Decision on next India coach deferred
India will continue to be without a head coach for the tour of Sri Lanka, which begins on July 26, after Sourav Ganguly said the Cricket Advisory Committee needed more time and to speak to the India captain Virat Kohli before finalising on Anil Kumble's successor.
The CAC, which also includes Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, had interviewed Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Tom Moody, Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri - Phil Simmons wasn't available - for the job. Ganguly said the panel did not want to make a rushed decision without speaking at length to the stakeholders who would be working with the coach after the appointment was made.
"We feel there is no hurry at the moment," Ganguly said on Monday in Mumbai. "Sri Lanka tour is in a week's time, the board headed by [secretary] Amitabh Choudhary and [CEO] Rahul Johri will probably continue with the same set for the time being.
"We want to speak to Virat Kohli once he is back from America, all three of us along with the respective people concerned. We will explain to him that the coaches want to function in a certain way and make sure that everybody is on the same page before we make the announcement, because once we make the announcement it has to be till the [2019] World Cup.
"You got to give credit to Virat that he is just completely straight about it. He has no input, he has not sent any names, but we feel as the Advisory Committee that he is the captain, which is the most important thing in cricket. He and everyone of us need to be on the same page because for us Indian cricket is more important. We are just a small bit; the main bit is the players who are going to play with the coach."
India have been without a head coach since the end of the Champions Trophy in England in June, when Kumble's one-year term came to an end. Kumble had been offered an extension to cover India's tour of the West Indies immediately after the Champions Trophy, but he declined owing to a breakdown in his relationship with Kohli. The India captain had earlier told BCCI officials that some players were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management.
With the last episode of ganguly and shastri locking horns, BCCI should not have kept ganguly in the selection panel itself. The panel has to maintain the required dignity which was outraged last time. And the chances of ravi shastri this time can be in jeopardy. Keeping fingers crossed !! Tom moody can be the surprise winner
Why on earth the captain needs to be involved and approve who he wants as head coach? I guess it's only in India that happens. Ganguly himself started the trend by recommending Greg Chappell at the end of John Wright's tenure. It would be bad for Indian cricket if Ganguly were to become BCCI president for life.
This thread looks like my family. My grandson, the young man, is a blind Kohli fan, who says, Kohli is the need of the hour. His arrogance is very much needed for winning in modern cricket ("unlike in your days, grandpa" he adds, looking at me for emphasis. My wify is so fond of Kumble. Her close Bengali friend (I call her 'chamchi') wants Ganguly to handle evreything. And, all of them love Sachin. I am in the middle of all that cacophony trying hard, to broker peace,
Dear CAC, please announce a decision ASAP, so that I can wash of the mess on this topic, saying "What can we do, they took a decision. and all of us should wish well for Kohli & our team doing well by replication their long season of success within our country - when they start traveling a lot more, from now on.
So it appears that CAC has already picked someone else other than Shastri and wants Kohli to accept their decision. What if Kohli insists he wants Shastri ? Will the CAC then step back and agree to Kohli's preferred choice now that they put the ball in his court? Somehow feel that Ganguly is trying to force KOhlis hand in accepting Sehwag as the consensus candidate and deny Shastri at any cost.
@Herath-UK - Where I happen to come from is irrelevant to this or any other discussion. In every part of the world, there are those who can't see the wood for the trees and those that can.
If they need to speak to Virat, then it isnt Ravi Shastri
giving this much of importance to VK will backfire ind...he is no way near to a good captain,being aggressive is different to showing aggression at right spot...he may be a world class batsman but is below par captain...ind need to make a calm head captain who could take decision based on coolness more than agression...
Reading between the lines, I think Ganguly wants to set it straight with Kohli that whoever is selected, he will have to find a common ground and work with him until the next WC. No ifs and buts, simply put.
Why this late in the game. Kohli should have been sitting in the panel if CAC is not capable of taking a decision.
