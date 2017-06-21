India news June 21, 2017

Kumble left after giving 'dressing-down' to player

Nagraj Gollapudi
How the Kohli-Kumble saga played out

A flare-up in the dressing room immediately after the Champions Trophy final may have been the last act of Anil Kumble's tumultuous final weeks as India coach. According to insiders, Kumble, who stepped down as coach on Tuesday, gave a "dressing-down" to one of his players at The Oval on Sunday, moments after Pakistan had completed a 180-run win to seal the title.

Debriefings are part of the coach's job and it was natural for Kumble to have been disappointed after the crushing defeat. But a BCCI official said his timing was not right.

"After the final he gave a big dressing-down to the player," the official said. "There is a time for everything. Team has just lost. They are down. You come and [give the dressing down]."

Kumble was unavailable to comment on developments since Tuesday.

The morning after the final, when Kumble met the BCCI top brass, he was told of the reservations the players, including captain Virat Kohli, had with regards to his approach. In his parting note, which he released on Twitter on Tuesday, Kumble said it was the first time he had been told of these differences. Yet, others in the know insist that the relationship between Kohli and Kumble had become dysfunctional over the last few months.

On Tuesday, when the India squad left for the Caribbean to play a limited-overs series against West Indies, Kumble stayed back in London to participate in the ICC's chief executives committee meeting, where he sat as chairman of the cricket committee. Although Kumble's year-long contract ended with the Champions Trophy, the BCCI had given him an extension until the end of the West Indies series.

"Kumble had accepted to travel to the West Indies, but that was subject to resolving the differences," the BCCI official said. The BCCI had even booked a room in his name in the team hotel in Trinidad, where India start the five-match ODI series on June 23. Kumble was meant to land on Thursday.

Kumble had been recommended by the BCCI's three-man cricket advisory panel comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Despite not having any formal coaching experience, the CAC felt Kumble had the right credentials for the job, and offered it to him ahead of candidates such as Ravi Shastri, who had been the India team director for two years.

Before the Champions Trophy, the BCCI decided to invite fresh applications instead of extending Kumble's contract. The job was advertised the day India landed in England (May 25) to start their Champions Trophy campaign. Asked if he agreed with the BCCI's decision, Kohli simply said the BCCI was following its usual processes. Later on, during the tournament, he denied any rift within the team, saying there were "no issues whatsoever". BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary, meanwhile, said the friction between coach and players was solely in the "realms of imagination" of the media.

Only six applicants put forward their resume, one of them being Kumble himself. The CAC informed the BCCI that Kumble remained the frontrunner as his track record as coach had no blemish. The CAC was then asked to patch up the differences between Kumble and Kohli. Although the CAC met Kohli, it did not meet with Kumble.

In his meeting with the BCCI on Tuesday, Kumble said that since the CAC did not want to meet him he could not have been doing anything wrong. "Anil just did not budge," the BCCI official said. "He said the CAC met Virat and did not meet me [Kumble], so I am the guy who is right."

Kumble has never been shy of expressing his opinion, but the official said the last word in the dressing room has always belonged to the captain. Kumble, according to the official, was trying to "overstep" and that caused problems. "In the cricket construct it is the captain who takes the credit and the flak. Everybody else plays the supporting role. But Kumble wanted due credit."

It is understood "multiple meetings" took place during the Champions Trophy to attempt to repair the relationship, but Kohli's opinion had not changed when he met the BCCI separately on Monday. "There is no cricketing difference between the two. It has been a personality clash."

Kumble and Kohli not wanting to reach out to each other to mend their differences may have widened the chasm between the pair over the past few months, culminating in the former opting to leave the job. The board official felt Kumble, being the senior, could have tried a little harder to reach out to Kohli. The official said being a prominent personality himself and having been in cricket for a long time, Kumble could have drawn on that experience to "handle personalities" in the dressing room.

In his statement, Kumble said he had made clear the distinction between the roles of coach and captain. "I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the head coach," he said. "I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach."

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • Puneet on June 22, 2017, 6:06 GMT

    @ SURESH_KRISHNAMURTHY ON JUNE 22, 2017, 5:39 GMT The fallout is merely because of a differences in style of coaching that Kumble is accustomed to and what the players are not. It is futile to vilify either parties. It is useful to remember that most of the players are millennials who would not have been subjected to a higher level of discipline either by their parents or by anyone else.

    -- Wow, what sweeping generalizations of the millennials. Your views on millennials echo the view of every generation for its succeeding generation. What did the "hard working and disciplined" generation win for India? Have you seen the old footage of the fielding of "task master" Kumble? It was embarrassing to say the least and it never improved throughout his playing career. So much for "hard work and discipline".

