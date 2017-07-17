Shastri recommends Bharat Arun for India bowling coach
India's new head coach Ravi Shastri has recommended to the BCCI that Bharat Arun be appointed the bowling coach. Arun, Shastri's team-mate from Under-19 and India days, served in the same capacity during the latter's tenure as India team director. ESPNcricinfo understands that Shastri put forth Arun's name in his meeting with BCCI chief executive officer Rahul Johri on Monday in Mumbai.
The final decision on bringing back Arun as well as retaining the pair of batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will be made on Tuesday when the three-member committee formed by Committee of Administrators (CoA) meets Shastri. Johri will convene the meeting.
The committee comprising BCCI's acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CoA member Diana Edulji will put forth its recommendations to CoA chairman Vinod Rai, who has the final authority on the matter.
The committee came into existence to resolve the confusion created in the wake of the BCCI announcing the names of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as overseas Test batting and overall bowling consultants. Rai maintains that these were mere recommendations, made by the three-man cricket advisory committee (CAC) - comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - which also "recommended" Shastri's name to the BCCI. Unhappy that the CAC had picked Dravid and Zaheer without its approval, the CoA decided the best way forward was to appoint a committee comprising BCCI officials to decide if the pair's services are required.
As far as Arun is concerned, the CoA has made it clear that he and other support staff will have to resolve all conflict-of-interest issues before assuming charge. Arun was contracted with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore as bowling coach till last season. He is also coach with one of the teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. "[Fact that] Ravi Shastri recommended [Arun] does not mean it is [an] automatic [appointment]," a BCCI official said. "[With] Arun, we will need to consider the conflict issue."
The official pointed out that the BCCI had to be "consistent" with its conflict policies. The official said that the special committee will also consider the existing contract of Zaheer, who has been part of Delhi Dardevils in the IPL for the last few years. "I tell Rahul Dravid you can't do an IPL, but [then] I [can't] tell the others you can do what you do and I will pay you," the official said, pointing out inconsistencies if Zaheer were to be employed without resolving possible conflict issues. "You have to be consistent."
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
Is there any surprise?
In Bharat getting the prize!
Didn't we all know the plight of Zak.
That he surely will get the sack.
Even before his appointment.
Oh, com on! Why disappointment?
The traits you need to have, may be long.
But the key lies in "getting along"!
cac should have selected the coach without involving VK, as they have complete authority to select the coach
Ravi wants staff with less knowledge than him, so he ban boss the team. It will be hard for him with more experienced and respected players like Dravid and Zahir in the the support staff. It is a bloddy mess!
Lets wait and see. Dada knows well that India is touring South Africa and few other countries later. Knowing India they may not do too well and Steyn would be back from injury. He will come hard @ Shastri then
Shastri Shastri ....
here comes politics and self preservation. There are people that surround themselves with people that help them learn and grow and then there are people like Shastri. O what a mess. Arun barely has any first class experience to be the national bowing coach. But shastri of course loves it if he really has asked for him ! Zak ...a world class player himself may be too much to handle for Shastri.... the rest is for us all to watch.
Make Kohli and Shastri the BCCI heads, problem solved.
How come B Arun & Sanjay Bangar have become great coaches as compared to Zahir khan & Rahul Dravid...? How much international cricket both have played...? What Kohli & Shastri are trying to do ...?
Good Dravid you saved the ignominy. Do not align and malign your name with Ravi Shastri
Kohli and Shastri are having their way, so the onus is now on them. They will have to decide for themselves and there will be no lee ways if/when India perform poorly in overseas tours of south africa and england... Good luck Kohli- Shastri combo.
Abu Taher: Records aren't really that important for a coach, Sriram didn't have a great playing record but has done a great job as a bowling coach. Sometimes the better coaches aren't the better players
Is there any surprise?
In Bharat getting the prize!
Didn't we all know the plight of Zak.
That he surely will get the sack.
Even before his appointment.
Oh, com on! Why disappointment?
The traits you need to have, may be long.
But the key lies in "getting along"!
cac should have selected the coach without involving VK, as they have complete authority to select the coach
Ravi wants staff with less knowledge than him, so he ban boss the team. It will be hard for him with more experienced and respected players like Dravid and Zahir in the the support staff. It is a bloddy mess!
Lets wait and see. Dada knows well that India is touring South Africa and few other countries later. Knowing India they may not do too well and Steyn would be back from injury. He will come hard @ Shastri then
Shastri Shastri ....
here comes politics and self preservation. There are people that surround themselves with people that help them learn and grow and then there are people like Shastri. O what a mess. Arun barely has any first class experience to be the national bowing coach. But shastri of course loves it if he really has asked for him ! Zak ...a world class player himself may be too much to handle for Shastri.... the rest is for us all to watch.
