India news July 10, 2017

Interviews to select India coach on Monday

PTI
43

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman meets in Mumbai on Monday to scrutinise candidates for the high-profile job of India's coach. Former team director Ravi Shastri has emerged as the frontrunner.

The BCCI received 10 applications - from Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma (Oman national team coach), Phil Simmons and Upendranath Bramhachari (engineer with no cricketing background). It is learnt that the CAC will interview six of these 10 candidates. As per sources, the six likely candidates are Shastri, Sehwag, Moody, Simmons, Pybus and Rajput.

The position for the coach had fallen vacant after Anil Kumble resigned from the post before the West Indies tour due to what seemed like differences in the dressing room.

Shastri had initially not applied for the post but when the BCCI extended the deadline to accept applications till July 9, the former India captain jumped into the fray and suddenly became the hot favourite. Given his cordial equation with captain Virat Kohli, Shastri, who had a successful tenure as team director with India reaching the 2015 World Cup semi-final, is the favourite.

  • cricfan8661376304 on July 10, 2017, 10:12 GMT

    Tom moody should be the head coach and zaheer Khan as the bowling coach......

  • ashamilton on July 10, 2017, 9:58 GMT

    why this selection procedures when everything happens as per Captain ? why selection advisory committee of sachin saurav & laxman there for when the selected candidate by them is not suitable for captain ? just ask Kohli and select the candidate... matter is over..

  • cricfan0777340461 on July 10, 2017, 9:57 GMT

    the head coach should be virendhar sehwag the assistant coach should be sanjay bangar the batting coach bowling coach should be sachin tendulkar and ashish nehra(not retired)

  • cricfan4715351420 on July 10, 2017, 9:54 GMT

    Any one who can control Kholi..

  • cricfan31453108 on July 10, 2017, 9:51 GMT

    Tom Moody is the man........

  • BeAHuman on July 10, 2017, 9:49 GMT

    Ganguly was a visionary. Whatever people might say, those people do not know what saurav has done. Before 2000 India was a poor performer. Under Azhar they won on spin pitches but it backfired against pak. Gavaskar first showed that India could fight. Kapildev and his team turned cricket on it's head. Still India were demoralized in Sharjah. And they would win only at home.

    Ganguly changed India. He made us believe. Then Dhoni took it to the next level. India is now favorites against most countries except in seaming conditions away. So when Ganguly, Dravid, vvs, Sachin, kumble decide, they do it with vision. They have won in pak, aus, SA, NZ, eng, WI, SL, etc.

    Shastri talks great but might not make the cut. Virat needs to change the way he thinks. Kohli must think of India and not what is comfortable for the team.

    Moody or klusner or rajput could be the best. Kohli and co can be current gen, cool, etc but they need to respect history. And saurav Gangulys decisions.

  • cricfan6699806232 on July 10, 2017, 9:17 GMT

    Tom moody should be the head coach and zaheer Khan as the bowling coach

  •   Raman Muthuswamy on July 10, 2017, 8:58 GMT

    Why all the unnecessary big drama ? Make Shastri--the Super Head Coach .. as He's the blue-eyed boy of not only the Ever-green Capt Kohli but also his boyz !!

  • RustomPavri on July 10, 2017, 8:52 GMT

    People who are saying Ravi Shastri had a great record as coach for test matches need to understand that he was instrumental in having dust bowls against South Africa. On the other hand, under Kumble against England and Australia (barring the Pune test which was a dustbowl), all of them were fair pitches where both the teams had equal opportunities.

  • AvinashDravidFan on July 10, 2017, 8:51 GMT

    Lalchand Rajput could be the surprise pick.. !!

