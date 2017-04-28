Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, Kolkata April 28, 2017

Gambhir, Uthappa nail yet another middling chase

The Report by Sidharth Monga
Kolkata Knight Riders 161 for 3 (Gambhir 71*, Uthappa 59, Rabada 2-20) beat Delhi Daredevils 160 for 6 (Samson 60, Iyer 47, Coulter-Nile 3-34) by 7 wickets
How long is 20 overs? Ask Delhi Daredevils' batsmen, who once again found time to wander aimlessly in the middle overs and then stumble at the end. In a repeat of their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Daredevils got off to a flier - 53 in the Powerplay in both matches - but lived up to their well-earned reputation of being the slowest in middle overs and couldn't manage a finishing kick to boot. The most prolific pair this IPL - Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir - then made light of the 161-run target.

In what was the first signs of this being Groundhog Day, the captains walked out for a toss that was purely academic. Daredevils wanted to defend because they don't want their inexperienced batting active in decisive moments, Knight Riders wanted to chase because they last lost chasing at Eden Gardens in 2012. Sanju Samson then continued his schizophrenic IPL: bomb the quicks, go comatose against spin, and then find yourself under pressure and either kick on or fail. Failure is likelier if you keep putting yourself under that pressure, and it didn't help that Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant and Corey Anderson couldn't do much either.

Narine pulls them back

Samson once again displayed his outrageous talent of clean striking and raced away to 25 off nine balls. Then came Sunil Narine with a record of 56 balls against Samson, Karun Nair and Anderson for just 49 runs and three wickets. On cue he produced his first Powerplay wicket this season: Karun Nair, out sweeping. Daredevils 48 for 1 in the fifth over.

Slow bowlers, slower batting

Samson has scored just 81 runs off 76 balls of spin this season. Against pace he has looted 203 off 119. It was a mild surprise Narine was not introduced sooner. Brakes came on immediately with either Narine or Kuldeep Yadav manning one end in the middle overs. The result was a partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Samson that reached 50 in 7.3 overs. Forty-six legal deliveries went without a hit to the fence. Every such delivery meant one fewer for the big hitters to face.

When Samson scored his hundred this season, he went through a similar pattern: a flying start of 35 off 19, then only 13 off the next 19, and then the final kick. Against Knight Riders in Delhi, he did the same, going from 27 off 12 to just 13 off the next 13 balls. Here, too, he put himself under pressure of going big in the end. Like in Delhi, he failed to kick on here, scoring just 35 off the last 29 balls he faced, despite two late sixes.

Iyer's innings was more damaging. He found himself in a desperate situation after scoring 18 off the first 21 balls he faced. They both tried to go hard the moment Colin de Grandhomme was introduced in the 13th over, but Daredevils needed something big from them or from Morris, Pant and Anderson to salvage the situation.

Pace stifles Daredevils

Umesh Yadav got Samson lbw with one that swung back in. Needing quick runs Samson was caught playing a low-percentage flick to square leg. The came back Nathan Coulter-Nile to eliminate the big threat of Pant with a straight near-yorker. Iyer again took high risk in the same over and perished. Corey Anderson was dropped twice, but Morris ran him out. Chris Woakes and Coulter-Nile then finished off for Knight Riders with just one boundary coming in the last four overs. Coulter-Nile has taken two or more wickets in each of the four matches he has played.

The leave

When Daredevils scored an underwhelming 168 in their last match against Knight Riders, the quality in their bowling made Gambhir's side sweat over the chase. Daredevils are one of the sides that can be backed to do something with small defences. Even though Zaheer Khan walked off with what looked like a pulled hamstring in his second over, Daredevils got off to a heartening start. Kagiso Rabada burst through Narine's defence, and soon had Uthappa top-edging. The ball fell near the square leg umpire with ample time for at least three fielders to converge. Samson and Mishra came the closest. Neither of them called. Neither of them went for it. Had the catch been taken, Knight Riders would have been reduced to 37 for 2 in the sixth over, with Gambhir still going at a strike rate of 100.

The endgame

A long one at that. Gambhir, still one of the best players of spin in India, welcomed Mishra with two boundaries in his first over. Uthappa tore into Morris at the other end. In eight overs, Knight Riders had knocked off half the runs. If Daredevils had seven boundary-less overs after the quick start, there were only two middle overs in the Knight Riders innings that didn't feature a boundary. When Gambhir pulled an innocuous short ball from Anderson for a four in the 13th over, the asking rate dropped under a run a ball. The game was over long ago.

