Interviews to select India coach on Monday
The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman meets in Mumbai on Monday to scrutinise candidates for the high-profile job of India's coach. Former team director Ravi Shastri has emerged as the frontrunner.
The BCCI received 10 applications - from Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma (Oman national team coach), Phil Simmons and Upendranath Bramhachari (engineer with no cricketing background). It is learnt that the CAC will interview six of these 10 candidates. As per sources, the six likely candidates are Shastri, Sehwag, Moody, Simmons, Pybus and Rajput.
The position for the coach had fallen vacant after Anil Kumble resigned from the post before the West Indies tour due to what seemed like differences in the dressing room.
Shastri had initially not applied for the post but when the BCCI extended the deadline to accept applications till July 9, the former India captain jumped into the fray and suddenly became the hot favourite. Given his cordial equation with captain Virat Kohli, Shastri, who had a successful tenure as team director with India reaching the 2015 World Cup semi-final, is the favourite.
Tom moody should be the head coach and zaheer Khan as the bowling coach......
why this selection procedures when everything happens as per Captain ? why selection advisory committee of sachin saurav & laxman there for when the selected candidate by them is not suitable for captain ? just ask Kohli and select the candidate... matter is over..
the head coach should be virendhar sehwag the assistant coach should be sanjay bangar the batting coach bowling coach should be sachin tendulkar and ashish nehra(not retired)
Any one who can control Kholi..
Tom Moody is the man........
Ganguly was a visionary. Whatever people might say, those people do not know what saurav has done. Before 2000 India was a poor performer. Under Azhar they won on spin pitches but it backfired against pak. Gavaskar first showed that India could fight. Kapildev and his team turned cricket on it's head. Still India were demoralized in Sharjah. And they would win only at home.
Ganguly changed India. He made us believe. Then Dhoni took it to the next level. India is now favorites against most countries except in seaming conditions away. So when Ganguly, Dravid, vvs, Sachin, kumble decide, they do it with vision. They have won in pak, aus, SA, NZ, eng, WI, SL, etc.
Shastri talks great but might not make the cut. Virat needs to change the way he thinks. Kohli must think of India and not what is comfortable for the team.
Moody or klusner or rajput could be the best. Kohli and co can be current gen, cool, etc but they need to respect history. And saurav Gangulys decisions.
Tom moody should be the head coach and zaheer Khan as the bowling coach
Why all the unnecessary big drama ? Make Shastri--the Super Head Coach .. as He's the blue-eyed boy of not only the Ever-green Capt Kohli but also his boyz !!
People who are saying Ravi Shastri had a great record as coach for test matches need to understand that he was instrumental in having dust bowls against South Africa. On the other hand, under Kumble against England and Australia (barring the Pune test which was a dustbowl), all of them were fair pitches where both the teams had equal opportunities.
Lalchand Rajput could be the surprise pick.. !!
no shastri please. . Simmons , moody or sehwag. ... kohli can never be a good captain until he Learns how to behave. ... rohit or rahane shd get the captaincy. . I am sure with kohli as captain I am afraid whether we can win next WC o not... ..
tom is wright choice. shastri have good cricket knowledge but tom have lot of coaching knowledge.
If Shastri becomes coach, I predict that both Shastri and Kohli will be gone as coach and captain by early 2019 by when India would have toured South Africa, England and Australia. India badly needs a professional coach who can help their players adapt their game to alien conditions. Their overseas record against the heavies has been abysmal for decades.
I think people like Sachin should not be in CAC, as he cant take decision on merit. Sachin asking Shastri to apply defies logic. For betterment of india cricket take a bold decision and set msg loud and clear to the likes of Kohli an co, who thinks they are bigger than cricket.
dont select shastri or sehwag, from what i have seen they lack cricketing intelligence to be a coach. Man managment skills shouldnt be the only criteria. Thats the main reason why australia beeing a country with only 20 million always outperform other countries, because they have the best cricketing brains and technologies by far.
I'm not happy with Ravi Shastri becoming coach. What a circus is this? The man who forced to apply for a job is in the interview panel. In how many companies HR's or VP's refers a candidate? At the least the Corporate Governance does not allow it. This is ridiculous. They need to exclude Sachin from CAC if Shastri applied because Sachin told him to do so. If sleceted I bet India will see new lows and more explanations for it. CAC also becomes a mockery if Shastri who was ignored last time gets the nod this time. What has changed in 12 months that Shastri is an auto choice?
I think Lalchand will get a chance with Zaheer as bowling coach with batting and field coach remain the same and one more spin coach onboard.
