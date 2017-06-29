India news June 29, 2017

Krunal Pandya, Thampi get maiden India A call-up

ESPNcricinfo staff
Allrounder Krunal Pandya and medium pacer Basil Thampi have earned maiden call-ups to the India A side, for the tour of South Africa starting next month. Both players have been included in the 16-man one-day squad.

India A squads

  • For the tri-series: Manish Pandey (capt), Mandeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel,Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul
  • For the four-day games: Karun Nair (capt), Priyank Panchal, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot

Pandya and Thampi were in excellent form in the 2017 IPL in April-May. Thampi's 11 wickets in his debut season were the second-highest for his team, Gujarat Lions, but it was more his ability to deliver yorkers that caught attention. Pandya established himself as an integral cog in the Mumbai Indians squad that lifted the IPL trophy for a third time, at one point being picked as the sole spinning option over Harbhajan Singh. He finished with 243 runs at 34.71 and struck them at 135.75 to go alongside 10 wickets and an economy rate of under seven.

The squad will be captained by Manish Pandey, who has recovered from the side strain he suffered during the IPL, which kept him out of the Champions Trophy earlier this month.

The 15-man squad for the four-day games has batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Sudip Chatterjee, and seamers Ankit Rajpoot and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom have never played first-class cricket for India A. Vihari had a fruitful 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season with Andhra, amassing 688 runs at 57.33, including a double-century. Siraj was Hyderabad's highest wicket-taker in their run to the quarter-final with 41 scalps, while Rajpoot and Chatterjee also enjoyed good returns. Aniket Choudhary, the left-arm pacer from Rajasthan, who took four wickets in a tour game between India A and the visiting Bangladesh team last year, was also included. Karun Nair will lead the first-class team.

The tour kicks off on July 26 with a triangular one-day series, also involving Australia A. India and South Africa will then play two four-day games in August, in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

  • mmmuthukumar on June 29, 2017, 11:51 GMT

    who's the coach now? is Dravid accompanying the team or a new one

  • Oldtimer01 on June 29, 2017, 11:48 GMT

    Jaydev unadkat had done very well in the IPL and made a good case for selection. Hope he gets picked, sooner rather than later.

  • paramnp9 on June 29, 2017, 11:46 GMT

    We need to unearth young spinners also. Among pacers, Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma can be tried.

  • paramnp9 on June 29, 2017, 11:43 GMT

    Tri series team looks more promising. Thampi, Siraj and Shardul are good picks. Test team Justdial​ seems to lack something. Abhinav Mukund has been found lacking in batting quality and catching ability. Why don't we pick some other batsmen? I also agree with Samroy that players should not be picked mechanically based on averages.

  • ThickEdge on June 29, 2017, 11:38 GMT

    Thampi is a bit overrated at this stage . Yes he made a good impression in the IPL , bowling some great yorkers . But he missed his length many times and ended up bowling juicy full tosses . I'd love to see Sandeep Warrier getting more chances .He's been a consistent performer for Kerala over the years . His first class record is really impressive . I think he even deserves a place in India senior side .

  • Roys8500 on June 29, 2017, 11:18 GMT

    Watch out for this Bengal batsman - Sudip Chatterjee. He is surely destined to make the Indian test team one day.

  • Rubric on June 29, 2017, 11:14 GMT

    I rarely make predictions but I have a feeling a sixth sense that Krunal alongwith Hardik Pandya will be big assets for India ODI/T20 team for next few years and will win many matches for India on their own via batting bowling. It is a same feeling I got when I watched Dhoni play in Kenya before his India debut and that time my thought was...this guy is going to be boon for India in ODI. I have almost similar intuition that Risabh Pant will be as good as Kohli in long run

  • SamRoy on June 29, 2017, 11:10 GMT

    @RAJRAN2017 If you keep picking players just based on averages rather than ability you will get players like Pujara, Rahane (both averaged around 60 when first picked) but you will also get people like Vikram Rathore, Ajay Sharma, Saurabh Tiwari, etc. who were not good enough. Sangakkara, Michael Vaughan, Marcus Trescothick were picked when they had a low 30s average for SL and England respectively. Even for India Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik and Sadagopan Ramesh looked far more comfortable in international cricket despite having a low-to-mid 40s average when picked for India compared to S Badrinath with a mid 50s average. Sanga become a true great and Vaughan and Trescothick became world class. Ability is more important than average. Going by your logic Sanju Samson should never be picked. If selectors do not have an eye for talent then we might as well use a computer and dispense with selectors. Pick a team based on domestic average rather than ability.

  • Jose...P on June 29, 2017, 11:08 GMT

    Very happy to see Krunal & Thampi in the team. Well deserving cases.

  •   Sharma Rohit on June 29, 2017, 11:08 GMT

    India's sl series starting in the last week of July nd karun Nair is selected in India A which means he is not going to selected for sl series..Nd we will have to bear nohit sharma again in test matches

