'Disruptive elements' stalling Lodha reforms - Rai
The patience of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is finally beginning to wear thin. Nearly six months since it was appointed, the CoA has tried its best to persuade the BCCI and its members - the state associations - to adopt the new constitution as recommended by the Lodha Committee.
In a frank interview, Vinod Rai, the CoA chairman, tells ESPNcricinfo that, as far as he is concerned, there is no more room for talks, and he is looking forward to the Supreme Court finally putting its foot down.
A year since the seminal judgment and we are where we started. How do you look at the current situation?
I will speak only from January 30. I (CoA) cannot look into what happened before that. The Supreme Court tried to implement the reforms till January 30. But that did not take place for whatever reasons. Then we were appointed. Our mandate was to implement the recommendations of the Lodha Committee as approved by the Supreme Court on July 18, 2016. How do we ensure that mandate is fulfilled? We can ensure that mandate is fulfilled only by making the BCCI's special general body meeting (SGM) pass a resolution (to adopt the new constitution and reforms). Isn't it? If that could have been done by January 30, then we would not have been required.
Since the verdict was thrust onto them, they did not agree so I tried to build consensus (among BCCI members). I told them you have said withdraw the order, but the Supreme Court would not withdraw it since it has passed the judgment. I asked the BCCI members to narrow down the parts of the order that were hurting them, but please adopt the new constitution. And then appeal to the court asking to look at the shortlist of recommendations again.
I asked them not to defy the court, be obedient to the verdict and if you have some genuine problems bring it to the notice of the court. That is why I held the meeting (with the state associations) before the SGMs (on June 6 and June 25). I was impressing upon them the fact that if you adopt the constitution you get onto the right side of the court. Then you point out X & Y are practical difficulties and hence cannot be implemented.
This attempt failed due to the intransigence of a couple of people with vested interests who could sway the others.
Since they once again decided to ignore the Supreme Court order in the June 26 SGM, we had no option but to tell the court (through the status report) of all our efforts and all that had transpired.
Because I don't have the power to thrust the constitution on them, I can't force them to adopt the new constitution. So if anybody says why couldn't the CoA implement it, how can I implement it when the court itself has not been able to do that? We have now told the court that we have tried, I can't implement because they are intransigent and because of a few disruptive elements. I just laid it bare.
So your patience has been tested?
It is not patience. My consensus-building efforts did not fructify. I am not frustrated. I am just saying the writ of the court must run.
Would it help if the court gave you powers or passed a clear judgment at its next hearing?
I have told the court to issue an order under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, and issue direction to the Registrar of the Tamil Nadu government to register the new BCCI constitution.
So the sooner the court issues that order, the easier your job would get?
Yes because the court could not succeed in persuading them to pass the constitution. Then the court asked us to do it. We have tried our best to persuade them, build the consensus. Now that they have not agreed, I have sought the direction of the court.
Would it be helpful if the court finally takes a hard stance on the issue?
Article 142 says: "Enforcement of the decrees and orders of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court in the exercise of its jurisdiction may pass such decree or make such order as is necessary for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it and make it enforceable throughout the territory of India."
The court need only pass an order enforcing its own decree. No one else can do that.
Last week the BCCI trimmed its reservations to three recommendations. What is your view?
As far as I am concerned now it is just too late. Everything is a closed issue. It just too late. Now, I have made my recommendation to the court. The court will examine it on September 5. If it gives me the order on September 5 I will convene the SGM first, adopt the new constitution. And, as per the constitution, convene the AGM to elect the office-bearers and close the CoA's tenure latest by October 31. I continue to stick by my schedule.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Question to vinod rai.. Is cricket affecting common man in india more than any other issue? Second question.. Why dont supreme court just leav cricket alone and focus on genuine issues in india?? You wont because you need to be in the news everyday
Indian Constitution is very clear about the distinction among the three arms.
1. Legislative,
2. Judiciary, &
3, Executive.
Legislative create laws. Judiciary interprets them. And, Executive executes.
Judiciary, including Supreme Court, have NO power to either "legislate", or "execute" any orders. In BCCI's case "The Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies", under which it is registered is the executive.
.
Normally, one would expect, all the Cricket Associations under BCCI and BCCI, to implement the orders of the SC. especially after all the revision petitions are exhausted. Like any law abiding citizen,
Since they didn't do it, Supreme Court HAD TO issue orders to the appropriate executive; "The Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies" to execute it.
Rather than trying to be a "hero" to execute the orders themselves or through CoA, who are now passing the buck back to the SC.
Wish SC had done the right thing in the first place.
Better late than never.
Present officials of those associations/states who have not complied with Supreme Court decisions should be barred from holding any post in any of BCCI units should be for life time.
@Christin on July 18, 2017, 9:42 GMT
And, perhaps more importantly, well within 70 years, in age!
Bring back Anurag Thakur. He is brilliant administrator. CJ.
"It just too late. Now, I have made my recommendation (in early July) to the court. The court will examine it on September 5.
Don't even ask how many more sittings / hearing of the court, after 5th Sept sitting /hearing before passing the orders!
How come the court need two more months, when everyone of us know, whatever happened so far, officially, unofficially, thru inspired leaks and/ or unfortunate leaks.
Perhaps the SC alone may not know. They had been too busy with many things like (1) Summer vacation (2) Accumulating the pending cases all over the country and updating the number of cases et al.
Seriously, they do have to examine all the facts and new submissions. But, still TWO whole months...?
"I was impressing upon them the fact that if you adopt the constitution you GET ONTO the RIGHT SIDE of the court" Emphasis added!
Once again, as I said on an earlier occasion as: "The key lies in getting along!"
Now, rephrased by Rai as: "Get onto the right side"!
Doesn't matter, whether it is:
Shastri to Kohli
or
Bharat Arun to Shastri
or
BCCI to Supreme Court
.
Getting along is the ultimate 'mantra'!
