Krunal Pandya, Thampi get maiden India A call-up
Allrounder Krunal Pandya and medium pacer Basil Thampi have earned maiden call-ups to the India A side, for the tour of South Africa starting next month. Both players have been included in the 16-man one-day squad.
Pandya and Thampi were in excellent form in the 2017 IPL in April-May. Thampi's 11 wickets in his debut season were the second-highest for his team, Gujarat Lions, but it was more his ability to deliver yorkers that caught attention. Pandya established himself as an integral cog in the Mumbai Indians squad that lifted the IPL trophy for a third time, at one point being picked as the sole spinning option over Harbhajan Singh. He finished with 243 runs at 34.71 and struck them at 135.75 to go alongside 10 wickets and an economy rate of under seven.
The squad will be captained by Manish Pandey, who has recovered from the side strain he suffered during the IPL, which kept him out of the Champions Trophy earlier this month.
The 15-man squad for the four-day games has batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Sudip Chatterjee, and seamers Ankit Rajpoot and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom have never played first-class cricket for India A. Vihari had a fruitful 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season with Andhra, amassing 688 runs at 57.33, including a double-century. Siraj was Hyderabad's highest wicket-taker in their run to the quarter-final with 41 scalps, while Rajpoot and Chatterjee also enjoyed good returns. Aniket Choudhary, the left-arm pacer from Rajasthan, who took four wickets in a tour game between India A and the visiting Bangladesh team last year, was also included. Karun Nair will lead the first-class team.
The tour kicks off on July 26 with a triangular one-day series, also involving Australia A. India and South Africa will then play two four-day games in August, in Benoni and Potchefstroom.
Login To Post Comments
who's the coach now? is Dravid accompanying the team or a new one
Jaydev unadkat had done very well in the IPL and made a good case for selection. Hope he gets picked, sooner rather than later.
We need to unearth young spinners also. Among pacers, Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma can be tried.
Tri series team looks more promising. Thampi, Siraj and Shardul are good picks. Test team Justdial seems to lack something. Abhinav Mukund has been found lacking in batting quality and catching ability. Why don't we pick some other batsmen? I also agree with Samroy that players should not be picked mechanically based on averages.
Thampi is a bit overrated at this stage . Yes he made a good impression in the IPL , bowling some great yorkers . But he missed his length many times and ended up bowling juicy full tosses . I'd love to see Sandeep Warrier getting more chances .He's been a consistent performer for Kerala over the years . His first class record is really impressive . I think he even deserves a place in India senior side .
Watch out for this Bengal batsman - Sudip Chatterjee. He is surely destined to make the Indian test team one day.
I rarely make predictions but I have a feeling a sixth sense that Krunal alongwith Hardik Pandya will be big assets for India ODI/T20 team for next few years and will win many matches for India on their own via batting bowling. It is a same feeling I got when I watched Dhoni play in Kenya before his India debut and that time my thought was...this guy is going to be boon for India in ODI. I have almost similar intuition that Risabh Pant will be as good as Kohli in long run
@RAJRAN2017 If you keep picking players just based on averages rather than ability you will get players like Pujara, Rahane (both averaged around 60 when first picked) but you will also get people like Vikram Rathore, Ajay Sharma, Saurabh Tiwari, etc. who were not good enough. Sangakkara, Michael Vaughan, Marcus Trescothick were picked when they had a low 30s average for SL and England respectively. Even for India Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik and Sadagopan Ramesh looked far more comfortable in international cricket despite having a low-to-mid 40s average when picked for India compared to S Badrinath with a mid 50s average. Sanga become a true great and Vaughan and Trescothick became world class. Ability is more important than average. Going by your logic Sanju Samson should never be picked. If selectors do not have an eye for talent then we might as well use a computer and dispense with selectors. Pick a team based on domestic average rather than ability.
Very happy to see Krunal & Thampi in the team. Well deserving cases.
India's sl series starting in the last week of July nd karun Nair is selected in India A which means he is not going to selected for sl series..Nd we will have to bear nohit sharma again in test matches
who's the coach now? is Dravid accompanying the team or a new one
Jaydev unadkat had done very well in the IPL and made a good case for selection. Hope he gets picked, sooner rather than later.
We need to unearth young spinners also. Among pacers, Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma can be tried.
Tri series team looks more promising. Thampi, Siraj and Shardul are good picks. Test team Justdial seems to lack something. Abhinav Mukund has been found lacking in batting quality and catching ability. Why don't we pick some other batsmen? I also agree with Samroy that players should not be picked mechanically based on averages.
Thampi is a bit overrated at this stage . Yes he made a good impression in the IPL , bowling some great yorkers . But he missed his length many times and ended up bowling juicy full tosses . I'd love to see Sandeep Warrier getting more chances .He's been a consistent performer for Kerala over the years . His first class record is really impressive . I think he even deserves a place in India senior side .
