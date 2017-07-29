Sri Lanka's return visit could impact India's tour to South Africa

Virat Kohli is seemingly disappointed after being dismissed for 3 © AFP

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play India a second time in 2017, when they tour India for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I in November and December. That tour could have an impact on India's tour of South Africa, which is also in December; the itineraries of both series have not yet been released.

While confirming the development, a BCCI official remained non-committal on the schedule for India's tour of South Africa. Cricket South Africa wanted to host India for a Boxing Day Test beginning on December 26, but the BCCI is understood to have been reluctant. The official said the schedule for the tour of South Africa was likely to be confirmed this week.

India are presently in Sri Lanka to play three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. The tour ends on September 6 after which Sri Lanka head to the UAE to play two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan in September and October, and then they head to India in November and December.

"The Sri Lanka tour to India has been brought forward from February next year because we are hosting the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period," Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said. "Sri Lanka was due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year and the dates would have clashed with the Independence Cup. That's why we requested the Indian board for a change to bring the tour forward and they have agreed.

"The dates for the Pakistan series and the Indian tour are currently being worked out."

