India news July 18, 2017

Bharat Arun named India bowling coach, Bangar assistant coach

Arun Venugopal
82

Play 02:04
I was clear what my core team would be - Shastri

Following a recommendation from India coach Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun has been named the side's bowling coach. The appointment came after a meeting between Shastri and a four-member BCCI committee, where it was also decided that Sanjay Bangar will be the team's assistant coach.

The appointments mean Shastri will work with the same set of coaches - including fielding coach R Sridhar - who assisted him in his earlier tenure as team director. India's support staff have all been given two-year contracts, until the end of the 2019 World Cup. Arun, as a result, will now have to give up his coaching roles in the IPL and the Tamil Nadu Premier League in accordance with the new conflict-of-interest guidelines. Arun, who has been a bowling coach with Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2015, was recently named coach of VB Thiruvallur Veerans in the TNPL.

Shastri also confirmed that Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan will be on board as consultants. "I have spoken to both the individuals as good as three or four days ago," Shastri told reporters after the meeting. "They are fantastic cricketers for India, and their inputs will be invaluable. They will be on board once they have spoken to the authorities concerned, so there are no issues on that."

The committee comprising BCCI CEO Rahul Johri (convener), acting board president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, and Diana Edulji, member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), was created to resolve the ambiguity over the roles of Dravid and Zaheer. While the BCCI's press release on July 11 stated that they were "appointed" overseas Test batting consultant and bowling consultant respectively, CoA chairman Vinod Rai said those were only recommendations that needed action from the CoA "in consultation with the head coach".

When asked if the confusion could have been avoided, Shastri said: "I was in England. I was watching tennis. I was very clear in my mind what my core team will be. What you just heard is my core team." It is understood that Shastri had clearly expressed his preference for Arun, his team-mate from Under-19 and India days, in his meeting with Johri on Monday. Choudhary put up an equally emphatic yet unconvincing defence of how the episode had unfolded.

"In the first place, I am absolutely clear in my view that it was not a fiasco," he said. "As Ravi explained, once he was appointed head coach, he obviously had to think of his responsibilities which come with the appointment. As he has made abundantly clear, he wanted his core team. The other two gentlemen [Dravid and Zaheer] he has spoken to personally, [and] they will be consultants." When asked why the BCCI announced their appointments when it was still only a recommendation, Choudhary said: "I think what I just said answers the question. Nothing more needs to be said".

Sourav Ganguly, a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that appointed Shastri, Dravid and Zaheer, was recently quoted as saying that Zaheer was contracted for 150 days a year. To a question on whether the CAC had exceeded its brief, both Choudhary and Shastri sprung to the three-member body's defence. "I don't think this question is relevant at all," Choudhary said. "The CAC has done a fantastic job. I have been witness to this for the last one and a half months".

Shastri thanked the committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and VVS Laxman for reposing faith in him. "I would like to thank the CAC because it is a privilege and an honour to be the head coach of the Indian cricket team and I would like to thank them for thinking I am worthy enough to do the job," he said on Tuesday.

Australia's Patrick Farhart and Shankar Basu also retained their positions as physio and trainer respectively, for the same two-year period until the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup.

With the BCCI having invited applications for a full-time team manager, there was a question on whether an appointment would be made for the Sri Lanka tour. Despite the team set to leave on July 19, Choudhary said there was "every likelihood" that a manager would be named for the tour.

Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  •   Cricinfouser on July 18, 2017, 18:17 GMT

    @Sreekanth .. I am not comparing RCB bowling attack with Indian bowling attack.. I am talking about the results.. If you compare RCB they have good bowler's too, Murali, Starc, Shane watson and so many indian players who performed in other franchises well but what is the result, no 8th ranking team.. When you are supporting so much, I would say India lost on Champions Trophy final due to batting or bowling? omg the support staff were same and the bowlers you mentioned also same.. Here everyone respect the results thats why Kapil dev is still respected here.. Tell me, if you can remember how many matches Bangar or Arun won for India? I appreciate the teams who select Walsh as bowling coach, Grant flower as batting coach, etc. who done well in the past.. come on man.. have a sense before you put comment.. You are just supporting them.. Now also I feel India did not give chances to many talent players who are ready to prove.. I think about the futue of Indian team.

