Vivo retains IPL title rights till 2022

Vivo first entered the fray after PepsiCo's exit in 2015 © BCCI

Chinese mobile handset manufacturer Vivo has retained the Indian Premier League title sponsorship rights for the next five seasons (2018-2022), with a winning bid of INR 2199 crores, a jump of 554% over the previous contract, according to the BCCI.

Vivo first bagged the title sponsorship in October 2015 for two editions from PepsiCo India, who had ended its five-year contract with the league two years ahead of schedule.

VIVO retains title sponsorship for IPL 2018-22. They bid Rs.2,199 Crores, 554% increase over the previous contract! pic.twitter.com/6D7RXooTvB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 27, 2017

