Sammy boost for Kings XI in mid-table tussle
Match facts
Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mohali, April 28, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head-to-head
This season: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5 for 19 eclipsed Manan Vohra's 50-ball 95 and helped Sunrisers defend 159 at home.
Overall: Sunrisers have an enviable 7-2 win record.
In the news
West Indies allrounder Darren Sammy, who missed the first three weeks of this IPL due to injury, joined the squad on the eve of the first match in Mohali this season. Sammy could be a like-for-like replacement for Marcus Stoinis who hasn't fired with bat or ball. The Australian allrounder has limped to 17 runs off 24 balls in three innings, and has taken only two wickets at an economy rate of 10.47.
Sunrisers fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was set to join the Bangladesh squad on Tuesday for a preparatory camp ahead of the tri-series in Ireland, and the subsequent Champions Trophy, but will now be available until May 4.
However, there is uncertainty over Yuvraj Singh's availability. It remains to be seen if he has recovered from the flu, which forced him out of Sunrisers' previous match against Rising Pune Supergiant last week.
The likely XIs
Kings XI Punjab: 1 Manan Vohra, 2 Hashim Amla, 3 Shaun Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell (capt), 5 Marcus Stoinis/Darren Sammy, 6 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 KC Cariappa, 9 Mohit Sharma, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Moises Henriques, 5 Yuvraj Singh/Deepak Hooda, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Bipul Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mohammed Siraj/Ashish Nehra, 11 Siddarth Kaul
Strategy punt
Since Sunrisers have two left-hand batsmen at the top, there is, perhaps, a case for Kings XI to open the bowling with an offspinner in Glenn Maxwell and attack the stumps. Mumbai Indians offspinner Harbhajan Singh maintained a stump-to-stump line with the new ball and kept Warner and Dhawan to only 22 runs off 18 balls while also dismissing Warner earlier in the league. More recently, Rising Pune Supergiant offspinner Washington Sundar stifled Sunrisers' openers in the Powerplay.
Stats that matter
- Warner has excellent numbers against Kings XI in the IPL: 617 runs in 14 innings at a strike-rate of 143.15, including fifty-plus scores in his last five innings.
- Maxwell has scored 78% of his runs this season in boundaries. He has hit 150 of his 193 runs in fours and sixes.
- The average runs per wicket at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in IPL 2016 was 31.36, in seven matches, the third highest behind the MCA Stadium in Pune and the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
- Sunrisers have the second-lowest run rate - 7.38 - in the first six overs this season. They try to make up for the slow start by going big in the middle overs. Sunrisers' run rate of 8.87 during this period is the second best in the league this season.
- Kings XI have been the worst team in the slog overs this season, leaking 11.62 an over and picking up only eight wickets. Sunrisers have fared much better in this phase, conceding 9.54 runs an over while picking up 19 wickets.
- Shikhar Dhawan continues to be troubled by left-arm quicks in the IPL. Four bowlers have dismissed him three or more times. Of the four, three - James Faulkner, Zaheer Khan and Mitchell Johnson - are left-arm seamers. Dhawan v T Natarajan, who has the best economy among Kings XI's seamers, might be an interesting contest.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Past it, squad player, he will do nothing
Sammy is past it. He will make no difference
TUXABBAS Amla's injured right now
Dropped Hashim Amla? I can't believe this.... Morgan / Marsh for Amla? Really?
I dont know if SRH will win or even put up a competitive match, from what ive seen so far. I will guess than dhawan will score slowly again getting 20-30 runs with under 120 strike rate :D
Darren sammy should have played from first game onwards. It was selection mistakes killing punjab.
SRH needs to get a good established Indian batsman - a right hander and replace Henriques with Mustafizur.
SRH clearly does not have a bench strength that can exude confidence. Naman, who has had some success opening for erstwhile Rajasthan Royals, should open with Warner and should be asked to play aggressively. Tanmay should play in place of Dhawan as he can also bowl. If Yuvi is not playing today then Hooda should take his place. My SRH XI that can lend some balance will be: Warner, Naman Ojha, Kane, Henriques, Yuvi/Hooda, Tanmay Agarwal, Bipul, Vijay Shankar, Rashid, Bhuvi, Kaul/Siraj. Go SRH Go !!!
