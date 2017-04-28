Burden on improved bowling teams at high-scoring venue
Match facts
Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians
Rajkot, April 29, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head to head
This season
On a batting-friendly surface at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai chased down Lions' score of 176 - courtesy a 36-ball 53 from Nitish Rana and useful contributions from Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard - to win with six wickets to spare.
Overall
Lions won both their meetings against Mumbai in the previous season.
In the news
Dwayne Smith was left out of Lions' XI during their last match against Royal Challengers. James Faulker - his replacement - was economical and Lions may stick with him. Irfan Pathan, a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, is available for selection.
Allrounder Krunal Pandya has recovered from the illness that kept him out of Mumbai's previous game, but his selection will be subject to a fitness test before the match. Ambati Rayudu announced on Twitter this week that he had fully recovered from a groin injury he suffered early in the tournament. He said he had been "training hard and eagerly awaiting a call up".
The likely XIs
Gujarat Lions: 1 Brendon McCullum, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suresh Raina (capt), 4 Aaron Finch, 5 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 James Faulkner, 8 Andrew Tye, 9 Basil Thampi, 10 Nathu Singh, 11 Ankit Soni
Mumbai Indians: 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya/Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Mitchell Johnson/Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Strategy Punt
Lions' bowlers could attack Nitish Rana with the short ball early. Despite his success against the short ball, Rana has been out in the previous two innings attempting to pull bouncers from Dan Christian and Pat Cummins.
Stats that matter
- Mumbai's pace-attack has two left-arm quicks in McClenaghan and Johnson, but left-arm pacers struggle at Rajkot. They concede 116 runs in 66 balls with an average of 58 runs per wicket.
- Off their eight games, Lions have scored 170-plus totals five times. They have also conceded 170-plus total six times.
- Nathu Singh has bowled four overs in two games but has only gone for 15 runs. His economy of 3.75 is the best in the IPL.
- Mumbai have not breached the 160-run mark this season when Nitish Rana has made a single-digit score.
- Brendon McCullum enjoys batting against Jasprit Bumrah. Off 19 balls in four innings, McCullum has hit him for 37 runs. Against Lasith Malinga, though, McCullum has been dismissed four out of seven times.
- Harbhajan Singh has dismissed Suresh Raina five times, the most by a bowler against Raina in the IPL.
- Andrew Tye takes a wicket for every 11 runs he concedes in the IPL. Lions have used 16 bowlers, but Tye has taken 12 of the 33 wickets their bowlers have earned.
- Aaron Finch has a strike rate of less than 100 against three Mumbai bowlers: off Krunal Pandya, he has managed only 7 runs in 12 balls. Against Malinga, he has scored only 13 runs in 18 balls. Against Mitchell Johnson, Finch has scored 32 runs off 35 balls. Johnson has also removed Finch three times, the most by a single bowler to him.
- Rohit Sharma has hit only three boundaries in 68 balls against Ravindra Jadeja and has been out twice. Dhawal Kulkarni concedes 9.48 runs per over against Rohit - going for 49 runs in 31 balls - but has dismissed him four times.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Now that Irfan Pathan is back its time to bring back Madan Lal & Roger Binny too. They bowlED at Pathan's pace and swing it like him.
MI should give a chance to Simmons or guneratne. Considering the fact that gunaratne can bowl some handy overs ,i would go for him instead of pollard and also play malinga because his experience is needed in the side
1.Rohit Sharma 2.Jos Buttler 3.Nitesh Rana 4.Ambati Rayudu 5.Asela Guneratne 6.Krunal Pandya 7.Hardik Pandya 8.Harbhajan Singh 9.Mitchell Mclenaghan 10.Lasith Malinga 11.Jasprit Bumrah
Welcome irfan pathan...GL bowling unit look weak...
Hopefully G.L. dont pick trundlers like Kulkarni and go for pace. They should try Sangwan who has also increased his pace. As far as M.I. is concerned they should get in Rayudu in place of Patel and give the gloves to Butler. Rohit should open with Butler. The pitch in Rajkot is batting friendly and the G.L. attack is not good enough so should be an excellent match.
Lol. The Irfan fan boys at it again. Faulkner is Irfan * 100. Why play Irfan if they are playing him?
rayudu is the match winner for us....no point leaving him out...u just cannot replace some players...rohit, ambati, bhajji, polli...they are the backbone of this team...
