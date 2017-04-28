Gambhir, Uthappa nail yet another middling chase
Kolkata Knight Riders 161 for 3 (Gambhir 71*, Uthappa 59, Rabada 2-20) beat Delhi Daredevils 160 for 6 (Samson 60, Iyer 47, Coulter-Nile 3-34) by 7 wickets
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
How long is 20 overs? Ask Delhi Daredevils' batsmen, who once again found time to wander aimlessly in the middle overs and then stumble at the end. In a repeat of their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Daredevils got off to a flier - 53 in the Powerplay in both matches - but lived up to their well-earned reputation of being the slowest in middle overs and couldn't manage a finishing kick to boot. The most prolific pair this IPL - Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir - then made light of the 161-run target.
In what was the first signs of this being Groundhog Day, the captains walked out for a toss that was purely academic. Daredevils wanted to defend because they don't want their inexperienced batting active in decisive moments, Knight Riders wanted to chase because they last lost chasing at Eden Gardens in 2012. Sanju Samson then continued his schizophrenic IPL: bomb the quicks, go comatose against spin, and then find yourself under pressure and either kick on or fail. Failure is likelier if you keep putting yourself under that pressure, and it didn't help that Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant and Corey Anderson couldn't do much either.
Narine pulls them back
Samson once again displayed his outrageous talent of clean striking and raced away to 25 off nine balls. Then came Sunil Narine with a record of 56 balls against Samson, Karun Nair and Anderson for just 49 runs and three wickets. On cue he produced his first Powerplay wicket this season: Karun Nair, out sweeping. Daredevils 48 for 1 in the fifth over.
Slow bowlers, slower batting
Samson has scored just 81 runs off 76 balls of spin this season. Against pace he has looted 203 off 119. It was a mild surprise Narine was not introduced sooner. Brakes came on immediately with either Narine or Kuldeep Yadav manning one end in the middle overs. The result was a partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Samson that reached 50 in 7.3 overs. Forty-six legal deliveries went without a hit to the fence. Every such delivery meant one fewer for the big hitters to face.
When Samson scored his hundred this season, he went through a similar pattern: a flying start of 35 off 19, then only 13 off the next 19, and then the final kick. Against Knight Riders in Delhi, he did the same, going from 27 off 12 to just 13 off the next 13 balls. Here, too, he put himself under pressure of going big in the end. Like in Delhi, he failed to kick on here, scoring just 35 off the last 29 balls he faced, despite two late sixes.
Iyer's innings was more damaging. He found himself in a desperate situation after scoring 18 off the first 21 balls he faced. They both tried to go hard the moment Colin de Grandhomme was introduced in the 13th over, but Daredevils needed something big from them or from Morris, Pant and Anderson to salvage the situation.
Pace stifles Daredevils
Umesh Yadav got Samson lbw with one that swung back in. Needing quick runs Samson was caught playing a low-percentage flick to square leg. The came back Nathan Coulter-Nile to eliminate the big threat of Pant with a straight near-yorker. Iyer again took high risk in the same over and perished. Corey Anderson was dropped twice, but Morris ran him out. Chris Woakes and Coulter-Nile then finished off for Knight Riders with just one boundary coming in the last four overs. Coulter-Nile has taken two or more wickets in each of the four matches he has played.
The leave
When Daredevils scored an underwhelming 168 in their last match against Knight Riders, the quality in their bowling made Gambhir's side sweat over the chase. Daredevils are one of the sides that can be backed to do something with small defences. Even though Zaheer Khan walked off with what looked like a pulled hamstring in his second over, Daredevils got off to a heartening start. Kagiso Rabada burst through Narine's defence, and soon had Uthappa top-edging. The ball fell near the square leg umpire with ample time for at least three fielders to converge. Samson and Mishra came the closest. Neither of them called. Neither of them went for it. Had the catch been taken, Knight Riders would have been reduced to 37 for 2 in the sixth over, with Gambhir still going at a strike rate of 100.
The endgame
A long one at that. Gambhir, still one of the best players of spin in India, welcomed Mishra with two boundaries in his first over. Uthappa tore into Morris at the other end. In eight overs, Knight Riders had knocked off half the runs. If Daredevils had seven boundary-less overs after the quick start, there were only two middle overs in the Knight Riders innings that didn't feature a boundary. When Gambhir pulled an innocuous short ball from Anderson for a four in the 13th over, the asking rate dropped under a run a ball. The game was over long ago.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Comments have now been closed for this article
DD are at the bottom but they have played less games than the rest ,
IPL should bring relegation system from next season onwards so whoever finish last two position should relegated and two new teams (RPS and GL) should come in place of these two teams. This will atleast bring some competition later stage of the tournment.Now DD,RCB and Punjab is almost out from the tournment and these team's match will be just formality in last week of the tournaments.
