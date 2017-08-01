Harmanpreet to miss Women's Super League

Harmanpreet Kaur: 'I was looking forward to playing with England's World Cup winners' © Getty Images

Harmanpreet Kaur, the India allrounder, has been ruled out of the upcoming Women's Super League in England because of a shoulder injury. Harmanpreet, who was set to represent Surrey Stars, has been advised a month's rest followed by rehabilitation after an MRI soon upon return to India last week confirmed a tear in her left shoulder.

"I was in bad shape in the later stages of the World Cup but the physios got me going. It would have been great to be a part of Kia League," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. "I had a successful stint with Sydney Thunder in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which lifted my game and confidence. I will convey my unavailability to the franchise."

Harmanpreet, India's second-highest run-getter at the World Cup, battled multiple injuries during the tournament. She hurt her little finger on the left hand during India's second game, against West Indies. Ahead of the final, she was seen icing her shoulder after picking up an injury at the nets and didn't train full tilt.

"There were a couple of injuries before the final, but I was able to play thanks to our physio Tracy Fernandes," she said. "At one point, it looked like I might have to return from the World Cup. I would like to give full credit to her for playing the full tournament."

Harmanpreet, who became the first India woman to sign a contract with an overseas T20 league, was the second-highest run-getter for Sydney Thunder in her maiden stint at the Women's Big Bash in December-January.

