. A player who objects to a coach making the team work hard and disciplines them will set a bad example for the team. I would much rather have Kumble and a new captain than having Kohli and a yes man.
Kumble did right thing, performance is matter here, Kohli need to understand that India lost from Pakistan with biggest margin & that is also in ICC tournament where india's having excellent record against Pakistan. finally this is question about 130 billion people heart broken!!. Kohli is good batsmen but not a good leader & that is what we seen in IPL trophy also. In spite having best team player like Gayle, Watson, AB, he failed to get the trophy since last 10 years.. Actually he should replace as captain for Rohit Sharma & lets continue with Kumble as coach. BCCI should take strong decision
i had a conflict with my chemistry teacher in school. He expected me 2 attend his class timely. he expected me not 2 bunk his classes. But I always know, I am the best student of the class and I will get highest marks in chemistry exam. So, who cares? I would rather go 2 a date with my girl friend or take some selfies as I live in the land of selfies during the old fashioned boring chemistry class. I did not give a damn to that teacher. Although I got highest score in the exam my teacher and I continued to have this agency conflict. Then at 1 point of time, I could not stop myself complaining about the teacher to our principal. The principal circulates a job advertisement seeking for a chemistry teacher. In the mean time the teacher saw it, felt insult. He resigned the job. I will get a new chemistry teacher. the poor teacher did not realize that, a student like me does not require boring classes to attend everyday to score highest marks. at the end of day, that matters, right?
This is where a smart and cool guy like MS Dhoni to come into fore. Dhoni always let his prudence talk than his emotions. The way he dealt with senior players though initially emotionally disturbing as time passed he proved right..none of ex players commented against Dhoni be it Dada, Dravid, Laxman and loose talk person like Sehwag or Harbhajan. Dhoni never let his personal emotions to take a cricketing decison. Sad to see Kohli immature attitude in handling the situation like this， if this is a game plan to bring back Shastri then he deserved to be sacked. Hand over reins to Dhoni on temporary basis in ODI and T20 cricket. Test to Rahane.
Dressing down or praise needs to be delivered close to the point of occurence not after a gap of days. Kumble was right to do that. It is unfortunate Kohli has his own ideas about what kind of coach the team requires and the Board is pandering to his whims. Well done Anil glad you resigned. Your services will be requisitioned by a side that values it.
@Ihitwicket, this is exactly what came across my mind also. So far the officials were denying that there was any problems. But once Kumble decided to quit, all fault is with him, and our captain is made to look like a guardian angel. We need Kohli the batsman, but he should remember that there will be another Kohli waiting to be unleashed. Superstar attitude will bring him down sooner or later. If result's don't go the teams way, and it's fairly certain that we are going to face a difficult time with all the overseas tours coming up, he will be left hanging for himself, high and dry. Moreover, the response from the teams that we are going to face will be quite interesting, since they were given a fair share of the aggressive attitude that our captain wants the team to embrace. Just remember Steven Smith's case with DRS. They will be waiting for a chance to payback, when India tour Australia.
If a team loses a match as badly as India did against Pakistan (mind you, it is not the loss that matters, it is the abject manner of defeat that rankles) and then complains about being spoken to, then there is a serious issue with Kohli's attitude. It was Kumble's approach and insistence on discipline and hard work that led to excellent results and it is sad that he had to go. I would have preferred letting Kohli go - to prove a point that team work is paramount importance and that individual brilliance cannot justify a player getting arrogant and above the game. Looking at KUmble's example, i doubt if any other future coach would dare to be anything other than a Yes-man to Kohli, considering that the coach's job depends on Kohli's whims and fancies.
So what wrong did Anil did? If the teacher or Parents lambasts the student/Son for his failure to get enough marks, should he be sent out? I think with all these, VK's stardom will get a beating and also his form. This incident will be always in his mind which in turn will affect his batting and loss of his captaincy and a place in the team in the near future for sure.
