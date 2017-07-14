Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals return from suspension

Play 01:06 Play 01:06 Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals' rollercoaster rides

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals completed their two-year suspensions of two years from the IPL on Friday and were "welcomed back" by the BCCI.

The suspension on the owners of the two franchises - India Cements and Jaipur IPL - was imposed by the Lodha Committee exactly two years ago, effectively ruling out the participation of the two teams. They will now be able to feature in 11th IPL edition next year.

The committee had also banned for life Gurunath Meiyappan, a former official of Super Kings, and Raj Kundra, a co-owner of Royals, from any involvement in cricket matches for bringing "disrepute" to the game.

The BCCI later decided to bring in two new franchises for a two-year term. In December 2015, the New Rising consortium and Intex won the ownership rights of the new franchises Rising Pune Supergiant (home base: Pune) and Gujarat Lions (home base: Rajkot).

Super Kings had won the IPL twice, in 2010 and 2011, while Royals won the inaugural edition in 2008.

