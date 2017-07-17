India news July 17, 2017

Shastri recommends Bharat Arun for India bowling coach

Nagraj Gollapudi
22

Bharat Arun (right) worked with India's bowlers during Ravi Shastri's stint as team director © AFP

India's new head coach Ravi Shastri has recommended to the BCCI that Bharat Arun be appointed the bowling coach. Arun, Shastri's team-mate from Under-19 and India days, served in the same capacity during the latter's tenure as India team director. ESPNcricinfo understands that Shastri put forth Arun's name in his meeting with BCCI chief executive officer Rahul Johri on Monday in Mumbai.

Dravid not to travel as overseas consultant?

It is understood that Rahul Dravid has clearly told the BCCI that he cannot travel overseas. He is happy to attend any national camps organised within India and share his views with the players. The special committee will consider his submission before passing it on to the CoA.

The final decision on bringing back Arun as well as retaining the pair of batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will be made on Tuesday when the three-member committee formed by Committee of Administrators (CoA) meets Shastri. Johri will convene the meeting.

The committee comprising BCCI's acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CoA member Diana Edulji will put forth its recommendations to CoA chairman Vinod Rai, who has the final authority on the matter.

The committee came into existence to resolve the confusion created in the wake of the BCCI announcing the names of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan as overseas Test batting and overall bowling consultants. Rai maintains that these were mere recommendations, made by the three-man cricket advisory committee (CAC) - comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - which also "recommended" Shastri's name to the BCCI. Unhappy that the CAC had picked Dravid and Zaheer without its approval, the CoA decided the best way forward was to appoint a committee comprising BCCI officials to decide if the pair's services are required.

As far as Arun is concerned, the CoA has made it clear that he and other support staff will have to resolve all conflict-of-interest issues before assuming charge. Arun was contracted with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore as bowling coach till last season. He is also coach with one of the teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. "[Fact that] Ravi Shastri recommended [Arun] does not mean it is [an] automatic [appointment]," a BCCI official said. "[With] Arun, we will need to consider the conflict issue."

The official pointed out that the BCCI had to be "consistent" with its conflict policies. The official said that the special committee will also consider the existing contract of Zaheer, who has been part of Delhi Dardevils in the IPL for the last few years. "I tell Rahul Dravid you can't do an IPL, but [then] I [can't] tell the others you can do what you do and I will pay you," the official said, pointing out inconsistencies if Zaheer were to be employed without resolving possible conflict issues. "You have to be consistent."

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • Jose on July 18, 2017, 3:23 GMT

    Is there any surprise?

    In Bharat getting the prize!

    Didn't we all know the plight of Zak.

    That he surely will get the sack.

    Even before his appointment.

    Oh, com on! Why disappointment?

    The traits you need to have, may be long.

    But the key lies in "getting along"!

  • Balasu7372108 on July 18, 2017, 3:20 GMT

    cac should have selected the coach without involving VK, as they have complete authority to select the coach

  • Kuldeep on July 18, 2017, 3:06 GMT

    Ravi wants staff with less knowledge than him, so he ban boss the team. It will be hard for him with more experienced and respected players like Dravid and Zahir in the the support staff. It is a bloddy mess!

  • Unni on July 18, 2017, 3:00 GMT

    Lets wait and see. Dada knows well that India is touring South Africa and few other countries later. Knowing India they may not do too well and Steyn would be back from injury. He will come hard @ Shastri then

  • Sonny on July 18, 2017, 2:18 GMT

    Shastri Shastri ....

    here comes politics and self preservation. There are people that surround themselves with people that help them learn and grow and then there are people like Shastri. O what a mess. Arun barely has any first class experience to be the national bowing coach. But shastri of course loves it if he really has asked for him ! Zak ...a world class player himself may be too much to handle for Shastri.... the rest is for us all to watch.

  • ajaysa1851431 on July 18, 2017, 1:55 GMT

    Make Kohli and Shastri the BCCI heads, problem solved.

  • Sandeep on July 18, 2017, 1:46 GMT

    How come B Arun & Sanjay Bangar have become great coaches as compared to Zahir khan & Rahul Dravid...? How much international cricket both have played...? What Kohli & Shastri are trying to do ...?

  •   Cricinfouser on July 18, 2017, 1:44 GMT

    Good Dravid you saved the ignominy. Do not align and malign your name with Ravi Shastri

  •   Praveen Swaminathan on July 18, 2017, 1:43 GMT

    Kohli and Shastri are having their way, so the onus is now on them. They will have to decide for themselves and there will be no lee ways if/when India perform poorly in overseas tours of south africa and england... Good luck Kohli- Shastri combo.

  • Gavin on July 18, 2017, 1:37 GMT

    Abu Taher: Records aren't really that important for a coach, Sriram didn't have a great playing record but has done a great job as a bowling coach. Sometimes the better coaches aren't the better players

  • No featured comments at the moment.