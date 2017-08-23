Pujara confirms return to Nottinghamshire

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his impressive form in Sri Lanka © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara, the India batsman, has confirmed his return to Trent Bridge for the final four Specsavers County Championship games of the 2017 season, as Nottinghamshire look to seal their immediate return to the top flight following last season's relegation.

Pujara recently returned from India's Test tour of Sri Lanka - he made 309 runs at 77.25, including two centuries, in their 3-0 series win - and will be available for the home and away fixtures against Northamptonshire, as well as the matches against Worcestershire (at Trent Bridge) and Sussex (at Hove).

He has already played an important role in Nottinghamshire's march to the top of the Division Two table, scoring 223 runs at 44.6 in four matches at the start of the season, including 112 in the victory over Gloucestershire in late May.

"The great thing is that he has already been in the squad this season and he fitted in so well both on and off the field," said Peter Moores, Nottinghamshire's head coach.

"He is a fantastic player, and since he has been away he has had a great time of it in the Test matches for India. So we are getting a guy who is coming back in form and for the team spirit, Pudji coming back in is a huge boost for everybody.

"We have got two really big home games against Northants and Worcester, because it is a chance for us to put pressure on two sides that are up there with us.

"Runs on the board at Trent Bridge is always a big influence and having a player of Test-match quality in Pudji is a real bonus."

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.