Make Kohli and Shastri the BCCI heads, problem solved.
How come B Arun & Sanjay Bangar have become great coaches as compared to Zahir khan & Rahul Dravid...? How much international cricket both have played...? What Kohli & Shastri are trying to do ...?
Good Dravid you saved the ignominy. Do not align and malign your name with Ravi Shastri
Kohli and Shastri are having their way, so the onus is now on them. They will have to decide for themselves and there will be no lee ways if/when India perform poorly in overseas tours of south africa and england... Good luck Kohli- Shastri combo.
Abu Taher: Records aren't really that important for a coach, Sriram didn't have a great playing record but has done a great job as a bowling coach. Sometimes the better coaches aren't the better players
Bharat Arun!! Who is he? Can any one let us know his record?
This is poor from Indian cricket. All recent Indian pacers have heaped praises on Zaheer, that his presence (as a player) has improved their collective performance so for Shastri to do all this drama with David and Zak is pretty insulting from Indian cricket fan's point of view. When Kumble was removed (yes) by Kohli using internal politics it was clear he wanted Shastri back, his yes man. All this is just a sham. Even legends like Sachin, Ganguly and Laxman are disrespected.
This is not good for Indian cricket. Now why would Dravid or Zahir Khan want to work with Shastri? If Shastri did not want them, why did he not speak up earlier? I am sorry to say that Shastri/Kohli team is not good news for Indian cricket.
Shastri recommends someone who played 2 tests and 4 ODIs lol..God save Team India from these comedians..
The triad of Ganguly, Sachin and Laxman have already sent a scathing letter to CoA which clearly clarifies that Ravi Shastri has agreed with them on appointments of Rahul and Zaheer with Zaheer having contracted for 150 days a year as per Ganguly's statement. But suddenly CoA which has given permission for CAC to appoint coach and sub coaches via a recorded email confirmed by CAC, has taken a U turn on Rahul's and Zaheer's appointments and considers them as recommendations. It is reported that CAC would go public with the entire proceedings of coach selections if the CoA is not ready to clear the air around which the media are speculating of the over enthusiasm of CAC.
Not playing down the unbelievably incompetent way the CoA and CAC and ABCDEFGH committees of the headless BCCI have handled or even engineered the end of Kumble's tenure, it's true that the role of a coach in international cricket is to make sure that the best 11 players are placed on the field, in the best possible physical and mental state. Developing bowling and batting techniques is a worrying sign for any team at this level; hence, the need for high profile coaches or even any coaches is self serving. I don't think India's chances of winning away Tests, the sore point in their history, will be affected by coaching at this time. It however remains to be seen how VK shapes the team morale and focus in the next 2 years, leading upto the 2019 WC. If a team is itself acutely aware of the need for a certain level performance, it often delivers.
God Bless BCCI. It is like a circus
Shistri and Kohli trying to manipulate things as per their own mindset irrespective of necessities of conditions. They can't work with people like Kumble, Dravid, Zaheer and such more, because these people follow 'discipline', and Shastri and Kohli follow 'indiscipline and arbitrariness'. Politics of Shastri and Kohli will destroy the very unique characters of BCCI. Hopefully, BCCI will take some stringent steps to suppress these politics and arbitrariness of Kohli and Shastri. Perhaps, Kohli and Shastri think that existence of BCCI is because of them, but in fact its opposite is true.
What is going on in Indian cricket I think every one have to give resign sachin gaungly vvs rahul, only ravi and kohli have all right to run cricket board and cricket
Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) should be responsible for dealing with technical & playing aspect not Administrative committee(COA), which should only handle admin. - NOT coaching matters! IMO, CAC has 3 of the most revered Indian Cricketers whose judgements cannot be over ruled. The way things are going, it appears like a Coup- where the Captain dictates who the Head Coach should be & the head Coach decides who the other coaches should be. It clearly appears like a Buddy-Buddy system rather than open transparent one. I have a strong feeling that the Supreme Court will soon get involved just like in IPL scandal & implement similar rules as in Lodha Commission even for the Selection of the Captain, Head Coach & other staff. BCCI should take suitable actions by clearly defining the roles & job duties of all committees + Captain, Head Coach & other leading guys. Otherwise SC will take steps to difuse the Buddy-Buddy system.