At the start of the IPL, I thought Zaheer was coaching DD. But to my ahock he was the captain for DD. But then I thought he wants to play cricket, that's great. Now seeing him smiling and saying they'll improve gradually after every loss is giving me a good laugh. I pity them, and at times feel like RCB is atleast serious with their games. DD has just made a mockery of IPL.
After first match, Zak had said glad that this kind of batting display occurred early on and things will improve. But he didnt realize this was the core problem of this team. You have absolutely no batting fire power and are expecting too much from inexperienced Indian batting. They just don't look like winning any game. DD fans should hope they can build new team from next action when entire players will be in pool. They can look for inspiration in KKR who have been transformed under Gautam. Incidently he was an ex DD player and they let him go. That list contains Abd, Warner, Umesh Yadav, Dhawan, Jhadav to name a few.
DD is like the perfect Corporate Organisation. There is a predictability/ consistency about what they do and the result they achieve. 1. Make bizarre selections (Mathews), make bizarre replacements (Hilfenhaus for Duminy, Samuels for De Kock after half the IPL is over). 2. Persist with Karun Nair, despite him looking like a fish out of water. 3. Play out Overs 7 - 15, as if it is a Test match to be saved. 4. Ensure that their big hitters do not get more than a couple of overs to face. 5. Best of all, after the match is lost, get Zaheer Khan to present an angelic smile and talk about re-grouping. It can now be safely predicted that they will stay in the Wooden Spoon position
To all those bemoaning DDs loss of deKock &;Duminy it might be worth you to know that All teams have lost key players through injury. RCB lost Starc, KKR Lynn GL Lost Bravo MI Malinga. The best coaches and teams make the best of what is available count . DD have singularly failed in their batting order despite having talented youngsters and a bowling attack that puts international teams to shame. And that Im afraid is the fault of team mgmt like Dravid.
Dropping Mathews was reasonable but Anderson should also be dropped. Why drop Billings when he was scoring runs despite batting slow during PowerPlay but at least he gets runs required. By the way could you please send Mathews back to SL so he can get prepared for CT
For everyone who's been complaining about DD's batting and tactics, don't forget that they lost 2 of their top batsman (JPD and QDK) after the auctions. Perhaps QDK would have been their top batsman especially in low scoring chases like the ones against RCB and MI. Look at their NRR. Today's loss was the biggest one. The other games they lost could have easily gone their way. T20 cricket is not just about tactics and game play, its about luck too. If luck goes your way you have the momentum.
When RD was mentoring Rajasthan Royals 2 or 3 years back, after winning a game, he made 3 changes against KKR, and they won that game too. At that time everyone was praising his approach and boldness in making such tactical changes. Now, that things are not going right.
If Uttappa given life early in his innings, he will make them pay , you can see last 2 games, they dropped catches and one match against sunrisers umpire had given him life. lucky uttappa. Instead of single digit scores, he ended up making three big fifties.
It's getting harder for even the most passionate Rahul 'Jammy' Dravid fan to not blame him for the Jam DD appear to be in. Their tactical choices either in batsmen's batting poditions or selection has been proven farcical. Messing with Karun Nair's position from 4, 3 to opener shows lack of knowledge and tactics by the coach. Similarly Punth has been messed about as well. Anderson & Morris bat less than 20 deliveries when they are the big hitters. I'm afraid Rahul the bowlimg (under ZaK) cant keep bailing the batsmen & fielders every day. Disappointing & here's hoping you prove me wrong
DD are at the bottom but they have played less games than the rest ,
IPL should bring relegation system from next season onwards so whoever finish last two position should relegated and two new teams (RPS and GL) should come in place of these two teams. This will atleast bring some competition later stage of the tournment.Now DD,RCB and Punjab is almost out from the tournment and these team's match will be just formality in last week of the tournaments.
At the start of the IPL, I thought Zaheer was coaching DD. But to my ahock he was the captain for DD. But then I thought he wants to play cricket, that's great. Now seeing him smiling and saying they'll improve gradually after every loss is giving me a good laugh. I pity them, and at times feel like RCB is atleast serious with their games. DD has just made a mockery of IPL.
