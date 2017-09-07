India host Australia and New Zealand from Sept 17 to Nov 7

Amit Mishra celebrates after knocking James Neesham's middle stump © Associated Press

A confirmation of India's home season fixtures arrived on Thursday with the BCCI releasing the schedule for eight ODIs and six T20Is to be played against Australia and New Zealand starting September 17.

India v Australia Sept 12 - warm-up game, Chennai

- warm-up game, Chennai Sept 17 1st ODI, Chennai

1st ODI, Chennai Sept 21 - 2nd ODI, Kolkata

- 2nd ODI, Kolkata Sept 24 - 3rd ODI, Indore

- 3rd ODI, Indore Sept 28 - 4th ODI, Bengaluru

- 4th ODI, Bengaluru Oct 1 - 5th ODI, Nagpur

- 5th ODI, Nagpur Oct 7 - 1st T20I, Ranchi

- 1st T20I, Ranchi Oct 10 - 2nd T20I, Guwahati

- 2nd T20I, Guwahati Oct 13 - 3rd T20I, Hyderabad

As reported earlier on ESPNcricinfo, India will take on Australia in the season opener in another ten days in Chennai before moving on to Kolkata (September 21), Indore (September 24), Bengaluru (September 28) and Nagpur (October 1) for the remainder of the ODIs. Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13) have been lined up to host the T20I series. The visitors will have a warm-up game ahead of the series on September 12.

New Zealand too will have the chance to acclimatise themselves with Indian conditions with two practice matches at the CCI stadium in Mumbai before the first ODI in the same city on October 22. The second ODI is scheduled in Pune on October 25 and the third and final 50-over game will be held in Kanpur on October 29. Then both teams will shift their focus to the shortest format with three T20Is to be played in Delhi (November 1), Rajkot (November 4) and Thiruvananthapuram (November 7).

India v New Zealand Oct 17 - 1st warm-up game, Mumbai

- 1st warm-up game, Mumbai Oct 19 - 2nd warm-up, Mumbai

- 2nd warm-up, Mumbai Oct 22 - 1st ODI, Mumbai

- 1st ODI, Mumbai Oct 25 - 2nd ODI, Pune

- 2nd ODI, Pune Oct 29 - 3rd ODI, Kanpur

- 3rd ODI, Kanpur Nov 1 - 1st T20I, Delhi

- 1st T20I, Delhi Nov 4 - 2nd T20I, Rajkot

- 2nd T20I, Rajkot Nov 7 - 3rd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram

Both teams had visited India during the 2016-17 season as well, Australia for Tests, which they lost 2-1 and New Zealand for Tests and ODIs, although they too were beaten in each series.

India had introduced three new Test venues last season - Rajkot, Indore and Visakhapatnam. This time they have got clearance to host international matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. It is understood there were delays in securing these clearances, which perhaps played a part in the BCCI announcing the official schedule less than two weeks before the opening match of the season.

