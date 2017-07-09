Pandya earns Test call-up, Rahul back
Allrounder Hardik Pandya has been selected for the three-Test series in Sri Lanka, which begins on July 26 in Galle. KL Rahul, who hasn't played any competitive cricket since India's Test series against Australia in March because of injury, was back in the squad. M Vijay, too, regained fitness, after wrist and shoulder injuries, and was named in the squad.
Rohit Sharma made his Test comeback, too, after being rested for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies. He last played Tests for India during the New Zealand series in October last year, before injuring himself while playing an ODI. His replacement Karun Nair, who scored a triple century against England but scored 54 in four innings after that, was left out.
Abhinav Mukund, who got one Test in the home season, edged out Shikhar Dhawan as back-up opener, despite the latter's success in limited-overs formats after his return in the Champions Trophy. Mukund, however, is also a part of the India A squad for the four-day matches on the tour of South Africa in July - August and his availability for the A tour could be in doubt. The Test series in Sri Lanka is scheduled to end on August 16, while the four-day games in South Africa begin from August 12. Nair will lead the India A side in the four-day matches against South Africa A.
Pandya's maiden call-up to the Test side came in November last year for the home series against England. However, he hurt his right shoulder while training later that month and was withdrawn from the squad. Pandya found himself in the Test squad again for the first two matches against Australia later this year.
The bowling chose itself with the two best bowlers in the world - R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - being bolstered by the presence of Kuldeep Yadav. The four specialist quicks were Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.
India also announced a two-day warm-up match to be played in Colombo on July 21 and 22.
India squad: Virat Kohli (capt.), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.
People questioning ishant selection are clueless. He bowled his heart out in the home season where he was unlucky on the dead pitches of India. Other bowler benefitted from his aggression. Steyn and Andersen would have their averages in 30s if they were playing for India.
A decent squad imo. Looking forward to the test series.
So again the main aim for India will not be to win the series but to play Rohit Sharma at any cost.
Risha did a Yuvi today...spare a thought for the tremendous pressure put on, by playing only one match in the while series. .
so the leader of indian pace attack ishant sharma is back. What a luck this guy is having
Dhawan deserved a go in place of Mukund anyways the rest of the squad picks itself.
It was well known that Rohit Sharma would make his way back as Nair is going to lead the A team to South Africa.Why Rohit again?Understand Nair did not do anything great after his 300.But instead someone like Iyer or Pant should have made it instead of Rohit.He has been given enough chances.Now with Kumble out Pujara would have to play each match with a sword hanging in front of his head!!!
Well as usual our management lacks foresight, planning for the future and does not believe in grooming and mentoring the potential superstars. Just looking at this team, the notable omissions are Karun nair-this guys deserves a continuity and instead Rohit (nohit in tests) sharma gets another of those countless chances, Another guy who deserves a middle order spot in tests is either manish pandey or surya yadav, second mistake India is the only country which does not believe in a leg spinners wicket taking potentials where as if we look around the world we see other countries willing to sacrifice their one arm to get a leggie in the team. Once again just like nohit, this ishant sharma gets another of those countless chances where as there are many a raw pacers waiting to be given an opportunity, any guys who have played first class cricket and performed like nathu singh, avesh khan, siraj and many others. We do also need a decent left arm pacer and Hardik is not the allrounder we need.
what the hell is Ishant Sharma doing he isn't bowling any more he isn't any wrist or brain he is just putting the ball on the pitch without effort. Sandeep Sharma , bumrah and Dhawal Kulkarni are better options than him. rest of the team is ok the only curious case of Rohit Sharma on how he plays in tests.
Why Ishant is picked though he didn't get single five wicket haul in last 20 matches. Worst bowling averages after playing 75 test matches in history of cricket... poor selection
Looks like a solid team to me. Mukund was selected for one match so makes sense to give him more chances and not drop after just one match. Good that Dhawan was not chosen over his ODI form, unfortunately he has not done very well in tests so it's a good decision. Karun Nair's poor form ensure Rohit's comeback and to be fair to him, he did play well against against NZ before getting injured. Pandya is a great addition and i hope he debut's in the series. I just hope now with Rohit back, India/Kohli do not revert back to the 6 batsman strategy, let Rohit wait for his chances. Team for first match Vijay, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Saha, Pandya/Kuldeep, Jadeja, Ashwin, Umesh, Shami.
Good team slecteed by the selection committee... Only ishant should be replaced by any young guy....