Watch out for this Bengal batsman - Sudip Chatterjee. He is surely destined to make the Indian test team one day.
I rarely make predictions but I have a feeling a sixth sense that Krunal alongwith Hardik Pandya will be big assets for India ODI/T20 team for next few years and will win many matches for India on their own via batting bowling. It is a same feeling I got when I watched Dhoni play in Kenya before his India debut and that time my thought was...this guy is going to be boon for India in ODI. I have almost similar intuition that Risabh Pant will be as good as Kohli in long run
@RAJRAN2017 If you keep picking players just based on averages rather than ability you will get players like Pujara, Rahane (both averaged around 60 when first picked) but you will also get people like Vikram Rathore, Ajay Sharma, Saurabh Tiwari, etc. who were not good enough. Sangakkara, Michael Vaughan, Marcus Trescothick were picked when they had a low 30s average for SL and England respectively. Even for India Murali Vijay, Dinesh Karthik and Sadagopan Ramesh looked far more comfortable in international cricket despite having a low-to-mid 40s average when picked for India compared to S Badrinath with a mid 50s average. Sanga become a true great and Vaughan and Trescothick became world class. Ability is more important than average. Going by your logic Sanju Samson should never be picked. If selectors do not have an eye for talent then we might as well use a computer and dispense with selectors. Pick a team based on domestic average rather than ability.
Very happy to see Krunal & Thampi in the team. Well deserving cases.
India's sl series starting in the last week of July nd karun Nair is selected in India A which means he is not going to selected for sl series..Nd we will have to bear nohit sharma again in test matches
PRAVEENCRICKET14'' certainly, we can find many better batsmen than over hyped mandeep singh. Sometimes, selectors select useless and unwanted players in the team be it in India a or seniors team and this guy is one of them.
Excellent selections fully based on performance. Sudip Chatterjee left handed batsman in middle order something which the Indian test team doesn't have.
Where is Jaydev Unadkat??? Bowled so well in the IPL and almost took Pune to the title. Also swung the ball at a good pace and bowled some excellent slower balls in the death. He should have been selected atleast for the tri-series. As a left-armer, he can also add variety to this attack.
where is genuine spinner in the team, the department team india lacking???
Baba Aprajit and Baba Inderjit should have been selected
What about very promising Nathu Sing? So much heard about him as a genuine fast bowler. But where is he? Injured or lack of form ?
tripathy is a great found but what happen to him
Jayadev unadkat should have been included
Those calling for Unmukt Chand and Manan Vohra should check their career statistics, both average below 40 in first class and less than 80 strike rate in List A.
There are so many better batters than Mandeep Singh. just saying.
@RMALLIK: Barinder started his cricket career very late. That is the reason for injuries. Body might just be getting used to the sport. He is serious enough and that is why he came back more fitter at the IPL. couldnt get more games though.
@Vaavad Yuvraj just won a MOTM in the first match of Champions Trophy and scored a 150 against England!!! Rest him for the future ok but Yuvraj averages 45 at SR 100+ since he's been back
why sarfraz khan and unmukt chand not selected.
Avesh khan should hav been selected instead of aniket chaudary as he is the future of indian bowling & definitely a better bowler than aniket. And why were unmukt chand & sarfaraz khan not considred as they are the best young batsman in indian domestic circuit & were said to be next big thing in indian cricket.
Mandeep Singh is so overrated..there are better batsmen than him
I feel India should invest more on young players.We have seen enough of Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav although Nadeem and Chahal are a good choice but still I feel a more genuine spinner like Bhargav Bhatt, Harmeet Singh, Aamir Gani could be given a chance. Choice of batsman and fast bowlers are good, may be young Avesh Khan could be selected. I feel these young cricketers icould groom themselves under the guidance of rahul dravid.
India must drop Yuvraj Singh. He is no more a force to reckon with... Please bring in young blood .
PRAVEENCRICKET14..rightly said but the problem is that he has played only one or two t20 matches since he comes back from injury. So it could be the reason for not selecting him. However, it seems this bowler is not serious enough about fitness otherwise for last one year how come he is completely out of the picture. He's a good prospect for India but time is running out for him.
All the players selected deserved their place in the squad and I don't think anyone selected because of recommendation/ past glory. That itself is a huge thing in Indian cricket and credit should go to the selection committee and Rahul Dravid. There are some good players missed out but you cannot select everyone, so hard luck to them. If the selection committee does the same thing for senior cricket- by not selecting the players based on recommendation/ past glory - we'll surely have a chance to win WC'19.
I see they are rewarding domestic performances and the squads look good. But I find it unbelievable that Brainder Sran is not selected. He is the one that should get more opportunities since the left arm fast bowling hope for us are next to nil. Not to mention the fantastic Zim tour that he had.
Couple of guys whom can be considered would be Avez Khan and Nagarkoti.
