Shastri to apply for India coaching job

Ravi Shastri, the former India allrounder and team director, will apply for the role of the India's head coach, according to the New Indian Express.

"Yes, I have decided to apply for the job," Shastri told the newspaper from London, while denying reports that he would apply for the role only if he was assured of getting it.

The coach's position has been vacant after Anil Kumble resigned last week, stating his partnership with India captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable". Kumble's original one-year contract ended with the Champions Trophy, but he was to continue with the team for the ongoing West Indies tour.

In the wake of Kumble's resignation, who had reapplied for the job in May, the BCCI decided to invite fresh applications for the post to add to the five shortlisted candidates - Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Dodda Ganesh. The last date for submissions is July 9. The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee - comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - has been tasked with selecting the team's coach.

Shastri had applied for the role in 2016 too, and was disappointed he had missed out since the team had done well during his tenure as director. Shastri took over as team director in August 2014 and under him, India made it to semi-finals of successive global events - the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20, and also climbed to No. 1 on the Test rankings for a period of eight weeks until Australia took over in February 2016. During that period, India also won their first limited-overs bilateral series in Australia, whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in a T20I series. While he worked alongside Duncan Fletcher in the early part of his tenure, Shastri had sole responsibility after the 2015 World Cup.

  • shehryar_ashraf on June 27, 2017, 15:29 GMT

    yes yes a million times yes. put him in charge rather than a competent coach who knows the game inside out.

  • Kashi0127 on June 27, 2017, 15:27 GMT

    As I said earlier Kohli can be Captain Cum Coach if he cannot get along with anyone.

  • cricfan36746511 on June 27, 2017, 15:25 GMT

    Shastri good man manager. but dont think, he achieved anything during his time. India lost test series/ODI in Ausi. India needed rank turners to beat SA. India lost badly in 2016 T20 World cup. he encourages players well but dont think, he helped anything like Kumble did to the bowlers.

  • ashimehta on June 27, 2017, 15:24 GMT

    What's problem with Ravi Shastri becoming the coach. Compare to what all have applied for, he is way ahead of all of them. Please note, India was down and dusted before 2015 WC. After Ravi took over Indian performance was fantastic in 2015 WC, barring the semi final. Kumble ,one can not forget his contribution to Indian cricket n I will never forgive Kohli for his arrogance towards Kumble.

  • ovzdatta151 on June 27, 2017, 15:23 GMT

    I am really surprised. In my opinion, the Indian team will do much better if they can bring in Flemming, Kallis or G. Smith. V. Sehwag and Shastri are total no from me.

  • Muhtasim-us on June 27, 2017, 15:21 GMT

    Well considering the options Shastri is a shoe-in for the coach's position. I dont care what he says, a proud man like him would not have reapplied unless Kohli expressly and personally requested his reappointment. Frankly I was quite happy with the way the game was under Shastri...more attacking and aggressive. Just hope the great work Kumble has done with the discipline of the fast bowlers and the backing of solid batting technique in tests does not go down the drain. I will take the good with the bad...which includes suffering Rohit Sharma flounder around in South Africa later this year.

  • Jamesdar on June 27, 2017, 15:18 GMT

    So, Ravi Shastri has thrown his hat in the ring (I assume it landed in the ring like a tracer bullet). Would be very much a BCCI appointment, I feel, but it seems the most important issue is whether Kohli likes him. Is that too much player power? Probably yes.

  • countjimmoriarty on June 27, 2017, 15:15 GMT

    Please give him the job. Anything that gets him out of the commentary box!

  • HamzaSalman on June 27, 2017, 15:01 GMT

    For those wondering and waiting for Kohli's statement on the saga with Kumble, this is it. And please don't accuse him of politics - by definition, politics comes in whenever a group of people operate together. If players were not comfortable as a unit with Kumble and would rather have Shastri, they deserve Shastri.

  • HamzaSalman on June 27, 2017, 14:59 GMT

    This is a smart guy with excellent interpersonal skills, to add to his cricketing expertise. He is not one to be stuck in the past and is quite progressive and dynamic in his analysis. I believe Shastri would be an excellent coach, as he'll also guide the players on how to carry themselves. and he's very well-respected all round.