After first match, Zak had said glad that this kind of batting display occurred early on and things will improve. But he didnt realize this was the core problem of this team. You have absolutely no batting fire power and are expecting too much from inexperienced Indian batting. They just don't look like winning any game. DD fans should hope they can build new team from next action when entire players will be in pool. They can look for inspiration in KKR who have been transformed under Gautam. Incidently he was an ex DD player and they let him go. That list contains Abd, Warner, Umesh Yadav, Dhawan, Jhadav to name a few.
DD is like the perfect Corporate Organisation. There is a predictability/ consistency about what they do and the result they achieve. 1. Make bizarre selections (Mathews), make bizarre replacements (Hilfenhaus for Duminy, Samuels for De Kock after half the IPL is over). 2. Persist with Karun Nair, despite him looking like a fish out of water. 3. Play out Overs 7 - 15, as if it is a Test match to be saved. 4. Ensure that their big hitters do not get more than a couple of overs to face. 5. Best of all, after the match is lost, get Zaheer Khan to present an angelic smile and talk about re-grouping. It can now be safely predicted that they will stay in the Wooden Spoon position
To all those bemoaning DDs loss of deKock &;Duminy it might be worth you to know that All teams have lost key players through injury. RCB lost Starc, KKR Lynn GL Lost Bravo MI Malinga. The best coaches and teams make the best of what is available count . DD have singularly failed in their batting order despite having talented youngsters and a bowling attack that puts international teams to shame. And that Im afraid is the fault of team mgmt like Dravid.
Dropping Mathews was reasonable but Anderson should also be dropped. Why drop Billings when he was scoring runs despite batting slow during PowerPlay but at least he gets runs required. By the way could you please send Mathews back to SL so he can get prepared for CT
For everyone who's been complaining about DD's batting and tactics, don't forget that they lost 2 of their top batsman (JPD and QDK) after the auctions. Perhaps QDK would have been their top batsman especially in low scoring chases like the ones against RCB and MI. Look at their NRR. Today's loss was the biggest one. The other games they lost could have easily gone their way. T20 cricket is not just about tactics and game play, its about luck too. If luck goes your way you have the momentum.
When RD was mentoring Rajasthan Royals 2 or 3 years back, after winning a game, he made 3 changes against KKR, and they won that game too. At that time everyone was praising his approach and boldness in making such tactical changes. Now, that things are not going right.
If Uttappa given life early in his innings, he will make them pay , you can see last 2 games, they dropped catches and one match against sunrisers umpire had given him life. lucky uttappa. Instead of single digit scores, he ended up making three big fifties.
It's getting harder for even the most passionate Rahul 'Jammy' Dravid fan to not blame him for the Jam DD appear to be in. Their tactical choices either in batsmen's batting poditions or selection has been proven farcical. Messing with Karun Nair's position from 4, 3 to opener shows lack of knowledge and tactics by the coach. Similarly Punth has been messed about as well. Anderson & Morris bat less than 20 deliveries when they are the big hitters. I'm afraid Rahul the bowlimg (under ZaK) cant keep bailing the batsmen & fielders every day. Disappointing & here's hoping you prove me wrong
Rahul Dravid's obsession with Karun Nair has hurt DD real bad this season please drop him ASAP and replace him with an extra spinner like Nadeem and in the meanwhile either Iyer or Bawne can partner Samson who BTW has looked in sublime touch against pacers similarly Uthappa is in tremendous hitting form , look i am not advocating Robin for Indian team or saying he is one of the best but give credit where it is due , After his knock against some fans RPS instead of applauding Uthappa were like he was lucky and bowling attack was very ordinary , some IPL haters took it as a cue to have a go at the quality of IPL , tell you what guys this DD bowling attack for this match especially the pacers is one of the best in world Cricket (T20) and Uthappa took them to cleaners. Similarly i am not a fan of Dhawan but i got to praise him for his innings tonight ...
Kolkata Knight Riders started the season without Andre Russell. Obviously that weakened their chances, but with the way they are playing with Gambir and Uthappa in top form, their chances are very good to win the tournament.
It will be tough to keep Gambhir away from CT, since Rahul is unavailable. There is an outside chance since Kohli is the skipper. If Dhoni is the captain, Gambhir wouldn't be allowed anywhere near Ind team.
I wanted to watch Rishab Pant batting then i realized he is physically not ready at all. See his forearm? tiny. meaning that he do not have energy to play long inning in international arena. well well..may be he will be ready in 5 years.
Why is Mathews warming the bench..? He is far more reliable than Morris or even Anderson to strengthen the batting.
