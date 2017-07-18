Bharat Arun named India bowling coach, Bangar assistant coach
Following a recommendation from India coach Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun has been named the side's bowling coach. The appointment came after a meeting between Shastri and a four-member BCCI committee, where it was also decided that Sanjay Bangar will be the team's assistant coach.
The appointments mean Shastri will work with the same set of coaches - including fielding coach R Sridhar - who assisted him in his earlier tenure as team director. India's support staff have all been given two-year contracts, until the end of the 2019 World Cup. Arun, as a result, will now have to give up his coaching roles in the IPL and the Tamil Nadu Premier League in accordance with the new conflict-of-interest guidelines. Arun, who has been a bowling coach with Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2015, was recently named coach of VB Thiruvallur Veerans in the TNPL.
Shastri also confirmed that Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan will be on board as consultants. "I have spoken to both the individuals as good as three or four days ago," Shastri told reporters after the meeting. "They are fantastic cricketers for India, and their inputs will be invaluable. They will be on board once they have spoken to the authorities concerned, so there are no issues on that."
The committee comprising BCCI CEO Rahul Johri (convener), acting board president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, and Diana Edulji, member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), was created to resolve the ambiguity over the roles of Dravid and Zaheer. While the BCCI's press release on July 11 stated that they were "appointed" overseas Test batting consultant and bowling consultant respectively, CoA chairman Vinod Rai said those were only recommendations that needed action from the CoA "in consultation with the head coach".
When asked if the confusion could have been avoided, Shastri said: "I was in England. I was watching tennis. I was very clear in my mind what my core team will be. What you just heard is my core team." It is understood that Shastri had clearly expressed his preference for Arun, his team-mate from Under-19 and India days, in his meeting with Johri on Monday. Choudhary put up an equally emphatic yet unconvincing defence of how the episode had unfolded.
"In the first place, I am absolutely clear in my view that it was not a fiasco," he said. "As Ravi explained, once he was appointed head coach, he obviously had to think of his responsibilities which come with the appointment. As he has made abundantly clear, he wanted his core team. The other two gentlemen [Dravid and Zaheer] he has spoken to personally, [and] they will be consultants." When asked why the BCCI announced their appointments when it was still only a recommendation, Choudhary said: "I think what I just said answers the question. Nothing more needs to be said".
Sourav Ganguly, a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that appointed Shastri, Dravid and Zaheer, was recently quoted as saying that Zaheer was contracted for 150 days a year. To a question on whether the CAC had exceeded its brief, both Choudhary and Shastri sprung to the three-member body's defence. "I don't think this question is relevant at all," Choudhary said. "The CAC has done a fantastic job. I have been witness to this for the last one and a half months".
Shastri thanked the committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and VVS Laxman for reposing faith in him. "I would like to thank the CAC because it is a privilege and an honour to be the head coach of the Indian cricket team and I would like to thank them for thinking I am worthy enough to do the job," he said on Tuesday.
Australia's Patrick Farhart and Shankar Basu also retained their positions as physio and trainer respectively, for the same two-year period until the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup.
With the BCCI having invited applications for a full-time team manager, there was a question on whether an appointment would be made for the Sri Lanka tour. Despite the team set to leave on July 19, Choudhary said there was "every likelihood" that a manager would be named for the tour.
Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun
@Sreekanth .. I am not comparing RCB bowling attack with Indian bowling attack.. I am talking about the results.. If you compare RCB they have good bowler's too, Murali, Starc, Shane watson and so many indian players who performed in other franchises well but what is the result, no 8th ranking team.. When you are supporting so much, I would say India lost on Champions Trophy final due to batting or bowling? omg the support staff were same and the bowlers you mentioned also same.. Here everyone respect the results thats why Kapil dev is still respected here.. Tell me, if you can remember how many matches Bangar or Arun won for India? I appreciate the teams who select Walsh as bowling coach, Grant flower as batting coach, etc. who done well in the past.. come on man.. have a sense before you put comment.. You are just supporting them.. Now also I feel India did not give chances to many talent players who are ready to prove.. I think about the futue of Indian team.
Almost entire nation is against Shastri as coach, entire nation is upset with the way captain treated Kumble., still the shameless BCCI and arrogant Kohli are moving in their own direction. Eagerly waiting to see this team losing all the series henceforth, so that this coach - captain duo is removed and an young and energetic team is built.
Had immense respect and love for Kohli for his fearless batting and aggressive attitude. But he has lost it. He has completely destroyed the emotional chord that all of us had with team India. He has completely spoiled the atmosphere. Fans will never forget him.