It's hard to believe that they were playing guys like Praveen Kumar,Gony,Dhawal Kulkarni and Munaf Patel ahead of Basil Thampy and Nathu Singh.Both these bowlers look ready for India particularly Thampy with his accurate Yorkers.With Bhubaneswar Kumar and Jaspreet Bumrah we would have three quality death bowlers....Ishan kishan should be persisted with as an opener and should be asked to express himself at the top.Faulkner should stay and Nathu should be allowed to bowl his full quota.Gujrat finally seems to have clicked the right combination.More by chance rather than by design.
Mumbai should drop patel and play pooran! Pooran is a class youngster... whose just as explosive pollard and simmons... patel is mediocre
MNGC1, that was just one game ad that too against an ordinary bowling attack. While I laud his innings that day, Pollard just isn't a reliable chap in the middle order. Consistency is hardly a word I'd use with him. Instead, Gunaratne will inject some confidence into the middle order and if required can bat through the innings, not to mention bowl a few handy overs. At this stage,MI can experiment a little given that Pollard isn't really doing justice to the spot. Its a mystery why they leave Simmons out all the time though. He's a proven performer and can give some quickfire starts
Thampi,N.singh,s.jakati,a.tye,j.faulkner,Jaddu,s,Raina are the bowlers need to have in gl vs mi..
Play pathan ahead of soni. Rajkot track is batting friendly . So no use of playing the spinner soni. So playing irfan pathan would be a better choice. It strenghens their batting line up , which can bat till 8.
Ishan Kishan actually made it to IPL top 5 upcoming Indian Talent(not sure what exact name was shown)! Along with names like N Rana who actually won couple of games for MI?!?
Nathu Singh and Basil Thampi who clock 142 kmph to open the bowling. Followed by AJ Tye for his cutters and seam ups. I'd bowl SANGWAN for his left arm pace over 145 kmph and throw in Jaddu and Raina as spinners. That way Lions have the full package and variety.
I dont know why GL believe that they need another spinner so badly when they should just focus on playing their best bowlers. With Jadeja and Raina they have one who spins it each way anyway. 1.McCullum(o) 2.Finch(o) 3.Raina 4.Karthik 5.Kishan 6.Jadeja 7.Faulkner(o) 8.Kulkarni 9.Tye(o) 10.Thampi 11.Nathu
Lions bowling looked better than what it actually was against RCB..Ankit Soni doesn't look the part n was lucky that ABd had got out early..they shud try another spinner..also bring in Irfan as Ishan Kishan is just not doing enough to justify his place in the team.
Picking rayudu instead of parthiv who though has played well but rayudu is a proven match winner and with krunal pandya makes mumbai indians a perfect team Rohit butler rana rayudu pollard k pandya h pandya bhajji malinga/ jhonson bumrah mclenegan is a team which would be the best ever in the 10 year history of ipl
@cricinfouser. Are you living up to your name? If so why would you want to drop Pollard who is performing as the situation demands this season? He almost single-handedly won a match when the top order fell, 3rd in batting aggregate at SR 130 and is doing a big job in the field covering a bigger area / volume than someone shorter or slower taking 7 catches so far (next best 4). Again why do you want him dropped?
There is actually no replacement for Pollard. Not Simmons coz he is even more pathetic cuttently. moreover cant change opening pair in patel+jos.
Rayudu is outclassed this season. NO room for slow injury prone guy. Parthiv and Rana has strongly Earned their place this season.
Pathan in for Soni can be a good experiment. Improves batting atleast by 10%
To everyone suggesting including Irfan Pathan I think we should also invlude esteemed Cricinfo analyst Ajit Agarkar into the team. Why stop there? Let's bring Srinath & Venky Prasad too. NATHU SINGH has the best economy as STATED in this article!!! THAMPI clocks over 140kmph consistently. Irfan hasnt played consistently over 2 years!. Just shows why the average Indian fan is ONLY ruled by emotion and not rational thought.
Gujarat look much better after including Nathu & Thampi. They should get DR Smith in lieu of Faulkner and also get in Pradeep SANGWAN for his left arm Pace over 145 kmph touching 148 kmph in domestic tourneys. Come on lions! Be Brave and go for Pace to Ace it.
play dhaval kilkarni left ankit sony or play another bats man ahead of soni
Rayudu for Parthiv is a no brainer. He'll add some much needed stability and experience to the middle order. Gunaratne for Pollard is another necessary change. Or open with Simmons and Rohit, and play Buttler at 4. MI need an overseas batsman in the middle order who isn't Pollard. And playing Karn Sharma just to justify his price tag was a grave mistake
Mumbai should think of taking Rayadu instead of Parthiv .Rayadu is too good to leave out
