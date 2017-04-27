Daredevils hope for lift at pace-friendly Eden Gardens
Match facts
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils
Kolkata, April 28, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: Kolkata Knight Riders completed a stunning comeback, from 21 for 3, to chase 169 with one ball to spare at the Feroz Shah Kotla. With eight runs required off the last three balls, Manish Pandey struck a six, followed by a bunt into the covers to finish the chase.
Overall: In 19 games between these two teams, Knight Riders have won 11 times. At the Eden Gardens, Knight Riders have won five of six games, their only loss coming in 2012.
In the news
With Knight Riders moving back to the Eden Gardens, Nathan Coulter-Nile is expected to reclaim his spot in the XI, at Darren Bravo's expense. Knight Riders are likely to persist with the same bowling combination that demolished Royal Challengers Bangalore for 49.
Daredevils signed Marlon Samuels as Quinton de Kock's replacement, but he is expected to join the squad only on April 29. A relaid surface at Eden Gardens, favouring seam more than spin, could mean Daredevils stick with their overseas combination - Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Pat Cummins - from their loss against Mumbai Indians.
The likely XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Gautam Gambhir (capt), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Robin Uthappa (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Yusuf Pathan, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Umesh Yadav
Delhi Daredevils: 1 Aditya Tare, 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Karun Nair, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Zaheer Khan (capt), 11 Amit Mishra
Strategy punt
Zaheer Khan has the third-worst economy rate in the IPL this season outside the Powerplay (9.91). In the Powerplay, Zaheer has an economy rate of 6.45 this season, the fourth best among all teams and best for Daredevils. Zaheer has also dismissed Gautam Gambhir six times in the IPL. A mixture of slower balls and his wiles could make him effective against Sunil Narine as well. Zaheer could, therefore, bowl three overs within the Powerplay, leaving their overseas seamers to bowl in the end overs.
Stats that matter
- Sunil Narine has dominated Daredevils' top order in the IPL. In a combined 56 balls against Sanju Samson, Karun Nair and Corey Anderson, he has conceded just 49 runs with three dismissals.
- Chris Morris has been Daredevils' end-overs specialist with both bat and ball. He has scored 319 runs in just 173 balls in the end overs in the IPL, at a strike rate of 184.39 and an average of 53.16.
With the ball, he has taken 29 wickets in 36 innings at an economy rate of 8.18.
- Narine has scored 89% of his runs this season in boundaries. He has hit 122 runs of his 137 in fours and sixes.
- Rishabh Pant hits a boundary nearly every two dot balls he faces in the IPL. He has hit 44 boundaries - 28 fours and 16 sixes - and has faced 90 dot balls.
- Robin Uthappa has struggled against Daredevils' bowlers in the IPL. He has been dismissed nine times in the 134 combined balls he has faced from Chris Morris, Amit Mishra and Zaheer Khan. He has scored just 139 runs in those 134 deliveries.
Nikhil Kalro is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Frustated with the Delhi camp. Last time they were sitting comfortably on top with 6 wins in 8 matches(as far as i remember) and they ruined it. They dropped the inform players and even after performing very well they were forced to sit out. Horses for courses is good but basic team should be same. They had Duminy, Braithwaite, qdk, Morris all in top form but they didnt played the whole matches. This time they dropped Nadeem for no reason. Billings was dropped and he is nt playing even today. What a waste!!
Coulternile is getting much more attention unnecessary, today DD will hammered him out of park.
Sri-lankan fans clamouring for Matthews inclusion! Lol.. They probably want to see him being taken to the cleaners with his gentle medium pace of 115 kph. Even women cricketer bowls quicker than that. With bat he would probably score 20 off 20 balls & completely derail the momentum of the team's run rate. Please DD, release this guy from IPL asap.
i think rain might play spoiled sports today..hope not though.
sad to see matthews in team. why wud u drop Rabada. he is really a potent weapon. oh Dravid. you have done it again.
Dravid has a 5 year plan, the batting line up is talented but not the strongest yet
Please don't play Matthews V& Samuels. They are a waste of space. DD does not require 2 players known for playing test innings in T20. Also Morris needs to bat in the top 4.
delhi should make mathews captain ..he is more reliable than zaheer
Replace Morris with Matthews he is much more reliable,
DD can maintain their overseas bowling combination but can afford to drop cory anderson and bring in sam billings as their opening looks bleak without billings
Frustated with the Delhi camp. Last time they were sitting comfortably on top with 6 wins in 8 matches(as far as i remember) and they ruined it. They dropped the inform players and even after performing very well they were forced to sit out. Horses for courses is good but basic team should be same. They had Duminy, Braithwaite, qdk, Morris all in top form but they didnt played the whole matches. This time they dropped Nadeem for no reason. Billings was dropped and he is nt playing even today. What a waste!!