Such an insult to yesteryear's legends like Kumble, Sehwag and now Dravid & Zak. Why BCCI is letting Kohli-Ravi executing this whole political plot and that too after such a harsh unforgettable loss to Pak in Champions Trophy. I already foresee Indian Cricket's downfall. No hopes for 2019 W'Cup in England, can only hope for 2023 W'Cup in India that too if Kohli isn't the captain. No doubt he's a great batsman but sure he's not even an average limited overs captain.
@ PRASATH - Do you know why sachin is not coaching. Please get some coaching knowledge before commenting on a coach.
B Arun is 100 times better than in experienced Zaheer. We all know what Dravid and and Zaheer do to the DD in IPL. they still have lot to learn in terms of coaching. Also they both are little hesitent to take up the role. They why would you need them. Just because of Ganguly's EGO we cannot have an inexperienced coach. B.Arun is a very good bowling coach as his record will prove it. There are many coaches better than B.Arun but not Zaheer. His field settings with DD was called innovative but for me it is just hypocrisy. A Coach don't need to be a great batsman or bowler by himself my fellow indians should ask Sachin to be coach if they think otherwise.
Dravid did the right thing by opting out. He doesn't need this drama. Nor does Zaheer. Let the clowns enjoy their minute in the light. As for VK, he's a wonderful batsman but that's all about it when it comes to saying good things about him. If the Bombay lobby has its way, VK soon might find out that it's not easy to stay the captain, especially if the team keeps losing. Three bad losses in a month already, at the hands of bottom ranked teams. Sigh.
Bangar is an awful coach. Could not help fix Raina's short ball problem, Kohli's outside off problem, Rahane's batting struggles for years. But is still deemed best choice for World Cup when the country is loaded with batting legends and coaches. Let's just focus on 2023 World Cup now. Will be in India so there is still hope that Rohit Sharma will captain it to victory.
The presentation made by the candidate should have a blue print of where the cricket team should be against the teams of the world by the end of the tenure. This blue print should have included the supporting coaches with specific names and also the specific goals set for the planned tenure. Without that the much touted 'selection process' is a farce. It can be inferred from Shastri's comment in the article that both Dravid and Zaheer are not a part of the plan (They will be on board once they have spoken to the authorities concerned) and the conflict of interest will help in keeping them out. It is absolutely fine since the coach is expected to deliver the results and should have a team of his choice to assist him. So the objective measure for the coach is how closely he is able to meet the plan he had outlined to CAC. I hope the administrators and CAC are involved in evaluating the coach against the plan provided by himself.
I still had a strong feeling that Kohli played some dirty game to get Shastri back as coach since Kumble came , as we say it's all part of the plan
Drama continuous. BCCI continousely insulting Indian Cricket legends. After Kumble now Zahir and Dravid. What a shame to BCCI. Bunch of jokers. What is happening. Kohli is supreme and now Shashtri is showing his rank. Time has to tell about cricket future.
so Sanjay Bangar is in officially head coach of Indian cricket team and Ravi Shastri is man management guy , thinking how bad Dravid and Tom Moody have felt. I am these batsmen will fail miserably in south Africa and the routine losses in abroad continues.
players or Captain may vote for certain coach they want ,but it's not appropriate to be adamont for a coach since you have a selection panel for coach and supporting staff.....
Expect Tendulkar and Gavaskar all others including Ganguli will have to be silent for two years. Sourav Ganguli will not tolerate humiliation he is a fighter he will come back as administrator and teach lessons to Virat and Ravi.
Now that Kholi has what he wanted in both the coach Shastri & the coaching staff I hope is happy. Lets see how the series in Sri Lanka goes. There is no reason now for him to loose this series. If he does he should be remove from the captaincy.
I wish Kohli fails miserably for the good future of Indian cricket. He has become so arrogant that he thinks he is above everybody else. Wish Dhoni was the captain. You need to have a good cricketing brain to be a good coach which Shastri lacks completely.
no record for bowling coach but appointed for Indian team pathetic decision
People comparing RCB's bowling attack with Indian bowling attack to analyze Bharat Arun's ability should realize the fact that a bowling attack that includes the likes of S Arvind, Harshal Patel,V Aaron,I Abdullah,Binny is no match to the likes of Bhuvneshwar,Umesh Yadav,Bumrah,Shami,Ashwin and Jadeja on any part of the world, any day. Also, comparing the former's T20 bowling fortunes with a far more superior line up's ODI and Test abilities is downright ridiculous. Get some grip.
