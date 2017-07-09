India in Sri Lanka 2017 July 9, 2017

Pandya earns Test call-up, Rahul back

ESPNcricinfo staff
21

Hardik Pandya has previously been a part of India's Test squads for home series against England and Australia in the 2016-17 season © Getty Images

Allrounder Hardik Pandya has been selected for the three-Test series in Sri Lanka, which begins on July 26 in Galle. KL Rahul, who hasn't played any competitive cricket since India's Test series against Australia in March because of injury, was back in the squad. M Vijay, too, regained fitness, after wrist and shoulder injuries, and was named in the squad.

Rohit Sharma made his Test comeback, too, after being rested for the limited-overs tour of the West Indies. He last played Tests for India during the New Zealand series in October last year, before injuring himself while playing an ODI. His replacement Karun Nair, who scored a triple century against England but scored 54 in four innings after that, was left out.

Abhinav Mukund, who got one Test in the home season, edged out Shikhar Dhawan as back-up opener, despite the latter's success in limited-overs formats after his return in the Champions Trophy. Mukund, however, is also a part of the India A squad for the four-day matches on the tour of South Africa in July - August and his availability for the A tour could be in doubt. The Test series in Sri Lanka is scheduled to end on August 16, while the four-day games in South Africa begin from August 12. Nair will lead the India A side in the four-day matches against South Africa A.

Pandya's maiden call-up to the Test side came in November last year for the home series against England. However, he hurt his right shoulder while training later that month and was withdrawn from the squad. Pandya found himself in the Test squad again for the first two matches against Australia later this year.

The bowling chose itself with the two best bowlers in the world - R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - being bolstered by the presence of Kuldeep Yadav. The four specialist quicks were Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

India also announced a two-day warm-up match to be played in Colombo on July 21 and 22.

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt.), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

  • psychedelic9309 on July 9, 2017, 17:04 GMT

    People questioning ishant selection are clueless. He bowled his heart out in the home season where he was unlucky on the dead pitches of India. Other bowler benefitted from his aggression. Steyn and Andersen would have their averages in 30s if they were playing for India.

  • SoFarSoPoor on July 9, 2017, 17:03 GMT

    A decent squad imo. Looking forward to the test series.

  • cricfan31453108 on July 9, 2017, 16:59 GMT

    So again the main aim for India will not be to win the series but to play Rohit Sharma at any cost.

  • bhushanB on July 9, 2017, 16:59 GMT

    Risha did a Yuvi today...spare a thought for the tremendous pressure put on, by playing only one match in the while series. .

  • evda_cheta on July 9, 2017, 16:54 GMT

    so the leader of indian pace attack ishant sharma is back. What a luck this guy is having

  • gannyboy on July 9, 2017, 16:54 GMT

    Dhawan deserved a go in place of Mukund anyways the rest of the squad picks itself.

  • aruntheselector on July 9, 2017, 16:45 GMT

    It was well known that Rohit Sharma would make his way back as Nair is going to lead the A team to South Africa.Why Rohit again?Understand Nair did not do anything great after his 300.But instead someone like Iyer or Pant should have made it instead of Rohit.He has been given enough chances.Now with Kumble out Pujara would have to play each match with a sword hanging in front of his head!!!

  • US_Indian on July 9, 2017, 16:37 GMT

    Well as usual our management lacks foresight, planning for the future and does not believe in grooming and mentoring the potential superstars. Just looking at this team, the notable omissions are Karun nair-this guys deserves a continuity and instead Rohit (nohit in tests) sharma gets another of those countless chances, Another guy who deserves a middle order spot in tests is either manish pandey or surya yadav, second mistake India is the only country which does not believe in a leg spinners wicket taking potentials where as if we look around the world we see other countries willing to sacrifice their one arm to get a leggie in the team. Once again just like nohit, this ishant sharma gets another of those countless chances where as there are many a raw pacers waiting to be given an opportunity, any guys who have played first class cricket and performed like nathu singh, avesh khan, siraj and many others. We do also need a decent left arm pacer and Hardik is not the allrounder we need.

  • palla.avinash on July 9, 2017, 16:36 GMT

    what the hell is Ishant Sharma doing he isn't bowling any more he isn't any wrist or brain he is just putting the ball on the pitch without effort. Sandeep Sharma , bumrah and Dhawal Kulkarni are better options than him. rest of the team is ok the only curious case of Rohit Sharma on how he plays in tests.

  • raj_loveuk on July 9, 2017, 16:34 GMT

    Why Ishant is picked though he didn't get single five wicket haul in last 20 matches. Worst bowling averages after playing 75 test matches in history of cricket... poor selection

