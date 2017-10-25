Jakati five-for curbs Punjab's dominance

Shadab Jakati celebrates a wicket © BCCI

Shadab Jakati's five-for restricted Punjab's dominance as they posted a total of 635 against Goain Porvorim, following Jiwanjot Singh's double-hundred (238) and centuries from Anmolpreet Singh (113) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (114).

Resuming their unbeaten 236-run stand, Jiwanjot and Anmolpreet could add only 24 runs more to their partnership as the latter was run out by Reagen Pinto in the fourth over of the day. With Jiwanjot being dismissed soon after, Gurkeerat struck his ton, powering Punjab to 600. Jakati dismissed Gurkeerat and scythed through the tail to finish with figures of 5 for 165.

In reply, Goa moved to 94 for 1 in 29 overs, with Swapnil Asnodkar (28*) and Sagun Kamat (32*) at the crease. Siddarth Kaul dismissed opener Sumiran Amonkar for 30.

Amandeep Khare's double ton, and his 105-run sixth-wicket partnership with Jatin Saxena(62) powered Chhattisgarh to 489 in Nagpur. Vidarbha spinners Karn Sharma and Akshay Karnewar did most of the damage post lunch as they picked three each to clear the lower order.

Vidarbha lost their opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (7) in reply, before captain Faiz Fazal (20*) and Shrikant Wagh (4*) took them to 31 for 1 in 13 overs at stumps.

Slow left-armers dominated in Delhi as Himachal's Akash Vasisht ran through the core of Services' batting as they were reduced to 153 for 6 in their first innings. Earlier in the day, Rahul Singh and Vikas Yadav shared five wickets to clear up Himachal's lower order as they crumbled from 320 for 5 to 364 all out.

Nikhil Gangta, who converted his overnight score of 89 to bring up his second century of the season, helped Himachal get to their eventual total before being dismissed by Yadav.

Services lost their openers Navneet Singh (49) and Ravi Chauhan (38) after a 50-run stand, and failed to recover as Vasisht worked through the top order. Nitin Tanwar (11*) and Vikas (1*) were at the crease at stumps.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.