Quite a lot of people seem upset at the thought of having Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar, questioning their personal cricketing records. Being a good player and coaching a cricket team are two completely different things. By this logic, Sachin should be the best batting coach, Warne the best bowling coach, Kallis the best allrounder coach. Get them on board. Indian bowlers favoured Bharat Arun and Ashwin has openly credited his effort at the bowling unit's change of fortunes past season. Clearly, World's No.1 and No.2 bowlers have some more cricketing knowledge than people who comment here.
I have admire Kholi as test captain as he what achieved in last 2 years. he got passion and backing his players to do the job which dhoni not done in test level. But Kholi the way selecting playing xl was very worst. he trying to select only his friends like Dawan, Rohith, Mishra etc. I lost respect to him!. he not groomed any younger players in last 2 years?. he going to struggle when touring abroad.
its ok lets move on and see how team perform overseas as most of ours tours will be overseas. Now captain got his favorite coach and coach get his support staff. Interesting SL tour coming up and than ODI vs Australia. afterwards SA tour that is big tour.
So,finally Team India Head Coach,"Tracer Bullet" Ravi Shastri has succeeded in getting support staff of his choice.Ultimately,he is entitled to get support staff(Full-time) that he is comfortable working with.His main skill & challenge will be to manage the giant-sized ego of the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.I fail to understand as to why this arrogant,egoistic,Snobbish scum of a cricketer is compared to a Legend like Mr.Sachin Tendulkar,who was not only a Batting Legend but a very likeable,polite,humble gentleman,who made runs in ALL cricket playing nations,against top class bowlers like Wasim Akram,Waqar Younis,Shoaib Akhtar,Glen McGrath,Shane Warne,Vaas,Murali etc.Kohli has made most of his runs playing substandard bowling attacks.Actually,it should have been Kohli being booted out as skipper,instead of a world-class bowler & excellent coach like Kumble who had to go.
I don't understand why we can't have a better coach and better support staff.. all these changes happened since the team was not performing well.. RCB bowling coach really? They never won any IPL match because of their bowling till now.. Bangar done nothing spectacular when he was playing for India.. I would choose Sachin itself for batting coach.. I already said this before and saying again that Indian coach is not for freshers, the candidate should have more experience in coaching than being supportive in old days.. I am not at all happy with this selection as there is no foreign coaches involved in this who can treat every equally and give importance to the talent than politics.. I don't really think India will do wonders with this selection and probably quit in quarter finals itself in WC 2019.. India should choose someone calm as a captain than furious or attitude ppl.. I am fed up with this decision and praying for India.
This is right combination. High time indian cricket hot out of clutches of x cricketer. Its time to get did of gavaskar and manjrekar too. Their failed theories and jealously against this generation is world famous.
Now that the coach and his team of assistants have been finalised, we need to move on. The Sri Lankan tour may turn out to be a bit easy as the hosts are in a transition mode. However on home pitches, Rengana Herath could be a handful. Our main tasks in the next couple of years would be overseas test tours to SA, Australia and England where our batsmen would be tested. Then comes the World cup and for which we need to put together a probable team in the next six months and let them play together. During this period we should give sufficient opportunities for batsmen at No 4 to 8.
Completely agree with @Rajesh, Since when does a coach's ability depend on their cricketing career? Just because a person was great in their playing days does not automatically make them coach material. Coaching a team is a different ball game compared to playing and professionals in that field should be chosen, i.e. B Arun who has a great track record where he coached the under 19s to a world cup win and has has many successful tournaments with emerging players which is no small feat! I just think people should stop jumping to conclusions and allow this coaching staff a fair chance. I have a feeling they might surprise you :)
So let me get this straight, BCCI decided to help improve its ever degrading bowling attack with a coach who has 4 Tests and 1 ODI wicket in his entire career. Lets see if this guy has outside-the-field smarts to back up his appointment.
India has not done well during 2014/15 AUS and NZ tours. Our fast bowlers was not able to take 20 Wickets in test matches. B Arun was Bowling Coach those days. I am not sure what has done to get one more chance.
So let me get this straight, BCCI decided to help improve its ever degrading bowling attack with a coach who has 4 Tests and 1 ODI wicket in his entire career. Lets see if this guy has outside-the-field smarts to back up his appointment.
