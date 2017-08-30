Raina, Parthiv, Abhinav to captain Duleep Trophy teams

Suresh Raina has been named captain of the 15-member India Blue squad © AFP

Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel and Abhinav Mukund will lead the India Blue, Green and Red teams respectively in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which will be played with the pink ball under lights for the second year in succession. The tournament will be held from September 7 to 29 in Kanpur and Lucknow, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The new Lucknow International Cricket Stadium will host two matches, including the final, while Kanpur will host two round-robin games. The three round-robin fixtures will be played over four days, and the final, to be played from September 25, will be a five-day contest.

Duleep Trophy 2017-18 schedule September 7-10 - India Red v India Green (Lucknow)

September 13-16 - India Red v India Blue (Kanpur)

September 19-22 - India Blue v India Green (Kanpur)

September 25-29 - Final (Lucknow)

M Vijay and Karun Nair will feature in the Green team, while Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav and Manoj Tiwary will turn out for Blue. The 15-member Red squad includes Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant and Dhawal Kulkarni.

The BCCI's swiftness in announcing the fixtures comes after it had earlier decided to scrap the tournament this year, citing a cramped calendar and shortage of venues. On Tuesday, however, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators asked the board to retain what it felt was an "important" tournament in the 2017-18 domestic calendar, following which the BCCI reversed its decision and published the itinerary a day later.

Squads

India Red: Abhinav Mukund (capt), Priyank Panchal, Sudip Chatterjee, Ishank Jaggi, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), B Indrajith, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Basil Thampi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashok Dinda, Rahul Singh, CV Milind

India Green: M Vijay, R Samarth, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Ankit Bawne, Parthiv Patel (capt & wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Parvez Rasool, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Dagar, Nitin Saini, Aniket Choudhary

India Blue: Suresh Raina (capt), Samit Gohel, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jayant Yadav, Bhargav Bhatt, Kaushik Gandhi, Ishant Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Sagun Kamat, Jaydev Unadkat

