Burden on improved bowling teams at high-scoring venue

Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians

Rajkot, April 29, 2017

Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)

Form guide Gujarat Lions (sixth): defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, lost to Kings XI Punjab by 26 runs,defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets

Head to head

This season

On a batting-friendly surface at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai chased down Lions' score of 176 - courtesy a 36-ball 53 from Nitish Rana and useful contributions from Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard - to win with six wickets to spare.

Overall

Lions won both their meetings against Mumbai in the previous season.

In the news

Dwayne Smith was left out of Lions' XI during their last match against Royal Challengers. James Faulker - his replacement - was economical and Lions may stick with him. Irfan Pathan, a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, is available for selection.

Allrounder Krunal Pandya has recovered from the illness that kept him out of Mumbai's previous game, but his selection will be subject to a fitness test before the match. Ambati Rayudu announced on Twitter this week that he had fully recovered from a groin injury he suffered early in the tournament. He said he had been "training hard and eagerly awaiting a call up".

The likely XIs

Gujarat Lions: 1 Brendon McCullum, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suresh Raina (capt), 4 Aaron Finch, 5 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 James Faulkner, 8 Andrew Tye, 9 Basil Thampi, 10 Nathu Singh, 11 Ankit Soni

Mumbai Indians: 1 Parthiv Patel (wk), 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Rohit Sharma (capt), 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya/Karn Sharma, 8 Harbhajan Singh, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Mitchell Johnson/Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Strategy Punt

Lions' bowlers could attack Nitish Rana with the short ball early. Despite his success against the short ball, Rana has been out in the previous two innings attempting to pull bouncers from Dan Christian and Pat Cummins.

Stats that matter

Mumbai's pace-attack has two left-arm quicks in McClenaghan and Johnson, but left-arm pacers struggle at Rajkot. They concede 116 runs in 66 balls with an average of 58 runs per wicket.

Off their eight games, Lions have scored 170-plus totals five times. They have also conceded 170-plus total six times.

Nathu Singh has bowled four overs in two games but has only gone for 15 runs. His economy of 3.75 is the best in the IPL.

Mumbai have not breached the 160-run mark this season when Nitish Rana has made a single-digit score.

Brendon McCullum enjoys batting against Jasprit Bumrah. Off 19 balls in four innings, McCullum has hit him for 37 runs. Against Lasith Malinga, though, McCullum has been dismissed four out of seven times.

Harbhajan Singh has dismissed Suresh Raina five times, the most by a bowler against Raina in the IPL.

Andrew Tye takes a wicket for every 11 runs he concedes in the IPL. Lions have used 16 bowlers, but Tye has taken 12 of the 33 wickets their bowlers have earned.

Aaron Finch has a strike rate of less than 100 against three Mumbai bowlers: off Krunal Pandya, he has managed only 7 runs in 12 balls. Against Malinga, he has scored only 13 runs in 18 balls. Against Mitchell Johnson, Finch has scored 32 runs off 35 balls. Johnson has also removed Finch three times, the most by a single bowler to him.

Rohit Sharma has hit only three boundaries in 68 balls against Ravindra Jadeja and has been out twice. Dhawal Kulkarni concedes 9.48 runs per over against Rohit - going for 49 runs in 31 balls - but has dismissed him four times.