I think Matt henry for stoinis is a better replacement as Kingsxi is mainly struggling with their bowling.sammy doesn't bowl much and is a lower order batsman.So maybe henry will be the better option
Cant wait to watch the batting greatness of Kane Williamson and Hashim Amla.... we're in for some proper cricket tonight
Kings XI headed the same way as Delhi, poor strategy and run by people who don't want to win.
Sammy is champion ............. He must play .......!!
1. KXIP can unleash a match winner in Guptill at the top of the order at the expense of Shaun Marsh. Just imagine, Guptill-Amla opening. They can crash opposition followed by Maxwell. Guptill has been scoring heavily in ODIs & T20Is, big scores. S Marsh can come in for Amla when he leaves. 2. Why Marcus Stoinis is getting a free ride ? Didn't perform with bat and ball. Should be dropped. 3. To win a tournament, you must have a wicket taking overseas pacer who can bowl upfront and at the death. Matt Henry should be KXIP's man. I hope KXIP think tank (Sehwag) executes this option. My KXIP XI: 1 GUPTILL 2 AMLA 3 Vohra 4 MAXWELL 5 Saha 6 Gurkeerat 7 Akshar 8 HENRY 9 Sandeep 10 Mohit 11 Natrajan/Cariappa/Tewatia
Yuvraj Singh haters trying to bash him all the time ! Comparing t20 performances with international ODI Performances. Last time i checked he scored a 150 against England because of which India did win the match. There is a lot of difference between t20 and ODIs. Comparing ipl performances to get into the ODI team is appalling and unacceptable at the same time !!!
So no place again or worlds greatest left arm bowler ever ? omg
see its understood by lookng his records that he is mediocre but has anyone checked how many matches sammy has won on. his own he is a match winner who can single handedly won matches for his team just look at his record after world cup in different t20 leagues
Kings are missing a huge match winner if they don't pick Guptil yet again. He is one of the best aggressive short form openers in world cricket and he is sitting on the bench. It is a strange decision not to even give him a go. Kings could do with someone who gets them off to a flyer.
Please SRH management benched dhawan and hooda and try tanmay, dwivedi. Dhawan is really creating issues to play powerplay like test match. So, pls pls.
They should instead play Guptill. He is the dasher at the top that they need
Sammy isn't good enough for the squad. Great captain, but his bowling and batting is under-par. Bring in Matt Henry, since bowling has been the biggest issue for the Kings, and he's their only overseas bowling option (Which also underlines their weak bowling squad.) I still think Guptill for Marsh... But I suppose he's not doing a bad job so far, lets wait and see.
Sammy is a winner plain and simple. He is a wonderful leader and gets the most out of his player's. Unfortunately his cricketing skills is not very good.
I like Sammy, but somehow I doubt he will do much if played this game. His bowling especially has fallen away a fair bit, can barely reach 120kph these days. Good luck to him though.
Darren Sammy should play.
Definitely should b a keen contest although SRH are clear favourite. Punjab performances of the late are certainly impressive & looking to get the momentum. They are not impressive as a team as their personal performances but overall can achieve the target If able to perform more than 100%. Definitely a strong threat for SRH in their home ground when almost all their batsman sparkle once or twice. S.A. batsman Amla is in great form & can win a match on his day. Maxi, Vohra & and some very good contribution from Axar Patel & co. arise the glimpse of hope. An impressive & responsible performance required from bowling, which could take them up to the mark. Otherwise SRH is surely a clear favourite.
Yes Stoinis should be benched but not in favor of someone who is a lesser batsman and lesser bowler.
oh sammy. he simply can't put away high balls.
