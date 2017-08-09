India men's, women's selectors rewarded with INR 15 lakh

The Indian women's players were given a bonus of INR 50 lakhs © Associated Press

The BCCI will award INR 15 lakh each to the members of the men's and women's senior selection committees for having selected "good teams". The decision was communicated at the end of the meeting between the board's office bearers and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Delhi on Wednesday.

"They have been rewarded for selecting good teams," CoA member Diana Edulji told reporters.

The men's selection committee, headed by MSK Prasad and comprising Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi, has overseen a fruitful period for India since its appointment in September last year. During the last 12 months, India registered Test series wins in West Indies and at home over New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, before sealing the ongoing series in Sri Lanka 2-0. India also had a good run in limited-overs cricket, winning home series against New Zealand and England, and being runners-up at the Champions Trophy in June.

The Hemalata Kala-led women's panel, which includes Lopamudra Banerjee and Shashi Gupta, has also enjoyed much success over the last year. Mithali Raj's team won the Asia Cup and the Quadrangular tournament featuring South Africa, Ireland and Zimbabwe, before making the final of the World Cup in June.

In other developments, the question of India's participation in the Olympics, Edulji said, would be decided by the BCCI's general body. The other point of discussion was the revision of domestic players' wages for which Edulji said BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary was entrusted with firming up the modalities of the revised arrangement. The matter would be taken up during the CoA's next meeting on August 23 in Mumbai. On the subject of payment of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's pending dues, Edulji said it had been referred to the board's general body. She also said that the legal team was studying Sreesanth's case after the Kerala High Court overturned his life ban imposed by the BCCI.