  • Puneet on June 22, 2017, 5:57 GMT

    @ ZULU.ZEITGEIST ON JUNE 22, 2017, 4:22 GMT "Indian cricket does not need this at this juncture. I hope wiser heads prevail and resolve these issues. Irrespective of how Kumble functioned as a coach, the fact that the board seems to prefer the voice of the Captain over the Coach sends a poor message to anyone hoping to fill the position in the future. As such, future coaches may prefer to bite their tongue and bide their time so as not to get on the wrong side of the captain."

    --- This case is not going to set a precedence. The precedence was set when a petulant Ganguly supported by seniors like Kumble, Tendulkar et al weakened the position of the coach Chappell. That episode was the signal that the captain is paramount in Indian cricket. For Kumble, life has come full circle and is at the receiving end of the same trick that was used against Chappell. In addition, the article shows Kumble to be a petulant man and not the gentleman he projects to be.

  • sray23 on June 22, 2017, 5:56 GMT

    @zahid_roar_of_tigers the problem is, this Indian team is nowhere near the smartest student in the class (yet) and have a tremendous amount of work to do for which they need a very tough teacher, but they act like they are superstars already. In this case, when they complained about their teacher to the principal (BCCI), the principal should have just smiled and told them he doesn't give a damn and if they really don't like the teacher they can pack their bags and leave (ie. stop playing for the Indian team)... instead the principal just gave in. A poor example

  • Nam3less on June 22, 2017, 5:51 GMT

    Apparently it seems CAC has spoken to about 10 players and not even 1 was in the favour of AK continuing. Also CAC met Kolhi but didnt meet AK and then AK it seems to have been said that he was correct. Something deep has happened otherwise it wont be such a mess.

  • Suresh_Krishnamurthy on June 22, 2017, 5:39 GMT

    The fallout is merely because of a differences in style of coaching that Kumble is accustomed to and what the players are not. It is futile to vilify either parties. It is useful to remember that most of the players are millennials who would not have been subjected to a higher level of discipline either by their parents or by anyone else. I think it would have been better to coach Kumble on what to expect from players and coach the team as to what to expect from the coach. The situation is retrievable even now. Amazed that people like Vinod Rai or Vikram Limaye are not able to step in and resolve it

  • Farzain on June 22, 2017, 5:35 GMT

    when Pakistan loses ... we take it as a routine by saying a better team won.

    when India loses to Pakistan .... they take it personally and someone is made a scapegoat ... here being Kumble

  • Rashedul_Islam_2135 on June 22, 2017, 5:31 GMT

    I always like this guy kumble. And always hates Kohlis attitude. He lost respect from so many fans for his attitude. To BD management drop this Coutney.He is not suited for bd.please bring kumble as bowling coach.He was a good player and now a good coach.Bangladeshi players gonna learn a lot of things from him.

  • CricLover92 on June 22, 2017, 5:30 GMT

    Kumble's exit will not affect teams performance thats for sure just Wondering how long will this issue gonna last? till India wins it's next WI series or till we gets our next coach who has coaching credentials and knows how to get along with the team? I have followed Indian cricket for a while now, so I know what happened in the case of Greg chappell vs Saurabh Ganguly and also how Kapil Dev had to stepped down because of Sachin Tendulkar(C).

  •   Cricinfouser on June 22, 2017, 5:29 GMT

    I did not find much people commenting here in favour of a Captain which means the majority of the Indian cricket fans will be in favour of Kumble. BCCI should carefully study the situation and handle it properly. If they bow to the demands of Kohli then the next Coach will never say anything against Kohli to save his job and it will badly affect the team and Indian cricket. Ravi Shasthri was removed because he was not fit for that job. What is the love story between Kohli and Ravi Shasthri? Kohli is only a Captain he should not be the last word of Indian Cricket. Why BCCI is considering him a indispensable. He is a good batsman but there are players in the team who could be a better captain than Kohli.

  • srini.n on June 22, 2017, 5:23 GMT

    1. For those making a big noise about Kumble's success, take a look at his Win% stats vs Ravi Shastri as Coach : Tests - Shastri 62%, Kumble 70%; ODIs - S 43%, K 61%; T20s - S 70%, K 40%. Is there a big difference ? Yet, nobody shed a tear when Shastri exited. 2. Rewind 10 years ago - Greg Chappell gave a dressing down to the Indian Seniors (Tendulkar/ Dravid/ Laxman/ Ganguly) to improve their fitness/ work ethic. He was wrong, but when Kumble gives a dressing down, he is right. 3. When no clear facts are known about the Kumble - Kohli spat, why is it all Kohli's doing ? Apart from Kumble's resignation message 2 days ago, is there anything at all which either of them has said in the public domain ? If Kohli expressed his reservations to the BCCI/ CAC, what is wrong ? I guess when a controversy breaks out, the flashy/ seemingly arrogant guy is at fault (Shastri/ Chappell/ Kohli) and the quiet gentleman is right (Tendulkar/ Kohli).