Coulternile is getting much more attention unnecessary, today DD will hammered him out of park.
Sri-lankan fans clamouring for Matthews inclusion! Lol.. They probably want to see him being taken to the cleaners with his gentle medium pace of 115 kph. Even women cricketer bowls quicker than that. With bat he would probably score 20 off 20 balls & completely derail the momentum of the team's run rate. Please DD, release this guy from IPL asap.
i think rain might play spoiled sports today..hope not though.
sad to see matthews in team. why wud u drop Rabada. he is really a potent weapon. oh Dravid. you have done it again.
Dravid has a 5 year plan, the batting line up is talented but not the strongest yet
Please don't play Matthews V& Samuels. They are a waste of space. DD does not require 2 players known for playing test innings in T20. Also Morris needs to bat in the top 4.
delhi should make mathews captain ..he is more reliable than zaheer
Replace Morris with Matthews he is much more reliable,
DD can maintain their overseas bowling combination but can afford to drop cory anderson and bring in sam billings as their opening looks bleak without billings
Replace Corey anderson with Mathews.
Mathews and Nair should be out of palying XI... if any one inside also DD will loose
Delhi should replace either Cummings or Rabada with Mathews....
As long as Rahul Dravid is at the helm of affairs, DD are no-hopers.
KKR doesnt need to do anything. DD perhaps need to push Morris up the order. Sam Billings should open.
why delhi buy samuale if they bought kumar sangakara he will best bestman
Isn't it refreshing that this season we've had matches where bowlers could contribute? Makes it more unpredictable and consequently much more interesting. CRICINFO : Can you please do an article about bowlers winning with low totals this season vs others?
The reality of it all is this team doesn't deserve to win. Their best lower order batsman doesn't get to bat and it's not one match. It's every match. Chris Morris ! I understand they want to save him for last 4 overs but frankly last overs are played by batsman who cant cock a Strike Rate of 120 and it's sad. Performers are dropped as soon as they perform. The joke is players are afraid to perform for DD lest they are dropped. Case in Point : Nadeem. Case in Point : Anderson Case in Point : Billings. All in the name of Rotation. Resting. My Foot. Poor can't afford to be rich. They should open with Samson / Billings / Iyer / Pant / Drop Nair and Try Bawne Morris / Anderson Cummins Zak Shami / Mishra Nadeem
KKR should keep the playing XI against RCB, except maybe replace SKY with Jaggi.
Surely DD won't make the same mistake and leave out Sam Billings again? Surely the last match was enough to make them see they need an international batsman somewhere in the top order! Whilst he has only hit one 50 so far this IPL, in every game he has played he formed a solid partnership with 1 of the the top 2 Indian batsmen and that is absolutely vital in T20 - a collapse of wickets is always fatal.
Delhi should pick billings, morris, rabada and cummins
Delhi should pick Nadeem in their XI. i don't understand why he is dropped after the initial stages, till he plays he provide a grip to the DD Bowling..
Beginning of the season was little worried about KKR batting as no one was playing international cricket. But now they are the ones scoring and the international team batsmen look soo out of form.
1. DD needs Sam Billings opening. 2. Doesn't need while lot of fast bowlers. It is pointless to include all the pacers and get out cheaply with inexperienced batting line up. 3. Well pointed out by Harsha Bhogle, DD's batting line up is good young but inexperienced. None of them is playing for India regular currently, in the making or new though. You just got to have Billings in there. 4. Cummins-Morris-Shami-Zaheer should be enough. Ramada can play only in place of Cummins. 5. I don't like Samson opening. He should be at 3 where he scored the 100. Open with Karun & Billings. 6. Tare isn't an opener. If you don't want to play Billings, Karun-Iyer should open. XI: 1 Billings 2 Karun 3 Samson 4 Pant 5 C Anderson 6 Iyer 7 Morris 8 Cummins 9 Mishra 10 Zaheer 11 Shami
@NIKSAID, last match it was pandey and yusuf who took the game away from DD. The top 3 collapsed but middle order stepped up.
I dont understand why Surya Yadav keep getting chance in KKR team without performing. He doesnt bowl, fields ok(except the MI match where his dropped catch cost KKR the match) and bats below-par. Although he was dropped last match, I suspect he will come back in team in today's game.
KKR should drop Surya Yadav and play another Indian player instead. Jaggi, perhaps?
KKR is looking so complete this year. With the top 4 contributing so much,their middle order is not teasted so much except for 2 matches. SKY is not in a good form,woakes is not contributing remarkably. Once KKR figures out what to do with these 2 batting positions and also IMPROVES THEIR FIELDING, they will definitely be on a cruise to finals this year. Except the one with RCB,their fielding has been poor as compared to other 2 sectors.
Btw what's up with Chris Lynn? Is he gonna join them at all this year?