DD is missing Decock at the top, Nair Iyer & Pant are not yet enough experienced to play new ball bowlers like Coulter-Nile or McClenaghan in a T20 powerplay. The fear of giving too many wkts. is costing DD the most in middle overs & the pressure to score in the end is costing Anderson & Morris to give their wkts. cheaply.
Zaheer's post match speeches after the matches DD lose must be most painful for DD fans. The way he laughs, one would think he was the winning captain.
Someone should inform him that losing a match isnt something to laugh about for the losing captain.
It doesnt look from his expression that he is perturbed even slightest after his team's losses. Its as if he just doesnt care.
Pant , is overratedby his fans.He can come good eventually but now is waaaay to early
Four things never change in this DD side .due to this they will never make playoff.1) They never send a pinch hitter as a opener.If they send Pant as an opener they should have already won min of 4 matches now. 2) They never drop test batsmen nair from this team. No other team will including him in playing 11 except dravid's team. 3) For DD,6 to 14 overs is run a ball time so they will get around 50 runs and expects morris will do wonder in slog overs all time. 4) They never drop mishra who never performed well against quality batsmen.But they will drop nadeem who is most ecnomical bowler in this DD side. 5) Finally they have a captain called zaheer who just want to enjoy the IPL and not to win matches.His post match speech is always iritate die hard fan of DD. I lost interest in DD after mumbai match. DD should have played playing X1 like this. Pant,samson,iyer,mathews(C),anderson,morris,rabada,bawane/jayant,nadeem,shami/khaleel/ashwin
In absence of Zaheer(in case he misses next match) there isnt any player in the team who is an automatic choice in playing XI in every condition, against any IPL opponent as well as who is captain material.
People who want Robin uthappa and Gautam Gambhir in the Indian team are the guys who doesn't want India to win just get all out inside 20 overs.
With Zaheer injured, DD have to have a new captain. Mishra is the most experienced, but woefully out-of-form and is always hidden during fielding. The best place for him would be on the bench. The overseas players may not be available for the full duration. Karun is probably the best choice for captain. Wouldn't want to burden Samson, Iyer or Pant with captaincy at this stage. The other options would be Jayant or Shami.
I think no body is hating Nair. It is none of his fault that he is out of form. People hate those who make him continue to play for DD and spoil their chances.
Samson's most of the knocks could have been match winners in this IPL had some one else also chipped in from his team. And there are 10 other members in the team! Samson making close to 300 from 7 games at close to 150 strike rate is still criticized. Its a strange world!
Those who said Samson was selfish, get off from cricket. He has such hitting capability at the end. Today, had he taken any risk earlier and got out DD would have scored only 130-140. It is not his problem that he scores at a strike rate of 200 during power play. When he got out team score was 124-2 from 14 ours. From there most good teams will make it to 190 atleast. Today Delhi's bad luck happened in the form of middle order.
RR pant should open for DD. look at his stats as opener last year. fantastic opener........
great gambhir.....
Poor tactic from poor team.dd dont deserve ipl Bussssssss
All those blabbering against Nair, mark my words, he will prove one day what he is capable of. I have seen him all through the domestic competitions since 2014. He was way better than KL Rahul in terms of clean hitting, but KL progressed impressively in 2016 while Nair was already a good hitter. He is out of form, he needs time. Though I agree he shouldn't be playing IPL with such an awful form. But one thing is for sure, he is gonna silence his haters.
funny to see people blaming Samson for taking singles against quality spinners like Narine, Tahir, etc to play till the end. it's different that he may or may not get out when he tries to accelerate after middle overs, but don't forget it's not just him in the batting line up. he looks to play the anchor role, but what about struggling Iyer, Pant, Nair. even Morris is struggling off late. for me it's just Samson who is guaranteed to score for DD. People blaming him even after scoring at a very healthy strike rate is baffling.
When Power Hitters like Morris & Anderson play less than 20 balls because of where they bat in the order then you don't deserve to win. Baffling tactics from DD Think tank. When the fielding shows No signs of improvement then you don't deserve to win. Poor Batting, Poorer Fielding and an absence if tactical nous has rendered an attack with Three 145kmph bowlers, a World Cup Winning 300 Test Wicket taking Left Arm quick and a leg spinner Impotent. Shows why cricket is a game of tactics & all round skills.
The most irritating thing was Zaheer's 32 teeth smile at the interview with KP after losing the match.
What was he so happy about? Losing his 4th match on a trot?
Laid back unprofessional attitude with no intent!!
