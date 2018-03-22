Mohammed Shami back in BCCI contracts list

© BCCI

The BCCI has included Mohammed Shami in Category B of its annual contracts list. The board had earlier withheld the fast bowler's name pending investigation into various allegations made by his wife Hasin Jahan.

While the Kolkata Police is investigating criminal charges filed by Jahan against Shami and his family, including attempt to murder, the BCCI had concerned itself with particular allegations pertaining to the provisions of its code of conduct. The Supreme-Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which is currently supervising the BCCI, had asked the board's anti-corruption unit to investigate if Shami had collected money sent to him by a UK national through a Pakistani woman in Dubai.

"We are only concerned with what the Anti Corruption Unit is investigating, not his [Shami's] personal life," Rajiv Shukla, the IPL chairman, had said on Wednesday at a press conference in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the BCCI stated in a press release that "no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in this matter", after Neeraj Kumar, a former police commissioner of Delhi and the head of the board's anti-corruption unit, had submitted his report to the CoA.

Shami joined KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and Dinesh Karthik in Category B of the BCCI's contracts list, and will earn INR 3 crore for the period between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.

