TNCA nominates Srinivasan to attend BCCI SGM

It remains unclear if N Srinivasan is eligible to attend the BCCI SGM on July 26 © PTI

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's (TNCA) executive committee has nominated N Srinivasan to be the state association's representative at the BCCI's special general meeting on Monday (June 26) in Mumbai. According to a TNCA official, he is also slated to attend the state associations' meetings with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Sunday.

Srinivasan, the former BCCI and ICC chief, currently stands disqualified from the role of TNCA president, but is a member of the association's executive committee.

It is unclear if Srinivasan is eligible to attend the meetings given the precedent established in April when the Supreme Court blocked his unlikely return to the boardrooms of the ICC. While the BCCI was inclined to nominate him as its representative for the ICC meetings, the CoA made it clear that any such move needed the Supreme Court's approval.The Supreme Court subsequently halted Srinivasan's comeback by observing that there was a "cloud" hanging over his integrity.

The Supreme Court and the COA had then warned that office-bearers disqualified under the Lodha Committee recommendations could not attend BCCI meetings. Srinivasan was disqualified after being found ineligible on two counts: he was over 70 years of age and had completed nine years as an office-bearer at both the TNCA and the BCCI, thereby violating the judgment of July 2016, which had approved the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

The CoA is yet to respond to ESPNcricinfo's queries regarding Srinivasan's eligibility to attend Monday's SGM.

Srinivasan's most recent public appearance came on June 19, when he felicitated the Tamil Nadu team that had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy in the 2016-17 domestic season.

Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun

