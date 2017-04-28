Rising Pune eye top-half retention despite Stokes' absence
Match facts
Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Pune, April 29, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)
Head to head
This season: An inexperienced opening bowling pair of Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur strangled a batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up to defend 161 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The duo ended with combined figures of 8-0-60-5.
Overall: In their three meetings so far, Royal Challengers hold a 2-1 edge, having won both their matches against Rising Pune last year.
In the news
Ben Stokes, who injured his shoulder in the game against Mumbai Indians on Monday, is likely to miss next couple of matches.
In Rising Pune's last match, Steven Smith had said they wanted to make the MCA Stadium a fortress with back-to-back matches coming up. When Stokes could not play because he was "sore", bringing in Faf du Plessis instead of beefing up their inexperienced bowling attack did not help.
Royal Challengers, who can technically still make the playoffs, will be happy to have Tymal Mills fit again and help them bag wickets even as the batsmen struggle to score over 150.
The likely XIs
Rising Pune Supergiant: 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Faf du Plessis, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Manoj Tiwary, 7 Dan Christian, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Imran Tahir, 11 Jaydev Unadkat
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Chris Gayle/Travis Head, 2 Virat Kohli (capt), 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 5 Mandeep Singh, 6 Pawan Negi, 7 Samuel Badree, 8 Tymal Mills/Adam Milne, 9 S Aravind, 10 Aniket Choudhary, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Strategy punt
Rahul Tripathi, Rising Pune's giant in the Powerplays so far, has a rapid strike-rate of 170.71 (169 runs off 99 balls) in the first six overs this season. Against left-arm bowlers in the same period, however, his strike-rate drops to 114.8 (31 runs off 27 balls). Even though RCB often bowl Samuel Badree or Yuzvendra Chahal in the Powerplay, they could opt for S Aravind or Pawan Negi this time to keep Tripathi in check.
Stats that matter
- Going by the win-loss ratio, RCB are having their worst season in the last 10 years. With two wins and six losses, the ratio stands at 0.33. Their second-worst season was the inaugural edition in 2008 when they won only four of the 14 matches.
- Steven Smith, Rising Pune's highest scorer this season, has scored only 22 runs off 26 balls with a strike-rate of 84.61 against Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers' highest wicket-taker so far.
- Among bowlers who have bowled over 10 overs in the first 15 overs this IPL, Shane Watson's economy rate of 10.60 is the worst.
- Among batsmen who have played at least 10 IPL innings, AB de Villiers has the best strike-rate in the last five overs of an innings. He has scored 905 runs off 393 balls with a staggering strike-rate of 230.27.
- Tripathi has been dismissed only twice in 99 balls in Powerplays this season.
Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Comments have now been closed for this article
Pune must play either Zampa or Ferguson in place of Faf. Trust their batsmen to score the runs. Send Tiwary at No. 4 or even 3. Rahane and Smith both haven't been able to keep the score board ticking after the powerplay overs.
RCB needs a change in the team combination. Vinod and Kohli should open, Manpreet at number 3, Travis at 4, AB at 5, Jadhav at 6, Negi at 7, Mills at 8, Milne at 9, Arvind at 10, and Chahal at 11. I know Badree is great in the power play but we need genuine pace in the end overs. The bowlers will be Mills, Milne, Arvind, Chahal, Negi, and Jadhav with his off-breaks if required. The team needs middle order stability and hence AB and Travis will not need to face the initial overs.
Let kedar open for today... it's his home ground...
RCB can do it, just play bold! Virat and ABD will lead the way just like last year.
RCB need to change total outlook of the team , they should need to play 2 foreign batsman and 2 foreign bowlers, batsman must be ABD and as per current form Travis head take second batsman , bowling they need both mils and milne both are quick and genuine wicket takers. you should play a wicket keeper so that Jadav can bowl some overs . Mandeep have to be droped coz he cant score runs at the back end . so RCB XI : 1 Vishnu Vinod, 2 Virat Kohli (capt), 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 5 Travis Head, 6 Sachin Baby , 7 Pawan Negi, 8 Tymal Mills, 9 S Aravind, 10 Adam Milne, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Last year, Kohli and ABD averaged more than 80 and 50 respectively with strike rates over 150. This year they are both averaging in the 30's with much lower strike rates. In simple terms, you can only win so many games relying on two players. RCB's strategy continues to be flawed, not playing bowlers like Stanlake and Milne who are genuine wicket takers. Other teams this year are showing so much more cricketing intelligence, realising that you need to balance the team selection to be successful in this competition.
There is no way Mandeep should make the team today. Kohli should bat at 3, open with Kedar. 1 Watson 2 Kedar 3 Kohli 4 De Villiers 5 Head 6 Harpreet 7 Baby 8 Mills 9 Chahal 10 Aravind 11 Iqbal
The absence of Stokes will sting Smith and co. Bring Faf in at 4 and push the rest one down. RCB should be a cakewalk.
They must must play lockie ferguson ahead of duplessis and Rajat Bhatia ahead of shardul thakur. This strengthens both RPS batting depth and rajat bhatia has ability to bowl slow cutters and can bowl few crucial overs also. 1.Rahul tripathi 2.rahane 3. smith 4.msd 5.tiwary 6.christian 7.bhatia 8.washinton sundar 9. lockie ferguson 10.Unadkat 11.Tahir.
Mandeep should be dropped from RCB line up. Understand he has been moved up and down the order, but he needs to take some responsbility and stay at wicket, he is getting out in similar pattern. First 3-4 matches he played on to the wicket, last 3 matches got caught at point.
Pune must play either Zampa or Ferguson in place of Faf. Trust their batsmen to score the runs. Send Tiwary at No. 4 or even 3. Rahane and Smith both haven't been able to keep the score board ticking after the powerplay overs.
RCB needs a change in the team combination. Vinod and Kohli should open, Manpreet at number 3, Travis at 4, AB at 5, Jadhav at 6, Negi at 7, Mills at 8, Milne at 9, Arvind at 10, and Chahal at 11. I know Badree is great in the power play but we need genuine pace in the end overs. The bowlers will be Mills, Milne, Arvind, Chahal, Negi, and Jadhav with his off-breaks if required. The team needs middle order stability and hence AB and Travis will not need to face the initial overs.
Let kedar open for today... it's his home ground...
RCB can do it, just play bold! Virat and ABD will lead the way just like last year.
RCB need to change total outlook of the team , they should need to play 2 foreign batsman and 2 foreign bowlers, batsman must be ABD and as per current form Travis head take second batsman , bowling they need both mils and milne both are quick and genuine wicket takers. you should play a wicket keeper so that Jadav can bowl some overs . Mandeep have to be droped coz he cant score runs at the back end . so RCB XI : 1 Vishnu Vinod, 2 Virat Kohli (capt), 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 5 Travis Head, 6 Sachin Baby , 7 Pawan Negi, 8 Tymal Mills, 9 S Aravind, 10 Adam Milne, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Last year, Kohli and ABD averaged more than 80 and 50 respectively with strike rates over 150. This year they are both averaging in the 30's with much lower strike rates. In simple terms, you can only win so many games relying on two players. RCB's strategy continues to be flawed, not playing bowlers like Stanlake and Milne who are genuine wicket takers. Other teams this year are showing so much more cricketing intelligence, realising that you need to balance the team selection to be successful in this competition.
There is no way Mandeep should make the team today. Kohli should bat at 3, open with Kedar. 1 Watson 2 Kedar 3 Kohli 4 De Villiers 5 Head 6 Harpreet 7 Baby 8 Mills 9 Chahal 10 Aravind 11 Iqbal
The absence of Stokes will sting Smith and co. Bring Faf in at 4 and push the rest one down. RCB should be a cakewalk.
They must must play lockie ferguson ahead of duplessis and Rajat Bhatia ahead of shardul thakur. This strengthens both RPS batting depth and rajat bhatia has ability to bowl slow cutters and can bowl few crucial overs also. 1.Rahul tripathi 2.rahane 3. smith 4.msd 5.tiwary 6.christian 7.bhatia 8.washinton sundar 9. lockie ferguson 10.Unadkat 11.Tahir.
Mandeep should be dropped from RCB line up. Understand he has been moved up and down the order, but he needs to take some responsbility and stay at wicket, he is getting out in similar pattern. First 3-4 matches he played on to the wicket, last 3 matches got caught at point.
play watson for head iqbal abdula for badree
Come on Pune.. You have Ishwar Pandey. What are you doing with Jaidev Unadkat in Last Eleven then? And if you are playing with Faf Du Plessis what is the point of having Jinks Rahane then, whose strike rate is not going beyond 133 even on great batting turfs like the last one? Bring Manoj Tiwary to No 4 to say the least. He is not batting as floater this IPL, but hitting boundaries every four to five balls which he had shown in the game he scored 40 out of 23 when he was a bit up. If he plays well when he has to face 10 balls doesn't mean he don't deserve 30 balls. Thanks.
I have no hope with RCB till the time they don't sure up their bowling. They can have as many batting greats they wish to have, but with that bowling line up, they are going nowhere.
