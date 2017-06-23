BCCI invites fresh applications for India coach role
In the wake of Anil Kumble's withdrawal from the race, the BCCI has decided to invite fresh applications to pick India's next head coach. The advertisement is likely to be out on Saturday. The new candidates will join the five already shortlisted candidates comprising Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Dodda Ganesh. The last date for submission of applications has been extended to July 9.
The final shortlist will be then sent to the three-man cricket advisory committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who will conduct interviews before sending their final choice to the BCCI. It is understood that the BCCI would ideally want the new coach to be in place in time for India's tour of Sri Lanka, which his likely to start from July 19. But if the CAC is unable to make a choice by then, the BCCI is willing to wait longer.
According to a BCCI official the main reason behind inviting fresh applications was the thought that a number of eligible candidates may not have applied since Kumble himself had re-applied for the post when the BCCI opened the process on May 25. Kumble, who had been recommended and finalised as the best choice last year by the CAC, enjoyed a highly successful run in his one-year term.
He was once again the favourite from the six-man shortlist and the CAC endorsed his name to the BCCI subject to the widening rift between Kumble and Indian captain Virat Kohli being resolved. The CAC members met Kohli individually to ascertain the differences he had with Kumble's style of coaching. The CAC conveyed to the BCCI that, in the best interest of Indian cricket, the differences needed to be sorted out before moving forward.
The BCCI top brass - Amitabh Choudhary (secretary), Rahul Johri (CEO) and MV Sridhar (manager, cricket operations) - met Kohli and Kumble separately as well as together. Despite multiple meetings no solution was in sight. Kohli maintained his stance during his last meeting with the BCCI before heading to the Caribbean on Monday. Kumble, too, met the BCCI trio on the same day and felt he was not at fault. Kumble tendered his resignation the next morning and posted on Twitter that he had decided to step down since the "partnership" with Kohli had become "untenable".
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
From what I have seen thus far, the most successful coaches are those who were thought to be very talented - but never made it big. Classic examples are people like Gary Kirsten, John Wright, Hathurusingha, Tom Moody et al. Sanjay Bangar seems one on the same lines too. Never have I seen a record holder or a prodigy as a good coach or a captain. Examples that come to mind are Ian Chappel, Kapil Dev, Sachin (as captain)...I wish BCCI gets deeper to understand the coaching methods & the mental makeup of the coach before selecting him. This is not to say that Kumble was a wrong choice. To a common man, he seemed quite good.Anyways, based on my pet theory, I would always prefer the likes of Lalchand Rajput and Tom Moody. Would've loved to see Stephen Fleming in that list. To me, he seems like the "perfect coach" that India needs.
HadesLogic on June 23, 2017, 14:31 GMT and CricketMaan on June 23, 2017, 14:46 GMT = Absolutely brilliant! I really could not able to control my laugh for a while. Good stuff mates
If Ravi shastri becomes coach it will be interesting. But either lalchand or moody deserve it.
Wonder what will happen if gambir is made coach.
If Gayle takes up the role?
Come on let's sit back and enjoy the fun.
Let's make Sehwag coach to make things worse
anyone else but sehwag would do fine i guess
No need of coach. Let them suffer
Doda Ganesh please. He is the best
I hope Lalchand Rajput gets the gig, he has a good track record and lots of experience both as a player and more importantly as a coach.
Sehwag would be the romantic choice but it's not as simple as that. He has no coaching experience, is given to making outlandish statements about the opposition and is quite frankly a poor role model when it comes to discipline, training etc. His kind of player rarely makes a good coach because they fail to understand the limited player and how to get the best out of him.
Good luck finding anyone who is not interested in being a doormat or a wall painting. Kohli apparently wants the same 'retirement bank development' coach that Fletcher was in Dhoni's time. No input, no strategic guidance, no media presence, just a fat paycheck to sit behind the captain wearing dark shades to hide the constant state of slumber. Or maybe Shastri who could tracer bullet all the pep talks and be put in charge of creating 'spin'... for the media of course.
Reopen for applications... for Ravi Shasthri ???