CRICFAN7286077066 All of us are saying Karun doesnt deserve a place in the squad and you want him to captain DD lol. I still say Billings as your opener is best bet DD have all their opener experiments have failed Nair Tare Iyer all have been big time failures Play offs ruled out least they can do now is try get to a decent position in the points table. Dravid as a mentor is good for nurturing talent for future in long run but as a tactician mentor of t20 franchise its a big NO
Nair should be kicked out of the Delhi team immediately. What is his contribution in the total matches this season?What is his strike rate?Delhi will be doomed if Dravid continues as Mentor of the team.
DD should have bowled Rabada and Cummins more upfront instead of saving for very last. Mishra seems to be way off-form. Mishra deserves rest instead of being asked to run around the park. Anderson also seems to be giving lot of loose balls and could be replaced by Billings/Samuels/Mathews. With Zaheer injured, Karun could captain.
Fascinating match. The only time DD ever looked to be competing with KKR were the first 5-6 overs of DD batting. After that, it was all KKR, all the way.
Super funny was the drop chance of Uthappa. The stare that Mishra gave Samson. Just super funny!!!
A lot is said how Samson and Uthappa ended with almost same runs in almost same balls. The difference was in the approach. Uthappa came in and started slow, taking time against DD swing balls and building a partnership. Once he got settled, he just went hammer and tongs and would have continued if he wasnt run out. It never looked like any bowler could get him out.
While Samson came in as opener, made superb use of the powerplay but once field restrictions got removed, he got stuck. The more time he spent on the crease, the more un-intimidating he looked.
That was the main difference between their knocks-their approach. Thats why Uthappa's innings can be considered a match winning one while Samson's can be considered a selfish one.
DD can't win all matches with their last 4 over hitting strategy, Gambhir had kept two overs of spin for Anderson & Morris. In every DD match there is a run out & then they loose the game. In every match DD's inexperience in batting has shown only Samson has somehow carried them to good scores .
I am still trying to understand DD's obsession with Karun Nair.DD should release him next IPL and find better middle order Batsmen and Promote Pant to open with Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan is other worthless batsmen and no point investing on him.Ishan kishan was one big flop in uder 19 WC and he still bagged IPL contract. I would love to see following youngsters groomed for future Team India. Samson and Pant as Openers and Sarfaraz and Sheldon Jackson as middle order batsmen.
Gambhir donated all is earning today to CRPF......salute fron an indian
I feel Pant, from whom I was expecting great deeds in T20, his ideal format, has significantly dented his chances for CT. That is, if India chooses to participate, in the first place. I think both his game and mind are not mature yet. It would be better if was left alone for another season in FC to see if he becomes a better player or falls by the wayside. Certainly, he is not ready for national duty yet. I also feel we have seen the end of Zaheer. He isn't just fit enough to bowl. DD will finish at the bottom.
On this pitch bowlers needed to bowl full length to get wkts. Coulter-nile & Rabada bowled full length & got wkts. but Morris bowled good length & short balls was punished. This pitch was flat with fast outfield 190-200 runs should have been good score here.
Rahul dravid was a misfit in limited overs cricket, and now is mentoring cricket teams, an the results are there for all to see. The only thing he was good at was defensive test match batting. But unfortunately, the delhi owners got carried away by his name, and without giving a thought, made him a mentor. He is responsible for Delhis plight this season! Chopping and changing has always ben his modus operandi, even in the days of Indian captaincy in 2006-7
Again I would say Dravid is one of the best batsman's of his generation but he is not a good tactician
1.Samson 2.Pant 3.Billings(o) 4.Iyer 5.Nair 6.Morris(o) 7.Corey anderson (o) 8.Rabada(o) 9.Nadeem 10.Jayant 11.Shami.... This is the best team combination for delhi...Mishra has gone past his expiry date...jayant or nadeem can open the bowling....jayant can play as pinch hitter....
Nair & Mishra should be dropped now, Mishra is a big flop in this IPL. Mishra is the worst legspinner in India kids like Chahal & Kuldeep have outperformed him.
KKR are unbeatable. GG should captain the India T20 team and Robbie should open along with him in the team. GG is the best captain to have never captained India, he should be given a chance. He is much better than Kohli as captain.
@HadesLogic , a 30 off 25 from amla, or morgan or even an established indian like raina or rohit is hounded to the moon but when players like nair scores 21 off 27 and similar not a word is said on tv
I think Uthappa could be a good choice for CT17, along with Stuart Binny and Dinda. His luck with dropped 4 is bound to run out sometime soon.
It was Samson's wicket which costed Delhi the match. Each day different problems for Delhi. But one thing which is consistant for them is the middle over collapse. Good players underperforming. Bad luck for Delhi. Feeling Sad for Samson. Even after performing so good, he is on the losing side.Let him perform too well in the remaining matches too. All the best.
My Indian champions trophy squad: Dhawan, Gambhir, Kohli, Sharma, Pandey, Uthappa, Jadeja, Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, U.Yadav, Bumrah
Rahul Dravid's strength as a batsman is proving his undoing as a coach...his sheer cussedness! The rope he has been giving to players such as Mishra, Nair etc. is difficult to understand.
It would be sickening to see Dhawan or Rahane in the CT squad, and not Robin. Chance or no chance, dropped catches or no dropped catches, just make a comparison on the way these 3 have batted, and Robin would definitely score more than the other 2. Can play pace spin, can accelerate and play the waiting game. Not to be in the final 11, is still understandable. But not to be in the 16, where Dhawan or Rahane is a part of, well that would be grossly unfair.
Still remember Zaheer response to one his interview, how do u feel about Nadeem performance. glad to see he done well when he got opportunity!. the players like J Yadav in bench!. Nadeem is DD better spinner. he should choose ahead of Mishra.
@ ANDYRAFA look how mahela and co use nithish rana and how dravid and co use rabash pant..i think both this 2 players are with same abilities..that is one thing mahela and co did right and dravid couldnt do..specially with rohit in the side but they use nithish rana at no 3..that imagine didnt have in dravid's game plan..and u see how many changes DD and MI did so far in playing xi..as an example how they used mcleneghan and shami...i think shami is a better bowler than mclenaghan..but how things happend and how mclen. performed..that is what i said man..imagine on players and situation..lack in dravid and full in mahela.
Gambir should be in natinal team as a captain. Kohli shud be dropped. Raina , rohit neednto be in
Which genius of a coach will send Pant Ankit etc when you have less 5-6 overs to go when you have big hitting internationals sitting in dressing room what should have been 190 score has been reduced to 160 thanks to team management Morris Anderson your big hitting guys dont face enough deliveries to score big runs as the coach feels young Indian talent should have a go first who simply eat out deliveries and dont make any impact
It is really pathetic way of playing by DD. They never learn from the previous mistakes. They continue the same style. They start batting well in the power play then they go like a snail in the middle orders. Batsmen in the crease even if they have 7-8 wickets in hand is batting like the last pair taking singles and facing too many dot balls. They never try to attack the bowlers like the other team. It will be difficult for DD to win any matches if they play like this. Why they are not changing Amit Mishra who is the most expensive spin bowler in this IPL while benching Nadeem who has got better economy rate. When will they learn?
DD one of my favorite team in IPL, still cannt believe that ranking in the bottom and almost have lost all the matches because of having useless batsmen like Nair and their poor batting order, simply wasting the talents of Pant and Morris, still have got good players in the team but not using them effectively. Dravid should change his mindset and re-align the team accordingly.
Man i was unaware of Sheldon age. He is 30. I thought he was bound for test cricket as a wicketkeeper. Still hoping he gets his chance . He is a good lower middle order batsman.
@THEREALPROTEA and @CRICFAN86978492, I thinkthe main problem is the attitude. For some strange reason, no TV commentator does any real criticism of any Ind player while even their simplest things are praised to the moon. They have got no accounting for their repeated failures as they know they will get more chances in Ind and there is no real criticism. There is no real drive for improvement compared to say Coulter Nile or Billings who are young and playing as pro despite not having a settled place in their national teams. Can you imagine any foreign league picking domestic Ind players who have not played much for Ind because they can perform? That is our problem in the IPL. Too much entertainment, too little real cricket development.
Ever wondered why Mishra didnt get many chances in the Indian team? Reason could be the dark side which came out in the open today. Samson had stopped going for the catch and Mishra was still going for it. He drops it and gives a dirty stare to the youngster with hope to establish that it is none of his fault. Almost amounts to ragging!
Why these commentators are after Samson for slowing the pace in middle overs? Look at agressive Uthappa. 59 from 32 and Calm Samson 60 from 38. Uthappa has got good team confidence and non striker support. Samson has to build the innings. Others are not doing that good. Samson is playing very matured. Uthappa missed lot of balls but Samson played very less dot balls. Why Samson under scanner when others are not performing. When he got out DD was 124-2 grom 14 overs. You would expect most teams to make it 180. Why are these commentators throwing stones at Samson?