Around the world the coaches are selected either on their past performance as a player or a proven record as a coach. Only Sanjay Bangar has some coacing experience in IPL and for India. B Arun has none of any significance. He was also not a great bowler for India. And with all the controversies this coaching team has definitely started on the wrong foot. With virat kohli wielding all the power this coaching team will be a lame duck. It might be the beginning of the downward slide of team India.
Yes Team Virat will win matches here and there, especially game with no turn and twist. They will probably fail mostly in the crunch moments which requires a subtle field change, a cunny bowling change or things like these. We have seen this countless time in RCB game. Pity with more able captain available they choose a proven failure like Kohli, with more than handy raw talent available they choose to persist with veterans like Dhoni and Yubraj, with more highly rated coach available they now opt to a charismatic talker. Jay hind
cool. It is realistic mate. Just look at the stats. India won test matches at home on those ranks turners but lost test series away from the subcontinent; Australia etc.
RON/HADESLOGIC, agreed that this situation is an utter mess caused by BCCI's ineptness. But since the same support staff have produced results before under different coaches, i see no reason not to stick around with them.
Great coaches may not have been the greatest players, but in this case, i believe Shastri will be more a media man, than a technical coach.
Going by your logic, SRT should be the greatest coach/man-manager ever, since he is most experienced on international circuit. And Tait/Akhtar should be the best bowling coaches going around since they are the fastest bowlers. This argument does not really hold much water, does it?
I too do not agree fully with Shastri's appointment, but your logic of picking well-known cricketers only for coaches somehow seems impracticable.
Well, tracer bullet now has his team. Anything less than 2 overseas series wins out of the 4 tours of NZ, Aus, Eng and SAF will be unacceptable. Throw the guy and this batch of coaching staff out if they can't achieve that. Once you keep out a PROVEN player and coach who won you so many matches as a player, captain and then as a coach, you better deliver the results. For over 7 years under Dhoni we lost whatever overseas gains we had under Ganguly and Dravid. And now when things were looking good for us to mount a good overseas challenge some egoists throw the coach out. Don't come back again with those sorry faces and pathetic statements about how we are on the "right path". We, the fans care a damn about the right path. Deliver the overseas test series victories after all this. Or step aside and let someone who can deliver take over.
first test team careless dhawan throwaway Rahul flat bed Kohli snail rahane nohit Sharma useless Saha overrated pandya green pitch bhuvi toothless Ashwin useless jadeja just Kuldeep.
RAM4FR9677970 If Arun helped him so much, why is Aswin still incompetent? Takes wickets in bucket in those ranks turners but gets hammered elsewhere. A good spin bowler can adjust anywhere, which Aswin can't. Hence his poor record in England, Australia etc.
The anger is not against Arun or Bangar or Sridhar. Its against the captain and the head coach. Its against the way the coach is selected. Its against the way Kumble was treated. Its against the way our captain treated the entire cricket system.
@ Olivier - Still smarting from some thrashings I guess. But we have beaten so many teams recently that I can't guess where you are from... SAF? Eng? Aus? lol
One thing is very clear that thus coach - captain duo want only 'yes men'. They don't want anybody who are more talented than them. Now we can easily imagine what kind of tran they will choose and what will be the outcome. Even in Srilanka they will loose. Rangana Herath and Dilruvan Perera must be already licking their lips. Then forget about South Africa or Australia tours.
well said EL .... lets see what they do... so pretty much its a team with helpers.... its all up to Virat now as the coaching staff is just on paper. good luck to the team, think they will need lots of it !
True. India are going to be thrashed outside SC with this combination. It would be not so bad if a coach is bad or a captain is bad. But both Kohli and Shastri together is disastrous.
@oliver. Kee dreaming , but make it look atleast realistic. Lol
Aswin told in few interviews that arun helped him lot to rectify his errors. Bangar was assistant coach for long time but he got wrong designation as batting coach. But Shastri role lot as man manager here. I would like to see Dravid to be a India coach but I doubt he will take role the along with kholi or when Dhoni around.
Sanjay Bangar is fine. Bharat Arun is he too good?= My God! He had played only very few matches in mid 80's certainly not a proven man at international levels and that is why retired great / good players afraid to work for BCCI.
Sanjay Bangar is fine. Bharat Arun is he too good?= My God! He had played only very few matches in mid 80's certainly not a proven man at international levels and that is why retired great / good players afraid to work for BCCI.
