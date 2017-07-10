India news July 10, 2017

Decision on next India coach deferred

ESPNcricinfo staff
56

Play 01:14
'Will speak to Virat before the announcement' - Ganguly

India will continue to be without a head coach for the tour of Sri Lanka, which begins on July 26, after Sourav Ganguly said the Cricket Advisory Committee needed more time and to speak to the India captain Virat Kohli before finalising on Anil Kumble's successor.

The CAC, which also includes Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, had interviewed Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Tom Moody, Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri - Phil Simmons wasn't available - for the job. Ganguly said the panel did not want to make a rushed decision without speaking at length to the stakeholders who would be working with the coach after the appointment was made.

"We feel there is no hurry at the moment," Ganguly said on Monday in Mumbai. "Sri Lanka tour is in a week's time, the board headed by [secretary] Amitabh Choudhary and [CEO] Rahul Johri will probably continue with the same set for the time being.

"We want to speak to Virat Kohli once he is back from America, all three of us along with the respective people concerned. We will explain to him that the coaches want to function in a certain way and make sure that everybody is on the same page before we make the announcement, because once we make the announcement it has to be till the [2019] World Cup.

"You got to give credit to Virat that he is just completely straight about it. He has no input, he has not sent any names, but we feel as the Advisory Committee that he is the captain, which is the most important thing in cricket. He and everyone of us need to be on the same page because for us Indian cricket is more important. We are just a small bit; the main bit is the players who are going to play with the coach."

India have been without a head coach since the end of the Champions Trophy in England in June, when Kumble's one-year term came to an end. Kumble had been offered an extension to cover India's tour of the West Indies immediately after the Champions Trophy, but he declined owing to a breakdown in his relationship with Kohli. The India captain had earlier told BCCI officials that some players were uncomfortable with the "intimidating" style of Kumble's man management.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • Bravi.noida on July 10, 2017, 16:52 GMT

    With the last episode of ganguly and shastri locking horns, BCCI should not have kept ganguly in the selection panel itself. The panel has to maintain the required dignity which was outraged last time. And the chances of ravi shastri this time can be in jeopardy. Keeping fingers crossed !! Tom moody can be the surprise winner

  • CricketChat on July 10, 2017, 16:48 GMT

    Why on earth the captain needs to be involved and approve who he wants as head coach? I guess it's only in India that happens. Ganguly himself started the trend by recommending Greg Chappell at the end of John Wright's tenure. It would be bad for Indian cricket if Ganguly were to become BCCI president for life.

  • Jose...P on July 10, 2017, 16:47 GMT

    This thread looks like my family. My grandson, the young man, is a blind Kohli fan, who says, Kohli is the need of the hour. His arrogance is very much needed for winning in modern cricket ("unlike in your days, grandpa" he adds, looking at me for emphasis. My wify is so fond of Kumble. Her close Bengali friend (I call her 'chamchi') wants Ganguly to handle evreything. And, all of them love Sachin. I am in the middle of all that cacophony trying hard, to broker peace,

    Dear CAC, please announce a decision ASAP, so that I can wash of the mess on this topic, saying "What can we do, they took a decision. and all of us should wish well for Kohli & our team doing well by replication their long season of success within our country - when they start traveling a lot more, from now on.

  • cric_frank on July 10, 2017, 16:44 GMT

    So it appears that CAC has already picked someone else other than Shastri and wants Kohli to accept their decision. What if Kohli insists he wants Shastri ? Will the CAC then step back and agree to Kohli's preferred choice now that they put the ball in his court? Somehow feel that Ganguly is trying to force KOhlis hand in accepting Sehwag as the consensus candidate and deny Shastri at any cost.

  • Alfers on July 10, 2017, 16:41 GMT

    @Herath-UK - Where I happen to come from is irrelevant to this or any other discussion. In every part of the world, there are those who can't see the wood for the trees and those that can.

  • Vidhyanand Vilvanathan on July 10, 2017, 16:36 GMT

    If they need to speak to Virat, then it isnt Ravi Shastri

  • sidkkc on July 10, 2017, 16:34 GMT

    giving this much of importance to VK will backfire ind...he is no way near to a good captain,being aggressive is different to showing aggression at right spot...he may be a world class batsman but is below par captain...ind need to make a calm head captain who could take decision based on coolness more than agression...

  • NikhilSachdev on July 10, 2017, 16:01 GMT

    Reading between the lines, I think Ganguly wants to set it straight with Kohli that whoever is selected, he will have to find a common ground and work with him until the next WC. No ifs and buts, simply put.

  • gajjimurali on July 10, 2017, 16:00 GMT

    Why this late in the game. Kohli should have been sitting in the panel if CAC is not capable of taking a decision.

  • sarangsrk on July 10, 2017, 15:56 GMT

    @HERATH_UK.. "it takes a bit more time to convince Virat." How do you know that? @CRICFAN8507448393 .. "CAC didn't have guts to tell Kohli to stop being bossy" ?? First, you presume that Kohli was being "bossy". Second, Why should they "tell" Kohli? It's not their job. Third and most important, there is no point in trying to mend what is already broken. However, what they are doing now is correct. They are setting the expectation right with the captain that this is what you would expect coach to do. If Kohli has another opinion and CAC agrees to that, then CAC needs to inform the to-be coach on this opinion/expectation from Kohli. So, if the coach then denies agreeing to that, CAC will need to find an alternate who does agree. Hence, it is very sensible on part of CAC to hear both parties and convey the expectations to both sides so that there are no undiscussed issues later. In professional world, this is called as expectation setting. Well done, Dada & co.

  • No featured comments at the moment.