As expected, bcci is in repairing mode for kohli. but kohli is equally culprit in this case. don't understand why bcci is making kohli larger than life. kohli is just caption of the team and he should focus on that. on what capacity he want shashtri the coach this is work of CAC. the team selection is duty of selectors and they should do the same. bcci is ridiculously handling this issue. if kumble is removed as coach kohli should also be removed as Captain. kohli captionship will take Indian team backward only. India have overseas tours next two season and kohli will be dusted. mark my words India will not play 2019 world cup under kohli it may be rahane or rohit or dhoni again
How many times have we really heard players/captain revolting, complaining and having a say against the coaches in other good teams/countries ? Even they would have their differences. But they follow a certain culture, standard, and protocols. They wont even be backed by their boards in cases like these; no matter how big the players are. They are not allowed to dictate wrong terms. They cant even dare go that distance because they stay just the players, not stars or celebrities. But this is exactly where the culture and status change for players in India; particularly the cricketers. Here famous cricketers turn in to stars and celebrities too quickly. They carry BIG egos and they want to be pampered in every aspect. They want things changed and in their way even when the current way might be best for the country. Cases similar to this have happned far too often in India, starting from 70s. Its continuing and it will continue till we/board try and see a different culture.
Indian cricket does not need this at this juncture. I hope wiser heads prevail and resolve these issues. Irrespective of how Kumble functioned as a coach, the fact that the board seems to prefer the voice of the Captain over the Coach sends a poor message to anyone hoping to fill the position in the future. As such, future coaches may prefer to bite their tongue and bide their time so as not to get on the wrong side of the captain. Considering Kohli's performance on the field, this added distraction is not beneficial for his game. When Indian cricket is healthy and thriving, world cricket naturally benefits from it. This is not good for the game, the fans and cricket in general. God have mercy!
Kumble's last game in charge was a mauling handed to him in the final of a mega ICC event at the hands of Pakistan.
Gavaskar could not hit many sixes. His strike rate was also poor in modern days context. Then came Azhar (You can assume any other name here). He hitted many more sixes. then came sachin. he hitted even more. then came Kohli. he is hitting even more. this is a process of evaluation. I cant be arrogant because I know more about smart mobile phone functions than Ainstein. Kohli thinks (at least his attitude shows) he is the superior most man. he does not perceive the fact that the next generation player will hit more sixes than him. the way he behaved against M S Dhoni in CT S/F when he gave 5 penalty runs was unacceptable from the captain of international side. Dhoni has been playing for more than a decade and he made this mistakes once in thousand international matches. It can happen with any body. didnt jonty drop a catch? didnt sachin or lara get out first ball? didnt bradman get a duck? it all happened. but being a captain u cant humiliate/insult player like dhoni for such a mistake
When Beckham clashed with SAF, it was SAF who won and no matter how high profile beckaham and his spouse was, he had to leave ManU. That was the difference
Kohli was never Kumble's protege, but he needs to change his brash style if he wants Indian team to succeed. He may of course score tons of runs but will not be remembered as a great Indian captain.
Now applicants for the coach will think twice before applying. And BCCI is likely to include some clause in the contract in the event of any clash, the coach has to forfeit his position.
Kumble would be a perfect fit as ICC Chairman with lots of cricketing experience
BCCI officials keep on leaking negative things about Kumble. Feels as if they are just too happy to have got rid of a honest man and are further spoiling his name to let his support down.
Off course the performance deserved every bit of the dressing down after their below par pathetic performance! What were they expecting from a coach of Anil Kumble's stature?
What is this nonsense that we came out with holding our head high? What does Virat Kohli take followers of the game for! Losing is part of the game! How on earth can you go down without a fight in the final? The loss was a embarrassing 180 + runs! If not for Pandya's heroics it would have been the worst ever in the history of cricket! Virat Kohli must step down from captaincy!