The Wall Mr Rahul Dravid wake Up why areyou wasting golden opportunities when you have other good spinners you are still persisting with mishra who is so miserable at fielding also leave alone bowling give guys like nadeem a chance and I feel that Corey should bat up the order and Karun should be benched until he stops taking his place for granted and also take your fielding coach to task please take a leaf out of mahelas or kallis book and get your act together otherwise your team will be an also ran
I have said from the days of the U 19 WS. Neither Risabh Pant nor Ishan Kishan are fit to play at the highest level.They can only play against second class bowling.In fact it is the same with Shreyas Iyer. Give them ordinary bowling and they become Bradmanesque. Samson is good but has to concentrate more on his mid innings shot selections. The real deal is Shubman Gill. He will be like Viru Sehwag.Prithvi Shaw too will do well. I am a bit surprised that Rahul Dravid has not realized the facts I have mentioned.
1.Samson 2.Pant 3.Mathews(o) 4.Iyer 5.Nair 6.Morris(o) 7.Cummins(o) 8.Rabada(o) 9.Nadeem 10.Mishra 11.Zaheer/Shami. This is a supremely talented team that are struggling so badly. They need to keep making changes to find the right combinations. Pant to open and Mathews at three to direct the innings as the current players doing that are too inexperienced. The batting appears thin but Delhi do not have a problem batting out their overs.
Robin strongly again name coming fr india squad..ravi shastri he told ..if he maitain fittness strong chance to india squad....6000 t20 runs.most sixes...more strik rate...more 50s .4..so what need selectores baby...robin deserve again team india cap...soon he Will take orange cap..just 45 runs need....
What would you say if they released tare for example this year ( hasnt been contributing in the games he played ) , then next year he scores for another franchise ? Its not something you can really fully control
Fortune favours the brave and uttahppa is surely brave. His pacing is so good.
Robin uthappa is a good player but no where near to face quality international bowlers on tough pitches.
@THEREALPROTEA absolutley mate!all those hype about IPL,and guess what?their local talent is dropping catches after catches.feeling bad for the hard working bowlers like rabada.
from Calcutta, but hv been supporting delhi ever since the start of ipl since I lived thre. Maybe its finally time to turn back to my home team, because DD is never going to do anything substantial in the IPL. And will soon lose whatever loyal fans they do have
No uthappa for CT plz he won't get away there as here.
Uthappa is the greatest player ever. He should play for india again. I am really impressed by his immense batting and fielding skill.
Uthappa gets a life again. Against SRH he wasnt given caught behind. No doubt, his mediocre batting just at the start of his innings is the reason of his failure at international level.
Poor uttahppa and Gambhir are playing well in hope of that the words of their play will fall in the ears of our deaf selectors. While dhawan is just yawning somewhere knowing he has done enough to book his place for CT. Hoping i am wrong.
Tired of DD and their style of play. They drop Billings, who is a pretty talented overseas bat. They play at a miserable 6 r.p.o in the last 6 overs and get 20 runs short of par. And then drop uthappa who is a master at making big scores after gettin dropped. Mishra is out of form and a liability on the field , where is Nadeem!!!! DD management wake up!!!!
Seriously its annoying how the Indian players are dropping catches after the bowlers do all the hard work. Sickening to say the least
@CATASTROPHICEXPECTATIONS, the number of hypers who continue to remain blind to the reality is shocking to say the least. Dhoni is way past it now, Pant or someone else has to come in sooner before Dhoni loses more critical matches for us. @SURENMAHARJAN, I think the problem was very evident. Both Samson and Iyer were playing for personal milestones (100 or 50) rather than the team. To pick Kohli's favourite word, they showed no 'intent' to maintain a high rate for the fear of losing their wicket in the process.
Uthappa and luck are going hand in hand this IPL. No offense meant every player needs rub of green but Uthappa might have done something to his fortune cookie he definitely shined it to make ot slippery and some times mossing umpires as well as fielders like today. Between amit mishra should go down as worse fielder of IPL .
DD is wasting talent Morris Anderson Billings all are wasted i do understand Dravid love for young indian talent but match situation is not the right place for your experiments his experiments never stop in the end DD looses game after game
Cant afford to give Uthappa lives. He has punished 2 teams already this season who have. The sight of mishra and samson scared of the ball is both priceless and pathetic
Why did DD sold kedar yadav, nathan couter nile and tahir ? Poor strategy! Mr Nair is doing nothing but chewing my balls at the top order. No batsmen in the team? Where is nadeem ? Mr Mishra is no good this season! So many questions and result is we are at the bottom of the table
@bryce ur right, zaheer is off the field now. isn't going to help dds cause
Our NT fielding was scrutinized during test season. This Ipl is also not helping . Indian youngster are really letting down our standard which has improved but still not up to the mark.
