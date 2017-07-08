Andrew Leipus steps down from NCA role

Andrew Leipus worked with the Indian team from 1999 to 2004 © AFP

Andrew Leipus has stepped down from his job as physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bangalore, according to a report in the Indian Express. Leipus, the newspaper said, had submitted his resignation letter to the BCCI due to the ambiguity surrounding his dual roles at the NCA and IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and any possible conflict of interest that may amount to. Leipus reportedly had written to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) several times, asking for clarity on the matter but got no response, forcing him to take this decision.

Leipus, who had worked with the Indian team between 1999 and 2004 and was pivotal in raising fitness levels in the national squad, took up the post in the NCA in October 2015. He already had the job with KKR then, but given the recent buzz around the Lodha recommendations regarding conflict of interest, he was doubtful about keeping both roles. According to the Indian Express, due to family commitments he did not want to have a situation in which he was left with neither job, and so he had first written to the BCCI a month ago asking for direction. When no response came, he resigned from the NCA role.

A similar issue cropped up for Rahul Dravid, who worked as mentor with Delhi Daredevils and coached India's Under-19 and A teams. He too had written to the board, asking for clarity on his roles. Not long after, the board confirmed that Dravid will continue in his role as the coach of India A and Under-19 teams for the next two years. This time though, conforming to the recommendations of the Lodha Committee, Dravid's new contract will run for 12 months each year as opposed to the 10-month contract he had previously - which allowed him to work in the IPL for two months a year.

The matter of such conflict of interest was precipitated by a stinging resignation letter from Ramachandra Guha, who gave up his position in the CoA because of what he perceived as inaction from his colleagues against conflicts of interest in Indian cricket. While Guha didn't directly name Dravid, he contended that it was "contrary to the spirit of the Lodha Committee" for coaches or support staff of India's senior and junior teams, or staff at the NCA, to have IPL contracts.

