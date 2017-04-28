Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2017, Pune April 28, 2017

Rising Pune eye top-half retention despite Stokes' absence

The Preview by Vishal Dikshit
Bangar: Virat's unorthodox style of play helps him dominate legspinners

Match facts

Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Pune, April 29, 2017
Start time 1600 local (1030 GMT)

This season: An inexperienced opening bowling pair of Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur strangled a batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up to defend 161 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The duo ended with combined figures of 8-0-60-5.

Overall: In their three meetings so far, Royal Challengers hold a 2-1 edge, having won both their matches against Rising Pune last year.

Form guide

In the news


Ben Stokes, who injured his shoulder in the game against Mumbai Indians on Monday, is likely to miss next couple of matches.

In Rising Pune's last match, Steven Smith had said they wanted to make the MCA Stadium a fortress with back-to-back matches coming up. When Stokes could not play because he was "sore", bringing in Faf du Plessis instead of beefing up their inexperienced bowling attack did not help.

Royal Challengers, who can technically still make the playoffs, will be happy to have Tymal Mills fit again and help them bag wickets even as the batsmen struggle to score over 150.

The likely XIs


Rising Pune Supergiant: 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rahul Tripathi, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Faf du Plessis, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Manoj Tiwary, 7 Dan Christian, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Imran Tahir, 11 Jaydev Unadkat

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Chris Gayle/Travis Head, 2 Virat Kohli (capt), 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 5 Mandeep Singh, 6 Pawan Negi, 7 Samuel Badree, 8 Tymal Mills/Adam Milne, 9 S Aravind, 10 Aniket Choudhary, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Strategy punt


Rahul Tripathi, Rising Pune's giant in the Powerplays so far, has a rapid strike-rate of 170.71 (169 runs off 99 balls) in the first six overs this season. Against left-arm bowlers in the same period, however, his strike-rate drops to 114.8 (31 runs off 27 balls). Even though RCB often bowl Samuel Badree or Yuzvendra Chahal in the Powerplay, they could opt for S Aravind or Pawan Negi this time to keep Tripathi in check.

Stats that matter


  • Going by the win-loss ratio, RCB are having their worst season in the last 10 years. With two wins and six losses, the ratio stands at 0.33. Their second-worst season was the inaugural edition in 2008 when they won only four of the 14 matches.

  • Steven Smith, Rising Pune's highest scorer this season, has scored only 22 runs off 26 balls with a strike-rate of 84.61 against Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers' highest wicket-taker so far.

  • Among bowlers who have bowled over 10 overs in the first 15 overs this IPL, Shane Watson's economy rate of 10.60 is the worst.

  • Among batsmen who have played at least 10 IPL innings, AB de Villiers has the best strike-rate in the last five overs of an innings. He has scored 905 runs off 393 balls with a staggering strike-rate of 230.27.

  • Tripathi has been dismissed only twice in 99 balls in Powerplays this season.

Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • TNAmarkFromIndia on April 29, 2017, 9:48 GMT

    Pune must play either Zampa or Ferguson in place of Faf. Trust their batsmen to score the runs. Send Tiwary at No. 4 or even 3. Rahane and Smith both haven't been able to keep the score board ticking after the powerplay overs.

  •   Maverick_9 on April 29, 2017, 8:54 GMT

    RCB needs a change in the team combination. Vinod and Kohli should open, Manpreet at number 3, Travis at 4, AB at 5, Jadhav at 6, Negi at 7, Mills at 8, Milne at 9, Arvind at 10, and Chahal at 11. I know Badree is great in the power play but we need genuine pace in the end overs. The bowlers will be Mills, Milne, Arvind, Chahal, Negi, and Jadhav with his off-breaks if required. The team needs middle order stability and hence AB and Travis will not need to face the initial overs.

  • v.a.j. on April 29, 2017, 8:42 GMT

    Let kedar open for today... it's his home ground...

  •   Maverick_9 on April 29, 2017, 8:39 GMT

    RCB can do it, just play bold! Virat and ABD will lead the way just like last year.

  • Nikhilesh on April 29, 2017, 8:08 GMT

    RCB need to change total outlook of the team , they should need to play 2 foreign batsman and 2 foreign bowlers, batsman must be ABD and as per current form Travis head take second batsman , bowling they need both mils and milne both are quick and genuine wicket takers. you should play a wicket keeper so that Jadav can bowl some overs . Mandeep have to be droped coz he cant score runs at the back end . so RCB XI : 1 Vishnu Vinod, 2 Virat Kohli (capt), 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Kedar Jadhav (wk), 5 Travis Head, 6 Sachin Baby , 7 Pawan Negi, 8 Tymal Mills, 9 S Aravind, 10 Adam Milne, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

  • cricketlover111 on April 29, 2017, 7:26 GMT

    Last year, Kohli and ABD averaged more than 80 and 50 respectively with strike rates over 150. This year they are both averaging in the 30's with much lower strike rates. In simple terms, you can only win so many games relying on two players. RCB's strategy continues to be flawed, not playing bowlers like Stanlake and Milne who are genuine wicket takers. Other teams this year are showing so much more cricketing intelligence, realising that you need to balance the team selection to be successful in this competition.

  • SamWintson92 on April 29, 2017, 7:20 GMT

    There is no way Mandeep should make the team today. Kohli should bat at 3, open with Kedar. 1 Watson 2 Kedar 3 Kohli 4 De Villiers 5 Head 6 Harpreet 7 Baby 8 Mills 9 Chahal 10 Aravind 11 Iqbal

  • IndiaCantClick150 on April 29, 2017, 6:27 GMT

    The absence of Stokes will sting Smith and co. Bring Faf in at 4 and push the rest one down. RCB should be a cakewalk.

  • viswa_93 on April 29, 2017, 6:15 GMT

    They must must play lockie ferguson ahead of duplessis and Rajat Bhatia ahead of shardul thakur. This strengthens both RPS batting depth and rajat bhatia has ability to bowl slow cutters and can bowl few crucial overs also. 1.Rahul tripathi 2.rahane 3. smith 4.msd 5.tiwary 6.christian 7.bhatia 8.washinton sundar 9. lockie ferguson 10.Unadkat 11.Tahir.

  • raksjce on April 29, 2017, 5:27 GMT

    Mandeep should be dropped from RCB line up. Understand he has been moved up and down the order, but he needs to take some responsbility and stay at wicket, he is getting out in similar pattern. First 3-4 matches he played on to the wicket, last 3 matches got caught at point.