@HERATH_UK.. "it takes a bit more time to convince Virat." How do you know that? @CRICFAN8507448393 .. "CAC didn't have guts to tell Kohli to stop being bossy" ?? First, you presume that Kohli was being "bossy". Second, Why should they "tell" Kohli? It's not their job. Third and most important, there is no point in trying to mend what is already broken. However, what they are doing now is correct. They are setting the expectation right with the captain that this is what you would expect coach to do. If Kohli has another opinion and CAC agrees to that, then CAC needs to inform the to-be coach on this opinion/expectation from Kohli. So, if the coach then denies agreeing to that, CAC will need to find an alternate who does agree. Hence, it is very sensible on part of CAC to hear both parties and convey the expectations to both sides so that there are no undiscussed issues later. In professional world, this is called as expectation setting. Well done, Dada & co.
We will explain to Kohli that the coaches want to function in a certain way and make sure that everybody is on the same page: Brilliant piece from Sourav as always I hope that CAC has chosen Tom Moody and certainly not Shastri.
So it's players power at the end of the day. Then why this idea of a committee of former players and spending so much time and money while taking interviews. Why BCCI straight away can't ask virat kohli, that whom he wants as a coach?
@Alfers on July 10, 2017, 14:59 GMT
You may not be a sub-continental. Hence may not be fully sensitized to the the S-C ways. Let me give one scenario.
Say, Sachin preferred one candidate. And VVS & Ganguly may want another. Sachin is the type of a subcontinental gentleman, who won't protest & walk away in a huff, in a manner of speaking. But he may still request, "Sourav, you may better talk to Virat, before we start another Kumble kind of a situation." And, it takes a bit more time to do that convincing job especially with a hot-head like Virat.
So, it is far more complex that you imagine, Alfers.
someone Indian with the work ethic like Kumble or Dravid will have the passion to make India win...in addition to the expertise. .....for someone outside it will just be a job...great money and something great to put on the resume...
Well in short msg noted. Is that the BCCI Selectors do not have a strong stable mind in selecting the coach. Why they have to consult or approach Virat Kohli for the coach selection. I m not blunt but to what I share with an open mind but the selectors act coward in taking time than prompt action. Ravi Shastri is an automatic choice. No doubt. Tom Moody might be romp as a surprise bcoz of his successful stint with Sunrise Hyderabad. Coming to Viru Sehwag & other applicant a big sorry. If Viru Sehwag chosen will surely not be respected is for sure. So BCCI Selectors making the mock of their own. They rather wake up & end this Coach Marketing Episode.
I am happy there are faint chances that Ravi shastri will not be coach of India. I think virat should stay away from politics and should listen wisely to the greats in that way he will recover some credibility which he lost in these days.
All the game is just for kholi!
I hope this is something like "Virat, we have selected XYZ as the best choice as the next coach of India. We expect you to cooperate with his selection and help him make the team more united and professional. As the current captain, we would like the two of you to discuss your plans for the team before he officially starts his job."
Good job CAC. Always felt Coach and Captain should be working hand-in-hand. no one is above the other. Ganguly said SPEAK which means conveying CAC views and taking Kohli's views which is the right thing to do. he did not use words like CONVEY (which means CAC has decided a candidate) nor ask (Kohli's choice). In the past, Captain was approached wrt Coach selection and CAC is doing the same. No controversy nor drama here. Just plain common sense.
Kohli is the captain, he didn't get on with the last coach who wisely left. Since Kohli is continuing as captain, best to make sure he can get on with the new coach. Why all the fuss?
@Jose...P exactly. Dada is still Dada, and support him against kohli+shastri duo.
Let the tamasha continue in indian cricket. The CAC did not have guts to tell Kohli clearly, that he can't continue with his bossy style and instead, concentrate on winning matches and captaining properly. With Dada announcement, I sense that it will be Tom Moody most probably or Sehwag to a lesser probability
I reckon the engineer has the best resume, he should get the job.
Guys, read what Ganguly said: "We will explain to him that the coaches want to function in a certain way". CAC is not appointing a rubber stamp. CAC is not giving Kohli his way. CAC just wants to ensure that no nonsense emerges in a year's time where the captain cannot work with the coach. IMO, the CAC will tell Kohli about their pick and whatever way the pick demands for smooth functioning. The CAC will ask Kohli to accommodate those "ways of functioning" and try to make a middle path with the pick. If that is not possible, I guess they will have to speak with the players collectively and make a captaincy change. Ganguly himself was a captain and he wanted certain characteristics in a coach. Yet, he was neither hot-headed, unruly, abrasive, nor did he condone these features. So, don't assume that CAC will seek Virat's nod in finalizing the pick. No. That's not happening. They will insist on a smooth functioning and no turmoil within the time agreed upon to.