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • armchair_critic007 on April 29, 2017, 11:05 GMT

    DD are at the bottom but they have played less games than the rest ,

  • cricfan0860516654 on April 29, 2017, 8:35 GMT

    IPL should bring relegation system from next season onwards so whoever finish last two position should relegated and two new teams (RPS and GL) should come in place of these two teams. This will atleast bring some competition later stage of the tournment.Now DD,RCB and Punjab is almost out from the tournment and these team's match will be just formality in last week of the tournaments.

  • cricfan4545829431 on April 29, 2017, 7:42 GMT

    At the start of the IPL, I thought Zaheer was coaching DD. But to my ahock he was the captain for DD. But then I thought he wants to play cricket, that's great. Now seeing him smiling and saying they'll improve gradually after every loss is giving me a good laugh. I pity them, and at times feel like RCB is atleast serious with their games. DD has just made a mockery of IPL.

  • cricfan7403504122 on April 29, 2017, 5:36 GMT

    After first match, Zak had said glad that this kind of batting display occurred early on and things will improve. But he didnt realize this was the core problem of this team. You have absolutely no batting fire power and are expecting too much from inexperienced Indian batting. They just don't look like winning any game. DD fans should hope they can build new team from next action when entire players will be in pool. They can look for inspiration in KKR who have been transformed under Gautam. Incidently he was an ex DD player and they let him go. That list contains Abd, Warner, Umesh Yadav, Dhawan, Jhadav to name a few.

  • srini.n on April 29, 2017, 4:57 GMT

    DD is like the perfect Corporate Organisation. There is a predictability/ consistency about what they do and the result they achieve. 1. Make bizarre selections (Mathews), make bizarre replacements (Hilfenhaus for Duminy, Samuels for De Kock after half the IPL is over). 2. Persist with Karun Nair, despite him looking like a fish out of water. 3. Play out Overs 7 - 15, as if it is a Test match to be saved. 4. Ensure that their big hitters do not get more than a couple of overs to face. 5. Best of all, after the match is lost, get Zaheer Khan to present an angelic smile and talk about re-grouping. It can now be safely predicted that they will stay in the Wooden Spoon position

  • ALLROUNDCRICKET on April 29, 2017, 4:24 GMT

    To all those bemoaning DDs loss of deKock &;Duminy it might be worth you to know that All teams have lost key players through injury. RCB lost Starc, KKR Lynn GL Lost Bravo MI Malinga. The best coaches and teams make the best of what is available count . DD have singularly failed in their batting order despite having talented youngsters and a bowling attack that puts international teams to shame. And that Im afraid is the fault of team mgmt like Dravid.

  • AuslankaIndia99 on April 29, 2017, 0:55 GMT

    Dropping Mathews was reasonable but Anderson should also be dropped. Why drop Billings when he was scoring runs despite batting slow during PowerPlay but at least he gets runs required. By the way could you please send Mathews back to SL so he can get prepared for CT

  • DravidTheGreat on April 28, 2017, 22:33 GMT

    For everyone who's been complaining about DD's batting and tactics, don't forget that they lost 2 of their top batsman (JPD and QDK) after the auctions. Perhaps QDK would have been their top batsman especially in low scoring chases like the ones against RCB and MI. Look at their NRR. Today's loss was the biggest one. The other games they lost could have easily gone their way. T20 cricket is not just about tactics and game play, its about luck too. If luck goes your way you have the momentum.

    When RD was mentoring Rajasthan Royals 2 or 3 years back, after winning a game, he made 3 changes against KKR, and they won that game too. At that time everyone was praising his approach and boldness in making such tactical changes. Now, that things are not going right.

  • cricfan01762366 on April 28, 2017, 22:10 GMT

    If Uttappa given life early in his innings, he will make them pay , you can see last 2 games, they dropped catches and one match against sunrisers umpire had given him life. lucky uttappa. Instead of single digit scores, he ended up making three big fifties.

  • ALLROUNDCRICKET on April 28, 2017, 21:06 GMT

    It's getting harder for even the most passionate Rahul 'Jammy' Dravid fan to not blame him for the Jam DD appear to be in. Their tactical choices either in batsmen's batting poditions or selection has been proven farcical. Messing with Karun Nair's position from 4, 3 to opener shows lack of knowledge and tactics by the coach. Similarly Punth has been messed about as well. Anderson & Morris bat less than 20 deliveries when they are the big hitters. I'm afraid Rahul the bowlimg (under ZaK) cant keep bailing the batsmen & fielders every day. Disappointing & here's hoping you prove me wrong