If Dhawan is not selected over despite good Limited over performance then Pandya should not have been selected has well. And the selectors should have tried Priyank Panchal in place of Abhinav Mukund. The selectors should have given a chance to Nadeem or Rasool in place of Jadeja.
Really happy for Rohit.. He deserves a Test Call-up.. He's been in beautiful touch and his consistency from early 2013 has been exceptional all over the world in Limited over cricket.. He's too too talented to be out of the test side.. I'll go as far as to say he's the most talented guy in Indian cricket after Sachin and yuvi... Go rohit, with Ur improved temperament you're destined for greatness :) Happy for Hardhik too
Mukund shouldn't have been selected, Parthiv does a better job than him
No Amit Mishra? Inspite of doing so well in SL last time? And why Abhinav Mukund? Most incompetent cricketer to play for India in last 5 years? Lets forget his batting. His fielding is so bad, it is below first class standard. MSK Prasad is the worst selector since Kris Srikkanth. May be, he is even worse than Srikkanth. Angelo Mathews has a real weakness vs good quality leg spin. Has got to Yasir Shah and Amit Mishra quite often. But obviously the Indian Team doesn't like doing research. Our selectors and captain are ruining our potentially great test team because of lack of vision. I don't care all that much for our LOI Teams. But this is our test team; every match it loses hurts me. Sorry for this rant.
Lol. Expected once Kumble was thrown out. Now wait and watch as he takes up Pujaras spot. This is a clear case of nepotism if ever there was one
Rohit and Angina should not be playing in the test team. Rather invest in younger players. Vijay Shankar / Nishit Rana would be a good inclusion in the middle order. Ishant should make way for either Nathu Singh / Avesh Khan.
This should be the ideal playing XI, and gives perfect balance to the team : 1) Vijay 2) Rahul 3) Pujara 4) Kohli(c) 5) Rahane 6) Ashwin 7) Saha(wk) 8) Jadeja 9) Bhuvneshwar 10) Shami 11) Umesh
No, Pant fanboys. Pant doesn't find a place in starting test XI yet.
Has Mukund really done well in this season? What happened to that Panchal guy who made a truck load of runs?
Has Mukund really done well in this season? What happened to that Panchal guy who made a truck load of runs?
No, Pant fanboys. Pant doesn't find a place in starting test XI yet.
This should be the ideal playing XI, and gives perfect balance to the team : 1) Vijay 2) Rahul 3) Pujara 4) Kohli(c) 5) Rahane 6) Ashwin 7) Saha(wk) 8) Jadeja 9) Bhuvneshwar 10) Shami 11) Umesh
Rohit and Angina should not be playing in the test team. Rather invest in younger players. Vijay Shankar / Nishit Rana would be a good inclusion in the middle order. Ishant should make way for either Nathu Singh / Avesh Khan.
Lol. Expected once Kumble was thrown out. Now wait and watch as he takes up Pujaras spot. This is a clear case of nepotism if ever there was one
No Amit Mishra? Inspite of doing so well in SL last time? And why Abhinav Mukund? Most incompetent cricketer to play for India in last 5 years? Lets forget his batting. His fielding is so bad, it is below first class standard. MSK Prasad is the worst selector since Kris Srikkanth. May be, he is even worse than Srikkanth. Angelo Mathews has a real weakness vs good quality leg spin. Has got to Yasir Shah and Amit Mishra quite often. But obviously the Indian Team doesn't like doing research. Our selectors and captain are ruining our potentially great test team because of lack of vision. I don't care all that much for our LOI Teams. But this is our test team; every match it loses hurts me. Sorry for this rant.
Mukund shouldn't have been selected, Parthiv does a better job than him
Really happy for Rohit.. He deserves a Test Call-up.. He's been in beautiful touch and his consistency from early 2013 has been exceptional all over the world in Limited over cricket.. He's too too talented to be out of the test side.. I'll go as far as to say he's the most talented guy in Indian cricket after Sachin and yuvi... Go rohit, with Ur improved temperament you're destined for greatness :) Happy for Hardhik too
If Dhawan is not selected over despite good Limited over performance then Pandya should not have been selected has well. And the selectors should have tried Priyank Panchal in place of Abhinav Mukund. The selectors should have given a chance to Nadeem or Rasool in place of Jadeja.
Good team slecteed by the selection committee... Only ishant should be replaced by any young guy....