Virat Kohli should be next Indias coach, batting coach, bowling coach, team manager and captain. All the rest of the players to play support role.
Sri Lankan cricket board & Politicians should learn from this saourav's statement. How these veterans respecting current players & giving priority to country cricket rather self interests.
Two pieces of news:
1. Sachin seems to have asked Ravi to apply for the job.
2. Now, after the processing, Ganguly is buying time.
.
Put 1 & 2 together. Reminds me of a Malayalam proverb.
And, let me twist it a bit, to suit this situation.
"What the patient wanted and what the doctor prescribed need not be the same."
The Doc they chose need not be what the patient wanted, in a manner of speaking.
(But, in this twisted world, can't be sure, who the patient is & who the Doc is!)
In any case, Ganguly seems to want to make it sure that, Kohli is convinced about the change of the Doc! I have my own guesswork; let everyone does his own. Quite interesting. To say the least.
One thing is becoming more and more clear. Come what may! Come whatever anyone may say. Dada continues to be still a Dada!
Whether it is good or bad is anyone's guess!
Sri Lankan cricket board & Politicians should learn from this saourav's statement. How these veterans respecting current players & giving priority to country cricket rather self interests.
CRICNINJA: True...he already challenged the CAC. He said he dont want petty things to happen again. Is he ever speaking like a man hunting for a job? He speaks as if an employer :)
Good of Ganguly to realise this because you know....us the laymen....we would never have figured out that one should at least speak to the Indian captain, the very Indian captain that had issues with the last coach.
With intelligent men like Ganguly having his fingers in so many pies - CAB(engal), TV Commentary, ESPNCricInfo analyst, and of course CAC (whatever that means), we the fans can be rest assured that Indian cricket is in really good hands.
And so we go to Sri Lanka without a coach. Meanwhile, candidates who have already interviewed are left hanging.
Personally, it's my sincere wish that we go with an Indian coach. I like Rajput but Shastri will do as he takes a lot of media related heat off the team. Shastri will get in front of the camera and divert attention. I never saw Kumble front up once. I pick Rajput based on more than a decade of coaching and playing with a very successful Mumbai Ranji side. He just finished with Afghanistan too and knows all the age groups.
What's it got to do with Kohli? Since when does a national board need the endorsement of the captain (who they appoint) before deciding on the coach?
Probaby best to make sure before rushing here. Tom Moody is very qualified. Can Kohli and other players work with him? He is doing OK with Hyderabad IPL team. I am not a fan of Ravi. He is more of a Mumbai booster.
Shashtri' response will be epic if he is not selected again ..lol.
If Kohli cannot play with a legend like Anil Kumble, what does he want? A rubber-stamp coach? Instead of consulting him on who the next coach should be, why not sack him as captain and bring in the best coach available out of this pool? Kohli can play as a player under this coach. Anyway, as a captain, Kohli is frankly below average. Just huffing and puffing and fuming does not make you an "aggressive" captain.
@THECHANGEWENEED. rightly said. kohli should stick to his basics.
kohli is a hot headed guy , and can not withstand a strong and disciplinarian as a coach. ganguly is of similar nature. ganguly can not withstand the obvious choice of kohli. an interesting development.
If it's Shastri, then the CAC will not have any justification for their selection given the fact that he was rejected a year back.
wow so many arrogant comments on kohli and calling him as arrogant. p.s without knowing what had happened exactly
tom moody/mcdermott all the way!
Tom Moody. He is a proven coach.
no Shastri plz....Tom moody is better
Ganguly's language, "We will explain to him (Kohli) ...," sounds better than it initially. It suggests that the CAC has made up its mind and just wants to set Kohli's expectations. Reading between the lines, one can speculate that their first choice is not Shastri, but perhaps Moody.