It would be better that Dravid be allowed to go and coach for Under 19 Team or A Team which he has done exceedingly well. He enjoyed his stint with the youngsters in Delhi Daredevils too. If there is a conflict of interest then Dravid should be allowed to chose and every one concerned should respect his decision. Dravid derives pure joy from mentoring young talents and we would like him not to be burdened with this politics. Zach is plain unlucky to get caught in this muck. Shastri can have his own way in coaching. Now the position and the team is his to lose. Sanjay could join Shastri as the batting consultant. Sunny could be a bigger brother. But would the Trio be off the air. That would do a lot of good to the commentary set up. Possibly we could try with some fresh talents in the commentary box. What happened to Harsha, the joy de vivre of commentary and anchor? That's a story for another day!
If I was Shastri I would have recommended Kallis as batting coach and Donald or Wasim as bowling coach
No featured comments at the moment.
If I was Shastri I would have recommended Kallis as batting coach and Donald or Wasim as bowling coach
It would be better that Dravid be allowed to go and coach for Under 19 Team or A Team which he has done exceedingly well. He enjoyed his stint with the youngsters in Delhi Daredevils too. If there is a conflict of interest then Dravid should be allowed to chose and every one concerned should respect his decision. Dravid derives pure joy from mentoring young talents and we would like him not to be burdened with this politics. Zach is plain unlucky to get caught in this muck. Shastri can have his own way in coaching. Now the position and the team is his to lose. Sanjay could join Shastri as the batting consultant. Sunny could be a bigger brother. But would the Trio be off the air. That would do a lot of good to the commentary set up. Possibly we could try with some fresh talents in the commentary box. What happened to Harsha, the joy de vivre of commentary and anchor? That's a story for another day!
Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) should be responsible for dealing with technical & playing aspect not Administrative committee(COA), which should only handle admin. - NOT coaching matters! IMO, CAC has 3 of the most revered Indian Cricketers whose judgements cannot be over ruled. The way things are going, it appears like a Coup- where the Captain dictates who the Head Coach should be & the head Coach decides who the other coaches should be. It clearly appears like a Buddy-Buddy system rather than open transparent one. I have a strong feeling that the Supreme Court will soon get involved just like in IPL scandal & implement similar rules as in Lodha Commission even for the Selection of the Captain, Head Coach & other staff. BCCI should take suitable actions by clearly defining the roles & job duties of all committees + Captain, Head Coach & other leading guys. Otherwise SC will take steps to difuse the Buddy-Buddy system.
What is going on in Indian cricket I think every one have to give resign sachin gaungly vvs rahul, only ravi and kohli have all right to run cricket board and cricket
Shistri and Kohli trying to manipulate things as per their own mindset irrespective of necessities of conditions. They can't work with people like Kumble, Dravid, Zaheer and such more, because these people follow 'discipline', and Shastri and Kohli follow 'indiscipline and arbitrariness'. Politics of Shastri and Kohli will destroy the very unique characters of BCCI. Hopefully, BCCI will take some stringent steps to suppress these politics and arbitrariness of Kohli and Shastri. Perhaps, Kohli and Shastri think that existence of BCCI is because of them, but in fact its opposite is true.
God Bless BCCI. It is like a circus
Not playing down the unbelievably incompetent way the CoA and CAC and ABCDEFGH committees of the headless BCCI have handled or even engineered the end of Kumble's tenure, it's true that the role of a coach in international cricket is to make sure that the best 11 players are placed on the field, in the best possible physical and mental state. Developing bowling and batting techniques is a worrying sign for any team at this level; hence, the need for high profile coaches or even any coaches is self serving. I don't think India's chances of winning away Tests, the sore point in their history, will be affected by coaching at this time. It however remains to be seen how VK shapes the team morale and focus in the next 2 years, leading upto the 2019 WC. If a team is itself acutely aware of the need for a certain level performance, it often delivers.
The triad of Ganguly, Sachin and Laxman have already sent a scathing letter to CoA which clearly clarifies that Ravi Shastri has agreed with them on appointments of Rahul and Zaheer with Zaheer having contracted for 150 days a year as per Ganguly's statement. But suddenly CoA which has given permission for CAC to appoint coach and sub coaches via a recorded email confirmed by CAC, has taken a U turn on Rahul's and Zaheer's appointments and considers them as recommendations. It is reported that CAC would go public with the entire proceedings of coach selections if the CoA is not ready to clear the air around which the media are speculating of the over enthusiasm of CAC.
Shastri recommends someone who played 2 tests and 4 ODIs lol..God save Team India from these comedians..
This is not good for Indian cricket. Now why would Dravid or Zahir Khan want to work with Shastri? If Shastri did not want them, why did he not speak up earlier? I am sorry to say that Shastri/Kohli team is not good news for Indian cricket.