This is not setting a right precedent, coming from a neighbouring country, dressing down is a norm from coaches especially if the gentlemen has picked over 1000 international wickets. What it is going to do is that new coach would think twice before bringing players in line. This would mean that players would know that all they have to do is to remain in good books of Kohli and they would stay out of the line of fire. This is where Dhoni was so good.
Gavasker is right. There is no point in wasting time by interviewing the candidates for coach. Let the CAC ask Kohli and team who they want as coach and appoint that man. It has to be Ravi Shastri.
Not mentioned in the article but my sense is we have a generational issue at hand - with respect to the employer-employee work relationship. In North America, across industries, including in sports professions, baby boomers have reportedly had great difficulties relating and dealing with late Y & millennial generation individuals. Wondering if we are witnessing a similar rift here?
This is exactly why you need a cooling off period for players after they retirement. And for the people who want Kohli to be ousted from captaincy, it is not going to happen, at least till WC 2019.
When somebody keep the respect away which Kumbale get as Great cricketer,then that one will give unbiased opinion.Only captain has no problem.i see dhoni,rohit,aswin name to.
Kohli seems to want to run a one-man show which given his flaky temperament, is not a healthy sign. My suggestions: Drop Kohli for a few series, make Ashwin the captain (he shows great leadership), bring back Badrinath instead of Jadeja, Murali Vijay instead of Rohit, Baba Aparajith to strengthen the spin department. S Sriram is available as the top coach in the country anyway.
Wonder who this BCCI Official is. He keeps coming out with such wise information to the media. BCCI must handle him well and things in BCCI can be handled well. A month ago there was this information published that Kumble met the CAC for player payments that did not go well with the BCCI. Could this be a reason? A speculation though.
On selection matters someone should over rule kohli. Coach wants to win as well and also balances the power. The issue with kumble is not power but more of inability to communicate why his ideas benefit the team in long run. Kohli wants to win even if mortal enemy in his side. For him win comes first. Sometime coach should use media to propagate the idea if captain adamant on trying to get his buddies and favourites into the team. Captain has responsibility for winning but he need to show why he need certain player but i do think kohli should n't be allowed to select any player on whim. Coach and captain work together to select and it should be available after the series why that decision taken. That way growth is possible as a team. You can't release the content because opposition can use those minutes of meeting to their advantage. Nowadays everyone knows every player weakness but its more of showing fans team is going right direction. Fans wants wins.
Poor IND'n fans may be still partying of reaching Final like they did before even the tournament started they granted themselves champion & self proclaimed world's BEST like always lol…
it is crystal clear that kohli always wanted shastri. Even shastri himself was so confident that he considered the interview a mere formality hence he did not care to attend it in person instead of a family vacation in WI. And even now he did not chose to apply instead expecting the CAC to give him a direct entry. And since kumble is not in the good books of bcci we kept getting these leaks. Hope kumble comes is as chief of selector. it would be interesting :).
Let's see who are all the players who have complained about the coach? Not Rohit, not Dhawan, not Yuvraj, not Dhoni, not Bhuvi, not Bumrah,not Kedar, not Pandya because they did not play tests. That only leaves Kohli, Jadeja, and Ashwin. Jadeja was scolded for bad work and Kohli used the pretext to dump Kumble?
Kumble is the gentleman, Kohli need to respect his seniors. I saw how bad he behaved with Dhone in semi-final against BD after he caused 5 runs. Kohli you are not the only one on crikcet, there are plenty. So be calm and just play cricket.
I understand and respect Anil Kumble's contribution to Indian cricket, a legend in his own right. But Virat Kohli has the right and responsibility to run the ethos of his team, a mantle he has earned through his performances and example. Anil needed to offer his ideas but ultimately defer to Kohli's preferred culture. I would back Kohli to the hilt with all due respect to Anil who will always be respected by the public. There is nothing wrong with agreeing to disagree and parting ways. It is not the end and we can hope that we find a coach that listens to Virat and works with him constructively. It is ok for Virat to make mistakes. No one works harder than him to reflect and correct his weaknesses. Jadeja may have made an error but that was not the only reason the team lost. They were a superior team that underperformed on the day for a number of different reasons that will be sorted out quickly by this outstanding group of cricketers that we can all be proud of.
