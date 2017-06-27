Shastri to apply for India coaching job
Ravi Shastri, the former India allrounder and team director, will apply for the role of the India's head coach, according to the New Indian Express.
"Yes, I have decided to apply for the job," Shastri told the newspaper from London, while denying reports that he would apply for the role only if he was assured of getting it.
The coach's position has been vacant after Anil Kumble resigned last week, stating his partnership with India captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable". Kumble's original one-year contract ended with the Champions Trophy, but he was to continue with the team for the ongoing West Indies tour.
In the wake of Kumble's resignation, who had reapplied for the job in May, the BCCI decided to invite fresh applications for the post to add to the five shortlisted candidates - Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Dodda Ganesh. The last date for submissions is July 9. The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee - comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - has been tasked with selecting the team's coach.
Shastri had applied for the role in 2016 too, and was disappointed he had missed out since the team had done well during his tenure as director. Shastri took over as team director in August 2014 and under him, India made it to semi-finals of successive global events - the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20, and also climbed to No. 1 on the Test rankings for a period of eight weeks until Australia took over in February 2016. During that period, India also won their first limited-overs bilateral series in Australia, whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in a T20I series. While he worked alongside Duncan Fletcher in the early part of his tenure, Shastri had sole responsibility after the 2015 World Cup.
yes yes a million times yes. put him in charge rather than a competent coach who knows the game inside out.
As I said earlier Kohli can be Captain Cum Coach if he cannot get along with anyone.
Shastri good man manager. but dont think, he achieved anything during his time. India lost test series/ODI in Ausi. India needed rank turners to beat SA. India lost badly in 2016 T20 World cup. he encourages players well but dont think, he helped anything like Kumble did to the bowlers.
What's problem with Ravi Shastri becoming the coach. Compare to what all have applied for, he is way ahead of all of them. Please note, India was down and dusted before 2015 WC. After Ravi took over Indian performance was fantastic in 2015 WC, barring the semi final. Kumble ,one can not forget his contribution to Indian cricket n I will never forgive Kohli for his arrogance towards Kumble.
I am really surprised. In my opinion, the Indian team will do much better if they can bring in Flemming, Kallis or G. Smith. V. Sehwag and Shastri are total no from me.
Well considering the options Shastri is a shoe-in for the coach's position. I dont care what he says, a proud man like him would not have reapplied unless Kohli expressly and personally requested his reappointment. Frankly I was quite happy with the way the game was under Shastri...more attacking and aggressive. Just hope the great work Kumble has done with the discipline of the fast bowlers and the backing of solid batting technique in tests does not go down the drain. I will take the good with the bad...which includes suffering Rohit Sharma flounder around in South Africa later this year.
So, Ravi Shastri has thrown his hat in the ring (I assume it landed in the ring like a tracer bullet). Would be very much a BCCI appointment, I feel, but it seems the most important issue is whether Kohli likes him. Is that too much player power? Probably yes.
Please give him the job. Anything that gets him out of the commentary box!
For those wondering and waiting for Kohli's statement on the saga with Kumble, this is it. And please don't accuse him of politics - by definition, politics comes in whenever a group of people operate together. If players were not comfortable as a unit with Kumble and would rather have Shastri, they deserve Shastri.
This is a smart guy with excellent interpersonal skills, to add to his cricketing expertise. He is not one to be stuck in the past and is quite progressive and dynamic in his analysis. I believe Shastri would be an excellent coach, as he'll also guide the players on how to carry themselves. and he's very well-respected all round.
OK until he does something Kholi doesn't like.
The Indian team will become like a Tracer Bullet Train now.
In the words of Luke Skywalker, 'Noooooooooo.'
There are two different points of view here- one is that of Anil Kumble and another that of Virat Kohli. We simply do not know what Virat's objection to Kumble's style was and therefore passing judgement and vilifying Virat without this info is incorrect. A lot of stuff that has come out in the media is based on "sources" and we know that these can be unreliable. The way BCCI is run Virat will probably never be able to get his view across to the public at large till he retires! I am not suggesting that Virat is right or wrong...simply that till we have a completely accurate account of the issues with Kumble it is incorrect and unfair to pass judgement. As for Ravi Shastri- let's see how the cookie crumbles but based on past experience he is a good choice for sure.
This is totally pre-planed. Kholi wants ravi as a coch. So he go against the kumble. If ravi selected as a indian head coah then it will be very sad day for indian cricket.
What happend to Mahela ?Lol
Shame on u kohli. I will stop watching kohli bat
Obviously Shastri is going to get the nod. Rest will just be what we call, "following the due process" :).
I am inclined to think the next head coach will be one of Tom Moody (Laxman's coaching partner and IPL winner) or Ravi Shastri. now that Sachin's MI coach Kumble has been pushed out. Only Ganguly, with whom Shastri had a fallout last year during the face-to-face interview process can stop him from becoming the new coach as I expect Laxman to tow Ganguly's line having been hired to coach his Bengal team earlier.
I think that's it's good that Shastri is back I like his atttitide towards the game . Anil Kumble was a great player but honestly he's not good at dealing with players and his approach was really old school . This is Kohli's team and he knows what's best for it.
Trace 'a bullet, my friends!
Oh my..This news is out of the blue..What a shocking turn of events..NOT
This is bound to be happened. Isn't it?
Shastri's candidature was considered last year, was evaluated and was rejected. Since then Shastri has not done anything new as far as coaching is concerned. So, if he were to get selected now, it means either BCCI is lowering the standards for the coach or he is the best of the limited options available. Also, will the captain retain the veto power? That is if someone other than Shastri is selected and if that someone is not to the liking of the captain and he says so after the selection is done, will BCCI start all over again? If captain has the veto power (which seems to be the case based on Kumble episode), then may be he should shortlist the candidate(s) and then let BCCI go through rest of the formalities.
So, BCCI will announce Shastri is India's head coach after the formality is over :)
I had already predicted this when bcci reopened for coach applications as kohli want Ravi Shashtri.... seems like Kohli ruling BCCI... pity on this
Anil Kumble is a much much sensible and matured player and a person than Ravi Shashtri. The Board should take a firm and strong decision to call Anil Kumble back or else hand over the baton to Rahul Dravid.