I think it's a race between Moody
I don't understand what's the problem with Kohli being asked and kohli being consulted about the coach.He is the one who will be with the coach to decide how team goes ahead. CRICINFOUSER rightly said below that earlier too all seniors and captain's advice was taken but it's just that now CAC is there and all info about the coach selection process is in open people are reacting in such a way. Blaming Kohli is really stupid. Cricket is a team game so every person in the team should be on the same page. Have some sense guys. Stop complaining for everything.
I'm praying it's not Shastri, he'a a hot head like Kohli. Moody is the man.
Are we in for a surprise again? I think its because Ravi Shastri is not gonna get a cake walk here! Ganguly & Co hints at Moody or Sehwag. That is for sure. This is getting interesting now. Eager to know why CAC need to convince Kohli here. Are they sending a strong message to BCCI and Kohli that we are the boss in selecting the coach and you just mind your team? That is the right approach too. Let CAC select the man and sees what he is up to. Let Kohli captain and play for India which is supposed to be his only job. If he or some players is unable to continue under coach selected by CAC let them quit. India has bunch of talent w? we may lose some games and not more.
In my day job, I am never asked who my manager should be. I will be told who that person is after the higher management have considered duely and it is up to me to work with the new manager and this applies to every team member.
If the team is asked who the manager should be they will choose a person they feel least threatened with and normally such managers will not take any bold decisions! Such arrangements work in short term but longer term these teams will fizzle out and will either get merged or taken over by teams that are more ambitious and have better leaders!
Waiting is a good move. I did not understand interviews with multiple candidates and decision in one day as announced before. Is Shastri the best choice? He is an MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina booster, maybe even a Yuvi booster. Not to mention Rohit Sharma. Shastri will have these four in team until someone like selectors force his hand. Why not Tom Moody? He has worked with Hyderabad for several years andworked with VVS. So heknows India and the various culture and language. Plus he has played and worked with Warwickshire, Melbourne, and Australia. His credentials are wonderful.
Seeing some of the remarks here looks a captain is having a definite say in the selection of a coach for the first time. Rather right from John Wright(Ganguly, Dravid vouched for him), Greg Chappel (Ganguly asked for him), Gary Kirsten(Dhoni would have had a say), Duncan Fletcher(again Dhoni) the captain and few senior players always had a say. The thing is now we have a CAC who select the coach which is kind of a transparent process and we know what is exactly happening. Whereas few years back we never had this CAC and it was upto BCCI selecting the coach based on key inputs from captain and few senior players. Ganguly had rightly said that they need to consult with Kohli before finalizing on the coach since it is imperative now that coach and captain are on the same page.Hope we get the best coach and both the captain/coach work in unison to take Indian cricket forward.
Huh. What a farce. Better ask Kohli to choose the next coach then
Kohli for BCCI president immediately
It is clear that Shastri is not the choice of CAC. If shastri would have been the choice , there was no need to take confirmation from Kohli. Very good news for indian Cricket Fans.
Right call coz Virat will simply want Ravi which is ok as long as they are on same page and work towards the bettermentbof the team. Whats the point in getting a coach when he will be loggerheads with the captain!
it may not be Shastri ...may be Moody
why not let Kohli select the coach? if his opinion alone matters, why do we needs the legends of the game like Ganguly, Sachin, and Lakshman break their head over the long and tedious interview process? its finally Kohli's pick. why should so many people be asked to apply?
Its a shame that the "superstar" culture has reached to this level. If Kholi's nod is required before selecting the coach then why not include him also in the panel or better still only keep him in the panel.
Its right call. need convince the Kholi before taking any decision other wise, Kholi will make same problem.
Waiting is a good move. I did not understand interviews with multiple candidates and decision in one day as announced before. Is Shastri the best choice? He is an MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina booster, maybe even a Yuvi booster. Not to mention Rohit Sharma. Shastri will have these four in team until someone like selectors force his hand. Why not Tom Moody? He has worked with Hyderabad for several years andworked with VVS. So heknows India and the various culture and language. Plus he has played and worked with Warwickshire, Melbourne, and Australia. His credentials are wonderful.