For those questing Kumble's character etc... well i don't think he did anything wrong. It's like a teacher scolding his student after he didn't score well in a test. If a bad student scored 50% the teacher wouldn't mind and wouldn't say anything to him. But if a good student scored 50% then the teacher would be furious at him and would scold him. The reason being that he expects much more from the good student and he knows he can do better. He's not scolding the student with the intention of berating him. He's scolding the student with the intention of helping him improve and so that he doesn't repeat the performance again. And only a person who truly wants to see you succeed will criticise you. The rest will just flatter you and keep you from the reality. "He has a right to criticize, who has a heart to help."-Lincoln
The worst mistake bcci can do now is to recruit a coach as per Kohli's preferences. That, to me the beginning of a decline of Indian cricket.
The more important story is this - "Kumble had been recommended by the BCCI's three-man cricket advisory panel comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Despite not having any formal coaching experience, the CAC felt Kumble had the right credentials for the job, and offered it to him ahead of candidates such as Ravi Shastri, who had been the India team director for two years." "Only six applicants put forward their resume, one of them being Kumble himself. The CAC informed the BCCI that Kumble remained the frontrunner as his track record as coach had no blemish. The CAC was then asked to patch up the differences between Kumble and Kohli. Although the CAC met Kohli, it did not meet with Kumble.
In his meeting with the BCCI on Tuesday, Kumble said that since the CAC did not want to meet him he could not have been doing anything wrong."
The CAC is the root cause - being nepotistic and failing to resolve problems of their making. Is this group picking the next coach?
People outside India can't understand why fans overwhelmingly support Anil. In India a senior can scold a younger person in a good way if he earned his respect. But in this case, its more than that because its for the good of the country. Don't represent India if you want your own yes man coach. I am ok with the ouster if this was IPL which is nothing but a corporate game and I just enjoy the game not proud of it. But If you are playing for India you play for the pride than winning. Winning should be the outcome of playing the game in the right spirit with total dedication and respect, if not please don't represent India. I would be happy to start the team from scratch with dedicated players than players who think they are entitled to be in the team. CAC appointed him for these particular personality. If he was a Yes man, then he won't be a Kumble and probably no point of having a coach as a sounding board.
Jadeja would have been another possibility along with the hapless Kohli.
So now Kohli will think he can say and do whatever he wants,and BCCI will always back him.Who would want to coach any team under those conditions? Own goal,BCCI.
In Indian cricket captains have always been kings and coaches were just glorified 12 men taking care of their teams needs. Captains and star players were always a law unto themselves. Kumble has too much self respect to fit into such a role. Now Kohli has gotten himself into a corner and he would be severely limited in his ability to repeat this with the next coach. For all his extraordinary talent his attitude needs to change. He is at his peak and from here onwards he can only go downhill.
Kohli must learn to behave and respect others. His immense cricketing talent and skills are undeniable but he must learn to show respect to team members, seniors and opposition.
So if i read correctly, according to Kohli
I read this that batting coach Sanjay Bangar and MV Sridhar, GM Cricket Operations, played a major role in the ouster of kumble. More people were against kumble. Kumble poked in areas he should n't try to control. Kumble tried to be Non Playing captain than the coach. This is why you never appoint a people who have no coaching experience. You know only what you experienced. I blame CAC squarely on this. They should have hired Sastri in first place. Ganguly as usual created CHAOS!.
The player who was given a dressing down was Ravindra Jadeja, for his role in getting Pandya run-out.
