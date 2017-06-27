Vivo retains IPL title rights till 2022
Chinese mobile handset manufacturer Vivo has retained the Indian Premier League title sponsorship rights for the next five seasons (2018-2022), with a winning bid of INR 2199 crores, a jump of 554% over the previous contract, according to the BCCI.
Vivo first bagged the title sponsorship in October 2015 for two editions from PepsiCo India, who had ended its five-year contract with the league two years ahead of schedule.
VIVO retains title sponsorship for IPL 2018-22. They bid Rs.2,199 Crores, 554% increase over the previous contract! pic.twitter.com/6D7RXooTvB— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 27, 2017