At 13 overs DD score was 108/1. Last 58 runs in 42 balls. What a sick batting. DD played like test match. They don't deserve a win.
@cricfan33638999, your comment assumes both teams have the same players. There is a huge talent difference in the 2 teams. Alsi look who all is associated as assistant coaches and mentors with the mumbai team. Now look at the indian talent in dd team (all new, very limited intl experience) vs mumbai team... its not apple to apple comparison. Dont know how many away test series mahela won in his time as captain, but dravid won some in england, WI and tied in Aus..
1. Pant is a opener but DD spoil his talent .. 2. karun test player no need to open ..3. zaheer love story with Cummins cost the match...4. shami , economic nadeem , murugan ashwin all r benched.... 5.Dravid experiment & rotation policy continues 6. Last 6 overs score 36 runs ..grt approach
Q. Who are the worst players in IPL 10? A. Ishan Kishen and Karun Nair.. both pathetic cricketers. The latter had a fluke triple century in a test match and will now hold his place for several matches to come inspite of flopping repeatedly. The former was such an abject failure in U-19 WC, yet he is given numerous chances in all formats! Inexplicable.
Nair not deserved in playing xl. Delhi losing matches by accommodating him. Surprised why Dravid not backing his best spinner Nadeem?. but he backing Nair!. DD lost the plot by rotating players too much!. Anderson and Nadeem played well but they suddenly dropped for next match?. DD provided chances for lot of players but the same time they destroying players confidence and deserved to be in bottom of the table.
I thought DD batting strategy was much improved this match. But now I have seen their latest problem that they need to drop Zaheer for Nadeem as they need a second spinner but cannot because he is captain.
So who kept the wickets for KKR? Jackson or Uthappa?
Not enough against KKR, short of good 30-45 runs.
The number of people that wanted Pant's selection in CT 2017 ahead of MSD after just 1 good FC season was outrageous. All his runs have all dried up now. He is still the future WK though, but he needs time to settle for Intl cricket.
Dravid and Mahela are very much same in experience,ability and salesmanship ..but we have seen when they captaining mahela is par ahead with mind and decision making than dravid..that also we can see now as coaches..mahela has doing really well with MI and dravid seems like miss the trick.
The top 4 of DD might be the same as India's top 4 after 7-8 years.
Hope anderson performs. Or else next game bring in Mathews.
Too irritating to watch. The hav got batsmen till 8th no. 78-1 in 10 overs and yet they are playing 1s n 2s
What is this? Too young inexperiebced cricketmen???
Samson 27 for 12 balls and turns into 44 for 30 meaning 17 runs in 18 balls after he has already faced 30 balls
The runrate of him once 300 is coming down to 100??? Oh. Come on... play to win....
What is wrong with David... How long will he favor his state mate Karun Nair.
Dd are playing too theoritically.
Too good quick start. Now playing like test in middle overs. What are they saving the wkrs for?
Just bang the balls and accumulate as more runs as u can. So that the explosive finishers could also get some balls to explode.......
Play for thw WIN and team man.....not for individual achievements
Sooner DD n India realize karun nair is useless better it is for them
Nair plays and fails again, what a surprise. At least he got out early enough to lessen the impact of his 'form'.
Another sub 100 strike rate gailure from karun, why cantDD see that he needs a rest
need angelo mathews....who better than anderson
Kolkata never gives chance to young talent (except kuldeep )
No featured comments at the moment.
Kolkata never gives chance to young talent (except kuldeep )
need angelo mathews....who better than anderson
Another sub 100 strike rate gailure from karun, why cantDD see that he needs a rest
Nair plays and fails again, what a surprise. At least he got out early enough to lessen the impact of his 'form'.
Sooner DD n India realize karun nair is useless better it is for them
Dd are playing too theoritically.
Too good quick start. Now playing like test in middle overs. What are they saving the wkrs for?
Just bang the balls and accumulate as more runs as u can. So that the explosive finishers could also get some balls to explode.......
Play for thw WIN and team man.....not for individual achievements
What is wrong with David... How long will he favor his state mate Karun Nair.
Too irritating to watch. The hav got batsmen till 8th no. 78-1 in 10 overs and yet they are playing 1s n 2s
What is this? Too young inexperiebced cricketmen???
Samson 27 for 12 balls and turns into 44 for 30 meaning 17 runs in 18 balls after he has already faced 30 balls
The runrate of him once 300 is coming down to 100??? Oh. Come on... play to win....
Hope anderson performs. Or else next game bring in Mathews.
The top 4 of DD might be the same as India's top 4 after 7-8 years.