Anil Kumble has been a fierce competitor and has retired recently.Virat is equally fierce when it comes to being competitive and the current Captain. Kumble has no formal coaching experience, and thus his attempts were more like a super Captain ,which obviously did not go well with the team. Superstar players of yesterday years tend to play their weight which does not go well with players of current generation. That's natural. Greg Chappell,Bishen Bedi and now Kumble all were living legends and failed miserably at man management. Lesser known cricketers like Gary Kirsten , Duncan Fletcher and Stephen Fleming got success as coaches because they managed from behind and that's how the coach role should be . Among the applicants, Tom Moody is the most suited guy, as he has the experience of being a coach for a national team ( SL) and also in India ( Hyderabad - Sunrisers ) . Bap Viru will fail miserably,just like Kumble . IMHO
Incredible! Kumble seems to have no feedback whatsoever that Kohl had "issues" with him. Dismal leadership on Kohli's part - what will he do if has an "issue" with a player - get him out behind his back? And the steps taken by the CAC are not clear, did they speak to Rahane (vice-captain) and others (Dhoni, Yuvraj)? And as for the BCCI "official" leaking sensitive information, the less said the better... It's clear that the India coach position is a minefield...good for Kumble that he resigned! Not so good for team India.
Very bad news for indian cricket..... Captain set one of the worst message to the country... Impact will come in future....
I wonder if this affected the team during the finals? The team just did not turn up that day.
The writing was always there on the wall when a proud engineer has been assigned to do the role of HR functions without any prior experience.
Virat has a huge fan following. So Kumble is a non entity. Now Shastri will be the coach and carry Virat's kit.
A fight within that finally came to light. Hope WI capitalize on this situation now that India is some what rattled.
Must have been Jadeja.... LOL
It is a game after all regardless of the money after all; you are supposed enjoy moments in both losses and wins. Players are supposed to be encouraged to play freely without pressure and make mistakes which is apparently what Shashtri followed and that is why he is a favourite
This shows that someone who is apparently a calm and reasonable person can be far from that in reality. Looks like he was terrible at man-management.
The scolding after the game is a mere heat of the monent, a whoever set forth this incident as primary reason is trying to hide things undercover. The game they displayed in the final deserved an immediate attention.
I dont think it is the one incident which pulled down the curtains. Things probably have been building up since some time. Final thing enough is enough
Given all that I have read, I believe Kumble did the right thing. His position was untenable. He could have stayed on if Kohli was going to be saved as team captain. I like Kumble, but I am not sure he handled some things well. It seems he has a man management challenge. I also think that the BCCI (I think they should change that name) did him a disservice when they advertised his position just before a major event. He was in a huge spot of bother. It is just a very sad reality.
sir we all love you. you are the best .
love you kumble sir . you have done your best, for Indian cricket. live life enjoy sir. leave this for selfish and youngsters. you are the best SIR
I am an Indian supporter but for some strange reason am not devastated by the result of the ICC CT 2017 final. There appeared to be some complacency after the win over Bangladesh, which may have led to India's underestimating Pakistan. And perhaps Pakistan's win was overdue - until this game they had never defeated India in a world-cup, regular or mini, even in past decades when they had the better team. The Indian team should have known all was not well when they were easily defeated by Sri Lanka.
The player is not named but it must have been anybodys guess that it was Jadeja. Cant blame Anil for coming down hard on him infact it should have come from Virat.
This unnamed 'board official' is there to serve only one purpose: pile mud on Kumble and protect the brand value of 'King Kohli'. Tells a lot of how soft the players have gotten now that a player cannot take 'dressing down' from a coach without someone complaining about it. Not to mention who can verify whether this even happened or not. Ind cricket is lucky that ex players of the calibre of Dravid and Kumble are willing to do the dirty work with the teams for the betterment of cricket instead of cushy admin and comms roles that most take to get fat. But sadly our system is controlled by forces that don't appreciate honest, determined and hard workers.
My bet is on Jadeja. He has to be the one Kumble scolded after final loss. Well deserved?
Any guess on who this player might be? My guess is Ashwin or Jedeja.
why India lost final because Kohli was more interested in fighting kumble rather than pakistan.the players played a game to lose match so that kumble will not continue