1-tangle Narine. 2-catches. Very simple plan against KKR!LOL.
Even though I'm a KKR fan, but have been liking DD since last year because of the fact that they are giving so many young Indians a chance to shine.. Last year they had so much potential with QDK being the backbone of their bowling. But they messed it up constantly chopping and changing their 11. Players couldnt settle well. This year they are badly missing QDK . Some tactical mistakes also are bringing their defeat,the reason why NRR is still postive cuz they have managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory with all these. They are having potential,but are always short of something at the end. With such a bowling attack,they are just not supposed to be at the bottom of the table.
Yesterday's RCB va GL was a last bencher's match. Today's KKR vs DD is a match between two top 4 teams
I think DD should go Narine style and open the batting with Morris. Just give it a go and it may just come off. At the very least, it will throw the opposition off their game plans.
Only thing keeping Surya in the team even tho he's not making runs is that he is the Vice Captain of KKR
Idont think he made a 50 .Was 39 or so
DD XI: 1 Samson 2 Pant 3 Iyer 4 ANDERSON 5 Shashank Singh 6 MORRIS 7 Carlos Brathwaite 8 Mishra 9 RABADA 10 Nadeem 11 Zaheer (c)
PLEASE NO KARUN NAIR
DD don't know how to win, although sometimes they reach near to it. They do have match winner except Moris. Their performances in piecemeal are certainly impressive but are lack of killing instinct required . DD is never comes as a favourite due to more than one reason. Ist they r short of Gambhir like speaker & IInd also never looking a threat to other teams. Winning a match is always depends on players devotion dedication, determination, capability & potential in which all departs. they are lack of. They required too much to be done. Certainly no match.
DD should play this batting order:
Samson, Pant, Iyer, Nair, Anderson, Morris, Tare, Rabada, Cummins, Mishra, Zaheer
The 3 important things are: 1) Pant opening. He needs to play his natural aggressive game.
2) Morris at 6 no matter what. Even if they lose 4 wickets inside 10 overs, Morris has to bat at 6. He's not just a slogger. He can bat long.
3) Tare at 7. He can play better when he knows he just had to slog.
Delhi is a very fine term, truly deserve to be amongst the top 4. Zaheer's intelligence and leadership is truly outstanding. Their fast bowling combination is the best in IPL, their batting is a little weak, they lack big name. Whereas Kolkata has become the Man united of cricket of IPL. The most balanced and settled side of this sizzling tournament. I cannot see anyteam challenging their overwhelming supremacy. If they continue to play to their best, they are my tournament's favorite to lift the trophy.
delhi won two matches beacause of nadims good bowling
hello delhi valo pls play this eleven billing.sanju.karun.ayar.pant.anderson/bertwait.moris.rabada.mishra.nadim.zahir
DD could replace Anderson with Billings in the middle order. Anderson did make a 50 in this IPL, but it was not a very convincing performance. Billings on the other hand had couple of good innings. Can also replace Mishra with Jayant/Nadeem.
KKR KKR KKR. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re...
Kkr replace woakes or colin with rovman powell. A terrific striker almost at par with russell. Why kkr is not even trying him out is one baffling mystery. Tried out the medicores but not trying out a big hitter. Why ???surya too needs to be replaced by some young talent.
I have no idea what happened to shabaz nadeem did can pin down the opposition with his crafty spin
Kolkata should stick with Bravo. With Delhi bowling need deapth in batting. Grandhomme should be out for coulter nile and yadav for chawla
So heard that billings,morris and rabada will leave later.Billings quuite soon and SLC wants mathews back. They'll really have a dearth
That 5th option though haha. I would love to see that
Pat Cummins loves zaheer love story cost the match....pls drop Cummins....must play with anderson, Morris , rabada , carlos ..indian bowlers zaheer, shami , nadeem/ mishra manage the bowling unit.. & pant must open the innings with sanju...
DD XI: 1 Samson 2 Iyer 3 Nair 4 ANDERSON 5 Pant (wk) 6 MORRIS 7 Mishra 8 CUMMINS 9 RABADA 10 Nadeem 11 Zaheer (c)
KKR XI: 1 Gambhir (c) 2 NARINE 3 Uthappa (wk) 4 M Pandey 5 Yusuf 6 SK Yadav 7 DE GRANDHOMME 8 WOAKES 9 Kuldeep 10 COULTER-NILE 11 Umesh
Rabada is NOT a hitter in any sense.Can bat decently though
1)S Iyer 2)Samson 3)S Blings 4)Pant 5)Anderson 6)C Moris 7)Ankit Bawne 8) Rabada 9)Zak 10)S Nadeem 11) A mishra
Interesting match. Both DD and KKR like to bat second but what will they toss winner choose if the pitch is similar to the one used in KKR vs RCB match? Surely, RCB's 49 all out will be in mind of both teams.
