Prasad resigns as chairman of India's junior selection committee

Venkatesh Prasad, the chairman of India's junior selection committee, has stepped down with immediate effect to avoid a potential conflict of interest. Prasad communicated his resignation to the BCCI on Friday morning.

It is understood that Prasad is in the final stages of talks with an IPL franchise for the role of an assistant bowling coach. Had Prasad continued as chairman of the junior selection committee and taken up an IPL role, he would have been in violation of the conflict-of-interest rules laid out by the Lodha committee.

Incidentally on Thursday, Prasad along with the other two junior selectors - Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parekh - had picked the Under-16 and Under-19 squads for the national camp to be held at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, in the summer.

Prasad had a successful tenure as the head of the junior selection panel. During his tenure India reached the Under-19 World Cup final twice, while winning the title last month. Prasad had worked closely with Rahul Dravid, the India A and Under-19 coach, to identify junior talent and hone their skills. The pair had also chalked out a plan where the junior players would get more exposure by playing overseas.

Despite the success, Prasad was on the lookout for the next challenge. He had applied for the position of the senior selection panel and also was interviewed by the BCCI for the position of general manager, cricket. Saba Karim was eventually appointed to that position.

It is not yet known which IPL franchise Prasad is set to join, but he already has vast experience coaching in the IPL. He was the bowling coach at Chennai Super Kings in the first two seasons. He later performed a similar role at Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 and between 2011-13.