Indian is now an international version of RCB. many more to come I assume
B Arun - a lot of people saying he is a good coach, on what basis? He has been bowling coach for RCB and it's no secret that RCB has weakest bowling in IPL. Sanjay Bangar seems sincere but with KXIP he had mixed results. Fielding standard under Sridhar hasn't become better. So, all in all, not the greatest choices.
Well let's face it India are going to be thrashed in tests as soon as the SL tour is over up until late 2018. South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and England after that. Probably be 5 or 6th on the rankings by the end of all that only to be back to number 1 after playing Bangladesh and Zimbabwe for 10 test matches at home on rank turners.
Now coach - captain due should decide who should be there as selectors.
Arun as Bowling coach?. He only played 2 matches for India. He doesnt have experience at Test level to coach bowlers who are playing with more experience in modern game. How can they listen to someone who played two matches and no experience bowling in different environment?. Farouritism still rules in India.Dravids experience as a crafty batsman in tests and one days is such a valuable asset. He is from newer generation n knows the modern game better than anyone else.
Well disappointed that Rahul Dravid would only be on in an 'advisory' capacity....wish he was more part of the staff-wish his dignity, humility and modest demeanour rubbed off on our 'captain' and the bunch of attitude fuelled beardos that don the india cap nowadays. B Arun is a good addition, though not good as a cricketer-is a fantastic coach. I hope he gets Umesh to reverse it at speed, make him pitch it up further, makes him bowl yorkers, into the body, hope he makes ishant-bowl that mcgrath like 4th stump line, do conventional swing, into the body, gets batsmen fending off, hope he gets bhuvan to sustain his increased pace, gets more revers, hope he gets aaron to be the out and out quickie that we lack, hope he gets shami to get more conventional swing, more accuracy and bounce-all the very best team india, remember-the way we play is equally important as the end result...cheers and good luck for sl tour...cricinfo plz publish
CAC, please resign. You have been humiliated by the "tracer bullet and its shell (VK)." So much of humiliation that Dada who is so commonly seen on TV channels is not seen anywhere these days 'cus he does not have any answer to give. Tracer Bullet will come back to bite the Indian Cricket Team. Mark my words, India will not win CWC '19 with this combination (Shastri and VK) and the Tracer Bullet will brag about the team reaching the semi finals. Doom Doom Doom
Batting: Bangar + Dravid; Fielding: Sridhar + Jonty; Bowling: Arun+ Zaheer. Many more support staff. Shastri has gone on record saying it would be Kohli's team so obviously he has to take all the responsibility. I won't be surprised if the "India Cricket Coach" is voted as the best job in the world.
Shastri might be okay and can help the spinners and his tactics could be useful. But India needs a better bowling and batting coach. Well it doesn't matter...let's see till 2019. Else automatically things will change
India's behind-the-scenes operations have always been murky, muddled and mysterious. It's the performance of the players on the field that has repeatedly saved the board and the officials from being exposed. As long as the team continues to largely win and occasionally lose (to a left arm pacer), nothing will be questioned. Shastri can deliver his booming aggro talks before each match, like he did during the WC '15. And life will go on.
Shastry scored a hundred in his last test. He spent around 30 mins to score one run to reach his 50 and scratched around for almost one hour to move from 99 to 100!!
@FAIZ and everyone - Who are these support staff? They are the same since Ravi Shastri took in the presence of Fletcher. They have done better than what Zaheer Rahul would have done. Great names does not call for great coaches.
Definitely they should have considered a different fielding coach. The fielding standards are dipping and it was quite evident in the recently concluded series with Windies. With relatively slow movers like Ishant, Kedar, Shami,Ashwin in various squads ground fielding is definitely a priority area to be worked upon if we need to put a good fight in WC 2019. Also the fitness levels of individuals should be closely monitored. Else we may end up being in a decline mode similar to SL team.
Dravid -SAchin-Ganguly-Laxman Please resign
Well doen BCCI its a superb combination,Reading many comments here feel as if only reputed players can become better coaches.Coaching is a specialised job,and it has nothing in realtion to a players perfoamnce ,records or results,tests,odis or T20's. A great or good player cannot become a good coach. Ravi along with B.Arun who is aproven man in terms of selectiong young players and grooming them. Sanjay bangar,whats is his test record ? It dos't matter he has the brains of a good caoch who can spot even the minute waeknesses. Wish the team all the best and will do very well in the 2019 world cup and all on away tours as well,the team will be on a next level l from now on,Hope espn will publish my comments...