I_AMVIVA, i agree that Kohli's captaincy has been rather poor this season at crucial moments, but when the players are not performing, the captain can only do so much. I am sure that Gambhir and Rohit would have retired from the IPL by now, if they were given such a useless set of players to work with. Sure, Gambhir would have at least tried to effect some change, by leading from the front with his batting and scoring 50s at the top, but Rohit i am sure would be left looking utterly clueless.
Only option is now for Kohli to score at least 60 in each of the 5 matches from now on. Highly improbable, but we never know what Kohli can do.
Some of the comments here have suggested that RCB send out a lower order batsman as pinch hitter. That might not be a bad idea after all. When a set template is not working, you should be open to trying out new things. This is not test cricket, where shuffling the order can have a big impact on the players' and the outcome of the match.
There are 120 balls to bat. If 3 batsmen can bat 25 balls each (which i am sure can be arranged easily) and score 35 runs each, remaining 8 batsmen can bat out 45 balls for around 60-65 runs, which will get a score of 170+. Question for RCB is, where are those 3 batsmen?
It is becoming a familiar template with RCB this season. While batting, start slowly and get 20/0 in the first 3 overs, then collapse to 35/3 in 6. Somehow get to 60/5 in 10. Then lower order nudges around to get them to 130 or 140, which is barely defendable. And the above is on flat tracks. On bowling pitches, collapse to something like 24/4, then stutter to 49. While bowling, take early wickets, courtesy Badree, and then let the opposition off the hook.
When this kind of cricket happens, one wonders what Kohli means when he mentions INTENT every time in a PC or interview. Kohli throwing around this word has become more like Dhoni used to throw around "emphasis on process not results", and hence this word has lost all significance. Time for Kohli and co to walk the talk.
Really tough times as an RCB fan to come here and keep defending them.
Among the uncapped ones, Rana & Tripathi are the real finds for batting, and Tampi for bowling, during this season, so far. Hope our selectors keep an eye on them, though they may have to wait at least a full domestic season, before shifting from a"catch-an-eye" to "catch-a-spot" in their list.
ALAKESHWARA, Grant Elliott is a good try, but not Albie Morkel. Certain players like some colors, and will not perform in other jerseys. Morkel seemed to love yellow, and hate read and gold. We all know how well he performed for RCB, and hence not a good idea to pick him.
Faf at 4 is good news for RPS.
@KARUNADU72.your are right mate.i have been telling this from two years.learn from gambir.
i think rcb batting lineup should be like this 1. gayle 2. mandeep 3. kohli. 4. jadav. 5. ab. dont send gayle kohli ab if they do this then they dont have anyone in middle over.
unadkat and thakur bowl really well ,they are good backup for our pace bowling attack
I would suggest RCB to send Negi and Binny as opener (Mandeep anyway has wasted most of the chances, instead Binny can be used as bowler who has taken 1 wicket in a over provided). These two should be provided license to KILL. This is because, currently Kohli and Gayle have not produced good run during first 6 overs. So we can give chance to non-regular batsman to execute, Their wicket fall may not cost much for us, compared to current trend. They should be followed by Kolhi and ABD to build the innings in the middle over, then line up may be Jadav,Travis Head. Bowlers to be S Arvind, Badree, Mills / Stanley, Ankit, Chahal. Another member can be picked based on the pitch study.
rcb's captaincy is the major hinderance to any win, they'll continue to struggle unless they replace their clueless hot head with a sensible one, they've plenty.
Two things: If Faf is playing then then they should the batting order should be shuffled to Faf, Tripathi, Smith, Tiwari, MSD, Rahane, Christian...... They should try Ishwar Pandey instead of Thakur or Unadkat.
I feel Zampa should play instead of Faf because Faf is hardly able to bat in this line up against RCB bowling attack. To combat RCB batting, Pune should strengthen their bowling by bring Zampa or else it can be a high scoring match
Chris Gayle is an old houre. RCB should go for an bowling all rounder. No one thought abt Grant Elliott, Albie Morkle, who are excellent cricketers.
Third blow out lose in raw for RCB.
RCB will make the playoffs in 4 position just watch rcb will make the playoffs.
RPS XI: 1.Tripathi, 2.Faf, 3.Smith, 4.Tiwary, 5.MSD, 6.Christian, 7.Bhatia, 8.Ankit Sharma, 9.Thakur, 10.Unadkat, 11.Tahir. Since Stokes is unlikely.
Drop Rahane for Chahar/Bhatia. Get Faf to open with Tripathi. This would do good to Rps with 6 bowlers and great openers.