  • sudhik6976471 on July 18, 2017, 18:05 GMT

    Almost entire nation is against Shastri as coach, entire nation is upset with the way captain treated Kumble., still the shameless BCCI and arrogant Kohli are moving in their own direction. Eagerly waiting to see this team losing all the series henceforth, so that this coach - captain duo is removed and an young and energetic team is built.

  • sudhik6976471 on July 18, 2017, 17:40 GMT

    Had immense respect and love for Kohli for his fearless batting and aggressive attitude. But he has lost it. He has completely destroyed the emotional chord that all of us had with team India. He has completely spoiled the atmosphere. Fans will never forget him.

  •   Cricinfouser on July 18, 2017, 17:38 GMT

    Such an insult to yesteryear's legends like Kumble, Sehwag and now Dravid & Zak. Why BCCI is letting Kohli-Ravi executing this whole political plot and that too after such a harsh unforgettable loss to Pak in Champions Trophy. I already foresee Indian Cricket's downfall. No hopes for 2019 W'Cup in England, can only hope for 2023 W'Cup in India that too if Kohli isn't the captain. No doubt he's a great batsman but sure he's not even an average limited overs captain.

  • vinod on July 18, 2017, 17:37 GMT

    @ PRASATH - Do you know why sachin is not coaching. Please get some coaching knowledge before commenting on a coach.

  • vinod on July 18, 2017, 17:35 GMT

    B Arun is 100 times better than in experienced Zaheer. We all know what Dravid and and Zaheer do to the DD in IPL. they still have lot to learn in terms of coaching. Also they both are little hesitent to take up the role. They why would you need them. Just because of Ganguly's EGO we cannot have an inexperienced coach. B.Arun is a very good bowling coach as his record will prove it. There are many coaches better than B.Arun but not Zaheer. His field settings with DD was called innovative but for me it is just hypocrisy. A Coach don't need to be a great batsman or bowler by himself my fellow indians should ask Sachin to be coach if they think otherwise.

  • nihari4763165 on July 18, 2017, 17:18 GMT

    Dravid did the right thing by opting out. He doesn't need this drama. Nor does Zaheer. Let the clowns enjoy their minute in the light. As for VK, he's a wonderful batsman but that's all about it when it comes to saying good things about him. If the Bombay lobby has its way, VK soon might find out that it's not easy to stay the captain, especially if the team keeps losing. Three bad losses in a month already, at the hands of bottom ranked teams. Sigh.

  •   Cricinfouser on July 18, 2017, 17:06 GMT

    Bangar is an awful coach. Could not help fix Raina's short ball problem, Kohli's outside off problem, Rahane's batting struggles for years. But is still deemed best choice for World Cup when the country is loaded with batting legends and coaches. Let's just focus on 2023 World Cup now. Will be in India so there is still hope that Rohit Sharma will captain it to victory.

  • Bhawani on July 18, 2017, 16:59 GMT

    The presentation made by the candidate should have a blue print of where the cricket team should be against the teams of the world by the end of the tenure. This blue print should have included the supporting coaches with specific names and also the specific goals set for the planned tenure. Without that the much touted 'selection process' is a farce. It can be inferred from Shastri's comment in the article that both Dravid and Zaheer are not a part of the plan (They will be on board once they have spoken to the authorities concerned) and the conflict of interest will help in keeping them out. It is absolutely fine since the coach is expected to deliver the results and should have a team of his choice to assist him. So the objective measure for the coach is how closely he is able to meet the plan he had outlined to CAC. I hope the administrators and CAC are involved in evaluating the coach against the plan provided by himself.

  • alenma3713954 on July 18, 2017, 16:50 GMT

    I still had a strong feeling that Kohli played some dirty game to get Shastri back as coach since Kumble came , as we say it's all part of the plan

  • No featured comments at the moment.