Just wait n watch. This fiasco is true copy of Ganguly-Chappel episode. Hope kohli and Shastri wouldn't end up like that
Good !!! Section by BCCI compare to CAC (World Great Players). Persons selected to coach Indian players, who were failure in their OWN career. At least BCCI persons can fill up there both pockets now.
People criticizing the appointments should realize that the same support staff has been working continuously under Shastri (when he was team director)and under Kumble and now have been retained to help Shastri. During all this period India has done quite well winning more matches than losing.I guess the names of Arun, Bangar and Sridhar may not be as glamorous as some of the other names that people may throw around but if the job is getting done why should there be any problems? Shastri and the team are comfortable with them so that should end the discussion. In any case the team will have help from the consultants, Dravid and Zaheer during overseas tours for any technical inputs. Let us stop cribbing now and let the team and the coach/support staff get on with the game.
The best thing for dada sachin and laxman to do would be to resign from their posts following this humiliation. Lesson learnt - never ever mess with kohli!!
How can this coaching team get 2 years contract? Why it was not given to the earlier coach? What if India performs badly under this coach-captain duo?
Good news. The head coach should be able to pick his support staff otherwise he is hamstrung. The CAC or whatever it's called had no authority to appoint any coach, this includes the head coach. They were asked to recommend a head coach which would be ratified by the BCCI, the board still holds the power to veto any recommendation. Further, no communication mentioned recommending support staff let alone appointing them.
Just as Kumble was appointed, the CAC panel appointed their mates for the batting and bowling coach positions. If ever you needed to see the damage caused by nepotism and conflicts of interest, here's a clear example.
The head coach need not have been a superstar player in the past. It's clear that the majority of commenters here don't understand the basics of the game. If that was the case, the West Indies would still hold the #1 ranking in all formats thanks to former players like Richards, Ambrose, Walsh, Holding etc.
(HADESLOGIC) Most teams (regardless of ranking or budget) hire well known names as bowling coaches in the hope of improving their striking capabilities. Eng has Gibson + Saqlain, SA has Langeveldt, Aus has Saker, even Bd has Walsh!! But our rich board and petulant 'team management' want names like Arun that probably were not even mediocre at the FC level (forget playing an international). Sure, the combined experience of 400+ test matches and 50 years that CAC and Kumble brought to the table was too much for this 'team management' and players who would rather lounge than net, pose for ads than enhance their skills etc. etc.
Bharat arun.. Sanjay bangar.. Sridar... What a coaching staff for Indian team! May God help team india
Who is Bharat Arun? To select him over Zaheer shows how the system works in india. To ignore both Dravid and Zaheer after being appointed by Tendulkar Ganguli and Laxman will not go down well for Indian cricket. I would be really surprised if Dravid and Zaheer would join as consultants after this. Moreover the big three might be reconsidering their position. It literally is a slap in the face for them. I wouldn't be surprised to see a sharp Ganguli statement soon.
medium pacer occassional trundler hit me bowler going to practice Indian bowlers.now Indian will go down to 8 ranking by 2019.
real test for the coaching staff will be south Africa tour. anything less than a 3 -0 whitewash of Indians will be disappointment for proteas who haven't forgot the humiliation of a 3 -0 series loss in India. hope Indian batters bat long enough and score 500. else could be innings loss in 3 days .
Stop the criticism! Everyone is on board. Let's support Kohli, Shastri and the team for great success in the future!
Mumbai Lobby won as expected.. doh!
So, India will travel back in time by about a year as far as coaching is concerned. Will the results too?
As if Bharat Arun and Sanjay Bangar are going to be good enough to guide India team in overseas conditions.
It isn't uncommon in professional sports for head coaches to seek supporting staff of their choice. It will be a far easier task for Shastri to implement his ideas through the likes of Arun/Sridhar/Bangar as opposed to a Dravid or a Zaheer.
Like wise old set up. Again it shows why Indian bowling is weak and no opener proper only preservative approach
(HadesLogic) Great, so we will continue to churn out terrible bowling performances abroad. The likes of which were seen on the Aus tour of 2014. Apparently, Arun is a tracer bullet compared to Zaheer... ok
Good to hear that finally, every one is on board! Hoping for great things from this team!
Can any one remember at least one match that Ravi Shastry has singke handedly won for India? Like Kapildev's innings against Zimbabwe or Kumbkes perfect ten or Laxman's marathon against Ausies.
it's frustrating..Indian cricket is going nowhere..let's wait for d results..wanna face d consequences boys
What can i say! Game is bigger than the individual! Saurav Chandidas Ganguly is humiliated!
