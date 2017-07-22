Hemang Amin appointed COO of IPL

The COO's office has remained vacant since the November of 2015 when Sundar Raman stepped down from the post © BCCI

The BCCI has named Hemang Amin as the new chief operating officer of the Indian Premier League. Amin has been associated with the BCCI for the last seven years and has, more relevantly, played an active role in the "management and operations" of the IPL. Amin, who will continue to report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, has most recently served as the board's assistant general manager (finance, commercial and events).

Amin's appointment comes after more than a year-and-a-half of the COO's office remaining vacant following the resignation of Sundar Raman. The appointment of a COO for the IPL is also one of the recommendations of the Lodha Committee that was approved by the Supreme Court.

Rajiv Shukla, the IPL chairman, praised Amin for his "incredible breadth of experience and relationships" across a variety of markets. "Having worked with him firsthand, I know he will be a fine leader for the IPL and will bring unmatched innovation, passion, and vision to the role," he said.

CK Khanna, the BCCI's acting president, hailed Amin's leadership and credited him for handling a "pivotal transition period" for the IPL. "His leadership over the past seven years has shaped IPL's strategy, laying a strong foundation for future course, improvements and success."

Amin's immediate challenge will be to frame the guidelines pertaining to the release, transfer and retention of players ahead of the auction before IPL 2018 that will see the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

