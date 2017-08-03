Pujara, Harmanpreet recommended for Arjuna Award

Harmanpreet Kaur was one of the heroes of India's memorable 2017 World Cup campaign © IDI/Getty Images

The BCCI has nominated Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur for the Arjuna Award, PTI has reported.

Pujara was the cornerstone of India's 13-Test home season, which they swept, having scored 1316 runs - the highest-ever aggregate for an Indian batsman in a single Test season. Pujara, 30, passed 4000 runs on Thursday, the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the SSC in Colombo. It was Pujara's 50th Test.

Harmanpreet was an even easier choice as she has been India's best batsman in limited-overs cricket. She played a significant role in India's T20 series victory in Australia early last year. She also played a role in India's Women's Asia Cup triumph later that year. She also became the first India women's cricketer to be signed by an overseas Twenty20 franchise, representing Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), where she had some great performances. More recently, her unbeaten 171 against Australia vaulted India into their first Women's World Cup final since 2005.

"We have sent Cheteshwar and Harmanpreet's name for the Arjuna award. The names have been forwarded to the Ministry of Sports," a senior office-bearer told PTI. "Both have been exceptional performers during last season and were unanimous choice from our end."

There has been no nomination from BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

