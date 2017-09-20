MS Dhoni nominated for Padma Bhushan

Dhoni has been one of India's most successful captains © Associated Press

The BCCI has nominated MS Dhoni for the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, PTI has reported.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been nominated by the BCCI for the Padma Bhushan award," said BCCI's acting president CK Khanna. "It was a unanimous decision by the members. He has been one of the greatest names in contemporary cricket and the most appropriate choice of the Indian cricket board."

Dhoni could become the 11th cricketer to receive the award, after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Chandu Borde, Lala Amarnath, Prof DB Deodhar, Col CK Nayudu, Raja Bhalindra Singh and Maharajah of Vizianagram (Vizzy).

Dhoni has been one of India's most successful captains, having led them to victory in the 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He has 10,949 runs from 380 matches in ODIs and T20Is, and 4876 runs from 90 Test matches. He also became the first wicketkeeper to affect 100 ODI stumpings, during the series against Sri Lanka this month.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.