RCB be Brave and back Ankit Chiwdhary who bowls at 145 kmph in the domestic scene. Give your pacers confidence to bowl fast and pack 3 slips gully short leg etc. Rrmember what KKR did? It was because Gautam Gambhir backed his pacers. rBut does RCB have stomach for the fight?
Shantu.29 sorry ...I consider Head in my XI Head/Gayle should be replaced by Vishnu Vinod
RCB have badly missed Sarfaraz Khan this season , he was in good form coming into IPL and was looking fit having dropped 7-8 kilos of weight . How does Mandeep despite repeated failures continuously gets picked ahead of Harpreet and Vishnu Vinod is another mystery . Now with RCB more or less out of IPL it's time to give chances to the reserves/bench players keeping next seasons IPL in mind
@AUSKER_ALI You have 5 foreign players in the playing XI(Badree is not Indian :P). Good call to send Negi as a pinch hitter, but I think RCB management has been too orthodox from past few years to try a pinch hitter. My openers would be Vinshu Vinod and Kedar Jadhav, I feel kedar is much better player when the field is up, he hits the gaps and likes playing the lofted shots. My XI in the order V Vinod, Jadhav, Kohli, Head, ABD, Negi,Harpreet, Badee, Mills, Chaudhary, Chahal
ABD and Head can be shuffled according to the situation
kohli.gale.abd.watson.jadav.mandip/baby.negi.chahal.badree/mils.chahal.arvind they should win.if they play only five batsman they will never win
My XI: Gayle, Negi, Kohli, Head, ABD, jadhav, Badree, Mills,Chahal, Arvind, Choudhry
Negi for opening as pinch hitter that will add some quick runs and will allow Gayle to set his innings. Kohli as usual very much best at no 3. He is not that kind of batsman who like to go from ball one, he will play according to situation at his favourite position. ABD,coming down the order for finishing touch plus it will strengthen the middle order with Head and Jadhav playing their hands. Overall decent bowling attack with good batting. Hope RCB bounce back for some pride and redemption.
A good contest ahead.RCB will punch above their weight tonight.
No featured comments at the moment.
A good contest ahead.RCB will punch above their weight tonight.
My XI: Gayle, Negi, Kohli, Head, ABD, jadhav, Badree, Mills,Chahal, Arvind, Choudhry
Negi for opening as pinch hitter that will add some quick runs and will allow Gayle to set his innings. Kohli as usual very much best at no 3. He is not that kind of batsman who like to go from ball one, he will play according to situation at his favourite position. ABD,coming down the order for finishing touch plus it will strengthen the middle order with Head and Jadhav playing their hands. Overall decent bowling attack with good batting. Hope RCB bounce back for some pride and redemption.
kohli.gale.abd.watson.jadav.mandip/baby.negi.chahal.badree/mils.chahal.arvind they should win.if they play only five batsman they will never win
@AUSKER_ALI You have 5 foreign players in the playing XI(Badree is not Indian :P). Good call to send Negi as a pinch hitter, but I think RCB management has been too orthodox from past few years to try a pinch hitter. My openers would be Vinshu Vinod and Kedar Jadhav, I feel kedar is much better player when the field is up, he hits the gaps and likes playing the lofted shots. My XI in the order V Vinod, Jadhav, Kohli, Head, ABD, Negi,Harpreet, Badee, Mills, Chaudhary, Chahal
ABD and Head can be shuffled according to the situation
RCB have badly missed Sarfaraz Khan this season , he was in good form coming into IPL and was looking fit having dropped 7-8 kilos of weight . How does Mandeep despite repeated failures continuously gets picked ahead of Harpreet and Vishnu Vinod is another mystery . Now with RCB more or less out of IPL it's time to give chances to the reserves/bench players keeping next seasons IPL in mind
Shantu.29 sorry ...I consider Head in my XI Head/Gayle should be replaced by Vishnu Vinod
RCB be Brave and back Ankit Chiwdhary who bowls at 145 kmph in the domestic scene. Give your pacers confidence to bowl fast and pack 3 slips gully short leg etc. Rrmember what KKR did? It was because Gautam Gambhir backed his pacers. rBut does RCB have stomach for the fight?
Drop Rahane for Chahar/Bhatia. Get Faf to open with Tripathi. This would do good to Rps with 6 bowlers and great openers.
RPS XI: 1.Tripathi, 2.Faf, 3.Smith, 4.Tiwary, 5.MSD, 6.Christian, 7.Bhatia, 8.Ankit Sharma, 9.Thakur, 10.Unadkat, 11.Tahir. Since Stokes is unlikely.
RCB will make the playoffs in 4 position just watch rcb will make the playoffs.