So Pandey wont join the team in Lanka? That is sad. He was in the first XI until Virats love for Yuvi trippled. Now Pandey in back burner?
what about Tirupathi? who is Pune opener played really well for Pune?
Avesh Khan,Nathusingh,Wsundar and Rtripathi misses out but atleast selectors selected a young squad where we can see the future for indian cricket
good that new players are getting chance to play for A team but will they ever get a chance to play for India seniors? with likes of yuvi,dhoni,nohit,dhawan,ashwin,jadeja still preferred over any young talented players I dont think they will get a chance until the Kohli favourites retires and by the time all these young players will be in mid 30's..
To all fans: Please do understand that a squad has a limited number of spots and also compartmentalised based on skill category like Opener, Middle Order, WK, Spin, Fast/medium etc. So when you suggest x and y were not selected, do also mention whom to be replaced and with a valid logic. That will provide a good perspective and a better reading. Thanks
These games will probably be more interesting than the current India WI series, excited to see how these guys perform
Actually I like the India A squad more than India Senior squad for Limited Overs Cricket. IMO if Virat Kohli does not play India Senior squad will lose to India A squad. Kohli is an all-time great limited overs batsman who makes an above average LOI Team like India into a very good one (not great). The India A squad has much better potential than India Senior squad for limited overs cricket. Except Mandeep Singh and Deepak Hooda, both who lack in temperament and ability. I would have picked Unmukt Chand and Manan Vohra in their places. More ability. And Pant should have been the keeper even for first class games. Better keeper and batsman than Kishen. Pant needs to be groomed under Saha for overseas tours.
Karun Nair is leading India A side for 4 day games against SA. Does it mean that he will be dropped for the SL series which would be held in August as well from the seniors side?
Unadkat, Washington Sundar and Nitish Rana should have been included in the tri-series - latter two in place of Jayant Yadav (not white ball calibre) and Mandeep Singh. Unadkat gives variety as he is a left arm pacer
How does Mandeep Singh automatically get a free pass into all IPL and A teams? He is good without being extraordinary! Over 7 years of domestic cricket he averages 44 in first class cricket, 38 in list A cricket and 25 in T20s. There will be minimum 50 cricketers in the country with better stats than those! He doesn't give the vibe of an exceptional talent as well. He is a good solid chap but definitely not international material!
The careers of Manish Pandey, Rayudu, Manoj Tiwari have been royally messed up, thanks to our selectors who keep going back to the likes of Yuvraj Singh and till a while back Suresh Raina. These talented players have never got a consistent run of 10-15 games and they can be judged then. Manish scored a brilliant century in a winning context in Australia a few games ago. Serious questions on MSD's future also needs to be brought up. Both MSD and Yuvi have been champs for India for many years, but let us move ahead.
NIce to see new faces picked for this A tour. That is definitely the way forward for Indian cricket. Must hail the selectors for this.Nice to see two new pacers in Siraj and Thampi. Chance for Sanju Samson, Pant and Iyer to shine and show they are ready for senior team.
@ Himay, dude..u got the names mixed up..their fathers reading this won't be happy with you, it's Rahul Tripati and Nitish Rana
Missing name is Rahul Tripathi, stylish attacking bat
Also no Vijay Shankar in the four day squad, you have to be kidding me.
So no Rahil Shah and Crist in either of the squads because IPL performance matters more than domestic cricket.
hopefully Krunal will perform well and can be considered for the senior squad. They should have picked Nitish Rana too..
Guess it is the first time three Malayalees are in the A team - or any first class team other than Kerala. Good luck to the team, and to them!
himay, IPL is not the primary factor for selections. there is a longer domestic season which is given precedence
Good teams... Good selections... All the best
Excellent squad for Tri series.Easily can make a senior team from this sqaud
Surprised not to see either of Nitish Tripathi or Rahul Rana's name. Why Mandeep Singh is selected over them
Excited to see these players....good luck!
Good Squads..............
Good to see the omission of overrated unmukt chand.
tri series squad looks great. good to see all youngsters who hav been consistent are looked for ind a series
where is Jayadev Undkat ? he too performed well in IPL .
No featured comments at the moment.
where is Jayadev Undkat ? he too performed well in IPL .
tri series squad looks great. good to see all youngsters who hav been consistent are looked for ind a series
Good to see the omission of overrated unmukt chand.
Good Squads..............
Excited to see these players....good luck!
Surprised not to see either of Nitish Tripathi or Rahul Rana's name. Why Mandeep Singh is selected over them
Excellent squad for Tri series.Easily can make a senior team from this sqaud
Good teams... Good selections... All the best
himay, IPL is not the primary factor for selections. there is a longer domestic season which is given precedence
Guess it is the first time three Malayalees are in the A team - or any first class team other than Kerala. Good luck to the team, and to them!