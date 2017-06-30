Dravid to continue as India A and Under-19 coach

Rahul Dravid coached India to the final in the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh last year © Getty Images

Rahul Dravid will continue in his role as the coach of India A and Under-19 teams for the next two years. Conforming to the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, Dravid's new contract will run for 12 months each year as opposed to the 10-month contract he had previously.

Dravid, however, won't continue in his role as Delhi Daredevils' mentor, in accordance with the conflict-of-interest rules. The franchise confirmed the development in a statement. "It was an honour and privilege to have Rahul Dravid as mentor of the Delhi Daredevils over the last two years. We truly enjoyed our association and nurtured some great young talent together. We are sad that he will not continue with us as mentor as he chooses to serve India A as a coach. Being a true servant of cricket, he believes he still has a lot to give back to the game and help nurture young India talent. We wish him all the best."

More to follow

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.