Sammy, a boost? Was Watson and Binny a boost for RCB? Sammy is in the same boat as the other two. Can't bat, can't bowl, can field OK, can smile well, can shout encouragement to colleagues while on the field, can captain, but he is not captaining. Would be interesting if they play him at all. At least, he can be a good cheerleader from the dug out which Watson and Binny can't do.
I strongly believe that the openers of SRH is letting their bowlers down by playing test or odi strike rates during and after power play, they need to tackle this issue and then leave the rest to bhuvi and Rashid to do the rest.
KXiip should go with Gurkureet and Henry rather than stoinis and Sandeep/Cariappa to bolster their batting as well as bowling. And SRH openers ought to fire and hopefully Yuvi is there with the form he showed in the opener.
Dhawan should be benched. He is responsible for slow runrate in powerplays
Dhawan and hooda sud be benched this tym.
Please play nuptial and Henry for marsh and stonis
marvelous. sammy is so underrated as a teacher man. if a wamted a guy to fight for me I'd choose him, but he's mediocre in cricketing skills.
where is kholi ? can anyone tell please?
stonis struggling big time in subcontinent conditions
I think Yuvraj has done his part in this year's IPL after one good innings. He is happy, content and will wait until next year to think about hitting some runs again. Meanwhile, he must be dreaming about playing in CT. One OK innings per season. That's Yuvraj's speciality.
Yuvraj one game and has never played after that...should not be picked for championship
ojha can open with Warner, left right combination will distrb line of bowlers also ojha can take necessary risk of scoring rate..
Miller must play tomorrow... .he is a dangerous hitter to turn the match in any situation..
can somebody tell where is Martin guptil?? KXIP need him
SRH XI: 1 Dhawan 2 WARNER 3 WILLIAMSON 4 HENRIQUES 5 N Ojha (wk) 6 Yuvraj/Bipul 7 Hooda 8 Bhuvneshwar 9 RASHID 10 Sran 11 Nehra
KXIP XI: 1 AMLA 2 S MARSH 3 Vohra 4 MAXWELL 5 Saha (wk) 6 Gurkeerat 7 SAMMY 8 Axar 9 Mohit 10 Sandeep 11 Natarajan
Pretty sure that good ol' Maxi will ensure Stoinis gets enough time on the field for the upcoming CT just what he has been doing last 7 games
Wow and wveryone here was asking why sammy was benched during the last month.Turns out he wasnt even there
Where is Yuvraj Singh?Can anybody tell?
I don't know if Sammy will be better than Stonis with bat or ball but he is definitely more fun and IPL is all about entertainment, so why not!
I don't know if Sammy will be better than Stonis with bat or ball but he is definitely more fun and IPL is all about entertainment, so why not!
Where is Yuvraj Singh?Can anybody tell?
Wow and wveryone here was asking why sammy was benched during the last month.Turns out he wasnt even there
Pretty sure that good ol' Maxi will ensure Stoinis gets enough time on the field for the upcoming CT just what he has been doing last 7 games
SRH XI: 1 Dhawan 2 WARNER 3 WILLIAMSON 4 HENRIQUES 5 N Ojha (wk) 6 Yuvraj/Bipul 7 Hooda 8 Bhuvneshwar 9 RASHID 10 Sran 11 Nehra
KXIP XI: 1 AMLA 2 S MARSH 3 Vohra 4 MAXWELL 5 Saha (wk) 6 Gurkeerat 7 SAMMY 8 Axar 9 Mohit 10 Sandeep 11 Natarajan
can somebody tell where is Martin guptil?? KXIP need him
Miller must play tomorrow... .he is a dangerous hitter to turn the match in any situation..
ojha can open with Warner, left right combination will distrb line of bowlers also ojha can take necessary risk of scoring rate..
Yuvraj one game and has never played after that...should not be picked for championship
I think Yuvraj has done his part in this year's IPL after one good innings. He is happy, content and will wait until next year to think about hitting some runs again. Meanwhile, he must be dreaming about playing in CT. One OK innings per season. That's Yuvraj's speciality.