Tom Moody please&did'nt Craig mcdermott apply for the pace bowling coach's role-&he was a day late in applying?I sincerely hope the BCCI in their infinite wisdom choose Moody as head coach&Mcdermott as our pace bowling coach. If we are ever to win overseas, read get 20 wickets in outside the SC conditions,our pacemen have to take the bulk of these,cant see ashwin/jaddu taking these. craig mcd was fantastic with the aus bowling attack of 2011-12 and even the younger gen benefitted from this. Our mindset has become 'win in india, who cares overseas'&when we do well in india our media bombards us with useless spin/batting stats that we donot pay any attention to pace.This is the precise moment that yadav/bhuvi/shami/ ishant are bowling well-have improved-they woulddo wellunder mcdermott, appointing himwill bring awareness to the indian psyche&mentality 2 be pace oriented. hope someoneis reading this...BCCI plz do next gen of indian cricket a favor-appoint Moody & mcd-cricinfo plz publish
Ravi Shastri joins the party and the party starts in the dressing room.
Wow! Ravi must have sent in his application via a tracer bullet at last minute..
If shastri got selected, it would be bad example and total disrespect to CAC members as well.I felt if BCCI wants to select coach on captains interest it would have been better if they announce him on there own instead of degrading the respect of the committee members.
First of all this interview is waste of time. They could've saved lot time by announcing Shastri as coach before the interview process.
Shastri will be new coach, but India need new captain as well. Kohli is not a good captain . Who will be next coach is not that important but what will happen to team India after dhoni exit from captainship and is virat kohli good enough captain? I think these are 2 most important question team management should ask. I would like to see new captain with new coach.
cricket is not about emotion.So no ravi shastri.The candidate with maximum qualification should get the job.So Tom Moody perfectly fits the bill.Tom Moody is hot favourite for india coach position.He will be coach 100%
Well . The Message to Kohli and Shastri should be simple . Perform or Perish . No One is Bigger than The Game . Under Shastri The Test Side showed a lot of intent no doubt But I hope They do get a Bowling Coach Like Craig McDermott who can Enhance the skills of our bowlers . Anyways All The Best to The NEXT coach of team india .
No shastri please. Legends please give us surprise. Bring Tom moody, Pybus or atleast klusener.
If the players are comfortable with Shastri, then I think he should be appointed as the coach.
If the BCCI & the CAC wants a doormat as the coach in order to ingratiate themselves further with captain Kohli & massage his bloated ego even more, then by all means go ahead & appoint Ravi Shastri to this role! However if they want a man who will hopefully bring new ideas to the dressing room, will not be averse to denting a few egos or ruffling a few feathers from time to time & will not be keen on retaining non performers in the team just due to their reputation or being mates with the captain, then perhaps Tom Moody should be chosen.
choose anyone except virendra sehwag.he is the worst candidate.I think Tom Moody will be the best choice.but with virat kohli supporting ravi shastri its going to be shastri
So ravi shastri has the last laugh and ganguly's bias against him notwithstanding, he will most likely still be the coach. Sad, because i felt kumble was better suited and it was only the manner of kumble's selection (ganguly being dead set against shastri that left room for doubt over the neutrality of the selection process).
Sachin asked Ravi Shastri to apply :) and he will be in the interview panel. Rolf
Kumble was the best, the results says it. However, Virat Kohli did not like him for his personal reasons and CAC honors it. Definitely not a good sign for cricket India. If Virat Kohli has to select the Coach then why the CAC and others are there? Anyways, looks like team Indian is destined to go through a rough patch by ignoring such a great coach in Kumble.
Whoever going to take the role will distroy his carrier. It is not easy to manage the Indian team
Shastri + Kohli = Selfies + Tweets + Overseas Whitewashes
Ravi is in the party, let's party.
choose Tom Moody, you get amazing bowling coach Craig McDermott.. couldnt be better than that..
Upendranath... engineer with no cricket background ...this is Roflmax stuff ha ha...
the only criteria for being selected is to be in the good books of the captain...it is a no brainer..Shastri should get it. will the legends on the committee surprise us????
IF Shastri is soooo good amongst all the applicants, then why was he not retained last year? If his selection is imminent, then the CAC should announce his name and the members should resign and dissolve the committee.
Simmons would be better, if he is selected. Ireland progressed a lot under him and WI won the t20 world cup when he was the coach. But the CAC may not select him.
"Shastri, who had a successful tenure as team director with India reaching the 2015 World Cup semi-final" I believe Duncan Fletcher was the coach at that time. It wasn't clear what Shastri's role actually was - they called him "director" not sure what it meant, still doesn't. And also after the WC, Shastri took over Fletcher's position too. At the moment, the interview is for the position occupied by Fletcher. As coach, not an undefined director. Either way, it was a case of too many bosses and heads, without clear responsibility.
Wow. Select coach in one day instead of whole month?. They have decided on Shastri , so its more of formality to show they are working.
Rohit Sharma is back in tests so will be Ravi Shastri.
